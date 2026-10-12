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Today’s Happenings: October 12, 2026

by | Oct 12, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 12, 2026

Thanksgiving Day! Bad day to be a turkey!

World Arthritis Day!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 12, 2026

1860 – Elmer Ambrose, Gyrocompass Inventor

1923 – Jean Nidetch, Weight Watchers Founder

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian Operatic Tenor

1942 – Melvin Franklin, The Temptations Musician

1945 – Dusty Rhondes, WWE Wrestler

1950 – Susan Anton, Goldengirl Actress

1966 – Jonathan Crombie, Anne of Green Gables Actor

1969 – Hugh Jackman, X-Men Actor

1970 – Kirk Cameron, Growing Pains Actor

This Day in Local History – October 12, 2026

Oct. 12, 1912: A British Columbia capitalist says growth in Grouard exceeds Edmonton and other cities.

Oct. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports of repeated complaints of the bridge east of town. The approach is poor so teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 12, 1912: Oscar See tells the Grouard News he has purchased lumber to build a skating rink and one-sheet curling rink opposite the livery barns on Main Street.

Oct. 12, 1913: William H. Bockus arrives in Grouard to open a jewelry store.

Oct. 12, 1913: St. Bruno Mission is blessed in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1919: Father Yven Floc’h leaves Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 12, 1961: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and discusses the quality of TV coverage for the town. It is heard CBC officials will come to town and conduct a survey and tests to see what would be required to bring TV to the area.

Oct. 12, 1968: Eugene Lablanc is the first boy at Joussard’s Ste. Anne Parish to be ordained into the holy priesthood. The next day, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Anne Church in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1972: A man carrying a knife robs the Park Hotel in High Prairie of about $1,800.

Oct. 12, 1976: The Enilda UGG elevator is torn down.

Oct. 12, 1977: Air service begins from the High Prairie Airport three times a week.

Oct. 12, 1979: Donald Brian Harley of High Prairie dies in an auto accident. Seven days later his brother Garth, 21, dies.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports that the new Armour Plate (acrylic) lanes are a big hit with bowlers at Enilda Mud Bowl. The lanes were installed during the summer.

Oct. 12, 1988: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces his objection to the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to raise the price of coffee to 50 cents from 25 cents at the Sports Palace concession booth. He says people are “threatening” to attend games with thermoses.

Oct. 12, 1994: South Peace News reports the construction of a regional landfill is almost a certainty following meetings over the last few weeks. The site would eventually be built south of Enilda.

Oct. 12, 1996: William Ashley, 57, of Driftpile, dies after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle just west of Faust.

Oct. 12, 1999: Tolko Industries loses a timber re-allocation by the Alberta government thereby killing a proposed plant expansion.

Oct. 12, 2000: Lucille Green, of Valleyview, pleads guilty in Valleyview provincial court to theft over $5,000 after taking $17,078.87 from the Sunset House Community Hall Society. She was given an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to repay the society.

Oct. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Subway is under the new ownership of Shawna and Jason Miller.

Oct. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council gives its blessing for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes shuns a tax relief request from Spruce Point Park Association.

Oct. 12, 2006: The ugly and outdated business directory sign must go, says High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members at its monthly meeting.

Oct. 12, 2010: Blue Northern Taxi begins serving the High Prairie region with Lorna Giroux as owner.

Oct. 12, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to pay for wine at the recent Gordon Buchanan tribute by a 5-4 vote. It leaves the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to pay the bill.

Oct. 12, 2012: Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths says he was not pleased with the wording in the municipal inspection report on High Prairie town council but stands behind the facts in the report.

Oct. 12, 2012: Two commercial fishermen, Brian Emes and Daniel Courtoreille, spend a chilly night on the north shoes of Lesser Slave Lake after getting lost in the fog and deciding to land.

Oct. 12, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPSD selects Martin Deerline as its Friends of Education Award nominee.

Oct. 12, 2016: Grade 2 students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School help plant the 1,000 tulip bulbs won by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Town council buys another 1,000 tulips and locates flower beds at each entrance to town.

Oct. 12, 2017: Fire destroys the home of Fred and Lyla Korol of High Prairie.

This Day in World History – October 12, 2026

1285 – 180 Jews refuse baptism in Munich Germany and are set on fire.

1609 – Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” published in London.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland begins selling raincoats.

