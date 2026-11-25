Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 25, 2026

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent)

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-18 months.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

10:45 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers Market in HP at 4724- 53 – Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

6 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting. Potluck Supper Night. At Faust Hall.

6:15 p.m. – PR Festival of Trees Bedtime Story at PR Municipal Library.

7 p.m. – Town of HP Public Crime Meeting at Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 25, 2026

1566 – John Heminges, Edited Shakespeare’s Folio

1787 – Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night Author

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Steel Tycoon

1844 – Karl Benz, German Auto Designer

1880 – Leonard S, Woolf, Husband of Virginia Woolf

1899 – William R. Burnett, Little Caesar Author

1902 – Eddie Shore, Boston Bruin

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean Dictator

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Star Trek II Actor

1920 – Noel Neill, Adventures of Superman Actor

1929 – Jack Hogan, Adam 12 Actor

1933 – Rene Enriquez, Hill Street Blues Actor

1940 – Percy Sledge, Soul Singer

1947 – John Larroquette, Night Court Actor

1952 – Ernest Harden Jr., The Jeffersons Actor

1960 – Amy Grant, Gospel/Rock Singer

1968 – Jory Husain, Head of the Class Actor

1969 – Jillian Hennessy, Law & Order Actress

1971 – Christina Applegate, Married With Children Actress

1972 – Alessandro Michele, Gucci Fashion Designer

1986 – Katie Cassidy, American Singer/Actress

This Day in Local History – November 25, 2026

Nov. 25, 1915: The Grouard News ceases publication after 3 1/2 years in business. Editor/publisher Roy S. Burns cites financial hardships as the reason and says when times are better he might reopen. He writes, “…we were most loyally supported, and even right to the finish, a few (advertisers) have stuck, even knowing their advertising was giving them scant returns.” The price of a single copy of the Grouard News was five cents, a year’s subscription $2. Ironically, on page 3 an ad asks patrons to “subscribe to the News.”

Nov. 25, 1940: The McLennan School District No. 48 is formed reaching from Joussard to Girouxville.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that town council meets with Stanley Association about concerns over the new water treatment pant. As a whole, council felt the colour of the water had not cleared to the extent expected.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Paulette Lenczyk competes in the Camrose Lutheran College Queen contest. Elaine Bergman wins.

Nov. 25, 1970: The High Prairie Regals introduce the “Kid Line” featuring Peavine brothers Arnold, Rodney and Terry Gauchier.

Nov. 25, 1970: High Prairie town council begins the process of introducing a new bylaw to limit the use of snowmobiles in town between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nov. 25, 1971: Peace River defeats visiting High Prairie 8-2 to open the NPHL season.

Nov. 25, 1972: Bruce Mungall, Alton Berg and Tom Iannone score first period goals as the High Prairie Regals win their home opener 5-2 over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 25, 1974: Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake PC nomination in Kinuso. Over 1,000 attend the nomination meeting.

Nov. 25, 1985: Martin and Lynn Herben open Lyn-Mar Travel in the Realty World Building.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Mohawk has a new manager, Merle May, and undergoes extensive renovations.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace news reports construction of 26 new units at the Raven Inn is proceeding well.

Nov. 25, 1987: High Prairie Elementary School requests High Prairie town council to have an ice rink constructed at the school. The matter is referred to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Nov. 25, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Indian Band and federal negotiators reach a settlement on a land claim that would see the band receive 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Nov. 25, 1989: Eight different players score as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 9-1.

Nov. 25, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins only one of four matches at zones in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 25, 1991: Alvin Garret Hupie, 19, and Melodie Rae Laderoute, 13, both of Grouard, die in an accident two kilometres east of Enilda.

Nov. 25, 1992: South Peace News reports Belle Beauty sets up shop beside Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 25, 1992: HPSD reveals plans for the expansion of the gym at E.W. Pratt High School adding the project will go to tender early in the new year.

