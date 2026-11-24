Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 24, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

10 a.m. – PR Festival of Trees Senior Tea at PR Municipal Library.

10 – 11:30 a.m. Fast Feet (ages 0-6 years) at Peace River Baytex Energy Centre. Free!

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors!

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 24, 2026

1806 – William Webb Ellis, Inventor of Rugby

1864 – Toulouse-Lautrec, French Painter

1876 – Walter Griffin, Designed City of Canberra

1896 – “Lucky” Luciano, New York Gangster

1916 – Forrest J. Ackerman, Invented the term “Sci-Fi”

1940 – Paul Tagliabue, NFL Commissioner

1941 – Pete Best, Beatles Drummer

1945 – Bev Bevan, ELO Drummer

1950 – Damon Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1957 – Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis Guitarist

1978 – Katherine Heigl, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1980 – Beth Phoenix, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – November 24, 2026

Nov. 24, 1957: The NPHL meets in Fairview and admits the High Prairie Regals for the coming season. Peter Beheils, of McLennan, is elected the league’s new president.

Nov. 24, 1967: J.B. Peyre is named High Prairie’s “Outstanding Farmer” by the FUA at their banquet. The award is presented to the farmer who, “had made a success in farming; pioneered to a certain extent and had contributed something other than material things to the community as a whole.”

Nov. 24, 1969: Town of High Prairie crews conclude the first snow removal of the season.

Nov. 24, 1971: South Peace News reports the federal government has provided a grant of $475,000 to build a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. Sisser Industries and Tottrup and Associates are the major companies involved. About 150 jobs would be created. It is never built.

Nov. 24, 1973: The Fairview Elks come to High Prairie with only 10 skaters and two goalies and lose 8-6 to the High Prairie Regals, who are led by Tom Iannone’s four goals.

Nov. 24, 1973: The High Prairie Thunderbirds lead 6-1 over the McLennan Red Wings but fall apart and lose the Smoky River Hockey League game 9-7.

Nov. 24, 1981: High Prairie’s first set of traffic lights is turned on.

Nov. 24, 1983: Imperial Oil’s plans to close Bob Jordan’s Kinuso bulk station are placed on hold following a public meeting.

Nov. 24, 1983: Brian Hill scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-7.

Nov. 24, 1984: Kevin Hopfner scores the winner in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 4-3.

Nov. 24, 1988: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 56-26 and win 9-4.

Nov. 24, 1990: A Buchanan Lumber logging camp located on the Lubicon Lake Indian Band’s land is vandalized causing over $20,000 in damages.

Nov. 24, 1990: Brothers Darrell Archibald and Brett Archibald each win gold medals at the High Prairie Judo Tournament.

Nov. 24, 1990: John Rose scores three goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 9-2.

Nov. 24, 1994: Layne Gauchier scores with 40 seconds left in overtime to give the visiting Lakeland Eagles a 6-5 win at Valleyview.

Nov. 24, 1994: Fraser Berg scores the last two goals of the game to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 7-5 win at Grimshaw.

Nov. 24, 1999: High Prairie town council hears Freson IGA is proceeding a with a $1.3 million expansion.

Nov. 24, 1999: Former High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver is resting in an Edmonton hospital after suffering a stroke.

Nov. 24, 2001: The High Prairie Lions Club raises over $17,500 at its annual Radio Auction.

Nov. 24, 2001: The Bawlf Wildcats win the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 2A Men’s Volleyball Championships held in High Prairie. The host Chargers fail to win a match while the St. Andrew’s Saints win one of four matches.

Nov. 24, 2005: Lance Gauchier scores the 200th goal of his NPHL career as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 12-5.

Nov. 24, 2007: Just over 30 people brave cold and snowy conditions in the East Prairie Metis Settlement Walk Against Violence.

Nov. 24, 2007: Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for a record fifth time. This time he wins $1,205.

Nov. 24, 2007: Guy farmer and High Prairie resident Rene Stanley Dlugosz dies at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 73 years.

Nov. 24, 2008: Tolko Industries and Valin Industrial Mill Installations both plead not guilty in High Prairie provincial court to Occupational Health and Safety Act charges.

Nov. 24, 2009: Blackstone premieres on APTN with East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, starring in one of the roles.

Nov. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Jamie Badger and Tara Cardinal to open a shoe, retail store next to H&R Block.

Nov. 24, 2012: The High Prairie Regals win at Grimshaw 15-3 on the night the Huskies choose to retire the No. 7 of Glen Paul. It is the largest margin of victory for the Regals in Grimshaw since at least the 1980s.

Nov. 24, 2015: Michael B. Jackman, 44 is ordered to stand trial for the murder of Dale “Dusty” Davis at Kinuso on Feb. 2. His trial will be set on Dec. 11.

Nov. 24, 2017: The High Prairie Regals lose 8-4 at Manning. It is the team’s ninth straight loss at Manning.

Nov. 24, 2017: An estimated crowd of 1,000 attends High Prairie Light-Up celebrations. Jemma Hesse flips the switch to turn on the lights.

Nov. 24, 2017: Special High Prairie history calendars go on sale as a fundraiser for the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. There are two calendars: one for news, the other for sports.