1899 – South Africa Boer Republic declares war on Britain.

1900 – First modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt renames “Executive Mansion” as “The White House”.

1915 – Ford Motor Company builds its 1 millionth automobile.

1928 – First use of iron lung occurs.

1933 – Alcatraz becomes a federal prison [unofficially].

1933 – John Dillinger escapes from jail.

1933 – Gangster Machine Gun Kelly sentenced to life imprisonment.

1941 – Soviet government moves from Moscow to Volga as Nazis close in.

1957 – Canadian PM Lester Bowles Pearson wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1960 – Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe on desk at UN.

1960 – Japanese politician assassinated with a sword during TV debate.

1964 – First time 3 people are in space.

1969 – First time 5 people are in space.

1976 – Hua Guo-feng succeeds Mao Zedong as chairman of Communist Party.

1977 – Psychic Romark attempts to drive blindfolded, smashes into cop van.

1999 – World’s population reaches 6 billion.

2016 – James Charles, 17, first male face of make-up label CoverGirl.

2017 – Long-lost bust of Napoleon found: worth at least $4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 12, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Whatever you are working on at the moment, whether business related, personal projects, or volunteer work, it is likely to bring you increased satisfaction on many levels. You are enjoying what you do, making a difference, and interacting with new friends! Your health continues to glow! You may feel as if nothing can stop you! Watch out for minor upsets, but nothing that will burst your bubble!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is likely your personal and creative horizons are expanding! Your or another’s artistic enterprises might pay off big today! You could be introduced to people who prove to be valuable contacts as well as new friends! Your love relationships are going well! Your new feeling of enthusiasm and self-confidence certainly does not hurt!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If possible, a get-together of some kind could take place today either at your home or the home of someone close to you! It could even turn into more than just a fun time! You might become involved in conversations with people who become valuable business or social contacts! Expect to have a wonderful time no matter what you do today!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect many advantageous changes to take place in your community! New businesses could open their doors, interesting neighbours could move in, or some necessary repairs could finally get done! You might spend a lot of time in the car or on the phone and spreading the news! An exciting proposition may come to you or someone close to you through a letter, email, or phone call!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have probably had few periods when business and finance have gone well for you! Now this trend seems to be coming to a head! Today you might start or close some type of agreement that will make a big difference to your finances! Your money situation should not only improve but also stabilize at a level higher than it has ever been! As long as you are diligent, this growth should continue!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You tend to be practical and businesslike by nature, but the tremendous growth you have experienced may increase your desire to be as sensible and efficient as possible in order to continue this trend! You are feeling upbeat and positive! You are likely to continue to feel this way! The only downside is you are probably going to be working very hard! You will like the results, though, so go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You probably think of yourself as a curious intellectual, but a recent expansion in career and finance has brought out talents for business and money you did not know you had! This has been a time not only of success and good fortune but also of learning more about yourself! Do not fall back on old fears or underestimate yourself! You are capable of accomplishing more than you know!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your natural warmth is enhanced by a new sense of self-confidence! Whichever kind of group activities and social events are possible might bring you into touch with people who prove to be valuable business contacts! Whatever goals you have attempted to reach may finally show signs of materializing, possibly through the efforts of others who believe in you! This should be a very fortunate and enjoyable day for you! Make the most of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might pinch yourself to see if what you are experiencing is real! Success and good fortune are coming thick and fast, with only minor setbacks and irritations to complicate matters! Business, money, and career success are likely to be at an all-time high, although you might find yourself feeling a little fearful of what comes next! Do not worry about that! Go with the flow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career and financial success might have paved the way for you to fulfill some of your fondest dreams! Perhaps you have wanted to return to college and get an advanced degree, explore new cultures or try writing and publishing! Whatever it is, your schedule should be freer and more flexible than ever, so this is the time to go for it! Start planning today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Now that you feel more secure regarding your business and financial situations, you might be looking for ways to feed your spiritual and metaphysical interests! Your intuitive and psychic abilities should be operating at a very high level, causing you to experience some vivid dreams and visions and receive the insights that come from them! Books and online lectures might prove especially enlightening!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Just about every department of life should be going very well for you now! Business, finances, and partnerships are likely on their way to success, while personal relationships of all kinds, particularly romantic ones, should also be more rewarding! You might be thinking of expanding your horizons through new enterprises or study! Do not be shy! Go for it!

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