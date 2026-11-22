Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 23, 2026

National Espresso Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River council meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 23, 2026

1859 – Billy the Kid, American Outlaw

1887 – Boris Karloff, Frankenstein Actor

1888 – Harpo Marx, Marx Brothers Comedian

1912 – George O’Hanlon, George Jetson Actor

1928 – Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Composer

1930 – Robert Easton, “Man of a Thousand Voices”

1942 – Susan Anspach, Play It Again Sam Actress

1945 – Steve Landesberg, Barney Miller Actor

1951 – David Rappaport, Famous 3’11” Actor

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, Bruce Hornsby & The Range

1969 – Jonathan Seet, Canadian Singer

1992 – Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana Actress

This Day in Local History – November 23, 2026

Nov. 23, 1968: Brian Drapier makes 58 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals upset Fort St. John 2-1. Alvin Cyr and Doug Meneice score for the Regals.

Nov. 23, 1972: The NPHL opens its season as Manning wins 5-3 at Peace River and High Prairie wins at Grimshaw 6-3.

Nov. 23, 1974: The NPHL opens its season with High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as president. Manning defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while visiting Falher whips Fairview 8-2 and hometown High Prairie whips Grimshaw 7-2 on the strength of two goals from Roy Gladue.

Nov. 23, 1974: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers place fourth at a volleyball tournament in Slave Lake. The men’s team loses four straight matches.

Nov. 23, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season by blasting the Grimshaw Huskies 14-2.

Nov. 23, 1978: Ron Rose is injured during a gas explosion while working for the Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 1981: Northland School Division No. 61 is dissolved by Education Minister Dave King.

Nov. 23, 1981: United Grain Growers area manager Nels Mystrom promises UGG will continue to serve the High Prairie area.

Nov. 23, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz says in South Peace News that Metis Colonies and Indian Reserves residents should pay their fair share for recreation services. Sucker Creek Band Councilor Fred Willier says the town doesn’t understand how much money residents spend in town.

Nov. 23, 1983: Faust forms its own community development corporation.

Nov. 23, 1985: Gift Lake Metis Settlement meets with federal and provincial government officials to learn more about the implications of eligibility for Treaty status.

Nov. 23, 1985: Brian Hill records three assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 6-2.

Nov. 23, 1985: The Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament. Girouxille wins both titles.

Nov. 23, 1989: The High Prairie Regals limit the visiting Donnelly Cubs to only 12 shots during a 17-2 win.

Nov. 23, 1990: Eddie Boman’s power play goal with 41 seconds left gives the Sucker Creek Capitals a 10-9 win over the Sturgeon Lake Blues.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team qualifies for the 2A Provincials in Sedgewick after winning five of six matches at zones in Sexsmith. The Chargers defeat Fairview in the final 15-8, 15-13.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team records a 1-2 record at provincials in Sedgewick and fails to win a medal.

Nov. 23, 1991: Kevin Clemens’ 17th goal of the season in the High Prairie Regals’ seventh game is the difference as the Regals win in Fairview 6-5.

Nov. 23, 1993: The Alberta government’s deadline asking for proposals to develop a forestry-based plant in the vicinity of High Prairie passes. Buchanan Lumber of High Prairie, Tolko Industries of Vernon, B.C. and Nova Bancorp Group of Vancouver submit proposals.

Nov. 23, 1998: Alberta Report reports the Crazy Horse Saloon and Liquor Corral are sued for $1.29 million. The lawsuit is later dropped.

Nov. 23, 2000: A boy takes an axe to the Christmas light display and tourist booth in the town’s civic square. He is later charged and convicted.

Nov. 23, 2007: ATB Financial celebrates 50 years of service in High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 2010: The DVD Store opens in High Prairie in the old Movie Gallery location with Bianca Mullenders as manager.

Nov. 23, 2011: A group of concerned citizens trying to gather enough signatures to force an investigation into the affairs of High Prairie town council is 200 signatures short of the 600 signatures needed. Nonetheless, Linda Cox says the petition will be forwarded to Alberta Municipal Affairs regardless.

Nov. 23, 2012: Thieves target Monahan Ford and POPS Home Hardware. Four tire and rim packages and tools are stolen from the businesses.

Nov. 23, 2013: The High Prairie Royal Purple donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Nov. 23, 2013: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Peavine Inn and Suites raises $35,000 for Ducks Unlimited and $1,250 for the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Nov. 23, 2015: Fred Wesley Giroux, 25, of Driftpile, is sent to jail for five months after pleading guilty to driving a packer into the side of the new Lakeshore Regional Police Service building on June 26. In all, he pleads guilty to seven charges.

Nov. 23, 2015: Hilda Bruner passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a former nurse and lifetime member of the UCW.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPE students wrap 39 shoeboxes for the needed during the annual Christmas Shoebox campaign.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that the new stair tower is completed at the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Nov. 23, 2016: Big Lakes County renews its membership in the Swan Hills SnowGoers for $15,000.

Nov. 23, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students put together 43 shoeboxes in the annual Christmas Shoebox Campaign. The shoeboxes are sent to children in Third World countries.

Nov. 23, 2018: The Golden Walleye Classic Committee donates $5,000 to the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department for its help in running the annual fishing tournament.

