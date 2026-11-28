Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 28, 2026

Shop Local Saturday at Peace River!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Hall (Christmas Market).

1:30 – 3 p.m. – HP Museum “Make a Gingerbread House” family drop-in program. Free!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 28, 2026

1650 – John Palfijn, Inventor of Forceps

1820 – Freidrich Engels, Karl Marx’s Collaborator

1866 – Henry Bacon, Architect of Lincoln Memorial

1927 – Chuck Mitchell, Porky’s Actor

1929 – Berry Gordon, Motown Record Co. Owner

1931 – Hope Lange, Peyton Place Actress

1940 – Clem Curtis, The Foundations Singer

1943 – Randy Newman, Short People Singer

1946 – Joe Dante, Twilight Zone Director

1948 – Beeb Birtles, Little River Band Guitarist

1949 – Paul Shaffer, David Letterman Band Leader

1959 – Judd Nelson, Breakfast Club Actor

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Chamillionaire, American Rapper

1984 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knight

This Day in Local History – November 28, 2026

Nov. 28, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it will build the first 70 miles of new track by the end of December.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports on efforts to stabilize Lesser Slave Lake by lowering the lake level.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports ice boating is the area’s newest and most popular sport.

Nov. 28, 1961: Canadian Propane in High Prairie is broken into and robbed of $300 in cash. During the week, High Prairie Clinic, the Acme Department Store, Beaver Lumber, the Farmer’s Trading Company and the Maple Leaf Bulk Station are also vandalized.

Nov. 28, 1969: Premier Harry Strom attends the Farmers Union of Alberta Local banquet and dance in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1969: High Prairie town council holds a closed door meeting with the RCMP to discuss law enforcement. Mayor Fred Dumont refuses to discuss details of the meeting afterwards.

Nov. 28, 1973: Northwestern Utilities is successful in getting 10 per cent of High Prairie citizens to sign a petition forcing a Dec. 27 vote on purchase of the gas system.

Nov. 28, 1974: Dale Greer and Walter Laboucan score third period goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-2.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council proceeds with renovations to the Sports Palace costing $400,000. Work will include direct access to the curling rink and arena, six dressing rooms and a new culture room.

Nov. 28, 1980: Echo Valley Enterprises of High Prairie officially begins work on a $3 million Lesser Slave Lake stabilization project five kilometres east of Slave Lake. Echo Valley’s part of the project is $500,000. MLA Larry Shaben breaks ground on the project.

Nov. 28, 1981: Paul Gardner, Kelly Halcrow and Arthur Willier all win medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Drayton Valley.

Nov. 28, 1985: The Harlem Comedy Clowns come to High Prairie and defeat the High Prairie All-Stars 73-58.

Nov. 28, 1986: Cecile and Priscilla Bachand celebrate the grand opening of Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1987: Darren Cota scores three goals as the visiting Beaverlodge 77’s whip the High Prairie Regals 8-3.

Nov. 28, 1987: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s team defeats Falher 7-15, 16-14, 15-5 to win the Prairie River Raiders Volleyball Tournament.

Nov. 28, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board approves the installation of a skating harness in the Sports Palace. The figure skating club agrees to pick up all installation costs.

Nov. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Jack and Mike Daubert take over as managers of the High Prairie Mohawk gas station.

Nov. 28, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the gold medal at the 2A girl’s volleyball provincials at Three Hills. They defeat the host team 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 in the final.

Nov. 28, 1992: A total of 21 goals are scored on only 70 shots as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Spirit River 12-9.

Nov. 28, 1994: Figure skaters Amanda Anderson and Lance Halldorson win medals at the Chilly Willy Invitational skating competition at Sylvan Lake. Anderson wins a bronze in Juvenile Ladies and Halldorson a gold in Juvenile men’s.

Nov. 28, 1997: Steve and Bernadette Loyst purchase Tony’s Country Corner in Joussard from Roger and Anita Houle.

Nov. 28, 2007: Newly-elected chair of Peavine Metis Settlement, Raymond Carifelle, says Peavine is open for business.

Nov. 28, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to take part in a government program to fight the mountain pine beetle infestation. Carson Forestry Services of Slave Lake is hired to administer the $220,000 program, which will be at no cost to the M.D.

Nov. 28, 2007: Kinuso resident Jean Sheldon writes the M.D. of Big Lakes asking for better cardboard recycling options at their landfill site. The M.D. refers the matter to the High Prairie and District Regional Solid Waste Management Authority.

Nov. 28, 2009: Jim Badger wins the election for chief at Sucker Creek. Elected to council are Thomas Willier, George Prince Sr., William Terry Calliou, Lavern Willier, Matthew Willier and David Prince.

Nov. 28, 2012: High Prairie and area residents express displeasure with the plans for the new hospital at an information session hosted by the Alberta government. Items included the lack of two surgeries, no on-site dialysis, no chemotherapy treatment and no helipad.

Nov. 28, 2014: Bone-chilling -30 C temperatures fail to put too much of a damper on High Prairie Light-Up celebrations. A record number of entries [over a dozen] enter the Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 28, 2015: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt is awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. He is only one of three at the University of Alberta, and one of 11 in Canada to receive the scholarship. He is also the inaugural First Nations recipient of the scholarship.

Nov. 28, 2015: Dave Lawrence and Kaven Kover each score twice to lead the hometown Manning Comets to a 6-2 win over the High Prairie Regals, who drop to 0-7.

