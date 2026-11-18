Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 18, 2026

National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims!

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent)

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-18 months.

10 – 11:30 am. – La Petite Ecole at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:45 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

1 – 3 p.m. – HP CRC Let’s Get Cooking.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:30 – 4:30 pm. – Kidz Konnection at Nampa FCSS Office.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting at Faust Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 18, 2026

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, First Premier of Poland

1974 – Carrie White, Oldest US Woman – 116

1881 – Percy Lesueur, Invented Large Goalie Glove

1900 – George Kistiakowsky, Helped Develop 1st Atom Bomb

1901 – George Gallup, Gallup Poll Inventor

1904 – Jean Paul Lemieux, Quebec Painter

1912 – Arthur Peterson, Mission Impossible Actor

1923 – Alan Shepard, First American in Space

1928 – Mickey Mouse, Cartoon Strip Character

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, Paper Dolls Actress

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian Author/Poet

1941 – Peter Pocklington, Edmonton Oilers Owner

1942 – Linda Evans, Dynasty Actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, Dharma & Greg Actress

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, First Female Cherokee Chief

1956 – Warren Moon, Edmonton Eskimo

1960 – Kim Wilde, Kids in America Singer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, Metallica Guitarist

This Day in Local History – November 18, 2026

Nov. 18, 1912: Citizens present a petition to the Grouard School Board asking for a temporary school immediately and a permanent school by next summer.

Nov. 18, 1968: The High Prairie Regals lose their home opener 6-3 to the Peace River Stampeders.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of Denny’s Drive-Inn and the opening of the Economy Shop, managed by Andy Tomnuk, and High Prairie Bakery, managed by Pierre Lamour.

Nov. 18, 1973: A fire at AVC-Grouard leaves the centre without power for three days.

Nov. 18, 1973: Jacqueline Verreault, 7, dies apparently of shingella, a form of bacterial dysentry. The girl’s father blames poor drinking water from Gift Lake. An inquest is scheduled for April 18 of the following year.

Nov. 18, 1973: The High Prairie Regals win their season home opener 14-4 over the visiting Falher Pirates.

Nov. 18, 1973: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Open Bonspiel.

Nov. 18, 1982: High Prairie merchant Bernard Fevang, 54, is killed in a head-on collision near Legal. He owned Bishop Ford Sales.

Nov. 18, 1985: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Ken Matthews resigns over constant in-fighting between the I.D. and Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 1989: Maurice Cassidy scores a hat-trick to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-2 win over Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated at Divisionals in Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1991: Gordon Wright, 28, of High Prairie, pleads not guilty to several charges including the murder of Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18-19, 1992.

Nov. 18, 1993: Daryl Harpe’s third period goal breaks a 3-3 tie and the High Prairie Regals go on to hand Peace River their first home loss in two years 5-3.

Nov. 18, 1994: Lance Gauchier scores a second period hat-trick as the hometown Lakeland Eagles defeat Manning 9-6.

Nov. 18, 1998: The High Prairie Vet Clinic reports the first case of rabies in the area in over 30 years.

Nov. 18, 2000: Ryan Sawchyn scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Manning Comets 16-5. It’s the most goals the Regals scored in a game in 11 years.

Nov. 18, 2006: About 60 people attend the annual East Prairie Walk Against Violence.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee admits the No Frills store planned for High Prairie is on hold until economic conditions improve.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development officer, Brian Holmberg, tells the economic pursuit committee he has no idea why stores in town are closing.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee agrees to lobby Costco to see if they will build a store in High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 2012: The two day Radio/TV Auction concludes at the High Prairie Legion Hall. For the first time, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds the auction, after the dissolution of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 18, 2013: Meghan Payne is re-elected High Prairie Agricultural Society president at their annual general meeting.

Nov. 18, 2013: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League decides to rename its championship trophies in honour of league founder Darrell Willier.

Nov. 18, 2013: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg is informed he will be receiving a Silver Quill Award for outstanding and exemplary service to the community newspaper industry in 2014. Silver Quill recipients must have worked at least 25 years in the industry and meet the criteria for the award.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion awards Chris Clegg a 90th Anniversary Royal Canadian Legion Medal for his efforts in promoting the Legion.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion announces it has raised $9,326.80 during the annual Poppy Campaign.

Nov. 18, 2015: Jacob Donahue assumes ownership of the Honda Shop from Gabe Tutila.

Nov. 18, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Regals whip the Manning Comets 9-3 to end a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2007.

Nov. 18, 2017: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a cougar on this trapline near Salt Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 18, 2026

326 – Old St. Peter’s Basilica consecrated in Rome.

1307 – William Tell shoots apple off his son’s head.

1477 – First English dated printed book published by William Caxton.

1497 – Navigator Vasco da Gama reaches the Cape of Good Hope.

1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing first basilica.

1820 – Antarctica sighted by US Navy Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer.

1872 – Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is charged with illegally voting.

1883 – Standard time zones formed in US & Canada.

1902 – Teddy bear after US President Teddy Roosevelt is “invented”.

