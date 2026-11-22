Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 22, 2026

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 22, 2026

1511 – Erasmus Reinhold, Calculated Planetary Table

1877 – Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona Founder

1888 – Tarzan, Movie Character

1890 – Charles de Gaulle, President of France

1899 – “Hoagy” Carmichael, American Composer

1901 – Lee Patrick, Maltese Falcon Actress

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, Caddyshack Actor

1922 – Eugene Stoner, Inventor of the M16

1939 – Allen Garfield, Beverly Hills Cop II Actor

1940 – Terry Gilliam, Monty Python Actor

1941 – Ron McClure, Blood, Sweat & Tears Rocker

1941 – Steve Caldwell, Orleans Rocker

1943 – Billie Jean King, Tennis Pro

1943 – Floyd Sneed, Three Dog Night Drummer

1943 – Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadien

1959 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Actress

1966 – Brian Robbins, Head of the Class Actor

1967 – Boris Becker, Tennis Pro

1973 – Cassie Campbell, Female Hockey Icon

1984 – Scarlett Johansson, Avengers Actress

This Day in Local History – November 22, 2026

Nov. 22, 1913: A gasoline lamp explodes and burns Northern Merchantile Store in Grouard causing $15,000 in damages. The company promises to rebuild.

Nov. 22, 1967: The High Prairie Bay’s grocery manager, H. Peter von Lipinsky, receives a bronze plaque in Edmonton for Outstanding Merchandizing during the Canada-wide July is Salad Month. It is one of only three prizes awarded in the Prairie Provinces.

Nov. 22, 1969: Joussard’s Sister Marion Poirier receives her Degree of Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta.

Nov. 22, 1969: Jim McLean scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 4-2 win over the Fairview Elks.

Nov. 22, 1970: Marilyn Porisky is crowned CWL Queen at the annual bazaar. Last year’s queen, Lorraine Patenaude, hands the crown over.

Nov. 22, 1977: The NPHL opens its season as Fairview defeats visiting Hines Creek 7-6. Falher defeats visiting Valleyview 4-3 and Peace River wins 8-4 in High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 1978: A fire at an old apartment building in High Prairie leaves 15 homeless. Arson is the cause.

Nov. 22, 1978: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Metis Betterment Act.

Nov. 22, 1978: The Country Burger snack bar opens in Vic’s Mall with Lorrie Shantz as manager.

Nov. 22, 1979: Fire destroys the Marczyk Lumber Mill 10 miles north of High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 1980: Gift Lake Junior High School boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams win first place at a tournament in Grouard.

Nov. 22, 1986: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Sexsmith Raiders 9-2 in the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Nov. 22, 1986: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s and women’s volleyball teams win the Divisional tournament at Girouxville.

Nov. 22, 1990: Bus driver Joan Wilson is acquitted of a charge in High Prairie provincial court of driving without due care and attention in regard to a school bus accident June 4 that sends three children to hospital.

Nov. 22, 1990: Jacques Tanguay makes 22 saves as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-1.

Nov. 22, 1994: Fraser Berg and Troy Blais each net hat tricks as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Valleyview 10-4.

Nov. 22, 1995: High Prairie town council buckles under pressure and opts to stay in the Peace Library System.

Nov. 22, 1997: Kevin Woodcock, 27, of High Prairie, is killed when his one-ton truck hits the rear of a loaded logging truck in heavy smoke conditions.

Nov. 22, 1999: Striking Agricore employees picket the elevator in High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 2000: South Peace News reports on Gloria Noskey’s efforts in finding her missing daughter, Shelli Carifelle, 37.

Nov. 22, 2000: High Prairie town council decides against garbage pick-up at residences’ front doors.

Nov. 22, 2001: Jonathon Beaudry, 18, of Joussard, dies in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 2 just east of Enilda.

Nov. 22, 2005: Chris Lamouche is named Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member-of-the-Year at their annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 22, 2006: South Peace News features three pages of coverage as Travis Cunningham approaches 500 goals for his NPHL career.

Nov. 22, 2006: Red Sky reports lots at its development on Joussard’s west end are selling for up to $150,000.

Nov. 22, 2007: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male suspect after the Centre 750 Store in Grouard is robbed.

Nov. 22, 2008: The Prairie Echo Community League celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Nov. 22, 2008: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers steamroll the High Prairie Regals 13-2.

Nov. 22, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Nov. 22-23, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council nets $11,500 during its annual radio auction.

Nov. 22, 2016: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen wins the Canadian National 4-H and Youth Judging Competition at the Canadian Western Agribition. She wins the honour to judge the First Lady Classic female all-breed beef show for her efforts.

Nov. 22, 2016: ATCO Electric tells High Prairie town council that the first LED streetlights will be installed in 2017.

Nov. 22, 2017: South Peace News features the High Prairie Community Band, now in its third season. The band director is Collin Rattray.

Nov. 22, 2017: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League begins its 21st season. Defending champs from both the girl’s and boy’s division lose. The St. Andrew’s boys lose 51-28 to Prairie River. Meanwhile, the St. Andrew’s girls defeat PRJH 35-21.

Nov. 22, 2018: Two men charged in connection of the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson on July 29, 2017 appear in court for sentencing on manslaughter charges. Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, instead have the matter put over until Jan. 31, 2019 by Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Nov. 22, 2019: The visiting High Prairie Red Wings win their fourth straight game after defeating Slave Lake 3-2 in overtime. Larry Yellowknee scores the game-winner.

