Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 17, 2026

International Students’ Day!

National Grief and Bereavement Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

10 – 11:30 a.m. Fast Feet (ages 0-6 years) at Peace River Baytex Energy Centre. Free!

1:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Grouard Hamlet Revitalization Session at Grouard Fire Hall.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Enilda Hamlet Revitalization Session at Enilda Fire Hall.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

6:15 – 7:45 p.m. – Joussard Hamlet Revitalization Session at Joussard Fire Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 17, 2026

1502 – Atahualpa, Last Inca Emperor

1752 – Nicolas Appert, Inventor of Food Canning

1865 – John S. Plaskett, Plaskett’s Star Founder

1877 – Frank Calder, First NHL President

1897 – Eddie Baker, A Man About Town Actor

1897 – Frank Fay, God’s Gift to Women Actor

1900 – Marcel Dalio, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Eugene Paul Wigner, Atom Bomb Physicist

1906 – Soichiro Honda, Honda Motor Company Founder

1917 – Jack Lescoulie, Jackie Gleason Show Host

1919 – Hershy Kay, Olympic Hymn Composer

1925 – Rock Hudson, A Farewell to Arms Actor

1928 – Rance Howard, A Beautiful Mind Actor

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Sundown Singer

1941 – Gene Clark, The Byrds Vocalist

1942 – Bob Gaudio, Four Seasons Rocker

1942 – Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull Director

1944 – Danny Devito, Taxi Actor

1944 – Tom Seaver, New York Met

1945 – Roland Joffe, Killing Fields Director

1951 – Nasty Canasta, Looney Tunes Character

1966 – Sophie Marceau, Braveheart Actress

1975 – Lord Infamous, American Rapper

1976 – Brandon Call, Baywatch Actor

This Day in Local History – November 17, 2026

Nov. 17, 1913: A petition signed by 55 people is considered at Grouard town council asking for the resignation of two employees.

Nov. 17, 1914: The Married Men defeat the Single Men 2-1 on the river as the first hockey game of the year is played in Grouard.

Nov. 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Agriculture H.E. Strom and deputy minister of Agriculture R. Putnam, visit High Prairie to inspect the flood control projects on the East and West Prairie rivers. Both projects are undertaken to avert logjams which cause flooding and may take up to seven years to complete.

Nov. 17, 1976: The 1977 Peace Winter Games are awarded to High Prairie.

Nov. 17, 1979: The High Prairie Regals defeat the NPHL All-Stars 7-4. Jim McLean is featured beginning his 22nd year in the NPHL.

Nov. 17, 1979: St. Andrew’s boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament.

Nov. 17, 1981: The Falher Pirates build a 6-0 lead and defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-2.

Nov. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Economic Development Board is pushing for a marina in Joussard.

Nov. 17, 1984: The E.W. Pratt men’s volleyball team breezes through the zone tournament in Spirit River and qualifies for provincials after losing only one game. The Lady Chargers lose the final at Fairview 15-7, 15-7.

Nov. 17, 1984: Steven Matthews scores the game-winning goal as the High Prairie Regals defeat Peace River 4-3.

Nov. 17, 1984: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team loses the final at a tournament in Girouxville to the host club 16-14, 13-15, 15-8.

Nov. 17, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to ask the Town of High Prairie to review the arena rental and that they oppose the $5,000 yearly accounting fee charged by the Town.

Nov. 17, 1988: Harold Bellerose scores the game-winner at 6:47 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat visiting Falher 5-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: The E.W. Pratt Chargers win the 3A men’s Zone Volleyball Tournament after defeating hometown Beaverlodge 15-2, 15-10 in the final. They advance to provincials in Taber. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers lose to Beaverlodge in the final held in High Prairie 15-8, 15-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: Peter Keay scores the game-winner midway through the third period as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 8-6.

Nov. 17, 1993: South Peace News reports the Driftpile Band is considering building a tourist lodge two kilometres off Highway 2.

Nov. 17, 1994: Troy Blais scores a power play goal with just under seven minutes left and the visiting High Prairie Regals go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 6-4 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Nov. 17, 2000: New Fish Creek resident Marion Bryan Giesbrecht, 15, receives the Scout’s Bronze Cross of Gallantry at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. He saved his mother from a cow mauling in 1999.

Nov. 17, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints defeat the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 25-11, 16-25, 15-10 to win the Peace Country 2A men’s volleyball title.

Nov. 17, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, Ivan Cunningham and Darin Konelsky each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals win their first game of the NPHL season by blasting the Manning Comets 10-5.

Nov. 17, 2001: The Atikameg Braves win the HPSD junior high school boy’s volleyball title in Falher defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final 2-1.

Nov. 17, 2007: Big Meadow community members celebrate the 75th anniversary of the association.

Nov. 17, 2008: Kevin and Charmaine Larsen purchase Berni’s Country Corner in Joussard and rename the store Larsen’s General Store.

Nov. 17, 2010: South Peace News features Linda Williscroft and her efforts to gather 20,000 signatures in a petition to get the federal government to approve their marina and campsite project at Joussard.

Nov. 17, 2010: High Prairie Elementary School students fill 54 shoeboxes for the Christmas Shoebox Campaign.

Nov. 17, 2010: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts a pancake breakfast on behalf of the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. In all, $1,871 is raised.

Nov. 17, 2011: Henry Smith passes away at the age of 62 years. He was a long-time employee of Buchanan Lumber.

Nov. 17, 2012: Travis Cunningham of the Lakeland Eagles scores the 600th goal of his NPHL career in an 11-10 win over the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks.

