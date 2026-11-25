Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 26, 2026

National Cake Day!

National Milk Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – PR Festival of Trees Trim the Tree storytime at PR Municipal Library.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

4 – 8 p.m. – Youth Hub (12-17 Years) at HP Native Friendship Centre. Hang out! Play games!

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

6 – 8 p.m. – Drop-In Foor Hockey at Kinuso Indoor Arena. No charge!

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

7 p.m. – Faust Charity Association monthly meeting at Faust Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 26, 2026

1607 – John Harvard, Harvard University Founder

1754 – Georg Forster, Voyage Round the World Author

1853 – Bat Masterson, Wild West Gunfighter

1876 – Willis Carrier, Air Conditioning Developer

1895 – Bertil Lindblad, Milky Way Rotation Theory

1895 – William Wilson, AA Co-Founder

1899 – Bruno Hauptmann, Charles Lindbergh Kidnapper

1902 – Alberto Morin, Rio Grande Actor

1910 – Cyril Cusack, Day of the Jackal Actor

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts Cartoonist

1927 – John Carter, Scarface Actor

1927 – Ernie Coombs, CBS’s “Mr. Dressup”

1938 – Rich Little, Impressionist/Actor

1939 – Tina Tuner, Private Dancer Singer

1942 – Olivia Cole, Roots Actress

1944 – Jean Terrell, Supremes Rocker

1945 – John McVie, Fleetwood Mac Bassist

1980 – Jessica Quinn, Dr. Quinn Actress

1983 – Chris Hughes, Facebook Co-Founder

This Day in Local History – November 26, 2026

Nov. 26, 1912: The Peace River and Great Western Railway Company promises it will build a short line railway into Grouard.

Nov. 26, 1933: Fire destroys the hospital, laundry, milk house and schools in Grouard. The same year, the Hudson’s Bay store burns and is not rebuilt.

Nov. 26, 1962: Alberta Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, comes to High Prairie and officially opens the new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Nov. 26, 1962: The High Prairie Hockey Association is formed with Ike Lawrence as chairman and Terry Anderson as general chairman.

Nov. 26, 1962: Jean Popel is elected president of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Nov. 26: 1967: Lyle Fjeld is injured in an accident at the south entrance of Valleyview. Also injured is the 1959 Pontiac’s owner, Dale Whittaker, and passenger Terry Robinson.

Nov. 26, 1969: A meeting is held in Fairview to try to locate a rapeseed crushing plant somewhere in the Peace Country. The plant is eventually built at Sexsmith despite efforts from High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1969: South Peace News reports that Del Bacon is president of the High Prairie Optimist Club.

Nov. 26, 1971: The Alberta Crimes Compensation Board awards John Courtrie, of Gift Lake, $2,370 as a result of injuries sustained Feb. 4.

Nov. 26, 1972: Rod Berg records five points as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 9-3.

Nov. 26, 1977: The High Prairie Regals win their home opener 5-3 over the Falher Pirates.

Nov. 26, 1980: A $1.139 million contract is awarded to an Edmonton firm for base course on Highway 749, or the North Road.

Nov. 26, 1983: Rick Dumont scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-3 win over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 26, 1986: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is shocked to hear the proposed High Prairie Provincial Building is placed on hold.

Nov. 26, 1988: Brent Vreeling scores the game-winner as the visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Nov. 26, 1989: The official dedication occurs of the newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores a first period hat trick as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Valleyview Jets 14-4.

Nov. 26, 1992: SAAN celebrates its store’s 4,000 square foot expansion in High Prairie with a grand opening.

Nov. 26, 1992: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglicans celebrate the $150,000 addition to their church.

Nov. 26, 1992: John Rose scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast Falher 14-2.

Nov. 26, 1996: A proposal by HPSD to eliminate Grades 7-12 at Kinuso School dies.

Nov. 26, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $100,000 to the proposed Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School. It is never built.

Nov. 26, 2000: The annual High Prairie Lions Radio Auction nets over $16,000.

