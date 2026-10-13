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Today’s Happenings: October 13, 2026

by | Oct 13, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 13, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors meeting at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

4 – 5 p.m. – After School Craft hosted by Smoky River FCSS at McLennan Library.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in in council chambers.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 13, 2026

1918 – Jack MacGowran, The Exorcist Actor

1920 – Laraine Day, Dr. Kildaire Actress

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, British PM

1926 – “Killer” Kowalski, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Jack Colvin, Incredible Hulk Actor

1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek Singer

1942 – Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner

1944 – Robert Lamm, Chicago Rocker

1946 – Demond Wilson, Sanford & Son Actor

1948 – John Ford Coley, Nights Are Forever Singer

1956 – Chris Carter, The X-Files Producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, Paper Roses Singer

1962 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49er

This Day in Local History – October 13, 2026

Oct. 13, 1970: Pasco Eugene Wilson, of Salt Prairie, dies and two others are sent to hospital following an accident just west of the West Prairie River bridge. Five days later, Patricia Dorothy Campbell, dies at Edmonton’s University Hospital from her injuries.

Oct. 13, 1971: Fred Dumont is elected mayor in the Town of High Prairie election, defeating Dave Sandor 259-123. Councillors elected are Terry Anderson, Oliver Bell, Phil Heather, Rollie Johnson, Ike Lawrence and Larry Shaben. Returning officer Harris Blaikie reports only 384 of about 1,200 people bother to vote.

Oct 13, 1971: Gerald Doerksen, Francis Dow and Peter Czelenski are elected to serve the Village of Kinuso in the municipal election. Five days later, Doerksen is appointed mayor.

Oct. 13, 1971: High Prairie town council approves extended hours for the town’s liquor stores to open. The extended hours are supported by the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Oct. 13, 1976: Dennis Lyon Calliou, 15, is killed in a gun mishap at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 13, 1978: Lt.-Gov. Ralph Steinhauer opens the Kanahattikooskum Centre in Atikameg.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie’s Tami Bates is nominated for Miss Rodeo Canada.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie town council decides it will not be taking over operation of the Sports Palace arena from the recreation board. However, council orders recreation board chairman George Keay to not run a deficit.

Oct. 13, 1992: Lyn-Mar Travel relocates next to Sears in the old House of Fashion premises in High Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2001: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly despite kicking three members off the team for school violations at an earlier tournament in Grande Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2006: The building formerly used as the bottle recycling depot is torn down after the new Bottle Stop Building is completed in High Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2010: High Prairie town council closes a road on the H.P. Farm Supply property thus paving the way for the sale of land to Husky, who plans on building a truck stop.

Oct. 13, 2015: Ron Matula wins the Big Lakes County byelection for Big Meadow – Enilda. He receives 49 votes, Donald Bissell 46 votes and Greg Lunde 15 votes.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses a proposal where only councillors would vote for a mayor in the next election. Under the plan, High Prairie voters would elect all seven councillors, then council would elect a mayor from within.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses ending its “rotating chair” practice. Councillors question the practice; some agree it’s been good, others are against.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council hears from the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, and its plans to upgrade MacIntyre Park.

Oct. 13, 2017: A flag raising ceremony is held at the High Prairie Civic Square to celebrate Foster and Kinship Caregiver Recognition Week. Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Alberta Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee attends.

Oct. 13, 2018: Ray Prevost wins the Builder-of-the-Year Award from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association. South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins his second straight Media Award from the same association.

This Day in World History – October 13, 2026

1710 – English troops occupy Acadia [Nova Scotia].

1792 – “Old Farmer’s Almanac” is first published.

1884 – Greenwich established as the universal time meridian of longitude.

1914 – Garrett Morgan patents his safety hood device [later a gas mask].

1923 – Angora [Ankara] becomes Turkey’s capital.

1943 – Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1953 – Burglar alarm-ultrasonic or radio waves patented.

