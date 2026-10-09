Today’s Happenings: October 10, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 10, 2026

World Homeless Day!

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day!

World Day Against the Deth Penalty!

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Free Thanksgiving Dinner at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 10, 2026

1731 – Henry Cavendish, Discovered Hydrogen

1892 – Earle Dickson, Band-Aid Inventor

1909 – Florida Friebus, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1911 – Clare Hollingworth, First to report WWII

1923 – Nicholas Parsons, “Ultimate Quiz Show Host”

1947 – Alan Rachins, LA Law Actor

1954 – David Lee Roth, Van Halen Singer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, Country Singer/Actress

1963 – Anita Mui, “Madonna of the East”

1969 – Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers

1972 – Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell Actor

1974 – Chris Pronger, Edmonton Oiler

1974 – Dale Earnhardt Jr., Race Car Driver

This Day in Local History – October 10, 2026

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad has reached Swan River, 50 miles to the east of Grouard, where they are busy building a bridge across the river.

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the public school may close due to financial hardships.

Oct. 10, 1915: Grouard’s William Freeman returns home with injuries marking the first man to return from the war. He was injured in the Battle of Givenchy. It is the same battle where Grouardites Roy Flaherty and Lee Smith died. Freeman suffered wounds to his legs and sides from shrapnel and was discharged as unfit for service.

Oct. 10, 1933: The RCMP closes their Grouard detachment and move it to High Prairie. RCMP set up in a building owned by C.V. Johnson.

Oct. 10, 1956: The first day of the two-day Sixth Annual Convention of the Alberta Indian Teachers’ Convention is held at Joussard.

Oct. 10, 1969: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 10, 1973: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with a new $500,000 paved airstrip.

Oct. 10, 1987: Five people die in a car crash south of Peace River on Highway 2 including Allan Leonard Henry Flett, 45, of Gift Lake.

Oct. 10, 1988: Janet Smith, 34, of High Prairie, dies one week after giving birth to her sixth child.

Oct. 10, 1990: CKVH announces plans to broadcast High Prairie Regals games and all playoff games. The plan never materializes.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier, of Sucker Creek, is rated among the top 25 best junior baseball players in Alberta.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports local curlers are pleased with a decision to increase the number of qualifying teams for district competition to 16. More interest will be generated, they say.

Oct. 10, 1994: The Lakeland Eagles announce that Jim McLean and Rondy Gauchier will coach the club for the coming season.

Oct. 10, 2000: Mike Daubert takes over as High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president from Mike Poulter.

Oct. 10, 2000: New High Prairie Regals’ coach Bob Calhoon leads his team through the first practice as training camp opens.

Oct. 10, 2001: High Prairie Regals’ coach Ken Matthews leads his team through drills at practice as training camp opens.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the intersection improvements on Highway 750 leading into Grouard.

Oct. 10, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council agrees to host two open houses for the Festival of Trees celebration at the High Prairie Hospital Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.

Oct. 10, 2009: Titen Badger wins a pomegranate eating contest held at High Prairie Freson IGA.

Oct. 10, 2012: South Peace News reports that the Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council receives $25,000 from Penn West to help with its programs.

Oct. 10, 2013: Police seize about $20,000 worth of cocaine during a drug bust – one of the largest in High Prairie’s history. Verne Bruce Johnson, 39, of Edmonton, and Kyrsten Lee Supernault, 21, of East Prairie, are charged with various drug crimes.

Oct. 10, 2014: Six combines gather at the field of Jim Stokes near Enilda to complete his harvest.

Oct. 10, 2017: Northern Lakes College board chair Dan Vandermeulen attends a High Prairie town council meeting and tells council to support their plan to build near High Prairie Elementary School or risk losing funding.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County presents a cheque for $15,000 to the High Prairie and District Health Foundation. The money was raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 16. Cheques of $5,000 are also presented to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County rolls out its 12-passenger 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar to begin its transportation program.

Oct. 10, 2019: Melanie Vogel arrives in the region on her cross-Canada cycling tour and is interviewed at Grouard. She says she is completing the trip for her love of traveling and love of Canada.

This Day in World History – October 10, 2026

1375 – Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands.

