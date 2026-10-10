Today’s Happenings: October 11, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 11, 2026

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture meeting at Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 11, 2026

1758 – Wilhelm Olbers, Famous Asteroid Discoverer

1821 – George Williams, Founder of YMCA

1844 – Henry John Heinz, Heinz [Ketchup] Founder

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, Human Rights Advocate

1919 – Jean Vander Pyl, Wilma Flintstone’s Voice

1944 – Gary Mallaber, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1946 – Daryl Hall, Hall & Oates Band Singer

1949 – Greg Douglas, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1957 – Jon Moss , Culture Club Drummer

1966 – Luke Perry, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1967 – Tazz, WWE Announcer

1967 – Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

1969 – Ty Murray, 5-Time World Rodeo Champ

1984 – Martha MacIsaac, Superbad Actress

This Day in Local History – October 11, 2026

Oct. 11, 1912: Sidewalk construction (made of wood) in Grouard begins near the Bank of Commerce.

Oct. 11, 1913: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes an editorial suggesting a railway loop be built. He suggests a “dismal outlook” for the town if the main line bypasses. “The town is not satisfied with branch propositions and has left no stone unturned to secure the main line which the company has thus far refused to consider. They claim it impossible to build a branch line to Grouard citing costs.” Burns suggests a loop be built from Sucker Creek to Grouard and back down to join the main line.

Oct. 11, 1919: Father Henri Giroux arrives in Joussard to serve as director at St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 11, 1967: A general meeting is held at Joussard public school to settle the question of amalgamation of Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian residential school. Joussard people vote 100 per cent in favour, Sucker Creek Indians ask to have another meeting on the reserve so more people can attend.

Oct. 11, 1969: Ralph Emard and Clayton Auger claim to see a UFO while hitchhiking back from Edmonton at the Little Smoky junction 25 miles west of High Prairie at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 1972: South Peace News reports on the construction of a $35,000 building to house the offices of lawyer Jim Hennessey and dentist Dr. Gauk in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1973: A building containing 80 tons of fertilizer collapses by the elevators in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1984: The teachers at Prairie River Junior High School show the boy’s volleyball team just who is best as they win a grudge match 15-12, 15-9.

Oct. 11, 1989: The I.D. No. 17 Central advisory council approves a $79,400 tender for the Enilda Fire Hall.

Oct. 11, 1991: The Peace River Health Unit issues a warning to residents asking them to be aware of a man posing as a doctor in the South Peace region.

Oct. 11, 1995: South Peace News reports cell phone service is extended to High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features Sucker Creek’s Nathan Cunningham and his efforts to make it big in the country music industry.

Oct. 11, 2000: Residents of Silverwood Crescent send a letter to High Prairie town council asking that their part of town be blocked off Halloween night for safety reasons. Council turns down the request.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features High Prairie resident Arone Axsen’s efforts to nurse a dog back to health after it was dragged behind a vehicle and badly injured March 30.

Oct. 11, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to build the new water treatment plant in the O’Brien subdivision.

Oct. 11, 2006: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its new water treatment plant.

Oct. 11, 2009: Georgette Chalifoux dies from cancer at the age of 49 years. She was an avid supporter of Peavine, especially its sports teams.

Oct. 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Crystal Sekulich resigns to take a job in the town office.

Oct. 11, 2013: Darrell Ayers passes away from cancer at his home at the age of 57 years. He farmed, was a DHL delivery man and delivered for Old Dutch.

Oct. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team plays their first-ever home game and lose to the Grande Prairie High School Composite Warriors 24-0.

Oct. 11, 2016: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodney Gainer announces his resignation.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County changes its policy and decides to forward money to councillors for service. Previously, councillors were given $100 a month for time served in a prescribed time, but not paid until service was complete. Now, money is paid at the end of each term. Council renames the policy, first calling it a severance package, to recognition policy.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County endorses a fire services agreement with Driftpile First Nation to provide the service to the region.

Oct. 11, 2019: The Town of High Prairie dismisses two long-time employees: treasurer Terri Wiebe and recreation director Lori Matthews. No reason is cited.

This Day in World History – October 11, 2026

1138 – Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1521 – Pope Leo X titles King Henry VIII “Defender of the Faith”.