This Day in World History – November 23, 2026

1783 – Annapolis, Maryland, becomes US capital [until June 1784].

1835 – Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine.

1863 – Patent granted for a process of making colour photographs.

1868 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents trichrome colour photo process.

1889 – Debut of first jukebox.

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games.

1897 – Andrew J. Beard invents “jerry coupler” to connect railroad cars.

1897 – Pencil sharpener patented by J.L. Love.

1906 – Joseph Smith, leader of Mormon Church, convicted of polygamy.

1909 – Wright Brothers form million dollar corporation to build airplanes.

1923 – Cecil B. DeMille’s first version of “The Ten Commandments” premieres.

1936 – First issue of Life picture magazine published.

1939 – Nazi Polish Gov. Hans Frank requires Jews to wear a blue star.

1942 – Chinese steward Poon Lim begins 133 days adrift after ship sinks.

1945 – Most US wartime rationing of foods, including meat & butter, ends.

1948 – Dr. Frank G. Back patents lens to provide zoom effects.

1963 – Debut of “Doctor Who” the long-running British sci-fi series.

1964 – Beatles release “I Feel Fine” & “She’s a Woman”.

1974 – 60 Ethiopian government officials executed.

1979 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” released, 6 million copies sold in 2 weeks.

1983 – USSR leaves weapon disarmament talks.

1985 – 58 die as Egyptian commandos storm hijack Egyptair jet in Malta.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 – Freddie Mercury, 45, confirms he has AIDS the day before he dies.

1991 – Sacramento Kings ends NBA’s longest road losing streak: 43 games.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold.

1996 – Angola officially joins the World Trade Organization.

2004 – World of Warcraft video game released, world’s most subscribed game.

2005 – Liberia elects first woman to lead an African country.

2007 – Cruise liner sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

2015 – President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia bans female genital mutilation.

2017 – Brazilian footballer Robinho jailed nine years for rape in Italy.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 23, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might be distracted by daydreams of a trip you are planning to take! A friend could phone and want to discuss it, which does not help! Visions of faraway places and exciting pastimes may dance in your head, and routine tasks seem incredibly tedious and unworthy of attention! It is best to get them done if you can! Then you can fantasize about your vacation without guilt!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might not have heard from a close friend in a long time and worry a little! Perhaps this person was not well the last time you talked! If you can, it might be a good idea to call! Strange and unsettling dreams could plague your sleep tonight, but do not get too agitated! They are not prophetic in any way! The symbols probably represent nothing more than psychic detritus released through sleep!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An older visitor might come to your door today! You are not likely to be too thrilled about this, but you will be able to play the good host anyway! Romance and sociability may be a bit limited by obligations to family, particularly parents, but do not let it get you down! You may be stuck at home tonight, but you will be able to let loose later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Mundane tasks, including errands and answering correspondence, might bore you all day! You are likely to be restless and strongly tempted to chuck it all and go somewhere to enjoy yourself! Take a good look at what you are doing and try to judge objectively how important it is to get it done now! If it isn’t that important, then put it aside! You probably need to relax!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Financial issues may interfere with your self-expression today! Perhaps you need a little more money before proceeding with a project that means a lot to you! You usually are not one to let this kind of consideration stop you, though! Just a little bit of thought and planning could make whatever it is you want to do more feasible than it appears to be! Write down some ideas and go to it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A charismatic person might contact you today and want your help with something! Emotional issues regarding family might have you feeling gloomy! Your creative side may have to lie fallow while you attend to mundane issues! Basically, you feel pretty optimistic about your life and future! You are never afraid of hard work, and you are persevering! Go for what you want and make everyone happy, including yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Worries about relatives or friends could plague you throughout the day! Perhaps you are not sure what is wrong and so you feel helpless! Whatever vague worries you may have, do not try to figure out the truth without knowing the facts! You could make mountains out of molehills! This is not a good day to run errands! Delays and obstacles could cause a lot of frustration and wasted time!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Small group functions and social events might not prove as satisfying as usual today! You may not be in the mood! You might feel pressured to mingle when you would rather sit on the couch! Whatever conversations you get into will seem trivial and boring! This is a good day to sit back and listen! You might learn from the people around you without having to say a word!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Pride might get in your way today! Perhaps you will be asked to do a task that you consider beneath you! Perhaps the people around you are feeling persnickety! Rise above the insults and make a special effort to do the best you can, defusing the situation before it gets out of hand! Tonight, enjoy an evening of watching movies or listening to music!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your imagination might conjure stories or pictures you want to memorialize through writing or painting, but a lack of self-confidence might discourage you! However, it is probably a good idea to do it anyway! These ideas come from deep inside you! Giving them shape could represent a release from old traumas! Keep your work hidden in a drawer if you do not like it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Attendance at some kind of group event might seem especially appealing today! However, worries about your family might distract you so you do not benefit from it the way you should! You also might find some of the conversation boring! Despite your lack of enthusiasm, it might be a good idea to get out anyway! Staying home alone could make for a gloomy evening!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let’s face it! Today you are likely to find your chores and errands exceedingly boring! You could find yourself watching the clock, feeling like an hour has gone by and then realizing it has only been 10 minutes! If you can put off your tasks until tomorrow, by all means do so! Nothing is so urgent that it requires your undivided attention all day! Treat yourself to a fun afternoon!