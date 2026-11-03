Today’s Happenings: November 3, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 3, 2026

National Sandwich Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 3, 2026

1718 – John Montagu, Claimed to Invent Sandwich

1854 – Jokichi Takamine, First to Isolate Adrenalin

1894 – William G. Barker, Canadian Flying Ace

1900 – Adolf Dassler, Adidas Sportswear Founder

1921 – Charles Bronson, Dirty Dozen Actor

1927 – Harrison McCain, McCain Foods CEO

1949 – Larry Holmes, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1949 – Michael Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1952 – Roseanne Barr, Roseanne Actress

1954 – Adam Ant, English Punk Rocker

1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1961 – Kari Michaelsen, Gimme a Break Actress

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, NFL Player/Activist

This Day in Local History – November 3, 2026

Nov. 3, 1913: The Grouard News moves to its new office opposite the Diamond P. Store.

Nov. 3, 1965: A meeting is held in Joussard which brings forth the topic of amalgamating the Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian Residential School.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the 1971 census reveals High Prairie’s population at 2,329, up from 2,241 in 1966.

Nov. 3, 1971: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. J.G. Lambert asks High Prairie town council for more men to police the community.

Nov. 3, 1973: Joussard celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall with Dennis Basarab cutting the ribbon.

Nov. 3, 1990: The hometown Sucker Creek Capitals blast the Valleyview Vikings 19-1 in the opening game of the revived Smoky River Hockey League. Greg Palmer and Dennis Chalifoux each score three times in the game played at McLennan.

Nov. 3, 1991: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and reinstates High Prairie Minor Hockey, who had previously broken a rule and were booted out of the association. Other members vote unanimously to reinstate minor hockey.

Nov. 3, 1992: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the opening of a new elementary wing.

Nov. 3, 1993: South Peace News reports hospital boards may be forced to amalgamate. Eventually, regional health authorities are formed.

Nov. 3, 1995: Two East Prairie residents discover the remains of a body in a wooded area with a shotgun near the scene. They are later confirmed to be Patrick L’Hirondelle, 19.

Nov. 3, 1998: A fire destroys the UGG elevator in High Prairie. It is the fourth time since 1980 UGG elevators have suffered that fate. Losses are pegged at just over $1 million with the cause cited as a mechanical failure.

Nov. 3, 1999: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is criticized at a public meeting over a recent wood allocation by the Alberta government in which Tolko did not get wood for a proposed expansion.

Nov. 3, 1999: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces at a public meeting that Highway 750 paving will be completed next year.

Nov. 3, 2005: Peavine Bishop Routhier School principal Brian Dewar shaves his hair and beard for charity after students raise $2,885 for cancer.

Nov. 3, 2007: Joyce Calliou wins $16,667 after sharing a $50,000 Satellite Bingo jackpot at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Nov. 3, 2010: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce members hear that millions of dollars is leaving the town each year. Precise numbers will be published in the retail leakage study to soon be released.

Nov. 3, 2011: The St. Bernard Church bell at Grouard is removed from its steeple as renovations continue at the historic church.

Nov. 3, 2011: Rock icon Dr. Hook performs at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society realizes an $8,500 profit from the show.

Nov. 3, 2011: Sheila Nelson passes away at the age of 78 years. She worked at J.B. Wood Nursing Home, Merner’s Drugs and managed the Sears outlet.

Nov. 3, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Gwen Gordon passes away from cancer at the age of 64 years. She taught at AVC-Grouard for many years and served on the Big Meadow Women’s Institute.

Nov. 3, 2015: Trevor Carrier resigns his seat on High Prairie town council citing person reasons.

Nov. 3, 2015: Kathleen Mae Fontaine passes away at the age of 82 years. She was a long-time Royal Purple member, Sunday School teacher, and matron with the RCMP.

Nov. 3, 2016: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

Nov. 3, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents the Banana Belt Recreation Association with a $10,000 Community Facility Enhancement Project grant for landscaping and other improvements around the gazebo at the hall.

Nov. 3, 2018: The High Prairie Regals lose their NPHL opener 5-2 at Manning marking the ninth straight year the club begins the season with a loss.

Nov. 3, 2019: Chef Albert Thunder and council cut the ribbon to officially open the new $2.3 million Whitefish Lake Community Hall.

