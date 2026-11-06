Today’s Happenings: November 6, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 6, 2026

National Nachos Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 6, 2026

1771 – Alois Senefelder, Inventor of Lithography

1796 – George Back, Northern Canadian Explorer

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Inventor of Saxophone

1851 – Charles Dow, Co-Founder of Dow Jones

1861 – James Naismith, Inventor of Basketball

1887 – Walter Johnson, “The Big Train” Pitcher

1906 – James Norris, Chicago Blackhawks Owner

1914 – Jonathan Harris, Lost in Space Actor

1916 – Ray Conniff, American Bandleader

1921 – James Jones, From Here to Eternity Author

1931 – Mike Nichols, The Graduate Director

1944 – Bill Henderson, Chilliwack Vocalist

1946 – Sally Field, Forrest Gump Actress

1946 – George Young, AC/DC Guitarist

1946 – Fred Penner, Children’s Entertainer

1948 – Glenn Frey, Eagles Vocalist

1949 – Brad Davis, Midnight Express Actor

1955 – Maria Shriver, American newscaster

1957 – Lori Singer, Fame Actress

1976 – Catherine Clark, Canadian Journalist

1988 – Emma Stone, Amazing Spider-Man Actress

This Day in Local History – November 6, 2026

Nov. 6, 1971: Adult education classes are held for the first time at Joussard School. The classes include sewing, bookkeeping, Math and English, and are sponsored by the Joussard Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 6, 1974: High Prairie merchants talk about restricting the sale of glue to area youth to combat a serious glue sniffing problem in the area.

Nov. 6, 1982: Jim McLean coaches his first regular season game in the NPHL and wins 6-3 over the visiting Manning Comets. Six different Regals score during the win. In other NPHL opening games, visiting Peace River defeated Falher 7-6, Grimshaw defeated visiting McLennan 11-5 and Fairview whipped visiting Valleyview 10-5.

Nov. 6, 1987: Kapown Centre in Grouard closes due to lack of federal funding.

Nov. 6, 1987: Sucker Creek welcomes the arrival of its first fire truck.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie will submit a bid to become Alberta’s 1993 forest capital.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports eight communities including Slave Lake and Kinuso submit bids for the Midnight Twilight Tourist Association’s head office.

Nov. 6, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger tells council he will not take part in any debates except for those concerning Faust.

Nov. 6, 1991: High Prairie Hospital Board reports that theft at the hospital is at a record high. About $4,000 was stolen the last three months.

Nov. 6, 1993: John Rose scores 12 seconds into overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 5-4 win at Fairview as the NPHL season opens.

Nov. 6, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman is sentenced to eight months in prison after appearing for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court on kiddie porn charges. The sentence outrages parents wanting better protection for children.

Nov. 6, 2001: Dan McNaughton starts his new job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Nov. 6, 2005: Charles Dube shoots an impressive set of antlers. Unofficially, the rack is the firth best ever recorded in Alberta.

Nov. 6, 2009: High Prairie loses one of its finest citizens as Fred Spendiff passes away at the age of 87 years.

Nov. 6, 2009: Kapawe’no First Nation in Grouard celebrates the graduation of 11 new heavy equipment operators at the administration office.

Nov. 6, 2010: Jason Bouchard scores twice as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4 to drop their record to 0-4.

Nov. 6, 2010: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds raises nearly $31,000. Brian and Judy Ostermeier receive long-term service awards and their son, Max, receives a five-year pin.

Nov. 6, 2013: Hazel Sutherland passes away at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 6, 2015: Local police charge five “known” drug dealers with various crimes after a raid at Driftpile.

Nov. 6, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown.

Nov. 6, 2017: High Prairie Girl Guides purchase $400 worth of pet food for In the Woods Animal Shelter. The $400 value is raised by collecting Freson Bros. stamps.

Nov. 6, 2018: RCMP arrest two people after a firearms theft at Kinuso Merchantile earlier in the day. The arrests are made at Barrhead.

Nov. 6, 2019: Former Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee wins an election for first vice president of the United Nurses of Alberta.

This Day in World History – November 6, 2026

1572 – Supernova is observed in constellation known as Cassiopeia.

1813 – Chilpancingo congress declares Mexico independent of Spain.

1844 – Spain grants Dominican Republic independence.

1879 – Canada celebrates its first Thanksgiving Day.