This Day in World History – November 24, 2026

1434 – River Thames in London freezes over.

1639 – First observation of transit of Venus.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Tasmania.

1655 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell bans Anglicans.

1715 – London’s Thames River freezes over.

1759 – Destructive eruption of Vesuvius.

1835 – Texas Rangers formation authorized.

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species”.

1874 – American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire.

1903 – Clyde Coleman patents automobile electric starter.

1922 – Italian parliament gives Mussolini dictatorial powers “for 1 year”.

1932 – FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory opens.

1938 – National Semi-Pro Basketball Congress authorizes yellow basketball.

1944 – US bombers based on Saipan begin first attack on Tokyo.

1950 – UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War.

1958 – Mali becomes an autonomous state within French Community.

1966 – First TV station in Congo begins broadcasts.

1966 – 400 die in New York City due to smog.

1966 – “One Million Years B.C.” starring Raquel Welch, is released.

1971 – Dan [D.B.] Cooper parachutes from plane with $200,000.

1974 – SALT-2 treaty signed: US and USSR agree to limit nuclear weapons.

1979 – US admits troops in Vietnam were exposed to toxic Agent Orange.

1981 – First air-launched cruise missile tested.

1985 – CFL Grey Cup: final CFL game played with 25-yard long end zone.

1989 – Communist Party resigns in Czechoslovakia.

1991 – US 75th manned space mission launched.

1992 – Boeing 734 crashes into mountain in China, kills 141.

1993 – End of world, according to Ukrainian sect White Brotherhood.

1993 – Two Brits, aged 11 years, convicted of the murder of boy, 2.

1995 – Ireland votes to end 58-year-old amendment on divorce.

2012 – Gangnam Style now most viewed Youtube video: 808 million views.

2018 – Taiwan votes against referendums to legalize same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 24, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Move in for the touchdown today and do not stop until you succeed! Do not let other people’s insecurities become yours! Have confidence in yourself and the way you behave around others! Just because someone else feels sad does not mean you have to, just to make them feel better! The best thing you can do in this situation is turn it around by exhibiting sheer happiness!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Now is the perfect time to say something to someone you have been meaning to say for quite some time! Get it out in the open! Keeping it inside will only eat away at you! Stop worrying about the consequences and make the move! Today is the time to be bold and aggressive! Other people might respond in a similar fashion, so if you dish it out, be prepared to take it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your opinions might be the topic of conversation all day! You have a very strong will and you are not afraid to express it! Today you will get that chance! Feel free to enlighten others with your tremendous wealth of knowledge! Take control of the conversation and accept the mental challenge of trying to win other people over to your side! Whether you are successful or not, you will have fun trying!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your sensitive heart may be sparked by anger today! Do not be afraid of hurting other people’s feelings! You would be doing yourself and others a disservice by not revealing the true scope of your emotions! The other parties involved may not have all the facts necessary to make the most educated decision! Aid in this process by revealing your perspective!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might feel a great deal of physical power on a day like today! If someone asks you to come help move a couch, you are likely to be able to pick up the whole thing by yourself! Do not sell yourself short! You have more internal strength than you reveal to others! There is no need to hide it any longer! Feel free to make use of this great power you possess!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The ship is headed out, so you had better hop on board! People are not apt to be too sympathetic to your emotional sob story today, so keep it under wraps! Whining will get you kicked off the boat altogether! Today’s energy is teaching you to toughen up! Do not take it personally! Realize there are important lessons we all need to learn! One of them is to know when to be silent!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will want to jump into action today! Feel free to order others around for a change and delegate! An aggressive approach is exactly what is called for, and you have the ability to deliver the goods! Trying to do everything yourself may seem like a great idea at first, but you are better off enlisting help so others can feel involved and you can concentrate on doing a better job on fewer tasks!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Guard your heart today for it is a prime target of the abrasive words flying around! Your sensitive nature feels alone and vulnerable in this harsh atmosphere, so you might be better off just staying in bed! If you decide to go out, make sure to bring your arsenal! Use your sensitivity to your advantage! Scope out your weaknesses so you are able to use your energy most efficiently!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – We need to have more people like you in places of power! And do not feel like it is out of the question! Today’s astrological weather is helping you find the confidence and physical strength you need to boost your leadership abilities! This is the time to take control of the situation! You can do it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sticks and stones may break your bones, but names will never hurt you! The problem with the energy today is there may be some sticks and stones tossed in your direction! Be on the lookout for such objects There are powerful forces operating that are charged with emotional aggression! War may break out if you are not careful! Try to maintain the peace!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Emotionally, things might get rather tense for you as others tend to demonstrate a selfish attitude! Selfishness does not always have to be considered a negative! Sometimes it is healthy and necessary to take a more self-centered stance! You need to take care of yourself at all times! So, do not try to pick a fight when other people also demonstrate this behaviour!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be stirred by the energy present in the air today! Put on your armour and get ready to do battle! Others may cower when they look out their window and see what is going on outside, but you want to jump into the fray! Strong, aggressive emotions are the weapons of the day, and everybody knows you have quite an arsenal in this department!