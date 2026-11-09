Today’s Happenings: November 9, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 9, 2026

Go to an Art Museum Day!

World Adoption Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River council meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting upstairs at JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 9, 2026

1801 – Gail Borden, Inventor of Condensed Milk

1864 – Dmitry Ivanovsky, Discoverer of Viruses

1918 – Choi Hong Hi, Founder of Taekwondo

1918 – Thomas Ferebee, Enola Gay Bombardier

1934 – Carl Sagan, American Astronomer

1941 – Tom Fogerty, CCR Rocker

1948 – Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon Drummer

1948 – Michel Pagliaro, Canadian Rock Singer

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk Actor

1954 – Dennis Stratton, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1973 – Gabrielle Miller, Corner Gas Actress – Lacy

This Day in Local History – November 9, 2026

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports a company building a railway connecting the Pacific Ocean and Hudson Bay may not follow the lakeshore and run through Grouard. No reason is cited.

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad will reach Grouard in two years.

Nov. 9, 1912: Grouard police warn residents to not let cattle run at large in the village.

Nov. 9, 1915: Inspector Field leaves Grouard after being transferred to Peace River Crossing to run the RNWMP detachment. He lived in Grouard for 18 months.

Nov. 9, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge is officially opened in High Prairie. It is one of 31 similar lodges opened in Alberta that day. Mayor Terry Anderson says the lodge’s opening is one of the best things to ever happen in the north country. Agnes Groves is matron of the lodge.

Nov. 9, 1961: Construction worker Alfred Martin Smith, 28, of High Prairie, dies in an accident after his vehicle skids off icy roads and into a ditch pinning him underneath.

Nov. 9, 1969: A motor vehicle accident three miles west of town claims the life of 17-year-old Linda Canaday. The car driven by Larry Dakin hit an icy patch, slid across the road into the ditch, overturned and hit a power pole.

Nov. 9, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play. Three teams enter the league with a fourth possible.

Nov. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis leaves for Edmonton, then Toronto, to represent Edmonton in the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 9, 1980: The Baptist Education Centre opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 9, 1981: UGG’s decision to not rebuild is called a “cop-out” by High Prairie town council.

Nov. 9, 1984: Two men are charged with attempted murder following a car chase near Kinuso that included shots being fired at police and ending with suspects fleeing on foot. They are later captured on the Driftpile Reserve. No one was injured.

Nov. 9, 1990: Dennis and Maureen Basarab hold customer appreciation days and announce the sale of Pioneer Home Hardware to John and Jamie Hiscox.

Nov. 9, 2005: ATCO Electric holds a grand opening ceremony of their new offices in the town’s east end. ATCO moved into the office last December.

Nov. 9, 2007: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 6 students invite High Prairie war veterans and Legion members for tea. The medals warn by the Legion members fascinate the students, who ask several questions.

Nov. 9, 2010: The chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Clarence Louis, tells Driftpile First Nations they must become self-reliant. “Welfare never is and never was part of First Nations culture,” he says.

Nov. 9, 2010: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up in 2009, Linsay Willier, attends the Driftpile School career fair.

Nov. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s proposed new hospital is downsized causing outrage throughout the region. “As it stands, we’ll end up with a poorer facility than we have now,” says Dr. Robin Laughlin. Lesser Slave Lake MLA says she is working to address the problem. A call is also made to restore the NLC Campus in the hospital, which eventually does not happen.

Nov. 9, 2011: Tempers flare in High Prairie town council chambers as Mayor Rick Dumont and Linda Cox argue over accountability and transparency in municipal operations.

Nov. 9, 2014: Stan Sware passes away at the age of 79 years. A well-known farmer and accomplished musician, he was very involved in community affairs.

This Day in World History – November 9, 2026

1541 – Catherine Howard [Henry VIII’s 5th wife] sent to Tower of London.

1681 – Hungarian parliament promises protestants freedom of religion.

1799 – Napoleon pulls off a coup and becomes the dictator of France.

1842 – The first U.S. design patent for typefaces and borders is issued.

1861 – First documented Canadian football game at U of Toronto.

1864 – First export of goods from Burrard Inlet, B.C. to a foreign country.

1888 – Jack Ripper’s 5th [probably last] victim, Mary Jane Kelly, killed.