Nov. 28, 2015: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is given a special “Spirit of Strength” award at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

Nov. 28, 2016: Sgt. George Cameron takes over as new interim detachment commander at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

Nov. 28, 2018: South Peace News reports in the HPE School News that teacher Magalie Frechette wins the Pierre and Madeleine Monod French Language Award for teaching the previous week.

Nov. 28, 2018: Freezing rain in the South Peace causes very slippery roads. A traffic jam is caused on Highway 679 between McLennan and High Prairie after vehicles get stuck trying to drive up an icy hill.

Nov. 28, 2018: Big Lakes County agrees to hire an intern after hearing their application was approved under Alberta Municipal Affairs’ Community Partnership Program.

This Day in World History – November 28, 2026

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing Pacific.

1717 – Blackbeard attacks La Concorde, renames it as Queen Anne’s Revenge.

1814 – London Times is first printed by automatic, steam powered presses.

1821 – Panama declares independence from Spain.

1843 – Ka Lahui: Hawaiian Independence Day.

1893 – Women vote in a national election for first time, in New Zealand.

1907 – Scrap-metal dealer Louis B. Mayer opens his first movie theatre.

1916 – First German air attack on London.

1922 – Capt. Cyril Turner gives first skywriting exhibition in New York.

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM Radio, Nashville.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd makes his first South Pole flight.

1932 – Groucho Marx performs on radio for the first time.

1948 – “Hopalong Cassidy” premieres on TV.

1958 – Chad becomes an autonomous republic.

1958 – US reports first full-range firing of an Intercontinental missile.

1960 – Mauritania gains independence from France.

1963 – Beatles “She Loves You” unusually, returns to No. 1 in UK charts.

1964 – Mariner 4 launched; first probe to fly by Mars.

1967 – First radio pulsars detected at Cambridge University.

1974 – John Lennon’s last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Bobby Orr plays his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1986 – Hilbert van der Duim skates record 39.4928 km in one hour.

1988 – Picasso’s “Acrobat & Harlequin” sells for $38.46 million.

1989 – Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci flees to Hungary.

1997 – Final episode of “Beavis & Butt-head” on MTV.

2004 – Male Po’o-uli dies of Avian malaria making bird species extinct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 28, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your heart is in the right place today so feel free to share your good mood with others! Keep things simple and straightforward! Try not to complicate issues with unnecessary garble! Streamline your thoughts and actions! You will find you can be much more efficient when you cut out the aspects that are not pertinent or absolutely necessary! Follow your heart!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find it hard to get rolling today! It is likely you are caught in a gridlock between your mind and heart! Be careful about letting this tension build! The most important thing for you today is to relax! Tackle things one step at a time and finish one project before starting another! You could get overwhelmed if you have too many things on your plate at once!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are apt to be spurred into action by strong forces that do not want you to take a break! Keep in mind the more you resist, the more you will be pushed and pulled by outside sources! If you find yourself in a bind, take a deep breath and calm down! Act from a point of neutrality instead of a point of anger or defensiveness!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Feel free to let it all out today! It is finally your turn to stand up and say what you feel! Do not let others push you into places you do not want to be! The key is to probe deeply with your penetrating mind and share your incredible insights with others! Do not be surprised if your actions cause some tension! Do not let this stop you from doing what you feel is right!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Emotionally speaking, you are probably doing quite well today! You have extra self-confidence to draw on to tackle your projects! The one difficult aspect of the day probably has to do with some sort of mental challenge that for some reason just is not making sense! Do not continue to beat a dead horse! If things do not want to budge, let them sit! Tackle them later!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be in a bit of a jam today when one person or situation does not work well with what you are thinking, and another does not fit well with what you are feeling! There is a clash taking place that may be difficult to reconcile, especially if you remain stubbornly in your position! The more flexible you are, the better off you will be!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a good day for you to follow through! Normally you are much better at tagging along or simply going with the flow of the situation! This way of doing things has proven quite effective for you in the past! Indeed, it has gotten you far! What you have now is a different situation! The things you have started will do you no good until you complete them!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have sympathy for those who need to vent today! Do not be surprised if people line up outside your door for a chance to bend your ear for an hour or two! Your mind is sharp! You will be able to see to the core of any issue brought before you! More than likely, you will understand things intuitively! People will do well to take your advice on any issue they have!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will probably want everyone to know how you feel today! You will not be shy about expressing your emotions! Feel free to take the lead on matters, for you have the self-confidence and emotional stability to do quite well at the helm of the ship! Try not to let your mind trip over itself, however! You have the tendency to think about one issue so much you completely lose perspective!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Put your foot down today! Do not let others push you around! It could be you are used to letting people have their way in order to keep the peace! The problem with this is your dreams and goals may get lost in the shuffle! Do not lose sight of your true destination! There is much more to life than you might see on the surface! Dig deeper!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – For goodness’ sake, decide today! The more you flounder about which way to go, the likelier it is you will miss the boat altogether! You have all the facts you need, so do not delay any longer! Once you make up your mind, be strong and throw all your weight behind it! Your mind can be like a computer filing away information as long as you stay alert!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Mentally, you are apt to do very well today! You will find you can tackle just about any cerebral challenge that comes along! The most difficult aspect of the day will be dealing with your emotions! More than likely, you will feel a great desire for attention! You just want to be loved! Get up on stage and say what is in your heart! This is not a good time to harbour your feelings!