Nov. 26, 2001: Four people are taken to hospital following an accident at the East Prairie River bridge. The first vehicle loses control on the slippery road and is struck by another.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD considers purchasing the old High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD refuses to allow bank machines in its schools.

Nov. 26, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Sam Stout dies at the age of 98 years. A strongly religious man known for a tough work ethic, he was one of the area’s more colourful characters.

Nov. 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a letter from High Prairie Elementary School Grade 6 teacher Brenda Coulombe, who challenges other schools to sponsor a plaque in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Fallen Heroes project.

Nov. 26, 2008: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach promises an extra $10 million for the new High Prairie Hospital after being questioned by Liberal Leader Kevin Taft in the Alberta Legislature.

Nov. 26, 2009: East Prairie residents and students at Hillview School participate in the March Against Violence.

Nov. 26, 2009: High Prairie’s Anita Fisher wins a Yard Man lawnmower from POPS Home Hardware in the Ultimate Backyard Makeover Contest. Fisher is one of 12 winners from across Canada.

Nov. 26, 2009: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter receives a donation of $10,725.52 thanks to the efforts of Darlene Lightning-Mattson and Edna Willier, who volunteered at the Alberta Ladies Petroleum Classic Golf Tournament in Beaumont, AB Sept. 11.

Nov. 26, 2010: Over 1,000 people attend the Light-Up celebration in High Prairie. Lesser Slave Lake MLA congratulates High Prairie Beautification Committee chair Alicia Boisson for a job well done.

Nov. 26, 2010: The High Prairie Regals score seven straight goals over the second and third periods to defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 11-6 and even their record at 4-4. Al Anderson scores twice and adds three assists in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: The hometown Spirit River Rangers hand the High Prairie Regals their worst defeat in history 31-1 in Spirit River. The Regals send only seven skaters and the Rangers showed no mercy. Jordan Hack scores 11 goals in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: Robert Goulet wins Male Elder-of-the-Year and Lily Freeborn Female Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Elders Banquet.

Nov. 26, 2011: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and decides to dissolve, due to dwindling revenues. A decision is made to sell all equipment it possesses.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News features the three women who are integral in the Festival of Trees success: Tammy Fung, Fran McNaught and Shirl Redmond.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council buys the former House of Furniture building.

Nov. 26, 2014: The High Prairie and District Food Bank receives $3,003.60 from town council, as per their agreement to rent land they own to farmer David Zabolotniuk.

Nov. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to buy half the administration building they share with HPSD for $376,750 plus GST.

Nov. 26, 2015: The High Prairie Regals drop to 0-6 after a 4-2 home ice loss to the Manning Comets.

This Day in World History – November 26, 2026

43 BC – Alliance of Caesar Augustus and Mark Antony formed.

1688 – French King Louis XIV declares war on Netherlands.

1716 – First lion exhibited in America in Boston.

1778 – Captain James Cook is first European to visit Hawaii.

1789 – First national Thanksgiving in America.

1835 – HMS Beagle leaves Tahiti for New Zealand.

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published.

1867 – Refrigerated railroad car patented.

1917 – NHL forms with five teams participating.

1917 – The new government of Russia offers an armistice to Germany.

1922 – Howard Carter opens Tut’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1924 – Mongolian People’s Republic proclaimed.

1940 – Nazi Germany began walling off the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw.

1941 – Japanese naval carrier force leaves base toward Pearl Harbor.

1942 – “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart premieres.

1943 – Last Judy Garland-Mickey Rooney movie “Girl Crazy” released.

1948 – First polaroid camera sold for $89.75.

1950 – China enters Korean conflict, sends troops across Yalu River.

1952 – First 3D feature film “Bwana Devil” premieres.

1956 – “The Price Is Right” debuts on NBC-TV.

1962 – Fab Four have their first recording session under name The Beatles.

1965 – France launches first satellite.

1966 – First major tidal power plant opens in France.

1969 – Cream’s final concert.

1976 – Sex Pistols release their debut single “Anarchy in the UK”.

