Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 19, 2026

World Philosophy Day!

World Toilet Day!

International Men’s Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

4 – 8 p.m. – Youth Hub (12-17 Years) at HP Native Friendship Centre. Hang out! Play games!

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

6 – 8 p.m. – HP Municipal Library Christmas Party! No charge!

6 – 8 p.m. – Drop-In Foor Hockey at Kinuso Indoor Arena. No charge!

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 19, 2026

1834 – Georg H. Quincke, Quincke’s Test Discoverer

1864 – George Barbier, Tarzan’s Revenge Actor

1875 – Hiram Bingham, Re-discovered Machu Picchu

1885 – Erskine Sanford, Citizen Kane Actor

1890 – George Regas, The Mark of Zorro Actor

1904 – Nancy Carroll, Aldrich Family Actress

1917 – Indira Gandhi, PM of India

1919 – Angus Young, Voice of Mr. Ed

1924 – William Russell, The Great Escape Actor

1933 – Larry King, American TV Host

1934 – Dave Guard, The Kingston Trio Singer

1935 – Jack Welch, General Electric CEO

1938 – Hank Medress, Lions Sleeps Tonight Singer

1938 – Ted Turner, CNN Founder

1939 – Warren Moore, Miracles Singer

1941 – Dan Haggerty, Grizzly Adams Actor

1942 – Calvin Klein, US Fashion Designer

1944 – Dennis Hull, Chicago Blackhawk

1953 – Robert Beltran, Star Trek Voyageur Actor

1960 – Matt Sorum, Guns n’ Roses Drummer

1960 – Miss Elizabeth, Randy Savage’s Manager

1961 – Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally Actress

1978 – Matt Dusk, Canadian Jazz Musician

1983 – Adam Driver, Star Wars Actor

This Day in Local History – November 19, 2026

Nov. 19, 1913: G.T. Johnson is elected president of the Grouard Rink Association at a meeting at Maurice’s Hall. They also agree to build a rink at a cost of $500.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports Sanford Cox wins the title of 1969 Canadian Amateur Rodeo Champion.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports AGT announces a $409,600 program around High Prairie to install cable and equipment underground during the summer of 1971.

Nov. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Shutterbugs hold their first meeting with Sharron Nelson as president.

Nov. 19, 1970: Leila Lawrence attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting asking how vacancies are filled. She hears that proper procedure was not followed but no reason is given.

Nov. 19, 1975: South Peace News reports the Northern Alberta Railway station in High Prairie is torn down the previous week.

Nov. 19, 1981: Ron Rose and Bob Cox each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-2 win over the McLennan Red Wings.

Nov. 19, 1983: High Prairie town council celebrates the official opening of the new fire hall.

Nov. 19, 1983: The Fairview Monarchs blow a three-goal lead and watch the hometown High Prairie Regals come back to record a 7-5 win.

Nov. 19, 1985: Harold Bellerose scores five goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 10-9.

Nov. 19, 1986: South Peace News reports Ed Tudor and Mike Redlak open Ed’s Mechanical Service next to the Bottle Depot in High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1988: Myron Zabolotniuk nets the hat-trick as the High Prairie Regals defeat visiting Donnelly 11-5.

Nov. 19, 1990: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven tells the recreation board he is willing to open the Sports Palace Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 for free holiday skates.

Nov. 19, 1991: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-president Diana Oliver tells NADC in a meeting at Peavine the town got a “snow job” after a biologist is placed in Slave Lake instead of High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1995: One of a train’s wheels malfunctions causing a derailment at Faust. Nine cars of a 98-car westbound CN train leave the tracks prompting a small evacuation.

Nov. 19, 1997: A postal strike grips the South Peace area.

Nov. 19, 2000: The High Prairie Devils ringette team wins a tournament in Whitecourt after winning four straight games.

Nov. 19, 2007: Peace Country Health announces temporary lab cuts at the High Prairie Hospital because of lack of staff.

Nov. 19, 2009: Just over 50 people participate in the annual National Addictions Awareness Week Walk held in town from the MITAA Centre to the Provincial Building.

Nov. 21, 2009: Warehouse One rents space near the post office to test its products in the High Prairie market. The moves angers some people who view it as a cash grab by the company before Christmas.

Nov. 19, 2010: A Driftpile man is shot dead by High Prairie RCMP after a standoff. His name is not released.

Nov. 19, 2011: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose their fifth straight game to start the season after losing 13-3 to the Dawson Creek Canucks. The Regals are outscored 73-13 in the five losses.

Nov. 19, 2012: Meghan Payne is elected president of the High Prairie Agricultural Society at their annual general meeting. At the same meeting, Rudy Lubeseder steps down after 39 years of service.

Nov. 19, 2015: The High Prairie Regals drop to 0-5 with a 7-6 loss at Grimshaw. The team is down 5-1 but leads 6-5 with under four minutes left before Ty Wiebe and Logan Putio score to give the Huskies the win.

