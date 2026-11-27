Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 27, 2026

High Prairie Light-Up!

4 – 9 p.m. – Marigold Holiday Market at HP Legion Hall.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Craft and Treats at HP Native Friendship Centre.

5 – 9 p.m. – Chili Cookoff at HP CRC. Vote for your favourite chili!

6:45 p.m. – HP Santa Claus Parade.

7 – p.m. – Christmas Lights turned on at Civic Square.

7 – 8:30 p.m. – Visit Sant Claus at Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

7 – TBA – Free ice stating at Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

8:30 p.m. – VV Jets at Hp Regals at Sports Palace. Teddy Bear Toss! Treats for Kids!

(The HP Museum opens for discounts, light refreshments. Drop off your gingerbread houses!

Peace River Moonlight Madness!

Black Friday!

7 – 8 p.m. – Peace River Light Up the Park! Fireworks at 7:15 p.m.!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 9 p.m. – HP CRC HP Light-Up Chili Cookoff.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 27, 2026

1701 – Anders Celsius, Developed Celsius Scale

1843 – W.C. Van Horne, CP Railway Builder

1894 – Forrest Shaklee, Shaklee Products Founder

1901 – Ted Husing, Monday Night Fights Voice

1909 – James Agee, A Death in Family Author

1912 – David Merrick, Hello Dolly Producer

1912 – Connie Sawyer, “Clown Princess of Comedy”

1916 – Chick Hearn, Called 3,338 LA Lakers Games

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, Howdy Doody TV Host

1935 – Al Jackson Jr., Booker T & MGs Drummer

1940 – Bruce Lee, Martial Arts Movie Actor

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, I Love a Rainy Night Singer

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze Guitarist

1945 – Barbara Anderson, Ironside Actress

1945 – Randy Brecker, Blood Sweat & Tears Rocker

1948 – Dave Winthrop, Supertramp Saxophonist

1952 – Sheila Copps, Canadian Liberal Politician

1952 – Daryl Stuermer, Genesis Guitarist

1954 – Patricia McPherson, Knight Rider Actress

1954 – Kimmy Robertson, Twin Peaks Actress

1955 – Bill Nye, The Science Guy TV Host

1959 – Charlie Burchill, Breakfast Club Guitarist

1962 – Calvin Hayes, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1964 – Robin Givens, Mrs. Mike Tyson

1976 – Jaleel White, Family Matters Actor – Urkel

This Day in Local History – November 27, 2026

Nov. 27, 1913: Grouard town council buys two single 60-gallon chemical fire engines with 100 feet of extra hose.

Nov. 27, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches the East Prairie River Crossing.

Nov. 27, 1949: The new hall at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission opens to serve as the site for extra-curricular activities of the school.

Nov. 27, 1982: Ron Rose scores three goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals blast the McLennan Red Wings 12-4.

Nov. 27, 1982: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose the final of the zone volleyball tournament to Sexsmith 12-15, 15-10, 16-14.

Nov. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and Area History Book Society receives its certificate of incorporation.

Nov. 27, 1985: High Prairie town council decides to write a letter to the Canada Transport Commission asking they revoke Wapiti Aviation’s licence to fly to High Prairie.

Nov. 27, 1987: A renovated Gift Lake Community School opens.

Nov. 27, 1991: The I.D. council approves a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew bylaw in Enilda effective Jan. 1, 1992.

Nov. 27, 1993: A Driftpile grandmother, Laura Giroux, wins $968,965.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Nov. 27, 1993: Shaun Ries makes 53 saves as the visiting High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the season 6-5 at Spirit River.

Nov. 27, 1997: Canadian figure skating champ Susan Humphreys visits High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

Nov. 27, 1999: Premier Ralph Klein attends the MLA Pearl Calahasen Roast in High Prairie recognizing her 10 years of service as MLA.

Nov. 27, 2000: Canadian Alliance candidate Dave Chatters wins the Athabasca constituency in the federal election but Jean Chretien’s Liberal government attains another majority.

Nov. 27, 2000: High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel is honoured by Alberta Lt-Gov. Lois E. Hole at a ceremony in Edmonton. Eckel receives his Fire Services 40-Year Bar.

Nov. 27, 2007: Kenny Lloyd Smith dies at the age of 61. A long-time resident of the area, he loved rodeo and hockey. He was an active member of the Enilda Fire Department and drove bus for EDSRC.

Nov. 27, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre holds its annual Elder’s Banquet at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds. Fran Willier is chosen as Female Elder-of-the-Year and Marcel Auger as Male Elder-of-the-Year. Other awards are also presented.

Nov. 27, 2013: The PRJH Raiders begin the season by sweeping the hometown St. Andrew’s Saints in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play. The girls win 56-14 while the boys win 44-24.

Nov. 27, 2015: The Town of High Prairie declares Nov. 27 Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes Day. She receives a plaque from Mayor Linda Cox.

Nov. 27, 2015: High Prairie Light-Up draws thousands to the annual celebration. Kassiandra Hamelin flips the switch to turn on the Christmas lights.

Nov. 27, 2015: Wendy MacIntosh wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion.