1846 – Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.

1865 – John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from celluloid.

1868 – First written account of a Canadian football game.

1886 – First tuxedo worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY.

1899 – Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame.

1904 – Boston pitchers achieve 148 complete games – an AL record.

1928 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China.

1932 – Dniper Dam in USSR put into operation [world’s biggest].

1933 – First synthetic detergent “Dreft” by Procter & Gamble, goes on sale.

1954 – Ho Chi Minh enters Hanoi after withdrawal of French troops.

1957 – World’s first major nuclear plant accident at Cumbria, England.

1959 – Pan Am begins regular flights around the world.

1964 – 18th Summer Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

1970 – Fiji gains independence from Britain.

1976 – Greece’s Dimitrion Yordanidis, 98, oldest man to run in marathon.

1979 – Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area.

1995 – Most Dutch telephone numbers increase to 10 digits.

2009 – Armenia and Turkey one borders after 200 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 10, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Stimulating conversations could take place with partners of all sorts, from business to exercise to romantic! Some new and useful information could come your way you will want to explore further! This is a great day to execute legal papers or enter into any kind of agreement or commitment! It is a good time to sign up for an online class or workshop! Make good use of the energies of the day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some stimulating discussions could take place today! Your energy is likely to be very high! You may want to throw yourself into your work, particularly if it involves paperwork! You might also want to get in a workout, try your hand at writing, or read about the latest discoveries concerning optimal health! Books, magazines, and the Internet could prove especially useful!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might decide to do some writing! This could be job related, but it is more likely personal, either correspondence with friends and colleagues or creative! Some stimulating discussion could take place with friends, romantic partners, or children that could set your mind buzzing with new ideas! This is a great day to attend or participate in a solo sport!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some people who share your interests could call you today! You might want to take a walk while on the phone with each other, but you will probably get into some stimulating debates! Do not be surprised if you both talk at once! New books you will want to read could come to your attention! In the evening, stream some movies on whatever subject you have discussed!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind will be especially quick and active today and you are likely to want to spend much of the day involved in intellectual activities like reading, writing, or teaching! Communication with others should be a powerful part of your day, so you will probably spend time on the phone! You will want to write down many of the ideas you hear! You will find most of them interesting and want to remember them!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might decide to tackle your financial paperwork and get it all done! This is a great day for that, although you might be a little too ambitious and not get as much done as you would like! This is a good time to make use of any writing talent, because ideas could be coming to you thick and fast! Expect many of letters or phone calls in this busy and stimulating day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is usually quick, agile, and hungry for information! Today it is likely to be even more so than usual! Your curiosity is high, and you could go to unusual lengths to satisfy it! You might also feel particularly energetic and want to get in a good workout! This is a good idea! Exercise can clear your head and give you a better perspective on new ideas and information!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You generally tend to be sensitive and intuitive, but today you might be even more so! Reading about people from other places and times might cause you to tune into their thoughts and feelings and receive new insight into human nature! Creative projects, particularly writing, benefit from this! If you want to remember what you come up with, write it down!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A group meeting or social event could bring up so many new and interesting ideas you may not be able to digest them all! Some new friends who share your interests might want to continue the discussions! Your mind is especially quick today! You could well grasp unusual concepts that usually do not interest you! But watch your step! You might be so preoccupied you could have an accident!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A lot of paperwork might need attention today! You might throw a lot of your focus and energy into getting it all done! Stimulating conversations with colleagues could keep your mind occupied so you avoid boredom! You could take a walk at the end of the day since you are apt to encounter so much new information you will want to clear your head in order to absorb it all!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Expanding your mind could be of interest today! You might decide to plan a trip to a place you have always wanted to visit, if possible! Or you could decide to go back to school for an advanced degree! Either way, you are likely to spend the day considering the idea and doing a lot of research! At some point you will want to get in a workout to rid your system of some of the day’s tension!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Generally, you tend to be interested in what makes everything tick, from the human mind to the workings of the Universe to religion! Today that interest could be piqued by something you read or hear! You might want to delve into a field of interest and learn whatever you can about it! You could have some insights that are as valid as anyone else’s, so write them down!