1904 – First airplane flight to last more than 5 minutes.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt first US president to visit another country.

1907 – Cullinan Diamond presented to King Edward VII on his birthday.

1918 – Emperor Wilhelm II abdicates after German defeat in World War I.

1925 – German Nazi party forms.

1938 – Al Capp, cartoonist of Lil’ Abner, creates Sadie Hawkins Day.

1944 – Red Cross wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1953 – Cambodia [Kampuchea] gains independence from France.

1955 – UN disapproves of South Africa’s apartheid politics.

1961 – PGA eliminates Caucasians only rule.

1961 – The X-15 rocket plane achieves world record speed of 4,093 mph.

1967 – Surveyor 6 soft lands on moon.

1967 – The first unmanned Saturn V rocket is launched.

1969 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” single recorded by Simon & Garfunkel.

1976 – UN General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa [again!].

1979 – False alarm of a Soviet ballistic missile attack by NORAD.

1980 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein declares holy war against Iran.

1984 – “A Nightmare on Elm Street” premieres in the US.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, becomes youngest ever world chess champion.

1989 – East Berlin opens its borders.

1994 – Chandrika Kumaratunga chosen first female president of Sri Lanka.

1998 – UK completely abolishes capital punishment for all crimes.

2004 – Video game Halo 2 is released.

2014 – Germans celebrate 25th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall.

2015 – San Diego’s SeaWorld announces it will overhaul killer whale show.

2015 – “Reclining Nude: painting fetches auction price at $170.4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 9, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today could be rather constraining! Despite your great aspirations, today will be marked by the need to take care of the small problems that arise in everyday life! In other words, just what you love! That said, being more down to Earth or in contact with the realities of the world can never do anything but good for you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Even if it is true in general that Taurus have strong bodies like you, there are times when it is important they take care of themselves! This would be an ideal day to be more aware of that fact! It is not that you are going to have health problems! Rather, the planets are positioned in the middle of abundant activity, suggesting you would be wise to take care of your body – your greatest asset!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today might be a little rough for you! It is as if reality were waiting to trip you up! Nothing about you is realistic! If you are still a bit childish or irresponsible, today may be rather hard on you! It is nothing serious, so do not worry. However, if you feel as though your back is to the wall, do not react! Try to calmly accept what is happening to you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Here is a day that will be rather calm for you! Peace has replaced all your soul searching! You feel in contact with life’s daily routine, including aspects you do not always consider like the weather, people’s expressions, or small coincidences! You seem to be floating on a cloud! You are going to have a good deal of confidence today!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to get yourself together! You tend to be all over the place! You need to channel your energies into something you really care about! Tell yourself how proud you would be if you could get this done! Do not give up and do not change directions on your way! Stay focused!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you should think about your overdependence on money and material possessions! Don’t you think you spend too much of your precious time thinking about money and where you are going to find it? Are you careful with your money? Do you stick to or even have a budget? These are important questions, and this is a good day to find the answers!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The last few weeks have been a little too serious for your tastes, but this is good for you every once in a while! You may tend to want to play, which sometimes keeps you from getting your work done! Take today to try and get your daily life organized so you can have time to take care of your responsibilities and have a little fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are someone who needs to have a lot of time to yourself! You often dream of curling up in bed with a good book or going for a bike ride! This is just your natural rhythm! Do not try and ignore it, because doing so could only mean problems for you! Give in from time to time! If you do not, at least use today to think about how you could!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This will be a great day for you! Everything you touch will seem to turn to gold! The day’s events will fall right into place! You will take pleasure in being calm and efficient! But what you may not realize is this could happen every day! Take the time to see what is going right today in order to make it happen again tomorrow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may be feeling a little surer of yourself than usual! You can be fairly shy and reserved! Today you should try and make people a little more aware of you, to take you seriously! It is time that people respected you more, especially the people around you! Try to think of yourself before you think of other people! You are worth it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This would be an ideal day to think about your personal interests in all areas of your life! You have surely noticed that in various relationships you tend not to consider yourself and what you get out of it! The configuration of the planets today can help you concentrate on yourself and think about what you give up in return for your need to please others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not be surprised if you meet people who are quite self-centered today! In general, it could be you have a hard time understanding people who are egotistical and do not participate in activities with others! Today you could try looking at them as if they had something to teach you – the value of living a bit more for yourself and less for others!