Today’s Happenings: November 7, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 7, 2026

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC PJs and Pancakes ages 0-6 years.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Noon – 4:30 p.m. – Peace River Indigenous Library Artisan Market.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 7, 2026

1687 – William Stukeley, Investigated Stonehenge

1855 – Edwin Hall, Discovered Hall Effect

1867 – Marie Curie, Discovered Radium

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian Red Army Founder

1918 – Billy Graham, American Baptist Evangelist

1927 – Hiroshi Yamauchi, Nintendo President

1942 – Johnny Rivers, Secret Agent Man Singer

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian Singer – Clouds

1957 – Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch Actor

1964 – Dana Plato, Diff’rent Strokes Actress

This Day in Local History – November 7, 2026

Nov. 7, 1912: A meeting is held to form a hockey team and a three-team league at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Nov. 7, 1969: The newly-formed High Prairie Committee of Community Concern meets at the Provincial Building. Topics discussed include child neglect, broken homes, diseases and death.

Nov. 7, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play for the coming season with three teams, possibly a fourth, to join.

Nov. 7, 1970: Over 1,100 poppies are sold during the annual drive by the High Prairie Air Cadets.

Nov. 7, 1971: Grimshaw and Manning hold an exhibition game to see if there is enough interest in forming a club. Grimshaw wins 7-2 in front of 350 fans but neither team is able to ice three lines for the game and the plan fails. The NPHL operates with only Peace River and High Prairie.

Nov. 7, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Lakeside Hotel in Faust from Nov. 10-22.

Nov. 7, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board raises the rent on ice at the Sports Palace arena, but not by 25 per cent as planned. Ice rent increases to $13 per hour, up from $12.

Nov. 7, 1986: High Prairie businesses JJ Video and EG Frames celebrate their grand opening.

Nov. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board holds a special meeting and accepts with regret the resignation of Supt. Martin Dalsin, who leaves due to indifference in philosophy between himself and the way board members want the board to operate.

Nov. 7, 1989: Darcy Younghans scores three goals and adds two assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals tie the Valleyview Jets 5-5. It was the first time in two years the Jets had managed a point against the Regals.

Nov. 7, 1990: Bea Keithley becomes the first female member of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 7, 2001: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Fish and Wildlife officers are grounded in the office for two weeks due to budget cuts.

Nov. 7, 2006: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre begins to use pet therapy to treat its clients.

Nov. 7, 2012: A 17-year-old pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Freson IGA. The student emerged from behind a parked semi and was hit. He suffered a concussion and minor injuries.

Nov. 7, 2012: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce meets to decide its future goals. Promotion and advocacy for High Prairie, creating appositive business environment and networking outside the local chamber are some of the items discussed.

Nov. 7, 2012: The Stan Sware Sr. Family receives the ATB Financial Farm Family Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 7, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk’s name is hoisted to rafters at the High Prairie Sports Palace during a ceremony honouring him as a builder and long-time executive member of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 7, 2015: High Prairie’s Gary Couch collects his Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association title in Edmonton at the awards banquet. Couch wins Canadian M4 High Points, Canadian High Points in Rifle, Canadian High Points in Shotgun, and Canadian Overall Cowboy.

Nov. 7, 2016: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

Nov. 7-9, 2018: Schools in High Prairie host Rocks and Rings, an indoor curling game designed to introduce students to the sport.

This Day in World History – November 7, 2026

921 – Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other.

1492 – Meteorite lands in France; oldest one with known date of impact.

1665 – First edition of “London Gazette” published as “The Oxford Gazette”.

1775 – Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join British army.

1800 – It becomes illegal for women in Paris to wear trousers w/out permit.

1805 – Lewis and Clark sight Pacific Ocean.

1872 – Mary Celeste sails from Staten Island, found abandoned 4 weeks later.

1873 – Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

1874 – First cartoon depicting elephant as Republican Party symbol.

1875 – Verney Cameron is first European to cross equatorial Africa.

1885 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed at Craigellachie, B.C.

1907 – Test tokens are struck in first production of Canadian coins.

