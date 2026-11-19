Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 20, 2026

National Child Day and Universal Children’s Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 20, 2026

1620 – Peregrine White, First Born Aboard Mayflower

1838 – William Painter, Invented Cork Bottle Cap

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Canadian PM

1866 – Kenesaw Landis, First Baseball Commissioner

1889 – Edwin Hubble, Discovered Galaxies

1890 – Robert Armstrong, King Kong Actor

1891 – Reginald Richmond, Cat Ballou Actor

1900 – Chester Gould, Dick Tracy Cartoonist

1908 – Alistair Cooke, Masterpiece Theatre Host

1916 – Robert A Bruce, Exercise Cardiology Expert

1921 – Daniel Frazer, Kojak Actor

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, Assassinated US President

1927 – Estelle Parsons, Bonnie & Clyde Actress

1928 – Franklin Cover, The Jeffersons Actor

1932 – Richard Dawson, Family Feud’s First Host

1939 – Dick Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedian

1942 – Bob Einstein, “Super Dave Osborne”

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, Spirit in the Sky Singer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, Hill Street Blues Actress

1946 – Duane Allman, Allman Brothers Guitarist

1947 – Joe Walsh, Eagles Guitarist

1948 – Richard Masur, One Day at a Time Actor

1956 – Bo Derek, “10” Actress

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian TV Host

1965 – Mike Diamond, Beastie Boys Rapper

1974 – Marissa Ryan, Major Dad Actress

This Day in Local History – November 20, 2026

Nov. 20, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it will build 300 miles of railway from Edmonton to Dunvegan. It is expected to be completed in three years. The route map will be filed with the Alberta government by the end of the month.

Nov. 20, 1914: The first train arrives in Sucker Creek.

Nov. 20, 1945: A new school at St. Bernard Mission at Joussard is blessed by Father Floc’h.

Nov. 20, 1959: The High Prairie Regals announce that Reg Bentley has agreed to come and help the club in its operations.

Nov. 20, 1969: An accident at the Wagner Mill near Enilda claims the life of Sheldon Peever, 30. He is struck by a log after it jumps the carrier in reverse.

Nov. 20, 1969: Eight different players score as the High Prairie Regals win 8-0 at Grimshaw.

Nov. 20, 1972: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes and loses in her bid for Miss Edmonton title for the right to advance to the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 20, 1974: The High Prairie Daycare Society is formed.

Nov. 20, 1979: The NPHL opens its season as visiting Valleyview blasts Falher 10-3. High Prairie defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while Grimshaw and Manning tie 5-5 in Manning.

Nov. 20, 1987: Father Elphege Fillion, 69, dies in an accident near Westlock. He served the Lesser Slave Lake area for over two decades.

Nov. 20, 1990: HPSD trustees vote to close Carole Bannister School in Faust due to a low enrolment of only 29 students.

Nov. 20, 1991: HPSD tells Faust Councilor Albert Burger they will not intervene in his efforts to keep Carole Bannister School open by asking Northland School Division to take over the facility.

Nov. 20, 1991: The High Prairie School Division agrees to kick in $20,000 toward construction of a track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 20, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores three goals to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to an 11-3 win over Falher.

Nov. 20, 1995: Keith Martin opens Pharmasave drug store.

Nov. 20, 1999: Rev. Canon James Alfred Hoskin dies after a brief illness at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 20, 1999: Country music star Duane Steele performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Nov. 20, 1999: Donna Smith is awarded the Nichi Medal of Distinction posthumously in Edmonton. The founding member of MITAA received the award for her work on addictions awareness, healing and treatment.

Nov. 20, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to not give time and money towards the Sled Dog Races. Organizer Gunnar Odegaard, who was trying to revive the event, is angered.

Nov. 20, 2006: Peter and Mary Zahacy celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Nov. 20, 2009: Myrtle Cook passes away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 62 years.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Valleyview Jets 16-5 for their second straight win.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club wins 14 medals at the 2010 Alberta Junior/Senior Provincial Taekwondo Team Trials and Colour Belt Tournament in Whitecourt. The Scorpions win four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Nov. 20, 2011: Long-time Peavine resident Nora Cunningham passes away at the age of 99 years.

Nov. 20, 2011: The High Prairie Lions Radio/TV Auction nets over $16,500 as the two-day event concludes.

Nov. 20, 2014: Author Larry Loyie unveils his newest book, Residential Schools with the Words and Images of Survivors, at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Nov. 20, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School students fill 65 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Nov. 20, 2014: Ronald Boyd Torrens passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. A long-time farmer, he was also an avid fishermen.

Nov. 20, 2019: It is official! Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces in the Alberta Legislature that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 20, 2026

1431 – First meeting of Order of the Golden Fleece.

1521 – Arabs attribute shortage of water in Jerusalem to Jews making wine.

1795 – Curacao government forbids slave work on Sunday.

1805 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, his only opera, premieres.

1866 – Pierre Lallement patents rotary crank bicycle.

1888 – Willard Bundy patents timecard clock.

1902 – Tour de France bicycle race created.