Nov. 27, 2018: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright tells High Prairie town council that efforts will be made to revive Citizens on Patrol in 2018.

Nov. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County lowers the speed limit in most streets in the hamlet of Joussard to 40 km/hr.

This Day in World History – November 27, 2026

1807 – Portuguese Royal Family leaves Lisbon to escape Napoleonic troops.

1826 – John Walker invents friction match in England.

1885 – First photograph of a meteor taken.

1895 – Sweden’s Alfred Nobel’s will establishes the Nobel Prize.

1911 – Vegetables thrown at actors for first recorded time in US.

1920 – “The Mask of Zorro” – first American superhero film – debuts.

1934 – Bank robber Baby Face Nelson dies in a shoot-out with the FBI.

1941 – USSR begins a counter offensive, causes Germany to retreat.

1948 – Honda first opens in America.

1951 – First rocket to intercept an airplane.

1951 – Cease-fire signed in Panmunjon, Korea.

1960 – CBS radio cancels “Have Gun Will Travel”.

1960 – Gordie Howe becomes first NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1962 – First test flight of the Boeing 727 occurs.

1970 – Pope Paul VI wounded in chest during a visit to Philippines.

1971 – Soviet Mars 2 becomes first spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1972 – Pierre Trudeau forms Canadian government.

1978 – San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk assassinated.

1987 – Young man survives 7 attempts at suicide in England.

2001 – Hydrogen atmosphere discovered on the extrasolar planet Osiris.

2005 – First partial human face transplant is completed.

2011 – Roger Federer claims a record sixth TTP World Tour tennis title.

2013 – “Frozen” – highest-grossing animated film of all time, released.

2014 – Stephanie Gilmore wins her sixth women’s world surfing title.

2017 – North Korean ghost ship washes up on Japan: 8 skeletons on board.

2017 – Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement.

2017 – Bangkok says it had 31,801 call outs this year to deal with snakes.

2017 – Eight donkeys freed from jail after 4 days for eating plants.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 27, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Communication with others could be extremely rewarding, especially later in the day! Project more of your energy outward and join others in projects you might otherwise try to tackle on your own! Things should flow smoothly as long as you take a lighthearted, optimistic approach! Move forward with projects instead of just contemplating their completion!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Make sure you solidify your affairs early in the day because the sparks are going to fly after sunset! People might try to throw you off balance with fast talk and fancy ideas! You need to make sure you are on solid ground before you take the next step upward! Balance your emotions so you do not take your frustration out on others! Focus on your goals!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things are looking up for you, especially later in the day! Pieces should be coming together and things flowing into place naturally! You will find your outward-directed energy is better balanced now! You should connect with others using your keen wit, strong will, and sheer intelligence! Take your time to do the things you need to do! Do not rush!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The energy is apt to pick up in your life today! You may be asked to report to duty! Do not make promises you can not keep! Your words will be taken seriously, and you should not mislead people into thinking something is going to happen when you know it is not! You know how that situation will turn out! Trust yourself, regardless of the circumstances!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is extra aggression in your world today! Realize this is probably due more to your reaction to a situation than to the situation itself! It could be that you are in conflict with someone just because he or she wants harmony while you have a propensity to fight! This paradox is likely to be detrimental to your psyche unless you try to change it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mood may take a bizarre twist today, as you calm your desire to fight for something! You are probably more interested in enjoying the beauty of something rather than trying to keep it for yourself! Allowing someone or something else to be free is the best gift you can give! Keep the lines of communication open and you will find everything falls into place as it should!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things are going to get better and better for you as the day progresses! Try to get your grounded, practical, and logical self collected during the day so you have the evening to socialize and commune with close friends, if possible! Balance is going to be a key issue for you today, so make sure you keep things in check before any one part of your life gets out of hand!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There may be a bit of aggravation in a part of your life that is urging you to get up and do something! It could be you are getting overly emotional about a certain issue, and that you need to consider more of the cold, hard facts of what is really going on! You could be missing something obvious simply because you are so caught up in your emotional drama!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a bit stodgy today, but things are going to pick up tonight! There will be a great deal of air to fuel your fire, and you are ready to burn! You could be like a desert of dry sagebrush just ready to be set alight! The whole mountainside is about to go up in a beautiful blaze of glory! You are ready to shine like the brilliant star you are!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Get things taken care of in the morning so you can be carefree and laid back in the evening! It is important for you to square things away in your head so you can communicate important information to others later! Feel free to take an unconventional approach! It is important to march to the beat of your own drum and not anyone else’s!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your usual lazy attitude is apt to receive a burst of energy tonight! It is in your nature not to want to lift a finger, but for some reason you may be compelled to get up and get moving! You will find when you connect with others, you are more motivated to make things happen for yourself! When you get the attention you feel you deserve, your devotion is strong!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find your emotions difficult to deal with, especially later in the day! Consider taking an intellectual instead of emotional approach! Your feelings could send you into a drastic mood swing from one end of the spectrum to the other! The thing you really need right now – especially tonight – is balance! Tie up any loose ends to maintain more equilibrium!