1903 – USA recognizes independence of Panama.

1918 – Republic of Poland is proclaimed.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar, with 5-day “weeks”.

1928 – Colonel Jacob Schick patents first electric razor.

1928 – Swedes start a tradition of eating pastries to commemorate the king.

1936 – RCA displays TV for press.

1941 – Japanese fleet readies assault on Pearl Harbor.

1941 – USA lends Soviet Union $1 million.

1943 – Stalin says, “The issue of German fascism is lost.”

1945 – The first landing of a jet on a carrier occurs on USS Wake Island.

1947 – NBC’s “Meet the Press” debuts – US’s longest running TV show.

1961 – US government issues a stamp honoring Canadian James Naismith.

1962 – Saudi Arabia proclaims abolition of slavery.

1967 – US launches Surveyor 6; makes soft landing on moon Nov. 9.

1975 – First performance of the Sex Pistols.

1978 – Shah of Iran places Iran under military rule.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini takes over in Iran.

1985 – Exploratory well in Texas, blows out, spilling 24,000 m3 of crude.

1991 – Keck II, biggest telescope in use at Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

1991 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin outlaws Communist Party.

1991 – Last oil fire in Kuwait set by Iraqi troops is extinguished.

1999 – Australians vote to keep British monarch as their head of state.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” premieres in London.

2018 – Colorado elects USA’s first openly male gay governor.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 6, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is going to be a great day for you! You are not one to embrace rules, constraints, or restrictions of any kind, preferring instead to reside in a fantasy world where no limitations apply! Have you considered it is possible for you to join the rest of us here on Earth and still retain your liberty and ideals?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is important you abandon the myth you do not have any gifts or talents! Consider thinking about your talents in the same way you think about your body! When you exercise, eat right, and get plenty of rest, your body responds! Your talents are no different! They need care and nurturing, too!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are waiting for someone to come and fill all of your needs, emotional ones in particular, you may have to wait a very long time! You are responsible for fulfilling your own needs! If you do not, you will be eternally dependent! This would be unlike Gemini, and certainly unlike you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have children, their difficulties may remind you of your own! Or it may simply be that their education brings back memories of yours! Are you holding onto an issue from a period in your life that still bothers you? This would be a good moment to ask yourself the question! Ask it, then answer it and put it to rest once and for all!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not spend beyond your means today! If you happen to know some enthusiastic shoppers, it could be disastrous for your finances if you get caught up in the frenzy! On the other hand, perhaps you owe yourself a reward for all your hard work! Is there a gift you could give yourself that does not involve money? Time, perhaps?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Minor tensions could arise today! People close to you, perhaps your mate or parents, seem to be trying to force you to adopt a behaviour you are not at all willing to follow! Will you negotiate your independence gently or tear yourself free from their domination? The second possibility seems more likely!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The mood may be oppressive today! After meeting the challenges of the past several days, you are now in need of some well-deserved peace and quiet! Alas, the authorities are unwilling to give it to you! You can expect to be unceremoniously deposited at your desk! Work, it seems, will not wait until you have had a nap! Why not plan an exotic vacation for some point in the future?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is not a day for sensitive people like you! In fact, the one who shouts the loudest and bangs on the table the hardest is likely to come out the winner today! The air of violence will also have an effect on you! You will be somewhat upset, very thin-skinned, and much more vulnerable than usual! It would be wise to try to stay away from commotion if you can!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some differences of opinion concerning your love life are likely to come up today! For example, you may find your beloved taking more liberties than you allow yourself! Take your irritation as a sign that particular relationship could use some freshening up! The day ahead may bring you just what you seek!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This day is not likely to be the highlight of your week! You may be aware of constraints at work or home! You are quite likely to hanker for an appropriate reward for your labour! Any type of recognition would be nice at this point! This is a good day to define new personal and professional goals! They will sustain you through your unending chores!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be you have been a bit too stubborn lately! You have been doing whatever you want, giving no consideration to financial constraints! Now it is urgent you take care of any unresolved monetary issues! You definitely have some lessons to learn in the area of fiscal responsibility! Do what you can to raise your awareness!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find yourself in a situation where you need to choose whether or not to commit to a relationship! Old demons could come back to haunt you, renewing doubts and creating fears about a lack of freedom! Ignore these demons at all costs! If you give in to them, you are likely to lose a lot of ground! Be courageous and decide on your own!