1910 – Revolution breaks out in Mexico.

1917 – First successful tank use in battle, at the Battle of Cambrai.

1917 – Ukrainian Republic declared.

1923 – Garrett Morgan patents his traffic signal design.

1940 – World War II: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia join the Axis Powers.

1942 – NHL abolishes regular season OT until WW II is over.

1944 – First Japanese suicide submarine attack.

1945 – The Nuremberg trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial.

1947 – First permanent TV installed on seagoing vessel.

1948 – US balloon reaches record height of 42.7 km.

1949 – Jewish population of Israel reaches 1 million.

1953 – Scott Crossfield in Douglas Skyrocket, first to break Mach 2.

1959 – WABC fires Alan Freed over payola scandal.

1965 – UN Security council calls for boycott of Rhodesia.

1966 – Men in Zurich vote against female suffrage.

1967 – At 11 a.m., Census Clock ticks past 200 million.

1969 – Alcatraz Island off San Francisco, is seized by militant Native Americans.

1969 – Brazilian soccer icon Pele scores his 1,000th goal.

1970 – UN General Assembly accepts People’s Republic of China.

1979 – US’s first artificial blood transfusion occurs.

1980 – Steve Ptacek makes first solar-powered flight.

1982 – Drew Barrymore, 7, hosts “Saturday Night Live”.

1984 – McDonald’s makes its 50 billionth hamburger.

1984 – Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1986 – WHO announces first global effort to combat AIDS.

1992 – Queen Elizabeth’s home Windsor Castle catches fire.

1993 – Winnie Mandela’s driver and bodyguard murdered.

1995 – FDA approves new therapy for use as an initial AIDS treatment.

1995 – Princess Diana admits she cheated on Prince Charles.

1998 – First module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2012 – Toshiba unveils a robot designed to help in nuclear disasters.

2015 – Report: more than half of all trees in Amazon at risk of extinction.

2017 – Investment corporation Tencent’s market value hits $511 billion.

2017 – Georgia Dome, once the world’s largest covered stadium, destroyed.

2018 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan pays off debts of 1,398 farmers.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 20, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Vast amounts of information could come to you through email or phone! Expect to hear from groups! You could make new friends, possibly in your neighbourhood, as changes could be taking place in your community! You could hear of online classes you want to take! Books or magazines may bring valuable information! This could be a very stimulating and significant day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been thinking about expanding your computer skills? If so, this is the day to do it! You are likely to discover a lot of valuable information, as well as shortcuts for accomplishing your goals! Happiness reigns in the home as family members exchange a lot of new and interesting ideas! This could be a very gratifying day in a lot of ways!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Social events, possibly involving small groups, could put you in touch with knowledgeable people who could provide valuable information! You might decide to go back to school or otherwise advance your education! Technology could play a large part in all this, so it might be a good idea to work on your computer skills and bring them up to snuff! A short trip could be in the offing!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today your mind might be on social and political issues! If you are not currently involved with groups dealing with these issues, you might consider joining one! A recent increase in income might have given you some extra time, and you may be excited about the possibilities! Service to others is one! Consider some others, perhaps developing a creative skill, before moving ahead!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Information could come your way today that starts you thinking about new and revolutionary ideas! Perhaps they involve modern technology or social and political issues! Opportunities to meet new friends who share your interests could come through group activities! You should be feeling especially curious and optimistic about the future and whatever exchanges with others you have are likely to set your mind buzzing!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Unusual and unexpected opportunities to better your career could come to you today through friends! These friends could provide you with valuable information about making maximum use of your skills! Efficiency could get a boost from technology! Expect a number of interesting communications, all bringing good news! This could prove to be a stimulating, exciting day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The possibility of taking a trip by air could present itself today! The trip might be made with friends or a small group, if possible! If you have been working on projects connected with education or publishing, this is the day to move them forward! Books, TV, and the Internet could bring interesting, valuable information your way! This promises to be a busy, stimulating day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The possibility to advance your career through increasing your technological skills may present itself today! This could open doors for you in a lot of directions, paving the way for increased income! A number of new contacts could come into your life, bringing friendship and opportunities! This is the day to work on building your skills and possibly return to school!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A number of social invitations could come your way today, possibly connected with groups you are affiliated with! Accept as many as you can handle. You should have a wonderful time, learn much that fascinates you, and make some new friends! A surprise encounter with a friend or your romantic partner could bring you closer together! This may be a significant day for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The latest equipment might suddenly be available to you! It is likely to make life easier and more interesting! It could also open doors to make new friends and find new opportunities! Increased income is also a possibility! You could stumble on some surprising information and this could set your mind going in a new direction! Today promises a lot of stimulation!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Friends or a group could bring new and exciting information your way, perhaps involving career or educational opportunities! You might explore combining artistic talents with modern technology! Invitations to related social events could follow! Accept as many as you can! They could make a difference in your personal, professional, and creative lives!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could decide to host a small gathering or get-together! You miss having a lot of visitors! This should be an exciting occasion and you could go out of your way to make this the best small event possible! It will probably be worth it! This event could bring people and information your way that make a big difference to you!