This Day in World History – November 19, 2026

1493 – Christopher Columbus discovers Puerto Rico, on his second voyage.

1620 – The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod & explores the coast.

1861 – First petroleum shipment [1,329 barrels] from the U.S. to Europe.

1863 – US President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg address.

1872 – First U.S. patent for calculator awarded.

1893 – First newspaper colour supplement published in New York World.

1895 – American inventor Frederick E. Blaisdell patents the pencil.

1919 – US Senate rejects Treaty of Versailles & League of Nations.

1926 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Politburo in the Soviet Union.

1933 – Women allowed to vote in Spain.

1947 – 200” mirror arrives at Mt. Palomar.

1949 – Prince Rainier III coronation as 30th ruling Prince of Monaco.

1952 – F-86 Sabre sets world aircraft speed record, 1,124 kph.

1952 – Scandinavian Airlines opens commercial route from Canada to Europe.

1959 – Ford Motors cancels its poorly received Edsel model.

1962 – Fidel Castro accepts removal of Soviet weapons.

1965 – Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.

1967 – First wireless commercial TV station opens in Hong Kong.

1975 – “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1980 – CBS-TV bans Calvin Klein jean ad featuring Brooke Shields.

1985 – Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev meet for first time.

1985 – Pennzoil wins $10.53 billion judgment against Texaco.

1990 – Greyhound files reorganization so they can be traded publicly.

1995 – CFL Grey Cup: Baltimore Stallions become only US team to win.

1996 – Canada’s 12.9-km long Confederation Bridge opens.

1997 – McCaughey septuplets born: first set of septuplets to survive infancy.

1998 – van Gogh painting sells for $71.5 million.

1999 – People’s Republic of China launches its first Shenzhou spacecraft.

2017 – Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe refuses to resign.

2017 – Oumuamua is first detected by scientists; possible alien origin.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 19, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have a promising day ahead! Finally, you will advance by leaps and bounds in whatever needs to be done! Whatever has been causing the delays will likely be revealed today! You return to the skill and professionalism you so value after several weeks of halting progress! Do not tolerate any violation of your ethics now or in the future!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is some likelihood that something you need or want has been eluding your grasp! The somewhat strained aspect of the heavens lately has not helped! But today everything is within reach, especially if it was material considerations holding you back! You have an auspicious day ahead, so make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The day ahead will be a soothing one! Since it is auspicious for the material aspect of things, it is a good time to settle household issues like bills or repairs! But you might also take advantage of today’s aspect to set in motion even more ambitious plans about your living situation! Is it time to think more seriously about that move you have been dreaming of?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will be full of ideas for improving your lifestyle, especially as it relates to your family! It is true that over the past few months you have experienced some hardships! You can breathe easier now! Whether it is for your career or home, today’s initiatives are likely to bring great rewards! Take advantage of the atmosphere to put together a realistic plan for the future!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Is discipline high on your list of priorities lately? You are undoubtedly trying to inject some order into your daily life, and your behaviour could benefit from some adjustment as well! Whether it concerns food, hygiene, or simply the intensity of your daily rhythm, it is possible you will notice a real improvement today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can expect your mood to improve today! The professional and private projects you have at the moment should be progressing well! You feel reassured, and you are encouraged to make some new plans! If you continue to keep up the good rhythm, you will have success in redefining your goals and life direction!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some people say you miss out on life because of your tendency to observe your life rather than experience life directly! If that is the case, then today will be a real departure for you! You will suddenly seem more in contact with your sentiments and be more present and connected to those around you! It feels good for a change, doesn’t it?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you are in the mood for commitment! Take time to connect with the social world as you seek like-minded people who can share your intimate, individualistic realm! Ultimately, we all have to figure out how to make our way in society! Today you will feel more sociable than usual! Expect to have some good ideas about ways you can enlarge your social circle!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your scattered energy comes together today in a powerful laser beam of concentrated attention and effort! You will work until you drop, and no one and nothing had better get in your way! Keep up the good pace! You are going to feel more loved than usual, and this changes absolutely everything for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It seems the new planetary lineup has just opened up some doors that had previously been shut! You revel in the confidence that people have in you! It is not that your abilities have changed, just your attitude! People trust you because you exhibit more self-confidence! It is a wonderful feeling, isn’t it? Hold on to it at all costs!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a possibility you feel cheated or taken advantage of in some way! Do you feel as if you are paying more than your fair share? The day ahead gives you an opportunity to achieve recognition for your efforts and perhaps redress some grievances! It is odd that despite your tendency to espouse fairness, you feel uncomfortable when the authorities rule in your favour!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are gifted at bringing people together, there’s no doubt about that! Today will be especially good for participating in or initiating group activities! It is a favourable day for any project related to fellowship and assistance! You might do the groundwork to form a team, discussion group, or charitable endeavour!