This Day in World History – November 22, 2026

1492 – Pinta separates from Christopher Columbus’s fleet.

1542 – Spain delegates “New Laws” against slavery in America.

1794 – Strasbourg Alsace-Lorraine prohibits wearing of beards.

1809 – Peregrine Williamson of Baltimore patents a steel pen.

1842 – Mount St. Helens in Washington erupts.

1910 – Arthur Knight patents steel shaft golf clubs.

1927 – First snowmobile patent granted.

1932 – Pump patented that computes quantity and price delivered.

1934 – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” is first heard.

1942 – Hitler orders Rommel’s Africa Korps to fight to the last man.

1943 – France officially recognises the independence of Lebanon.

1950 – Lowest NBA score: Fort Wayne Pistons 19, Minneapolis Lakers 18.

1955 – RCA Records pays $35,000 to Sun Records for Presley’s contract.

1957 – Simon & Garfunkel appear on “American Bandstand” as “Tom & Jerry”.

1967 – BBC unofficially bans “I Am the Walrus” by Beatles.

1967 – Silver hits record $2.17 an ounce in New York.

1968 – First interracial TV kiss [Star Trek – Captain Kirk and Uhura].

1972 – US ends 22-year travel ban to China.

1974 – UN General Assembly recognizes Palestine right to sovereignty.

1976 – Comic strip “Cathy” by Cathy Guisewite debuts.

1977 – Regular Concorde passenger service between New York and Europe begins.

1986 – Mike Tyson, 20, becomes youngest heavyweight champ in history.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton, became 13th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Conjunction of Venus, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and the moon.

1990 – Margaret Thatcher announces her resignation as British PM.

1996 – O.J. Simpson wrongful death trial: O.J. says, “Absolutely not true.”

2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.

2008 – YouTube hosts the largest ever live broadcast.

2017 – Ratko Mladic the “Butcher of Bosnia” is convicted of genocide.

2017 – Uber admits hackers stole personal information affecting 57 million.

2018 – Leaning Tower of Pisa’s tilt reduced by 4 cm.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 22, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your playful attitude is apt to be opposed by someone who refuses to see things your way! Walk away from those who are not committed to helping the situation! It could be there are people who purposefully try to sabotage your plans! You are too smart to fall into this trap! Prove to others that even though you may be happy, it does not mean you’re gullible!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may be one of those days in which you are trying to paint a large area, but you only have a small brush! Your strokes are careful and calculated! You are doing a neat and precise job, but you are also doing things the hard way! Go easy on yourself and get a large brush! Make your strokes gigantic so you can cover more area with less effort!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be barking up the wrong tree today! Before you waste all your energy on your podium proclaiming your thoughts to the world, it would behoove you to stop, look around, and notice your audience! How are they reacting to your tirade? Are people walking away or are they cheering? Perhaps you need to let someone else have a turn at the microphone!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – In an attempt to merge with infinity, you might overlook some basic life principles! Be careful about being seduced by those who want you to be involved in their drama! You might willingly acquiesce at first! You may not even realize how deep a hole you have dug until it is too late! Make sure you have not alienated everyone so there is still someone left to dig you out!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feel free to stand up for yourself, a cause, or another person today, even if you know it will cause tension among the others around you! A heated argument is likely to ensue, and it would not be surprising if you were the catalyst! Passionate debates are right up your alley, so use this as an opportunity to demonstrate your courage and strength in what you believe!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is apt to be fixed on one thing today and you will not rest until you have obtained it! Perhaps it is a physical place you are trying to get to, a new gadget you want to own, or a person you would like to get to know better! Do not be surprised if you have to put up a bit of a fight in order to accomplish this goal, whatever it may be!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things may happen right under your nose today and you may not even be aware of it! The thing that will be obvious is your reaction to the situation when this hidden event suddenly comes to light! A passionate explosion is likely, due to people’s heightened emotional state! Try to work with this energy instead of against it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It could be that close friends or family members are in sharp disagreement regarding a certain issue! Try not to be too distressed by divisions among the people you love! Some may want you to take sides and express yourself fully on the situation! You may feel as if you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t! Try your best to compromise!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a great deal of emotion and drive to the day, just the way you like it! Make sure you do not get stuck with the short end of the stick as the day comes to a close! An honest fight or debate is one thing, but a harsh manipulation of people is another! Make sure you are involved in the former and not the latter!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are going to be a valuable asset to others today because of your rational mind and ability to think things through clearly! The stubborn forces around you are not going to bend, but you have the unique ability to do so! Do your best to avoid fights, even though it will be tempting for you and others to want to let off some steam!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – In your attempts to always be the nice, helpful one, you might find you are compromising some of your values! Know that balance and harmony are wonderful things, but they are not always worth the price of self-sacrifice! Do not be someone you are not just to maintain the peace! Your tolerance is apt to be tested today! Do not feel bad if you suddenly feel like fighting!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Actions could be quick and intense today! Things may hit you like lightning, so be prepared for just about anything! Mentally stabilize yourself before interacting with others! Dress to demonstrate your power! You are a force to be reckoned with, not one to be stepped on! Violent emotions are apt to emerge! Do not fight the urge to release any anger you feel! Direct it appropriately!