Nov. 17, 2014: Evelyn Willier passes away in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

Nov. 17, 2015: Patricia Grace Kabat passes away at the age of 77 years. She did virtually everything on the farm, and owned/managed restaurants, bars, hotels.

This Day in World History – November 17, 2026

1558 – Elizabeth I, 25, ascends English throne.

1558 – The Church of England is re-established.

1831 – Ecuador and Venezuela separated from Greater Colombia.

1855 – David Livingstone is first European to see Victoria Falls.

1869 – Englishman James Moore wins first bicycle race.

1869 – Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

1873 – Rival cities of Buda & Pest unite to form the capital of Hungary: Budapest!

1913 – The first ship sails through the Panama Canal.

1914 – US declares Panama Canal Zone neutral.

1917 – Lenin defends “temporary” removal of freedom of the press.

1922 – The Ottoman Empire ends when last sultan Mehmed VI is expelled.

1926 – Chicago Black Hawks play their first game.

1928 – Boston Garden officially opens.

1933 – United States recognizes Soviet Union, opens trade.

1936 – Edgar Bergen & Charlie McCarthy become overnight success on radio.

1940 – Green Bay Packers become first NFL team to travel by plane.

1945 – New world air speed record 606 mph achieved.

1959 – De Beers firm of South Africa announces synthetic diamond.

1966 – Leonids meteor shower peaks at 150,000+ per hour.

1967 – Surveyor 6 becomes first man-made object to lift off moon.

1968 – NBC cuts to show “Heidi” and misses Raiders’ rally to beat Jets.

1970 – British newspaper Sun puts first pinup girl on page 3.

1970 – Russia lands unmanned remote-controlled vehicle on moon.

1970 – Douglas Engelbart receives patent for first computer mouse.

1977 – Egypt’s Anwar Sadat formally accepts invitation to visit Israel.

1977 – Miss World Contest – Miss UK wears $9,500 platinum bikini.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini frees most black & female US hostages.

1983 – Harm Wiersma retains checkers world championship.

1987 – George Bell is first Toronto Blue Jay ever to win the AL MVP.

1991 – Detroit Lion Mike Utley is paralyzed in a game vs LA Rams.

1992 – Erling Kagge begins successful exploration at South Pole.

2004 – Kmart Corp. announces it is buying Sears for $11 billion.

2005 – Italy’s choice of national anthem becomes official after 60 years.

2015 – Actor Charlie Sheen confirms that he is HIV-positive.

2015 – Ireland’s first same-sex wedding takes place.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 17, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your surroundings are currently changing! Perhaps your circle of friends has already undergone a major change! The fact is you no longer have so many prejudices about the people you meet, and no longer seek only a certain type of person as a friend! You accept whoever comes along! You may not realize it, but your attitude is completely different now than it once was! Good for you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are demystifying the concept of talent! You used to look enviously at other people and think, “I wish I had a natural ability like that.” Now you understand the person who aroused your envy with is just someone who had the self-confidence to go to work and refine and develop an aptitude! It is a matter of hard work, belief in oneself, and bravery in the face of risk! You can do it, too!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you thinking of going into business for yourself? Being self-employed does not automatically mean you will have more freedom! Of course, you will be your own boss, but you will also bear all the responsibility for the success or failure of your enterprise! If you quit, the whole thing will collapse! Think about it! Base your decision on reality and not fantasy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Within the next few days, you are likely to gain access to dimensions of perception you never suspected! Perhaps you will become aware of certain energy phenomena, peak experiences, or other highly sensitive states of consciousness! Do not be frightened! Instead, investigate what these worlds have to offer! What you learn will help you cope with your sensitivity!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Often, fiery temperaments like yours are drawn to fight for great causes despite the better judgment of more down-to-Earth people! As a result, you have great leadership potential that may emerge today! Your courage, enthusiasm, and vigour will be contagious when you climb onto your soapbox!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your optimism is likely to receive a little boost today! A memorable emotional encounter may be the source of some extra zeal! Or you may derive great satisfaction from being part of a group! The nagging chores of daily life will be forgotten for today at least! The outlook is nothing but positive!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Perhaps you should suspend your inhibitions for the day and let your dreams guide you! For instance, you might imagine the need to make any choices has vanished! Or you might grant yourself a vacation from daily chores! It would certainly be a relief! Who knows? You might conjure up some reality from the stuff of your dreams!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is the type of day you enjoy! The climate is positive, and the energy is flowing! It is as though you have a magic wand! You give it a wave and – presto! – the day’s tasks and chores are done! By this evening, you have scarcely tapped your energy levels! Your family will be very happy to spend some quality time with you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If the world collapsed today, you would not bat an eyelash! You are perfectly content sailing along on cloud nine! The source of your bliss could be that new person in your life! Are you passionately, intensely, wonderfully in love? You can yield to the magic! Let it bring out the positive parts of your personality but keep your wits about you all the same!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have had some emotional disappointments lately, but today will restore your faith in love! All you need to do is act! Your amazing lucidity and realism keep you from hoping for the impossible! You would rather go to work to attain your goals than dilly-dally with illusions! Indeed, you are more likely to get results from yourself than from other people!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Put on your traveling shoes! Fear of the unknown may have prompted you to postpone certain trips! You claimed you were too busy, but no one really believed this, not even you! If an opportunity to travel presents itself today, do not pass it up! It is silly to avoid life!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something is currently compelling you to be more of a world citizen than usual! You may find this somewhat disturbing! You feel as though the roots of your identity, such as your family background and social standing, are dissolving little by little! Comfort yourself with the knowledge your family is simply changing and expanding! It will stabilize again on another, higher plane!