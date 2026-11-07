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Today’s Happenings: November 8, 2026

by | Nov 7, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 8, 2026

National Cappuccino Day!

Attend the church of your choice.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ribbon Skirt Workshop at HP CRC ages 12-17 years.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture meeting at Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 8, 2026

1431 – Vlad the Impaler, Count Dracula – Transylvania

1656 – Edmond Halley, Halley’s Comet Discoverer

1836 – Milton Bradley, American Game Manufacturer

1885 – Tomoyuki Yamashita, “Tiger of Malaya”

1892 – John Miljan, The Ten Commandments Actor

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind Actress

1920 – Esther Rolle, Good Times Actress

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, Did First Heart Transplant

1923 – Jack Kilby, Invented Handheld Calculator

1924 – Joseph Flynn, Batman Actor

1927 – Patti Page, Tennessee Waltz Singer

1931 – Morley Safer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1942 – Angel Cordero Jr., Hall of Fame Jockey

1945 – Don Murray, The Turtles Drummer

1946 – Roy Wood, ELO Vocalist

1951 – Mary Hart, Entertainment Tonight Hostess

This Day in Local History – November 8, 2026

Nov. 8, 1977: An inquiry into the death of Leonard Joseph Emard at the High Prairie Hospital March 23 rules the death was accidental.

Nov. 8, 1983: Ron Rose scores three goals and Steven Matthews and David Rose score two each as the High Prairie Regals give a rude welcoming to the NPHL’s newest team as they whip the Rycroft Flames 15-6.

Nov. 8, 1987: Dwayne Sidney Savill, 27, is killed in an accident southwest of town after his vehicle rolls.

Nov. 8, 1989: South Peace News reports cancer-causing PCBs are stored at an old Faust mill site.

Nov. 8, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores 30 seconds into overtime to give the Lakeland Eagles a 7-6 win over visiting Grimshaw in the team’s first-ever NPHL game. Bobby Carifelle scores the franchises’ first goal.

Nov. 8, 1997: Wilhelmina Boehler turns 100 with a celebration at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.

Nov. 8, 2000: South Peace News reports Big Lake Country Tourism executive director Steve Lane saying tourism revenues topped $8 million in 1998.

Nov. 8, 2000: Police search for an armed robber who robbed Rollie’s Sports Plus in the early afternoon. A store clerk requires stitches after being slashed in the incident.

Nov. 8, 2000: Annie Goulet, of Grouard, dies at the age of 101 years at J.B. Wood Nursing Home in High Prairie.

Nov. 8, 2001: Former Canadian Olympic badminton player Dave Humble visits High Prairie and conducts an evening clinic at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 8, 2006: South Peace News reports that horse thieves strike at a farm on the Snipe Lake Road between Oct. 26-30.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors vote to increase their pay just in time for Christmas. The reeve’s honourarium increases by $100 a month to $800 while the deputy reeve’s salary increases by $150 a month to $650. Councillors pay goes to $500 a month from $400. Increases also go into effect retroactively to Nov. 1 for meetings.

Nov. 8, 2006: The Grouard Awasisak Working Group Society gives $35,600 to 10 community groups after deciding to disband.

Nov. 8, 2006: High Prairie Hospital director of health services Kate Butler tells the community health council staff are leaving for other communities which provide child care services such as day care.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson announces to council his retirement effective the following June.

Nov. 8, 2008: Rose Taje, of Barrhead, dies at the age of 84 years. She was a former Girl Guides leader in High Prairie.

Nov. 8, 2011: Sunset House resident John Le Blanc accepts his 2011 Dodge Challenger SXT as the grand prize winner in A&W’s Cruisin’ the Dub contest.

Nov. 8, 2017: South Peace News reports on the closure of the High Prairie and District Museum until further notice for renovations. The east wall of the building is in bad need of repair.

Nov. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County allots $24,000 of emergency funding to the High Prairie and District Museum for repairs to the east wall.

Nov. 8, 2018: Kathleen Elizabeth Randall passes away at the age of 101 years. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.

Nov. 8, 2018: Three youths working at Smitty’s Restaurant are charged with theft under $5,000 after police investigate a break and enter.

Nov. 8, 2019: The High Prairie Regals fold for the coming season.

Nov. 8, 2019: A woman dies in a vehicle accident near Salt Prairie. Police do not release her name.

Nov. 8, 2019: Mena Mary Olson passes away at the age of 82 years. She taught in High Prairie for many years, worked at Canada Post and Richards Lumber.

This Day in World History – November 8, 2026

  392 – Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion state religion.

1519 – First meeting of Moctezuma II Cortez in Tenochtitlan, Mexico.

1731 – In Philadelphia, first library in the North American opens.

1734 – Vincent la Chapelle forms Free Masons Lodge in Netherlands.

1789 – Bourbon Whiskey is first distilled from corn.