1737 – Earthquake kills 300,000 and destroys half of Calcutta, India.

1811 – The Juliana, first steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1852 – University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, opens.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts play first game, lose to University of Toronto.

1881 – David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1887 – A. Miles patents the elevator.

1890 – First 100-yard dash under 10 seconds run by John Owen in 9.8 seconds.

1918 – Major tsumani shakes Caribbean.

1919 – First transcontinental air race ends.

1929 – JC Penney opens store #1252; now has stores in all 48 states.

1939 – Albert Einstein informs FDR of the possibilities of an atomic bomb.

1945 – First man-made object escapes atmosphere.

1972 – World Hockey Association plays first game: Oilers 7, Nationals 4.

1980 – Cosmonauts Popov & Ryumin set space endurance record of 184 days.

1981 – Unknown rocker Prince opens for Rolling Stones at LA Coliseum.

1983 – Last hand-cranked telephones in US [Maine] go out of service.

1990 – Oil hits a record $40.42 per barrel.

2000 – The 100th Space Shuttle mission [STS-92] is flown.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 11, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should be looking especially attractive today and glowing with robust health! You are apt to feel warm and loving, particularly toward small animals! If you have considered adopting a pet, this is a good day to do it! Business, work, and money matters continue to go well! You should be in a pretty good space! This frame of mind should last you a long time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you should be feeling especially warm and loving toward close friends and children! You could also especially appreciate the arts! You might attend a play or concert or decide to try your hand at one of the fine arts yourself! In the evening, go out and enjoy your friends’ company, if possible! Celebrate just being together in whatever way you can!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might decide to buy a plant for every room in your house! If the weather is good, you might visit a nursery or botanical garden! You may not normally be attracted to plants and gardens, but today both beauty and nature seem especially appealing! Make the most of this, however temporary! Your house will look that much more beautiful because of it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A warm and loving communication could come to you today from someone close! This could be an email, call, or even a gift of some kind! This could make your day and you will probably pass whatever good feelings you draw from it to other friends and family members! Take a walk around your neighbourhood and say hello to whomever you meet! It will make you feel even better!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A very welcome sum of extra money could come your way today, possibly out of the blue! You might want to put this money to work for you in some way, perhaps investing it or purchasing supplies or materials for personal projects! You should feel especially positive where your resources are concerned, and confident in your ability to earn!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may feel especially warm and loving toward just about everybody in your circle, even those you usually find irritating! You could also be looking especially attractive and feeling more confident than usual! You might even feel like shopping for new clothes! Artistic ideas could flow freely, and you might think of different ways to put them to work for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone you care about but have not seen for a long time could suddenly contact you! You would usually love this, but today you could be too caught up in projects of your own to want to put them aside! But you will have a lot of fun with this person, and you might even interest him or her in your project! After finishing your work, get some delicious takeout!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A goal you have been working on could finally be reached! A group of friends you might not have seen for a long time could schedule a small get-together that you will be all too glad to attend, if possible! Expect to have a lot of fun exchanging news and ideas with these people! You will probably feel particularly happy to see them! You will not want to let so much time go by before you reconnect again!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you could talk to some interesting new people! Among them is at least one person who shares a lot of your interests and could become a close friend! The joy you receive from communicating with these people is likely to spill over into the rest of your day! You could be warmer and more congenial with everyone else in your life, too! In the evening, have some fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A book or movie about a foreign country could capture your imagination and make that country seem especially appealing! You might toy with the idea of taking a trip there in the future! If you are serious, it might be a good idea to start making your tentative plans! You are in a particularly practical frame of mind and have the enthusiasm to do it! Have fun browsing through travel brochures and maps!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone close who owes you money might suddenly turn up and repay you! This might be a surprise, but you will be glad to get it! You may want to blow some of it by taking a friend out to lunch or buying someone a gift! Some beautiful dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, perhaps to the point where you feel frustrated when you wake up! Write them down! They are saying something about you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you, particularly a love partner! You may want to spend some time with friends or family, if possible, or schedule a romantic evening with your significant other – or both! If you have paperwork to take care of, this is the day to do it! You are particularly practical and feeling good, so the drudgery will not get you down!