Nov. 25, 1996: Barry’s Restaurant and the Rose Garden Dining Lounge open.

Nov. 25, 1998: South Peace News reports I&P Automotive Mechanical Services opens.

Nov. 25, 2000: A 12-month-old baby dies at the High Prairie Hospital. The baby became ill at home and passed away. Police release no other details.

Nov. 25, 2000: The Lakeland Eagles score eight third period goals to break a 5-5 tie and defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 13-5.

Nov. 25, 2005: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie Light-up ceremonies. The event also features the first-ever Santa Claus Parade, the dream of South Peace News employee Anne Bankey.

Nov. 25, 2006: A power outage at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre causes the basement to flood, where all the water recycling equipment is located. Recreation director Paul Cowell says the basement is submerged in 12 feet of water.

Nov. 25, 2006: Travis Cunningham scores his historic 500th NPHL goal in a game in Valleyview against the Jets. Junior Anderson records the lone assist.

Nov. 25, 2006: The Lakeland Eagles suffer their worst defeat in franchise history as they lose 19-0 at Fort St. John.

Nov. 25-26, 2006: The High Prairie Lions Club raises just over $10,000 at its annual Radio/TV Auction.

Nov. 25, 2007: The annual Lions TV/Radio Auction raises about $13,000. Money raised will be forwarded to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder group.

Nov. 25, 2009: Gift Lake’s Pauline Flett starts a Chemo Bank to help people financially who are suffering from cancer in her community.

Nov. 25, 2010: The Harlem Crowns visit Kinuso School and bring their message of substance abuse and making healthy decisions.

Nov. 25, 2010: Jay Anderson scores twice but it’s Lance Gauchier who scores the eventual game-winner as the High Prairie Regals win 5-3 at Falher.

Nov. 25, 2011: Over 1,000 attend High Prairie Light-Up and the 7th annual Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 25, 2015: South Peace News features several pages and stories on Samantha Stokes’ rise to the Miss Rodeo Canada title.

Nov. 25-27, 2015: The E.W. Pratt Men’s volleyball team places fourth at Provincials in Okotoks. The team is undefeated in round-robin play but lose the semi-final 25-18, 25-21 to Calgary Christian.

Nov. 25, 2016: The largest Santa Claus Parade ever in High Prairie kicks off festivities at High Prairie Light-Up. Necole Screpnek wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce promotion.

Nov. 25, 2017: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-1. The Flyers have never lost in High Prairie during their NPHL existence.

Nov. 25, 2018: Pat Rehn wins the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake. Numbers are not announced, but Rehn wins decisively as a second vote is not required.

Nov. 25, 2018: Cassidy Hannah Davies-Hunt passes away at the age of 10 years after battling a long illness. Her brave effort in battling her disease was an inspiration to all.

Nov. 25, 2019: A High Prairie youth court judge bans a boy, 17, from being in High Prairie after he pleads guilty to 13 crimes.

This Day in World History – November 25, 2026

1491 – The siege of Granada, last Moorish stronghold in Spain, begins.

1667 – Deadly earthquake rocks the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1715 – First English patent granted for processing corn.

1792 – Benjamin Banneker first publishes his Farmer’s Almanac.

1817 – First sword swallower in US performs.

1839 – Cyclone slams southeastern India: estimated 300,000 die.

1867 – Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patents dynamite.

1884 – John B. Meyenberg patents evaporated milk.

1897 – Spain grants Puerto Rico autonomy.

1905 – Telimco advertises for a radio set, cost is $7.50.

1912 – Socialist International rejects that world war is coming.

1922 – Crown Prince Hirohito becomes Regent of Japan.

1930 – Ito, Japan records 690 earthquake shocks in 1 day.

1940 – Woody Woodpecker debuts.

1940 – First flight of the de Havilland Mosquito.

1947 – New Zealand becomes a dominion.

1949 – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” appears on music charts.