1838 – Victor Hugo’s “Ruy Blas” premieres in Paris.

1880 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress, makes her US debut.

1895 – Wilhelm Rontgen produces and detects X-rays.

1904 – Patent received for separable electric attachment plug.

1910 – First U.S. patent for an electrical insect destroyer granted.

1923 – Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party stage “Beer Hall Putsch”.

1935 – “Mutiny on the Bounty” starring Charles Laughton premieres.

1939 – Failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler in Munich.

1942 – Adolf Hitler proclaims fall of Stalingrad from Munich beer hall.

1949 – “All The King’s Men” starring Broderick Crawford premieres.

1960 – John F. Kennedy is elected president of the USA.

1962 – Canada’s government orders the nickel changed back to round shape.

1966 – Movie actor Ronald Reagan elected Governor of California.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.951 an ounce in London.

1974 – Earl of Lucan disappears, never seen again, after nanny murdered.

1974 – “Greatest Hits” 11th studio album by Elton John is released.

1980 – Voyager 1 space probe discovers 15th moon of Saturn.

1984 – Anna Fisher becomes first “mom” to go into orbit.

1990 – 100,000 additional US troops are sent to Persian Gulf.

1990 – Saddam fires army chief & threatens to destroy Arabian peninsula.

1991 – Carol Burnett Show premieres on CBS-TV [second time].

1992 – 300,000 demonstrate against racism in Berlin.

2004 – “Greatest Hits” album by Shania Twain is released.

2011 – Potentially hazardous asteroid passes 324,600 km from Earth.

2013 – 6,000 people are killed after Typhoon Haiyan hits Philippines.

2016 – Republican Donald Trump is elected US president.

2017 – Indian officials close all Delhi schools due to smog.

2017 – Surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfs biggest-ever wave at 24.4 meters.

2018 – Deadliest fire in Californian history begins; 88 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 8, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are wasting your energy and you know it! You try your best to go about your everyday routine, but you are never really present! You listen to people but what they are saying does not interest you in any fundamental way! Yes, you are bored, and you are afraid to admit it to yourself! The depth of your inner search requires that you use a lot of energy to reexamine your life!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is not always easy to think about how your life is going! Imagine if you were alone in the world, with nothing to hold you back or force you to do anything! At least once a month dedicate an hour to visualizing what your life would be like under these conditions! This will help you figure out what is impeding you today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Now is the time to be thinking about your professional orientation! You may need to get some more fun in your life and experience pleasures you have never had before! You have a certain tendency to separate the two worlds of work and play, but there is no need! In fact, your work will prosper once you discover ways to make it more playful!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be worn out, but you will have to push forward anyway! You are entering a long period of work and perseverance! This definitely is not the moment to be late or balk! If you are still in your pajamas at noon, you should be ashamed! Do what you can to wake yourself from your recent daze! It is time to get up and get moving!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – In a series of days that have tested your patience to the limit, here comes the moment of truth that could make or break you! You can expect a high-pressure day when you will be induced to express your deepest motivations! A confrontation with an authority figure could trigger an outburst! Do your best to remain level-headed!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you hankering for a little fun and longing for a little experimentation and perhaps even childish play? Tempting as these prospects are, you will have to ignore them! You simply do not have the time, at least not today! You will be too busy coping with numerous little emergencies that crop up and having to justify your decisions throughout the day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do you feel as though your self-expression is being stifled? Perhaps you need more time to choose a direction in life! Today, you can expect to feel a lot of pressure from someone close to you! You will feel forced to satisfy this person’s demands! Annoying as this may be, you can take comfort in the knowledge that he or she has your best interests at heart!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Is there someone persecuting you? Is there a situation that feels unbearably oppressive? Today you will not have any trouble identifying the source of your problems! And the great news is this the first step toward obtaining release from them! But you can not expect it to be easy! The day ahead may feel somewhat overwhelming!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although your current mood is somewhat reserved and modest, you probably feel tempted to strut your stuff every once in a while! However, if you try to show off today, you may not be very pleased with your reception! It is natural for you to want to impress people, but you must try to do it with genuine qualities and simplicity! That is true good taste!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Obviously, you have an important role to play! The mood today may be somewhat frustrating, but the way you handle it will earn you rewards and recognition in your workplace or at school! Your strength, self-control, and stability made the difference between success and failure! You can and should be proud of yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will feel as though your back is against the wall! And this particular wall is impeding your progress! Others will ask you questions and ask for your opinion! You may want to tell them the “truth” as you understand it, and you could be tempted to do so humorously! Humour is not your forte right now! You can always try, but for now a sensible approach is the best one!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is likely to be a bit gray! You will not be able to see how you can get out of your current situation! You may have some financial or physical problems at the moment! If this is the case, it is because you do not rely enough on your abilities and good sense to pull you through! It is possible you do not take care of your body as well as you should! That is easily remedied!

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