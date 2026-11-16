Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 16, 2026

International Day for Tolerance!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers at Nampa FCSS Office.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Kinuso Hamlet Revitalization Session at Kinuso Fire Hall.

6:15 – 7:45 p.m. – Faust Hamlet Revitalization Session at Faust Fire Hall.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 16, 2026

1873 – W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues”

1877 – Halliwell Hobbes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1907 – Burgess Meredith, Rocky Actor

1916 – Daws Butler, Voice of Yogi Bear

1925 – Michel Jouvet, Discovered REM Sleep

1944 – Joanna Pettit, Knots Landing Actress

1967 – Lisa Bonet, Cosby Show Actress

This Day in Local History – November 16, 2026

Nov. 16, 1912: The Grouard News publishes its first photograph.

Nov. 16, 1912: Preparations for building the Grouard skating rink begin.

Nov. 16, 1958: The NPHL votes to join the Alberta Amateur Hockey Association at its organizational meeting. Grimshaw’s Paul Mercier is elected league president.

Nov. 16, 1968: Len Ketchemonia scores three goals and Jim McLean adds one goal and four assists as the High Prairie Regals open their season with a 9-6 win at Fairview.

Nov. 16, 1969: The High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 12-1 in their first exhibition game of the season. John Davidson plays goal for the Regals. He would go on to a broadcasting career with Madison Square Gardens Network that covers the New York Rangers as well as General manager for several NHL teams.

Nov. 16, 1972: Rod Berg scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 5-1 in exhibition play.

Nov. 16, 1974: High Prairie residents are furious after reading an Edmonton Journal article saying that liquor is the root of all the town’s problems. Two days later, Councillor Phil Rutter demands all three bars in town close for one month.

Nov. 16, 1977: South Peace News reports that the provincial government is trying to purchase land around Shaw’s Point in order to create a provincial park. MLA Larry Shaben confirms that plans are underway.

Nov. 16, 1981: Floyd Smith, known in the High Prairie area for his artistry in painting poetic pictures, dies at the age of 75.

Nov. 16, 1983: Gift Lake receives $500,000 for water and sewage projects in the community.

Nov. 16, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz speaks out against the fact that town and I.D. district users are paying the full tab for recreational facilities in High Prairie. Lorencz says that Metis colonies and Indian reserve residents should help “pay or don’t play.”

Nov. 16, 1985: Ringette Alberta sponsors a clinic in High Prairie and about 35 players attend.

Nov. 16, 1990: The I.D. council gives the Smoky River Recreation Board $20,000 for snow making equipment at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Nov. 16, 1991: Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire occurs at the Little Smoky Ski Hill’s rental hut.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers women’s team wins five of six matches and qualifies for the 2A Girls Volleyball Provincials at Sylvan Lake.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie Regals run their record to a perfect 5-0 after defeating the visiting Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Nov. 16, 1993: Kelly Cunningham scores two shorthanded goals in the first period to spark the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-2 win over Valleyview.

Nov. 16, 1994: HPSD promises they will not close schools in Kinuso and Joussard despite low enrolment numbers.

Nov. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt celebrate the grand opening of Beaumark Feed and Seed.

Nov. 16, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes takes a resolution to the AAMD&C convention asking railways to clean their lines to prevent grass fires. It passes.

Nov. 16, 2000: Layne Gauchier scores twice and adds three assists to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to a 12-3 rout of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 16, 2005: South Peace News reports on Northern Lakes College’s bid for a provincial police school. Later, High Prairie town council throws its support behind the bid.

Nov. 16, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says hospital construction can’t wait while the government decides whether or not to fund the Northern Lakes College portion of the complex. “We can’t lose a year on the hospital,” says Calahasen. “It’s still a top priority.”

Nov. 16, 2009: High Prairie provincial court hears that Leslie Michael Auger, 29, robbed Shell Snack and Car Wash Nov. 10 to get money to pay a drug debt because he feared for his life. He is sent to prison for 42 months after pleading guilty to robbery.

Nov. 16, 2010: High Prairie farmer Stan Peacock meets in Edmonton with Alberta government officials about his proposed biodiesel plant. Discussions are termed “optimistic” by all parties.

Nov. 16, 2015: Blake Francis Giroux appears in a Peace River courtroom and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old boy at Driftpile on Dec. 31, 2013. His sentencing is delayed until March 4.

Nov. 16, 2016: South Peace News reports that the Alberta 55-Plus Games are coming to High Prairie Sept. 15-17, 2017.

Nov. 16, 2016: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Regals end a 31-game losing streak dating back to 2014 after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4. It also ends a 12-game losing skid to the Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 16, 2026

1380 – French King Charles VI declares no taxes forever.

1532 – Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa.

