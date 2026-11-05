Today’s Happenings: November 5, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 5, 2026

National Redhead Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

4 – 8 p.m. – Youth Hub (12-17 Years) at HP Native Friendship Centre. Hang out! Play games!

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

6 – 8 p.m. – Drop-In Foor Hockey at Kinuso Indoor Arena. No charge!

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 5, 2026

1900 – Natalie Schafer, Gilligan’s Island’s Mrs. Howe

1911 – Roy Rogers, Happy Trails Cowboy

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Gone With the Wind Actress

1933 – Herb Edelman, Strike Force Actor

1941 – Art Garfunkel, Simon and Garfunkle Band

1952 – Bill Walton, Boston Celtics

1957 – David Moyse, Air Supply Vocalist

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian Rock Icon

1963 – Tatum O’Neal, Paper Moon Actress

This Day in Local History – November 5, 2026

Nov. 5, 1905: Liberal Fletcher Bredin wins the Athabasca constituency seat in Alberta’s first general election.

Nov. 5, 1914: The Northern Transportation Company steamer Northland Sun makes its last trip.

Nov. 5, 1969: A spokesman for General Service Garage tells South Peace News that recent vandalism is out of control. Several broken windshields and children crawling over cars causing scratches is to blame. He asks the town to provide more protection.

Nov. 5, 1969: Five Sisters leave St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard ending 56 years of service at the facility. On this day, the last Mass is held at the school. Later in the day, the Mission School is burned to the ground.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Bill Smith replaces Larry Shaben as president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce for 1970.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Rev. Edgar Craig is the new pastor at the Nazarene Church in High Prairie.

Nov. 5, 1972: Five snipers open fire on vehicles traveling in front of the Hudson Bay Store in Whitefish. Police later charge a 12-year-old boy with dangerous use of firearms.

Nov. 5, 1973: Father Tessier dies suddenly in Joussard.

Nov. 5, 1983: Alberta Culture’s Nadia Korpus throws a strike to officially open the Enilda Bowling Alley. The ribbon is held by David Rushton and Jean Bissell.

Nov. 5, 1984: Elgin Ray Paish, 29, dies instantly when the gun he was handling discharges and hits him in the chest.

Nov. 5, 1986: South Peace News reports Cuts and Shades hair salon opens.

Nov. 5, 1993: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven leaves town to become village administrator in Evansburg.

Nov, 5, 2006: The High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre celebrates its first anniversary with a free swim.

Nov. 5, 2008: South Peace News reports that REAC’s tests for toxins in Lesser Slave Lake prove positive. How serious the problem is, is still being investigated.

Nov. 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo votes in favour of a motion that would force town council to pay over $500,000 a year for policing costs. Tamaklo, who also serves on the Edmonton Police Commission, which favours that all towns should pay for policing costs, did not tell council of his actions while they were opposing the commission’s proposal.

Nov. 5, 2014: Sparks fly at a public meeting at Joussard to deal with issues involving the fire department. Residents demand the reinstatement of deputy fire chief Robin Marko; the M.D. stands firm that safety and proper training take priority.

Nov. 5, 2014: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce supports town council’s stand that no communities in Alberta under 5,000 population should pay for policing.

Nov. 5, 2018: Louisa Parke passes away at the age of 97 years. She loved family, gardening, flowers and cooking.

Nov. 5, 2019: Students in the Grade 5 classes at High Prairie Elementary School participate in the No Stone Left Unturned program, where they lay poppies at veterans’ gravesites. The same ceremony occurs in McLennan.

This Day in World History – November 5, 2026

1492 – Christopher Columbus first learns about growing corn in Cuba.

1499 – Publication of first Breton and French dictionary.

1500 – Copernicus observes a lunar eclipse in Rome.

1811 – El Salvador’s first battle against Spain for independence.

1873 – Pacific Scandal occurs: Canadian PM John A. Macdonald resigns.

1895 – First US patent granted for auto for gasoline driven car.

1895 – Edward, Prince of Wales, says “We are all Socialists nowadays.”

1914 – Britain declares war on Turkey and annexes Cyprus.

1916 – Kingdom of Poland established.

1925 – Mussolini disbands Italian socialist parties.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins Academy Award: Best Picture.

1935 – Parker Brothers launches game of Monopoly.

1943 – Vatican in Rome bombed by unknown source.