1950 – UN gives Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Earthquake and tsunami strike Honshu, Japan.

1960 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” makes its last broadcast on CBS-Radio.

1960 – CBS-Radio ends last four radio soap operas.

1967 – Puerto Rico placed on Atlantic Standard Time.

1973 – Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos.

1973 – US cuts maximum speed limit cut to 55 mph.

1977 – David Steed balances stationary on a bike for 9:15.00 seconds.

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast game together for first time.

1983 – Soyuz T-9 returns to Earth, 149 days after takeoff.

1988 – Convention on exploitation of Antarctic mineral resources signed.

1988 – Widespread earthquake hits NE USA & Canada, no damage reported.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s first popular election.

1996 – After 24 years, Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, ends.

2009 – Storm brings three years worth of rain in four hours in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Longest known frozen embryo to be successfully born: 24 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 25, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Devote the day to your children or partner! You may protest it is too hard to find the time to give them the attention they deserve! You do not have time for yourself, much less anyone else! In any case, you will probably feel torn between what is expected of you and what you feel you can realistically give! If you want to dispel the inner tension, take care in the choices you make in the next few weeks!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A friend or family member is slowly poisoning your relationship! A misunderstanding between the two of you will ultimately prove beneficial in the long run! Why? It makes you realize how uncomfortable you are with vague, ill-defined relationships! Today would be a good day to write a letter to the person in question! You are likely to find the results gratifying!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have been a social butterfly lately! The sociable phase you are currently in demands a great deal of energy! You are attracted to some of your new acquaintances but irritated by others! One in particular causes you real anxiety today! You have two choices! Either abandon your new group of friends entirely or expel the person who is causing you trouble!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your thin skin feels even thinner than usual today! If you happen to witness a violent outburst in the street, at work, or on TV, you suddenly become aware of your vulnerability! Do not let it frighten you into hiding! As one of the few remaining guardians of the world’s dwindling reserves of kindness, you have a responsibility!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People sometimes say you are a little aggressive in your approach! But today you feel a little tired of leading the charge on the battlefield! You can learn a lot from your friends who can teach you to think of things in relative terms without allowing yourself to become emotionally involved in every situation! Try to relax for a change!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be a bit oversensitive today! It is possible you will be irritable and conflicted as you begin to suspect that long-term projects may not be finished! The time has come to take stock! There is likely a good reason you have been unable to complete that project you undertook several months ago! Advice from others should steer you in the right direction!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is no point in trying to make sense of today! Much of what happens occurs on an unconscious level and defies any rational explanation! You may have had a dream last night worthy of professional interpretation! If you can bear turning off your intellect, this could be a very profitable day for you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a confusing period for all of us! But no doubt you have noticed this! In such circumstances, some people become more rigid than ever because they resist dramatic change! They try to hold on to tradition! Your Scorpio sensitivity makes you very receptive to the past, but current conditions should inspire you to let go of some of your convictions!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What do you have to lose? The planets are shaking you in the hopes of ridding you of your old objectives to make way for new growth! You feel doubt where once there was only certainty! When you consider the worst that can happen, it may help you to realize what you are clinging to really is not all that important! It is time to let go and begin anew!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are not the only one who can solve your problems! Trust there are others who are capable of understanding! Those who want to help you are motivated only by love, with no ulterior motives! It is in your nature to be skeptical, but these people do exist! And guess what? You could communicate with one of them today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you noticed how delays seem to occur more often? Today will be no exception! Something you have been waiting for has been delayed yet again! It may be that the order form got lost or there was some unforeseeable delay in sending it to you! Even with your mild-mannered temperament, you are beginning to be a little irked! Sit tight! All will be resolved shortly!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get outside and get moving! If you can manage to take the day off, this would be a good time to release some energy! You used to enjoy competition when you were little! Remember how exhilarating it was to be the first to the top of the hill? You will find your life greatly enriched if you could find a way to rekindle similar feelings!