1960 – Opponents of Fidel Castro executed in Cuba.

1963 – “”Beatlemania” is coined after Beatles appear at Palladium.

1966 – 173 US aircraft bomb North Vietnam.

1969 – First time 7 people are in space.

1972 – Plane crashes in Andes; 16 of 45 rescued 2 months later.

1982 – IOC OKs reinstatement of Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic gold medals.

1984 – John Henry becomes first thoroughbred to win $6 million.

1987 – First military use of trained dolphins occurs in US.

1997 – Andy Green’s jet-powered car reaches record 749.69 mph.

2010 – Copiapó mining accident in Chile: all 33 miners rescued.

2017 – Hungry bears kill two on Sakhalin Island, Eastern Russia.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 13, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Perhaps you have been impatiently waiting for the moment to jump into new adventures after your meditation during the last few months! Know the moment has almost arrived! You now have the strategy, objective, and means at your disposal to succeed! Just a bit more work remains to be done! Gather your strength and get ready to act with renewed vigour.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you find yourself tired and irritable at the moment, you should know this is normal! You may have had a few weeks that were a little too studious! Would you like to continue on the same path? Be careful that your ambitions do not lead you to serious physical exhaustion! You will be even more frustrated if you get sick! So be wise and take care of your basic needs!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is going to be a good moment to look elsewhere! You should do just as the artist does when he has worked too long on a painting, which is to take a step back! You need to clear your head! Go for a walk! Call a mentor! Text with an artist friend! Breaks are never easy for you, but do it anyway! Afterwards you will think it was the best thing for you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is the right moment to extricate yourself from relationships that have seen their day! This will not be easy, but you must! In your professional and private lives, you are too hesitant to get out of distasteful situations or obligations! You are afraid of hurting people or making them mad! But in the end, you are hurting yourself! Give more weight to your own needs and follow your own path!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You took off like a bullet a few days ago, making great progress in a short amount of time! Now you are grappling with doubts that are undermining all of your energy! Reflecting on the events of the past few days, it is obvious you were somewhat reckless in your headlong pursuit of your goals! Do not give up! Rethink your strategy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is some likelihood you will be haunted by thoughts of your love life today! Perhaps you are intrigued by the idea of exploring certain secret realms of your relationship, yet you are not sure how to communicate this to your mate! Perhaps you are still testing the waters, waiting until you know how you feel! In any case, you might decide to proceed today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, more than ever, you will yearn to escape the daily routine! You thirst for new sights and sounds, new faces and new places, but you know you must juggle your desires with professional and domestic obligations! It is not always easy! Trust your imagination to find a way to settle this conflict!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are finally on the mend! The minor ailments that may have dragged you down lately are beginning to disappear! You are about to regain all of your physical energy! If you overindulge, your energy level is likely to plummet once again! If nothing else, you will have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of moderation, especially now! Do not overdo it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do you feel a little under the weather today? It is quite possible, considering all the emotional turmoil you have been through lately! It takes time to recover from such storms! As you know, the work itself is not what gets you down! It is worry about the future that drains your energy! Give yourself a break today! Take some time for rest and recuperation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is some likelihood the mood at home is fraught with tension! Did you have some intellectual disagreement? In any case, it looks as though your self-confidence is stronger than ever right now! Go ahead and express any complaints or opinions you may have been keeping to yourself! But try and do it gently, especially where family is concerned!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It seems your sensitivity is in slight conflict with your actions! You continue to go through the daily motions and do what you planned on doing, but it seems as though your heart is no longer in it! Do not ask why! It is just that you have been working hard and thinking hard lately! You have reached your limit and it is time to rest!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have been spending or saving too much money! It is clear a rebalancing is in order if you are to find pleasure rather than frustration! It is a curious phenomenon, as though you have lost contact with your body! Yet it is in your body where you will ultimately find your balance! You certainly will not find it in your head!

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