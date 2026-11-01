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Today’s Happenings: November 2, 2026

by | Nov 1, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 2, 2026

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association monthly meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 2, 2026

1734 – Daniel Boone, American Frontiersman

1755 – Marie Antoinette, Said “Let them eat cake”

1908 – Reginald Beckwith, Doctor in Love Actor

1913 – Burt Lancaster, Spartacus Actor

1914 – Ray Walston, My Favorite Martian Actor

1921 – Bill Mosienko, Scored three NHL Goals in 21 Seconds

1936 – Lawrence Shreve, “Abdullah the Butcher” Wrestler

1942 – Stefanie Powers, Hart to Hart Actress

1947 – Dave Pegg, Jethro Tull Bassist

1948 – Rich Gooch, Quarterfalsh Bassist

1952 – Maxine Nightingale, Slapshot Theme Song Singer

1961 – k.d. Lang, Canadian Country Singer

1966 – David Schwimmer, Friends Actor

1975 – Danny Cooksey, Diff’rent Strokes Actor

This Day in Local History – November 2, 2026

Nov. 2, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town will get the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad. It says engineer W.G. Mann was in the area taking topography and was concerned about the grade of crossing the Smoky River to get to Dunvegan. The line will come to within two miles of Grouard. Mann added, however, nothing was definite. The paper says every citizen should fight for the railway.

Nov. 2, 1963: Mickey Tarrabain opens Mickey’s Barber Shop and Pool Room in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1973: Marshall Wells Vanderaegen’s in High Prairie holds a new grand opening sale to open their second floor.

Nov. 2, 1981: Roger Monahan opens Peace Country Forest Manufacturing Ltd.

Nov. 2, 1982: Larry Shaben returns as Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Peter Lougheed as premier in the Alberta election.

Nov. 2, 1983: AGT misprints phone numbers for High Prairie in its latest directory on Page 98 by omitting the last digit on all phone numbers on the right-hand column.

Nov. 2, 1987: Lou and Dave Crewe open LB’s Fashions in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1988: Site preparation begins for the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Nov. 2, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores five goals and Layne Gauchier and Harold Bellerose add three each as the High Prairie Regals blast the defending NPHL champion Fairview Kings 15-2 in their home opener.

Nov. 2, 1994: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Hospital will lose 30 beds and 20 jobs due to budget cuts.

Nov. 2, 1997: Three Atikameg residents are charged with assaulting Const. Grant Thom of the Gift Lake RCMP.

Nov. 2, 1998: Ralph John Calliou, 44, is sent to jail for two years after pleading guilty in court to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Nov. 2, 2001: A group of St. Andrew’s School students win the Cardboard Boat Race contest for the second straight year in Edmonton.

Nov. 2, 2005: South Peace News reports that the Shybunia family offers 12 acres of land for a new hospital on land they own in High Prairie’s west end.

Nov. 2, 2007: A tender to rebuild the Baker’s Crossing Bridge is awarded to Graham Industrial Services for just under $4.5 million. Completion date is no later than Oct. 31, 2008. The tender is subject to approval from the M.D. of Big Lakes, East Prairie Metis Settlement and the Alberta government. All eventually give their blessing.

Nov. 2, 2009: Gift Lake Metis Settlement honours several of its citizens at its annual Recognition Night. Among those honoured are Joyce Laderoute, who receives the Community Member-of-the-Year Award.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie Regals surrender five power play goals in a season opening 8-3 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers basketball teams raise $5,400 at their Fall Feast fundraiser. In addition, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen donates $10,000 from the Community Initiative Programs grant.

Nov. 2, 2019: Former Tangent resident Cecile Sylvestre celebrates her 103rd birthday at Manoir du Lac in McLennan.

Nov. 2, 2019: The Evening of Elegance fundraiser in Falher sells out. Organized by Smoky River Fire Services, the event is held as a fundraiser for the organization.

This Day in World History – November 2, 2026

1867 – Women’s fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” is first published.

1895 – First organized auto race in USA is run in Chicago.

1898 – Cheerleading begins in USA at the University of Minnesota.

1904 – British newspaper “Daily Mirror” begins publishing.