1903 – Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gives US exclusive canal rights in Panama.

1916 – First Battle of the Somme ends; over 1 million killed or wounded.

1918 – Latvia declares independence from Russia.

1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released; first Mickey Mouse sound.

1929 – Atlantic earthquake breaks transatlantic cable in 28 places.

1932 – “Flowers & Trees” receives first Academy Award for a cartoon.

1939 – Irish Republican Army explodes three bombs in Piccadilly Circus.

1943 – First US ambassador to Canada, Ray Atherton, nominated.

1950 – South Korea President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions.

1956 – Morocco gains independence.

1959 – “Ben-Hur” starring Charlton Heston premieres.

1960 – Copyright office issues its 10 millionth registration.

1961 – JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1961 – US Ranger 2 launched to moon; failed.

1963 – Bell Telephone introduces the touch-tone telephone.

1964 – J. Edgar Hoover on Martin Luther King: “Most notorious liar”.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops ends rule against eating meat on Fridays.

1970 – Linus Pauling says large doses of Vitamin C could ward off colds.

1970 – Russia lands self propelled rover on moon.

1976 – Spain’s parliament establishes democracy after 37 years.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana 918 members of the Peoples Temple die.

1980 – “”Heaven’s Gate” premieres – one of biggest box office bombs ever.

1982 – Boxer Duk Koo Kim dies after beign KOed by Ray Mancini Nov. 13.

1983 – Argentina announces its ability to produce enriched uranium.

1987 – Cubs Andre Dawson is first player from last-place club to win MVP.

1993 – USA passes North American Free Trade Agreement.

1993 – North Siberia record cold for November [-55°C].

1993 – WWF boss Vince McMahon charged with steroid distribution.

1997 – 1970s glam-rock star Gary Glitter arrested in child porn probe.

1997 – Rare black pearl necklace auctioned for record $902,000.

2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released.

2017 – Shawn Mendes is first singer under 18 to get three No. 1 singles.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 18, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The day ahead will not be easy! A glimpse at your love life reveals you will be bridling at certain inhibitions! You long for peace and stability, and at the moment everything is in suspense! Use the day ahead to gain some perspective on the situation! Until the ice melts and the flow of events resumes, why not devote your energy to some other endeavour?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Lately, you have been nursing a feeling your partner is inattentive! The tension has been building up and today you are likely to boil over with the rage that comes from one too many doubts and suspicions! The forecast for love is stormy, without a doubt! But making up after the quarrel promises to be lots of fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some days it is better to be on vacation! That is what you are liable to think today! All your projects are mired in quicksand, and you feel like you are spinning your wheels! But even if things are momentarily stuck, do not lose faith! Your inner self is gaining stability! When the time is right, it will be strong and reliable!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Deep inside, don’t you have an urge to breathe new spirit into your love life? Of course, some things are more easily said than done! Currently, you do not have much time to devote to yourself, much less your partner! Affection could thrive if given half a chance! The day suggests you commit yourself to making some decisions that will help bring you and your mate closer!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to get what you need! Your desires do not always go in a direction that does you the most good, and this can cause tension! You feel as though it is impossible to combine your desires with what is good for you, notably in your love life! You wrestle with whether you should remain in your “creative” cave or share your life with someone! It does not have to be one or the other!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Take cover because today promises to be an emotional roller coaster! Something seems to be askew with your relationships, and you feel torn in opposite directions! One force is pushing you to enrich your inner universe and another force is pushing you into the arms of someone you have recently met! Stay busy to avoid confrontation!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – People are going to think you are a star today! Although you may not feel that way about yourself! What has gotten into you lately? Have you lost confidence in yourself? Are you now compensating for it? Do you feel a need for more success in your life? All this is possible, but you will have to take some risks if you are going to progress!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Stop asking if you are gifted! This definitely is not the time for such questions! Now is the time to work on something concrete! You will need the help of others if you are to succeed, so get to work convincing them to ally with you! You may have to reveal more of yourself than you normally do in order to sway people to your side! It is time to get out of your hole and take action!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A partner for life or a brief encounter, which will it be? This is today’s question! Why not choose both? Can you imagine being your partner’s lover while keeping your independence? Do not be influenced by old models that force you to choose between these two ideas! Do not forget that in our modern world, your choices are not as limited as you might think!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You can never be anyone other than who you are! That is the way it is, and you can not change it! Other members of your family may have dreamed of getting free of a duty or a moral lesson, but these dreams do not apply to you! Your dreams of being someone else are like phantoms that have come back to haunt you! Simply brush them away!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The day ahead may bring a storm of individualism and independence! You usually tolerate the quirks and minor shortcomings of your friends or family members, but today they present real obstacles to your relationships! The only way to remedy the situation is to go on vacation! Spending some time alone will keep you out of trouble!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you want to make the best of the day ahead, try to convince your team or family to work together! This is tricky to do, what with everyone’s schedule being so demanding right now! Hard as it is to coordinate their efforts and orchestrate harmony, the strength of your character and your team spirit will make it all work out!