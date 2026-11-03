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Today’s Happenings: November 4, 2026

by | Nov 3, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 4, 2026

National Candy Day!

9 a.m. – HP Interagency meets at HP Provincial Building.

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent)

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-12 months.

10:45 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting at Faust Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 4, 2026

1740 – Augustus Toplady, Rock of Ages Hymn Author

1876 – James Fraser, Designed the Buffalo Nickel

1879 – Will Rogers, American Humourist/Actor

1884 – Henry Ferguson, Inventor of Modern Tractor

1908 – Anthony Warde, Buck Rogers Actor

1916 – Walter Cronkite, CBS Evening News Anchor

1916 – Ruth Handler, Barbie Doll Inventor

1918 – Art Carney, Honeymooners Actor

1923 – Alfred Heineken, Heineken Beer Brewer

1924 – Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leaf

1932 – Noam Pitlik, Sanford & Son Actor

1937 – Loretta Swit, M*A*S*H Actress

1949 – Berlinda Tolbert, The Jeffersons Actress

1949 – Markie Post, Night Court Actress

1961 – Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid Actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, A Time to Kill Actor

1988 – Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboy

This Day in Local History – November 4, 2026

Nov. 4, 1915: High Prairie farmer D.S. Hayden arrives in High Prairie with the first load of purebred registered Shorthorns to arrive in the Peace Country.

Nov. 4, 1960: Former Faust resident William Menzies dies at his home at the age of 79 years. The long-time commercial fishermen was one of the first to ship fish out of Lesser Slave Lake in 1913 and Great Slave Lake in 1937.

Nov. 4, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports Dr. and Mrs. B. Carroll arrive from Australia to set up practice. They see snow for the first time and call it “refreshing”.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Lloyd Rohloff announces he is seeking the Social Credit nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency. He is opposing Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that Cree man George Patrick Rowland, 47, is chosen as community development officer by the Metis Association of Alberta.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News advertises that Miller’s Taxi opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 4, 1975: A crowd of 250 people attend a basketball game between the E.W. Pratt Chargers and the Harlem Comedy Kings.

Nov. 4, 1981: Despite a petition from over 100 people, town council proceeds on plans to annex the O’Brien Subdivision.

Nov. 4, 1985: The body of an adult female is found near Joussard. Police release no other details.

Nov. 4, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, 1987 Indoor Rodeo Queen, wins the title of Miss Congeniality at the Lakeland Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen finals.

Nov. 4, 1996: High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver tells High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members the Golden Walleye Classic’s name is mud with the Western Walleye Council.

Nov. 4, 1997: Stan Kozie is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Nov. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Medicine Bottle changes its name to Rexall Drugs.

Nov. 4, 2006: The Northern and Aboriginal Coalition endorses the PC leadership bid of Lyle Oberg, who would go on to lose to Ed Stelmach. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Oberg.

Nov. 4, 2009: Thieves steal poppies and money from Fields and leave the poppies scattered across the parking lot.

Nov. 4, 2019: Dave Sturgeon begins work as the new Big Lakes County fire chief.

This Day in World History – November 4, 2026

1646 – Massachusetts uses death penalty for denying Bible is God’s word.

1841 – First wagon train arrives in California.

1846 – Benjamin Palmer patents artificial leg.

1862 – Dr. Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun.

1873 – Dentist John Beers of San Francisco patents the gold crown.

1879 – Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus.

1879 – James Ritty patents first cash register.

1904 – First stadium built specifically for football [Harvard Stadium].

1921 – Japanese PM Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd leads first polar expedition to Antarctica’s interior.

1939 – First air conditioned automobile exhibited.

1950 – US troops vacate Pyongyang, North Korea.

1965 – Lee Breedlove sets female land speed record of 308.56 mph.

1973 – Netherlands experiences first Car Free Sunday caused by oil crisis.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected president of the USA.

1984 – Nicaragua holds first free elections in 56 years.

1991 – Imelda Marcos returns from exile to Philippines, arrested next day.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for false report.

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album.

2003 – Most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama elected president of the USA.

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian PM.

2015 – Katy Perry highest paid musician of the year earning $135 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 4, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is well-suited for making new friends! Your sense of adventure is undoubtedly up to it! You will be your usual confident self, but others will seem to respond to your charisma even more than usual! If you are able to attend a small party, you may meet someone who lives far away who invites you to visit at a later date! What a wonderful opportunity for travel!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a very spiritual and creative day for you! You are especially intuitive! Any creative effort will likely resonate deeply! Even if you do not feel you have the talent for it, why not try some form of artistic expression? You could dabble with a paintbrush or make notes in a journal! Do not let that pesky internal editor kick in! Create for the sheer joy of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is ideal for romance! It is great for forming new relationships or improving existing ones! If you do not have a special someone, make an effort to expand your social circle! Attend a lecture or take a workshop! If you have a mate, do something different together that helps you get to know one another better! A spiritual retreat might be just the boost your relationship needs!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a good heart and today it expands to bestow love on all mankind! You can not help but feel connected in a deep, spiritual way with all who have come before you and all who follow! Even if you do not have a lot of money, consider setting up an annual giving plan that will benefit worthwhile causes! This would be a direct expression of your feelings and could potentially help many people!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will likely find it difficult to keep your mind on serious matters with today’s playful planetary energies! You are in the mood for romance, and you want to make sure everything is in place for a flawless evening with that special someone! You have the sexy outfit and food being delivered, and that is just for starters! No wonder you can not concentrate, with such an amazing evening to look forward to!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your innate talent and conscientious work ethic earn you admiration and respect! Whether you are aware of it or not, others look up to you as someone who has it together! Yet you still have that nagging doubt you are an impostor! Today’s astral energies ask you to look at where these doubts originate! It is time to get to the source and exorcise the monsters for good! They have nothing to do with your success!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It looks as though you are about to hop on the bandwagon! Friends will try to get you to support one of their causes! Think carefully! They are not going to settle for a cheque. They want your hands-on support! While you might be intimidated by addressing a crowd, you always did want to use a megaphone! Volunteer for a night and see how it goes! You may enjoy it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love and passion are at the forefront of your thoughts today! Work seems tedious compared to the rich fantasy inside your head! If possible, make a point of getting together tonight with your mate! He or she is likely feeling as amourous as you! You two have much to celebrate! The celestial atmosphere is conducive to the deepening of your relationship!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you became an animal today, you would be a puppy, all frisky and affectionate! By all means, put your passion to good use! Surprise a special someone with a home-cooked meal! Set a table in front of the fireplace, light candles, pour the wine, and let nature take its course! You need not bother to plan a dessert! There is wonderful energy flowing between you! The sparks will fly!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have a creative and artistic nature you might want to put to good use today! You could have some good ideas for home improvements! Perhaps you need some bookcases to help you get organized, or maybe you want a complete redecoration! Whatever you do, it is bound to look beautiful! When it comes to artistic endeavours, you definitely have the touch!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may miss friends and family who live far away! Why not make yourself a cup of tea and write some letters? It will help you feel connected in a different way than sending an email or making a call! Remember you are blessed to have these people in your life even if you do not see them as often as you would like!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have recently inherited either some money or some free time! This is a real gift, and if invested wisely, it could lead to some important self-discoveries! Perhaps you could use the money to enroll in college, take music lessons, or do something else that makes your heart soar! If you received free time, you could catch up on reading, paint, or try some writing!

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