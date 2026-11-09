Sorting by

×

Today’s Happenings: November 9, 2026

by | Nov 9, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 9, 2026

Go to an Art Museum Day!

World Adoption Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Stroller Rollers (Mom & Babes Walking Group) at Kinuso Indoor Arena.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River council meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting upstairs at JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 9, 2026

1801 – Gail Borden, Inventor of Condensed Milk

1864 – Dmitry Ivanovsky, Discoverer of Viruses

1918 – Choi Hong Hi, Founder of Taekwondo

1918 – Thomas Ferebee, Enola Gay Bombardier

1934 – Carl Sagan, American Astronomer

1941 – Tom Fogerty, CCR Rocker

1948 – Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon Drummer

1948 – Michel Pagliaro, Canadian Rock Singer

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk Actor

1954 – Dennis Stratton, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1973 – Gabrielle Miller, Corner Gas Actress – Lacy

This Day in Local History – November 9, 2026

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports a company building a railway connecting the Pacific Ocean and Hudson Bay may not follow the lakeshore and run through Grouard. No reason is cited.

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad will reach Grouard in two years.

Nov. 9, 1912: Grouard police warn residents to not let cattle run at large in the village.

Nov. 9, 1915: Inspector Field leaves Grouard after being transferred to Peace River Crossing to run the RNWMP detachment. He lived in Grouard for 18 months.

Nov. 9, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge is officially opened in High Prairie. It is one of 31 similar lodges opened in Alberta that day. Mayor Terry Anderson says the lodge’s opening is one of the best things to ever happen in the north country. Agnes Groves is matron of the lodge.

Nov. 9, 1961: Construction worker Alfred Martin Smith, 28, of High Prairie, dies in an accident after his vehicle skids off icy roads and into a ditch pinning him underneath.

Nov. 9, 1969: A motor vehicle accident three miles west of town claims the life of 17-year-old Linda Canaday. The car driven by Larry Dakin hit an icy patch, slid across the road into the ditch, overturned and hit a power pole.

Nov. 9, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play. Three teams enter the league with a fourth possible.

Nov. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis leaves for Edmonton, then Toronto, to represent Edmonton in the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 9, 1980: The Baptist Education Centre opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 9, 1981: UGG’s decision to not rebuild is called a “cop-out” by High Prairie town council.

Nov. 9, 1984: Two men are charged with attempted murder following a car chase near Kinuso that included shots being fired at police and ending with suspects fleeing on foot. They are later captured on the Driftpile Reserve. No one was injured.

Nov. 9, 1990: Dennis and Maureen Basarab hold customer appreciation days and announce the sale of Pioneer Home Hardware to John and Jamie Hiscox.

Nov. 9, 2005: ATCO Electric holds a grand opening ceremony of their new offices in the town’s east end. ATCO moved into the office last December.

Nov. 9, 2007: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 6 students invite High Prairie war veterans and Legion members for tea. The medals warn by the Legion members fascinate the students, who ask several questions.

Nov. 9, 2010: The chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Clarence Louis, tells Driftpile First Nations they must become self-reliant. “Welfare never is and never was part of First Nations culture,” he says.

Nov. 9, 2010: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up in 2009, Linsay Willier, attends the Driftpile School career fair.

Nov. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s proposed new hospital is downsized causing outrage throughout the region. “As it stands, we’ll end up with a poorer facility than we have now,” says Dr. Robin Laughlin. Lesser Slave Lake MLA says she is working to address the problem. A call is also made to restore the NLC Campus in the hospital, which eventually does not happen.

Nov. 9, 2011: Tempers flare in High Prairie town council chambers as Mayor Rick Dumont and Linda Cox argue over accountability and transparency in municipal operations.

Nov. 9, 2014: Stan Sware passes away at the age of 79 years. A well-known farmer and accomplished musician, he was very involved in community affairs.

This Day in World History – November 9, 2026

1541 – Catherine Howard [Henry VIII’s 5th wife] sent to Tower of London.

1681 – Hungarian parliament promises protestants freedom of religion.

1799 – Napoleon pulls off a coup and becomes the dictator of France.

1842 – The first U.S. design patent for typefaces and borders is issued.

1861 – First documented Canadian football game at U of Toronto.

1864 – First export of goods from Burrard Inlet, B.C. to a foreign country.

1888 – Jack Ripper’s 5th [probably last] victim, Mary Jane Kelly, killed.

1904 – First airplane flight to last more than 5 minutes.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt first US president to visit another country.

1907 – Cullinan Diamond presented to King Edward VII on his birthday.

1918 – Emperor Wilhelm II abdicates after German defeat in World War I.

1925 – German Nazi party forms.

1938 – Al Capp, cartoonist of Lil’ Abner, creates Sadie Hawkins Day.

1944 – Red Cross wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1953 – Cambodia [Kampuchea] gains independence from France.

1955 – UN disapproves of South Africa’s apartheid politics.