1910 – First air freight shipment undertaken by the Wright Brothers.

1917 – October Revolution in Russia; Lenin & Bolsheviks seize power.

1918 – United Press erroneously reports WWI armistice had been signed.

1931 – Chinese People’s Republic proclaimed by Mao.

1932 – First broadcast of “Buck Rogers in the 25th century” on CBS Radio.

1962 – Glenn Hall set NHL record of 503 consecutive games as goalie.

1963 – First use of the instant replay machine invented by CBS.

1967 – Surveyor 6 launched for soft landing on moon.

1973 – New Jersey becomes first state to allow girls into little league baseball.

1990 – Mary Robinson elected as first female president of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces he has HIV virus & retires from LA Lakers.

1995 – Howard Stern Radio Show premieres in Pittsburgh.

2000 – Margaret Atwood wins the Booker Prize for “The Blind Assassin”.

2002 – Iran bans advertising of United States products.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 7, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is not because your new projects demand such precision that they are causing you problems! You tend to think details keep you from having a global vision, but that simply is not true! There is no conflict between the long-term view and short-term needs! You just think the latter gets in the way of the former! Try thinking of the details you find annoying as steppingstones to your larger vision!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Yes, this is a good moment to abandon old beliefs and moral values! Your view of life has changed and, above all, you are more aware of how your outdated, preconceived ideas sometimes poison your life! The past no longer concerns you! It is time for you to make a clean break from the beliefs that are holding you back! You might shock your family, but they will get over it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are not careful to keep your eyes straight ahead and focused on the future, the past is likely to catch up to you! Do not look back, even if you do not see anything in front of you! You must continue to move forward! It is true this is easier said than done! Nevertheless, you feel inspired to give it a try!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This would be the moment to say yes to your destiny! You are a little frustrated because things have not been moving forward the way you would like! But now that opportunities are coming your way, you find you are holding things up! You are just afraid, that’s all! But rather than let your fear overtake you, turn its energy to your advantage!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not expect to meet the partner of your dreams today! Rather, your romantic hopes are likely to meet with frustration! It would be better to devote your energies to something more realistic, such as your financial situation! It probably does need some attention, wouldn’t you agree? If you redirect your energy, the rewards are more likely to be forthcoming!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is some likelihood a recent meeting with an influential person has put a damper on your hopes for your projects! Will you abandon them and live with regret? Or will you choose to maintain your goals despite advice to the contrary and the risk of encountering disapproval from your supervisors? This is the type of question you will have to resolve today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will have to expect a few disturbances in the harmony that has reigned over the past few days! For example, your needs may not match those of your mate or close friends, or you may feel restless! Minor worries about the future may intrude on people’s good moods! In short, this will not be a good day to look to emotional harmony as a source of satisfaction!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As a person who embodies affection and tenderness, you may feel especially resentful about today’s mood! It will be difficult to charm a smile out of anyone or achieve any semblance of harmony! Moreover, the friction will not spare siblings – even close friends may quarrel! Prepare to duck and cover because clashes are likely to occur all around you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A longing for comfort and the small, simple pleasures in life is likely to cripple your initiative today! Have you decided to withdraw from the career world for the time being? Or perhaps you are just discouraged by the lack of enthusiasm in your colleagues? In any case, this would be a good day to stay home and rest!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – For the past several days, you have been fairly lucky in financial and material terms! But the day ahead will be an exception! If you are planning to make an investment, sign a contract, or purchase a major item, postpone it until another day! You may as well resign yourself to this fate and be grateful you were spared the chance to make a mistake!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The way you act when you first meet people is typical of Aquarius! What is it that you do? You try to teach them something! It seems you always have a lesson to impart, making you prone to giving advice when it is not always wanted! Try to accept the points of view of others for a change!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your philosophy of life comes naturally! Others need to study, listen to experts, or sign on to various allegiances! You, on the other hand, already have a profound outlook on life that you surely inherited from your past experiences! It would be interesting for you to expand on your philosophy a bit and try to turn it into something concrete!