1953 – Paul Searls saws a 32-inch log in 86.4 seconds.

1955 – Date returned to in “Back to the Future” by Marty McFly.

1957 – Mrs. Nellie McGrail wins $574,658 on 2 1/2 cent soccer pool ticket.

1964 – US launches Mariner 3 toward Mars; no data returned.

1967 – ATS-3 launched by US to take first pictures of full Earth disc.

1974 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes Michelangelo songs.

1978 – Khomeini followers attack British embassy in Iran.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini declares US “The Great Satan”.

1987 – Iceberg twice size of Rhode Island sighted in Antarctic.

1994 – Space probe Ulyssus completes first passage behind the sun.

1995 – Vancouver Grizzlies play first NBA game: beat Timberwolves 100-98.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Canadian PM Jean Chrétien.

2000 – Ethiopian Emperor Selassie laid to rest 25 years after his death.

2006 – Saddam Hussein sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial.

2007 – China’s first lunar satellite orbits the moon.

2018 – Child suicide rate in Japan at 30-year high.

2018 – BBC opens its largest news bureau outside the UK in Kenya.

2018 – Spice Girls announce a new tour but without “Posh Spice”.

2018 – Taskforce set up to identify and punish LGBT people in Tanzania.

2018 – NASA’s Voyager 2 probe leaves solar system [second object to do so].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 5, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you knew the truth of all the things that are going on outside your world, you would be appalled! You should not take things at face value today! It is important to simply go and see things for yourself! Do not trust another’s word on what is true and what is not! Question what you see! Make sure you do not let others pull the wool over your eyes!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is not a good idea to try to fit people into a mold today! This will only annoy others and frustrate you! It is important you relax and simply let people blossom into the people they want to be! If you have a preconceived notion of who they should be, you are only setting yourself up for failure and disappointment, as well as anger from the other party!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Consider subscribing to an alternative newsletter of some sort! You will find some amazing information the general public does not necessarily know! Knowledge is power! For the most part, common knowledge is quite limited! Try to seek news from a wider community! Some mainstream information is pretty unreliable!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not expect others to take much notice of your emotions today! You are more respectful of theirs than they are of yours! Find peace among all you encounter! This could be difficult since other people’s wills are involved! In that case, people are not likely to back down! Others think they are right and refuse to see things any other way!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your aggressive attitude is likely to start a fight that might be difficult to settle now! There are extremely stubborn forces at work, and you may find no one is willing to budge from their position! The thing that is apt to make this even more difficult is people may misinterpret certain pieces of the puzzle! Try to bring understanding to the situation instead of more aggression!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – People may be difficult to deal with today! You may soon discover they are just as stubborn as you are! Try to give others the benefit of the doubt or there will be a stalemate in just about every corner of your life! Do not consider it a loss or failure of character if you find you need to make some concessions in order to get things to work!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your ego may be under some stress today! The tricky part is the threat you feel is probably a result of something that is not even completely real! It could be someone is acting on false information that has no bearing on the reality of the situation! You might be swept away by someone else’s false impression of who you really are!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could develop a stomachache if you try to sort out all the confused issues of the day! There are apt to be too many matters for you to handle alone, so do not even try! It is one of those situations in which you start to untangle one knot only to create another somewhere down the line! It is best to just let the ball of string lie where it is for now!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have your mind set on some big plans you have been working on for some time now! The problem is today there is some conflict with something or someone with a large ego who suddenly wants a piece of the pie! Either that or this person wants to burst your bubble! Do not give up hope on your dreams! Realize this opposition is just part of the adventure!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have been feeling more emotional lately. Today a fanciful energy could sweep you off your feet and into another realm entirely! Feel free to take off for at least a little while in order to gain a better perspective on the issues at hand! Strong, forceful powers are urging you to let someone else take the reins on a particular project!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People and situations you were counting on may suddenly run into opposition today! Do not be surprised if the seat you are sitting on is suddenly pulled out from under you! Make sure you have some extra padding, since it could be a rather hard fall! More than likely, however, you will be able to take it in stride!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your ego has probably been feeling strong lately, and you may feel an extra boost of self-confidence! Do not be surprised if your ego gets threatened by someone who appears out of the blue with an aggressive, opinionated attitude, someone who is not on quite the same track as you! You may find it hard to deal with people today, since they could be a bit spacey!