1961 – PGA eliminates Caucasians only rule.

1961 – The X-15 rocket plane achieves world record speed of 4,093 mph.

1967 – Surveyor 6 soft lands on moon.

1967 – The first unmanned Saturn V rocket is launched.

1969 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” single recorded by Simon & Garfunkel.

1976 – UN General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa [again!].

1979 – False alarm of a Soviet ballistic missile attack by NORAD.

1980 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein declares holy war against Iran.

1984 – “A Nightmare on Elm Street” premieres in the US.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, becomes youngest ever world chess champion.

1989 – East Berlin opens its borders.

1994 – Chandrika Kumaratunga chosen first female president of Sri Lanka.

1998 – UK completely abolishes capital punishment for all crimes.

2004 – Video game Halo 2 is released.

2014 – Germans celebrate 25th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall.

2015 – San Diego’s SeaWorld announces it will overhaul killer whale show.

2015 – “Reclining Nude: painting fetches auction price at $170.4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 9, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today could be rather constraining! Despite your great aspirations, today will be marked by the need to take care of the small problems that arise in everyday life! In other words, just what you love! That said, being more down to Earth or in contact with the realities of the world can never do anything but good for you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Even if it is true in general that Taurus have strong bodies like you, there are times when it is important they take care of themselves! This would be an ideal day to be more aware of that fact! It is not that you are going to have health problems! Rather, the planets are positioned in the middle of abundant activity, suggesting you would be wise to take care of your body – your greatest asset!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today might be a little rough for you! It is as if reality were waiting to trip you up! Nothing about you is realistic! If you are still a bit childish or irresponsible, today may be rather hard on you! It is nothing serious, so do not worry. However, if you feel as though your back is to the wall, do not react! Try to calmly accept what is happening to you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Here is a day that will be rather calm for you! Peace has replaced all your soul searching! You feel in contact with life’s daily routine, including aspects you do not always consider like the weather, people’s expressions, or small coincidences! You seem to be floating on a cloud! You are going to have a good deal of confidence today!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to get yourself together! You tend to be all over the place! You need to channel your energies into something you really care about! Tell yourself how proud you would be if you could get this done! Do not give up and do not change directions on your way! Stay focused!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you should think about your overdependence on money and material possessions! Don’t you think you spend too much of your precious time thinking about money and where you are going to find it? Are you careful with your money? Do you stick to or even have a budget? These are important questions, and this is a good day to find the answers!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The last few weeks have been a little too serious for your tastes, but this is good for you every once in a while! You may tend to want to play, which sometimes keeps you from getting your work done! Take today to try and get your daily life organized so you can have time to take care of your responsibilities and have a little fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are someone who needs to have a lot of time to yourself! You often dream of curling up in bed with a good book or going for a bike ride! This is just your natural rhythm! Do not try and ignore it, because doing so could only mean problems for you! Give in from time to time! If you do not, at least use today to think about how you could!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This will be a great day for you! Everything you touch will seem to turn to gold! The day’s events will fall right into place! You will take pleasure in being calm and efficient! But what you may not realize is this could happen every day! Take the time to see what is going right today in order to make it happen again tomorrow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may be feeling a little surer of yourself than usual! You can be fairly shy and reserved! Today you should try and make people a little more aware of you, to take you seriously! It is time that people respected you more, especially the people around you! Try to think of yourself before you think of other people! You are worth it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This would be an ideal day to think about your personal interests in all areas of your life! You have surely noticed that in various relationships you tend not to consider yourself and what you get out of it! The configuration of the planets today can help you concentrate on yourself and think about what you give up in return for your need to please others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not be surprised if you meet people who are quite self-centered today! In general, it could be you have a hard time understanding people who are egotistical and do not participate in activities with others! Today you could try looking at them as if they had something to teach you – the value of living a bit more for yourself and less for others!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry and more

CANADIAN PICKERS! Downsizing? Moving? Buying Silver Flatware & Jewelry. We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry, Rings, Chains, etc. Ted or Joy 825-966-4373. Ad ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

Reach over one million views
Reach over one million views

Alberta Wide Value Ads. Contact this newspaper or The AWNA to learn how your business can reach readers at a super low cost. ...More

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

New education tax rate could edge up in the Pass

Crowsnest Pass property owners may not see the same education tax reduction being promoted across Alberta when the province introduces a standardized rate in 2027. The provincial government announced Oct. 30 that Budget 2027 will establish a single education property tax rate for residential and farmland properties across Alberta. The planned rate is $2.65 for […] ...More

Pass and Elk Valley align as clock changes end

Crowsnest Pass residents did not turn their clocks back Sunday, and they will no longer have to move them forward each spring. Alberta officially moved to permanent daylight time on Nov. 1, ending the province’s twice-yearly clock changes. The new year-round time is known as Alberta Time, abbreviated ABT, and is six hours behind Coordinated […] ...More