1581 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible attacks his son and heir [later dies].

1840 – New Zealand officially becomes a British colony.

1841 – Life preservers made of cork are patented.

1849 – Russian court sentences Fyodor Dostoevsky to death.

1875 – William Bonwill patents dental mallet to impact gold into cavities.

1901 – Fastest speed by auto: 1 mile driven in 51.8 seconds.

1914 – Pope Benedict XV calls for peace.

1920 – Australia’s Qantas Airways founded.

1933 – Brazilian President Getulio Vargas declares himself dictator.

1938 – LSD is first synthesized.

1939 – Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 – Founding of UNESCO.

1947 – 15,000 demonstrate in Brussels against mild sentence of Nazis.

1955 – First speed-boat to exceed 200 mph.

1961 – UK limits immigration from Commonwealth countries.

1965 – Venera 3 launched, first to land on another planet [Venus].

1965 – Walt Disney launches Epcot Center.

1969 – 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam is first reported.

1973 – Construction of the Alaskan pipeline granted.

1973 – Skylab 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1974 – First intentional interstellar radio message sent.

1974 – ABBA begin their first tour of Europe.

1976 – René Levesque’s Parti Québécois wins elections in Quebec.

1990 – Manuel Noriega claims US denied him a fair trial.

1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin Museum.

2010 – Engagement announced: Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

2012 – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” grosses $500 million in 24 hours.

2015 – French president declares the country at war with ISIS.

2015 – Largest diamond discovered in more than a century: 1,111 carats.

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 16, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have reached a climactic time of year regarding love and romance! This is the time when your dream finally materializes, or you realize all your efforts are failures! It all depends on how you played your cards over the past few months! This is one of those moments of reckoning when you face reality! You must bring your craft to the landing strip and check in with mission control!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions are solid, and you feel good! At the same time, you may be tongue-tied! You are having a hard time expressing your true feelings in the way you would like to, especially when it comes to love and romance! Perhaps you have so many thoughts you do not know how to sort them out, or which to disclose and which to keep hidden!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Matters of love and romance should be going well, but try not to overdo it! Be careful of getting so caught up in the fantasy of romance that you fail to take care of the details! Today is a good day to get the foundation solid before you start building! If you have already started building, you may need to stand back and consider areas in which some extra support beams may be necessary!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is one of those days when the road forks in several directions and you must decide which way to go! This usually is not hard! You just go with the flow! But now things are flowing in multiple directions and you need to figure out which way to go! Stick with the way that seems most natural! Remember that whatever choice you make will be the right one!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your plane is fueled, your bags packed, and you have clearance from the control tower, but for some reason, you just can not seem to get off the ground! Perhaps there are details of the trip you have not taken into account! People are firing questions at you, and you do not have all the answers! This is especially true when it comes to matters of love and romance!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The person who is most organized and stable will win the race, so let it be you! Be careful, though! Other people may try to distract you from your work! You may be in the middle of an important project and decide to take a break! Before you know it, the phone rings and suddenly you are trapped with no escape! The break you hoped would take no more than five minutes has turned into a big interruption!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your brain is buzzing in high gear! Anyone else would get dizzy trying to process even a fraction of the things that filter through your head in one day! The key for you is to not speak every single thought aloud but to keep your processing internal! People want to hear your final decision, not the process you went through to reach it! You will save everyone a lot of time if you do!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have a hard time relating to people in social situations! Perhaps you are frustrated at hearing the same shallow conversations over and over! While you have to mingle (even virtually) with different people, all you can think about is how nice it would be if you could be alone in front of the TV! Your best plan is to avoid situations you know you will not enjoy! There is no sense in torturing yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things have probably been going well lately in the love and romance department! You find communication has improved, and the witty banter is invigorating and educational! Today there may be a blip on the radar! You may have been so caught up in the good parts you failed to take care of the details and do the actual work needed to make things run smoothly!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be feeling emotionally good, but unfortunately the people around you do not seem to share this feeling! Your first instinct may be to sacrifice yourself in order to make the path easier for the next guy! Remember other people need to learn how to do things on their own! If someone is in a bad mood, let them be in a bad mood! You may be better off spending the day alone!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is an advantage to joining people in a social or family situation if possible! Your role today is to bridge communication gaps! Be aware of details that need doing, but do not feel like you have to do them all yourself! This is a good time to delegate responsibility! Keep track of who is in charge of what or you could end up taking up the slack for a job that someone else is supposed to do!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Calm down and get organized before you spread your ideas to others! This is especially true when it comes to love and romance! As soon as this topic comes up, you tense up and erupt inappropriately! Ground yourself and find your center of balance – literally and figuratively – before you proceed! Do not worry about getting the upper hand! What you need to do is join hands!