1924 – Sunday Express publishes first British crossword puzzle.

1932 – The “Great Emu War” begins: emus killed over crop destruction.

1936 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is established.

1944 – Auschwitz begins gassing inmates.

1947 – Howard Hughes flies huge wooden airplane for first, and last, time.

1953 – Pakistan becomes an Islamic republic.

1955 – Clarton-Schwerdt & Schaffer discover polio virus.

1959 – Charles Van Doren confesses TV quiz show “Twenty-One” was fixed.

1965 – Land speed record broken: 555.483 mph.

1976 – Jimmy Carter is elected president of the USA.

1978 – Wayne Gretzky is sold to the Edmonton Oilers by Indianapolis Racers.

1983 – “Thriller” single released worldwide by Michael Jackson.

1988 – The Morris worm, first Internet-distributed computer worm, strikes.

2000 – The first crew arrives at the International Space Station.

2016 – Chicago Cubs beat win World Series for first time in 108 years.

2018 – Tiger thought to have killed 13 people shot dead in India.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 2, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You see new horizons! It is possible the changes you have been going through lately are not completely finished! You may even have a hard time keeping yourself from running away from it all! Your rebirth will only be complete after you clearly define your desires! Use today to think about what you want! Things are not completely clear!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You hide your emotional needs from others! You need to be able to trust someone in order to share your feeling! They have to guess at your deepest secrets! Today you could save a lot of time in your love life if you just tell your partner what you want out of your relationship or even what you would like to change about it! Talk about it! Your partner is listening!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may want to change some of the moral and social values that get in the way of relationships! After surmounting these kinds of obstacles yourself, and watching others struggle with them, you have decided it is time to do away with them once and for all! Just be careful to respect the private lives of the people close to you! Not everyone is as open-minded as you are!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The people around you sometimes have a hard time understanding where you are going! You are living in an imaginary world that has little to do with reality! If you decide to stay home and lie around the house, you will have no problems! If you have to go to work, try to be as clear as possible with others! If you do not, your proposals could fall on deaf ears!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have doubts over the next few days! Do not make any important decisions about your future during this relatively unproductive period! If someone in your professional or personal life asks you to make more of a commitment, you may be tempted to put on the brakes without really knowing why! Wait a while before answering this kind of question!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – What are you afraid of? Is it contact with other people? It is as if an invisible rope were holding you back from getting close to people, or worse, pulling you back! What is this about? You are going through a period that is closely linked to your past! A failed relationship still haunts you and casts its shadow on the current one! Get rid of the skeletons in your closet!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is very possible you will want to take a step back today in order to take a closer look at your relationships! Your address book is full of names! Your phone rings off the hook! You receive tons of texts and emails every day! Yet isn’t funny you feel alone? It is time to get rid of the superficial relationships and concentrate on those that really mean something to you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you feel you have been looking to the past lately, it is in order to liberate yourself from it! You may feel like revisiting your childhood or rekindling certain relationships with old friends! But the planets are making you a bit too romantic, and the reality of things will disappoint you! Looking backward is not the best way to move toward the future! Nostalgia is not what it used to be!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Sometimes your relationships are like magnets! When you want to get close, the other person tries to get away from you! When you take a step back, he or she runs back into your life! Human nature is complex! Right now, you are probably taking a step back, although you have not given up completely! This rest will give you time to think about which side of you is the most magnetic!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are entering a period of doubt, especially about your love life! You like your relationships and feelings to be clear! You may think a lot about your relationships over the next few days! Are you sure you have chosen the right person? Are his or her feelings sincere? Could you live without this person? The next two months will bring you the answers! Do not forget, no one is perfect!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – For a month you may have had problems communicating with the people close to you! This is nothing to worry about, yet it might make you feel off balance! This is a great day to settle conflicts from the last month or make your feelings clear to other people! Do not be afraid to play “truth or dare.” Honesty is the best policy! Dare them to be honest with you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You tend to live your life vicariously through your partner! Today you may come to the realization this is not healthy for you! You may realize you give more of yourself than you get back, draining you of energy! In fact, you are almost completely out! Be selfish today! You need to do something for you for once, and it is about time!

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