Nov. 3, 2019: Father Rev. Lawrence Odoemena celebrates his first Mass at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 3, 2026

1493 – Christopher Columbus ‘discovers’ the island of Dominica.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Football club forms.

1896 – J.H. Hunter patents portable weighing scales.

1900 – First US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1906 – “SOS” distress signal selected as worldwide call for help.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the auto market against Ford.

1913 – First modern elastic brassiere is patented by Mary Phelps Jacob.

1918 – Poland proclaims independence from Russia after Word War I.

1930 – First vehicular tunnel to a foreign country [Detroit-Windsor] opens.

1931 – First commercially produced synthetic rubber manufactured.

1946 – Hirohito proclaims a new Japanese constitution.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye markets frozen peas.

1953 – First live colour US coast-to-coast telecast.

1955 – First virus crystallized [announced].

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik 2 with a dog [Laika]; first animal in orbit.

1973 – Mariner 10 launched – first Venus photos – first mission to Mercury.

1978 – First broadcast of “Different Strokes” on NBC-TV.

1983 – Nashville Network begins on cable TV.

1984 – Body of assassinated Indian PM Indira Gandhi cremated.

1992 – Bill Clinton is elected president of the USA.

2013 – Bobby Orr’s autobiography “Orr: My Story” is published.

2014 – UN Sec-Gen. Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 3, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate this would be a good moment to get rid of everything that is still holding you back from an impending rebirth! One stumbling block for you may be the impulse you seem to have to blend in with others! You are an individual! This is not something to overcome! It should be celebrated!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate you can expect a very profitable period coming up! You have worked hard lately, and it is only natural you should finally arrive at this stage! You are going to be able to measure the distance you have come, and above all, evaluate your power! Whatever you do, think big!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s aspects ask you to make more of an effort! You will have to come back down to Earth and join the rest of us mere mortals! You may be cultivating your independence a bit too much! It pulls you away from people! You should try to mingle and get involved in a cause that is bigger than you! Working with others is a necessary part of any job!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can interpret today’s aspects in several ways! The planetary configurations correspond to a search for space, whether physical or intellectual! You may be asking yourself philosophical questions, or perhaps you are thinking of taking a long trip in the future! What will you decide to do? Will you read Kant or plan your dream trip?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – In navigating the seas of your emotional life, you may feel as though you have made a great effort over the past month! You have been available and conciliatory and have done your best to maintain harmony! With today’s celestial energy, you want to be more spontaneous! The enterprising and reckless you has returned!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – With today’s celestial configuration, your emotional universe will once again glow with positive energy! You will be meeting more people, and your encounters are likely to be more profound! The coming weeks are quite promising for you! The music will be in the key to pleasure and sensuality! Allow the music to fill your senses!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – For you, the changing planetary configuration portends a period of timidity! You will probably go out less, introduce yourself to fewer new people, and be less prone to show off! But any relationships you form will be much more intense than usual! The weeks ahead are quite promising, although you may have to readjust some of your attitudes!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have spent the past few weeks exploring new horizons, talking to new people, going out more frequently in the evening, when possible, or even making short trips away from home! But this is a moment to settle down! Today’s celestial configuration is giving you the incentive you need to stabilize yourself! Expect some pleasurable moments in the comfort of your home!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are likely to enjoy today’s change of tone! Don’t you feel a need to take friendships beyond the superficial level? Perhaps you should reestablish contact with some former friends, too, although you may find you have some bonds to repair! In any case, you can expect another month devoted to sweeping the cobwebs out of your emotional universe in order to let in sunlight and promise!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, you can expect to be somewhat more enterprising in your relationships! You may find new friends or enjoy spending quality time with some old ones, if possible! Perhaps you will look forward to an intensification of your love life! With today’s planetary configuration, you will surely find excellent resources for improving your emotional well-being!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Recent aspects have allowed you to affirm yourself at work and, in a more general way, cement some aspects of your personality! Now you will be consolidating things! It is as if you have conceived of a product, created it, and are now finally ready to put it on the market! If this is in fact the case, the current period corresponds to incoming money – and profits!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s planetary aspects herald the beginning of an especially agreeable period! You will carry confidence, clarity, and positive influence wherever you go! You have used up a lot of your reserves recently and made it to this stage just in the nick of time! Enjoy your new strength!