1979 – International Olympic Committee votes to readmit China after 21 years.

1982 – Howard Cossell calls his last boxing match.

1983 – World’s greatest robbery; 26 million pounds stolen in England.

1984 – US & Iraq re-establish diplomatic relations.

1985 – Random House buys Richard Nixons memoires for $3 million.

1990 – Matsushita purchases MCA for $6.6 billion.

1990 – Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev tells Iraq to get out of Kuwait.

2000 – B.C. Lions win Grey Cup; first team with losing record to win.

2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir.

2003 – Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes last flight.

2012 – Cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York estimated at $32 billion.

2018 – NASA’s InSight mission lands on Mars after a 7-month voyage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 26, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – All dissatisfaction will be abolished today as you systematically confront and resolve all the little problems that have been bothering you! Your tolerance threshold is low to nonexistent! Give a wide berth to friends who have been irritating lately! Your wardrobe improves dramatically as you discard all those clothes that do not fit or no longer suit you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are rarely surprised or bothered by the occasional setback! Today, however, you should put a firm hand on any project you undertake! This is not the time for a relaxed attitude, especially where money is concerned! If you take a systematic approach, you will have the double benefit of conserving both energy and assets!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expect to be torn between two seemingly paradoxical urges today! Part of you wants to spend the day wrapped in a cocoon, playing with your toys! But another side of you is just as committed to spearheading a major creative or social endeavour with friends who share your revolutionary ideas! You feel exhausted from trying to build the perfect world!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are often called the “cleanup crew.” Whether it is the home or the unconscious, you enjoy preparing nests for all sorts of births, real and figurative! Do not be surprised if you find yourself tidying up your home, throwing away useless things, clearing the desk, or catching up on mail There are powerful forces compelling you to prepare for someone or something new and different!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Act without hesitation today, especially if you are following unfamiliar directions or exploring new territory! This may not seem like the best advice, but this is a day for saying an unflinching yes to all manner of proposals that come your way, even if some are unclear! Leo excels at this type of test! Expect to be at the head of the class by the end of the day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are obviously struggling with something big! Recent comments about your irritability are well founded! But do not worry! They will forgive you eventually! In the meantime, do what you can to control your temper! It stems from your current fears, which seem to be multiplying exponentially! Blame the situation on the planets and accept it as a lesson on the path to self-realization!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect to be in a provocative mood today! For the past few days, you may have been searching for an outlet for the overflowing energy you are so lucky to have! You will have an opportunity today, as innovative projects are likely to come your way! If you face your demons, you will find a unique opportunity to rid yourself of the fears you have been carrying around for so long!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your passions have been stirring like a caged animal for the past several days! Now is the time to let them out! Some of what you express may elicit surprise or disapproval, but that is no reason to stay silent! If you do not express yourself, illness may result! Your goal should be to be true to your inner self! Ultimately, that is the only way to be happy and healthy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What an odd day! You feel like you have been given a one-way ticket to a faraway place! Departure is imminent, leaving you no time to pack or say goodbye! There is not a moment to waste! You are intrigued by the adventure, yet afraid to go! All signs indicate it will be beneficial if you get on that plane! Send your loved ones a postcard once you get to your destination!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When the day is done, you will look back on it as an unusual one! Wild ideas sprouted in your head like mushrooms! You may have imagined leaving immediately for a trip around the world, or drawn up plans for a housekeeping invention, or visualized an entirely new opening in the online world! Do not dismiss these ideas as unrealistic! They are not!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is likely to be some tumult in your emotional life right now! You may feel a pressing need to have a heart-to-heart talk with your partner! Tension may develop if you become increasingly insistent about your need to do so! Anger or alienation can be avoided if you express your feelings with clarity and compassion!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Friends and family, while dear, can be irritating today! Everyone around you seems upset and unable to communicate clearly! Fortunately, your temper has a long fuse! To avoid a sudden explosion, it would be a good idea to avoid home and the tensions there! If you take a break from your normal routine, you are likely to meet people who will put you in a calmer frame of mind!