MD Opportunity council rejects burning Sandy Lake fireguard timber

The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 council is refusing to pile and burn 17 hectares of trees to build the Sandy Lake community fireguard, directing staff instead to see if logging companies will haul the wood away for free. During its Oct. 26 meeting in Wabasca, council voted unanimously against a push from the […] ...More

Living wages needed in Yukon among highest in Canada says new report

The wage rate required for Yukoners to maintain a comfortable standard of living has once again risen this year according to the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. In a report released by the coalition on Oct. 23, the  organization says that the average living wage in the Yukon has risen by nearly 3 dollars in the last […] ...More

Bow Valley filmmakers in the spotlight at Banff mountain film festival

BANFF – When the credits roll at the 51st annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, a few local names will be posted across the big screen. Among the lineup of 83 films from 16 countries screening at the festival, which kicks off on Saturday (Oct. 31), are two films imagined by Bow Valley […] ...More

MDistrict Opportunity council demands advance warning on major capital budget overruns

The Municipal District of Opportunity council has passed a new finance policy that requires municipal staff to get council’s permission before spending extra money on major capital project cost overruns. During its Oct. 26 meeting in Wabasca, council unanimously approved Policy F.20, the Capital Project Overage Policy, after adding a strict rule that any overrun […] ...More

Edmonton doctor writes the realities that Indig youth live with

Samantha Erron Gibbon admits she didn’t set out to write a collection of short stories for youth, but “then it came about that the stories I was writing were youth oriented.” The four short stories and one long poem that comprise Gibbon’s debut collection At Ends We Rest are powerful, sad and hopeful. And realistic, […] ...More

Alberta pledges $14M from iGaming revenue to bridge rural-urban casino charity divide, premier announces
Alberta pledges $14M from iGaming revenue to bridge rural-urban casino charity divide, premier announces

Casinos like the Edmonton one promoted here typically earn more money for charities than ones in smaller centres. The premier just announced a new grant to help reduce the disparity. – George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new grant drawing from Alberta’s iGaming revenue will help even the playing field for charities that lack […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

Recent Comments


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

November 04, 2026

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

Multiple MLAs hammer GNWT for lack of progress on homeless encampments

The encampment near Yellowknife’s downtown sledding hill. The site, one of many criticized by Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart for making downtown increasingly unsafe, is nestled in a small patch of green space, between two [... Read More ]

Alberta pledges $14M from iGaming revenue to bridge rural-urban casino charity divide, premier announces

Casinos like the Edmonton one promoted here typically earn more money for charities than ones in smaller centres. The premier just announced a new grant to help reduce the disparity. George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative [... Read More ]

GNWT not yet ready to hear from Behchoko residential school survivors; government examining ‘historical context’

Premier R.J. Simpson says that not all residential school experiences were the same. (Image courtesy of the legislative assembly) Image courtesy of the legislative assembly One MLA has renewed her call for the GNWT to [... Read More ]

Swearing in school board trustees a muzzle, not a fix, says Peel trustee

Andres Valenzuela/Toronto Star Bridget Potasky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario’s education minister plans to swear in school board trustees under provincial supervision — but a Peel trustee says it’s a tactic to silence them, not [... Read More ]

Physician writes the realities that Indigenous youth live with

Samantha Erron Gibbon admits she didn’t set out to write a collection of short stories for youth, but “then it came about that the stories I was writing were youth oriented.” The four short stories [... Read More ]

UCalgary prof advances balance impairment research with new devices

Kinesiology master’s student, Chanel Cabak, demonstrates using the Hexapod platform device at the University of Calgary on November 3, 2026. SARAH PALMER / LIVEWIRE CALGARY Sarah Palmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The University of Calgary’s [... Read More ]

Nunavut Family Services did not ensure homes were safe for foster children in nearly half of cases: auditor general

The auditor general released a report on Nov. 3 stating that Nunavut’s Department of Family Services is failing to check whether homes are safe for foster children in 48 per cent of cases. (William Koblensky [... Read More ]

Federal Court of Appeal dismisses latest appeal to resume rail access into Hay River

Infrastructure Minister Vince McKay says that despite the Federal Court of Appeal striking down their bid to keep a South Slave rail line, the GNWT remains committed to returning the service to the NWT. (Image [... Read More ]

Alberta legislature honours trailblazing first female whip, two other former MLAs

Two former MLAs for Three Hills — one of them the first woman to serve as a government whip in Canada — were posthumously honoured by the legislature on its resumption last week. Connie E. [... Read More ]

‘Complete recklessness’ warrants criminal probe into federal officals: Lawyer

Miranda Mamakwa of Fort Severn First Nation passed away on Sept. 8 in Thunder Bay. Eva Mamakwa THUNDER BAY — “In this country, when wanton disrespect of life is displayed, people get investigated,” says Julian [... Read More ]

Street banners go up in North Vancouver honouring local veterans

City of North Vancouver councillors and staff join members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #118 and the North Shore Veterans’ Council of Canada at the unveiling of a new street banner just days before [... Read More ]