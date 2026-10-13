Today’s Happenings: October 14, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 14, 2026

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent)

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-12 months.

10:30 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers Market in HP at 4724- 53 – Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting at Faust Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 14, 2026

1644 – William Penn, Founder of Pennsylvania

1712 – George Grenville, Introduced first tax to America

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, US President

1890 – Frank Conroy, Call of the Wild Actor

1925 – Lawrence Herkimer, “Grandfather of Cheerleading”

1925 – Roger Moore, James Bond Actor

1939 – Ralph Lauren, Chaps Fashion Designer

1940 – Cliff Richard, English Rock Vocalist

1945 – Colin Hodgkinson, Whitesnake Musician

1946 – Justin Hayward, Nights in White Satin Singer

1946 – Dan McCafferty, Nazareth Musician

1951 – Marcia Barrett, Boney M Vocalist

1952 – Harry Anderson, Night Court Actor

1953 – Greg Evigan, BJ & The Bear Actor

1959 – A.J. Pero, Twisted Sister Drummer

1967 – Stephen A. Smith, Sports Journalist

1974 – Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks Musician

This Day in Local History – October 14, 2026

Oct. 14, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade hears from J.L. Cote that he has secured the branch line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad despite opposition. The line is to turn northwest at Sucker Creek and go through Grouard. Meanwhile, steel laying is discontinued at Swan River until freeze-up.

Oct. 14, 1946: Bishop H. Routhier blesses the beautiful statue of Our Lady of the Cape, his gift to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Oct. 14, 1953: A meeting is held at the Peace River Victory Hotel in an attempt to form a senior hockey league. People attending agreed to meet again Oct. 25. The meeting was the first in organizing what would become the NPHL.

Oct. 14, 1961: A tea is held to celebrate the silver anniversary of High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church W.A.

Oct. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on a new drive-in owned by Dennis Basarab and Dennis Prpich called Jenny’s Drive-In in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1970: Fred Dumont becomes mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1972: Sally Lynn, 17, dies just north of the Driftpile store after her truck collides with a train.

Oct. 14, 1983: The High Prairie Community Youth Centre closes its doors.

Oct. 14, 1984: The Sucker Creek Indian Band opens a youth centre.

Oct. 14, 1987: The High Prairie Chamber of Ccommerce opposes town council’s plan to construct brick sidewalks.

Oct. 14, 1992: South Peace News reports construction of the shale track at E.W. Pratt and PRJH schools begins and will be finished in two weeks.

Oct. 14, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 33, is sentenced to life in prison with no hope of parole for 15 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Riana Otto, 32. Otto was found strangled just east of High Prairie during her daily morning jog May 26.

Oct. 14, 1999: Three Driftpile teenagers, Judy Willier, 16, Ann Willier, 13, and Rena Laboucan, 12, find over $1,100 at Freson IGA and return the money to the rightful owner.

Oct. 14, 2005: The Alberta government announces it has set aside $29.2 million for a new hospital in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie is chosen as the host town for the Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association annual general meeting.

Oct. 14, 2006: The Peavine Metis Milers run to Faust from Peavine and raise $15,000 for Peter Campion, a cancer patient. Logan Krupa, 5, digs into his piggy bank and donates $28.

Oct. 14, 2006: A whopping $40,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Ducks Unlimited Banquet.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Mike Pierson announces he is leaving for Stony Plain as soon as he sells his home.

Oct. 14, 2008: Incumbent MP Brian Jean wins the Athabasca riding and forms part of a Conservative minority government.

Oct. 14, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on the famous ‘Canada Barn’ near Guy, which is featured on Royale tissue boxes.

Oct. 14, 2010: Alberta Sustainable Resource Development Minister Mel Knight writes the M.D. of Big Lakes and High Prairie councils telling them every effort is being made to reopen the Tolko mill.

Oct. 14, 2010: Lawrence Jaycox passes away at the age of 79 years. He shared his love of God with many local First Nations people.

Oct. 14, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Robin Lambert wins the top Canadian ceramist vote.

Oct. 14, 2014: High Prairie town council elects Michael Long to chair its meetings in the coming year, thus ending the tradition of the mayor chairing all meetings.

Oct. 14, 2015: Hazel Rosychuk passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a former long-time employee at South Peace News.

Oct. 14, 2017: High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Provost wins two awards from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association. Prevost wins Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved Man for 40-foot.

Oct. 14, 2017: South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins the Media Award from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association for his efforts in promoting the sport.

This Day in World History – October 14, 2026

1586 – Mary Queen of Scots goes on trial for conspiracy against Elizabeth.

1884 – George Eastman patents paper-strip photographic film.

1893 – Harry Wright suggests umps keep ball-strike count a secret.

1926 – A. A. Milne’s book “Winnie the Pooh” released.

1943 – Japan declares the Philippines independent.

1947 – Chuck Yeager in Bell XS-1 makes first supersonic flight.

1952 – UN General Assembly first meets at its new headquarters in New York.

1957 – Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up Little Susie” reaches #1.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

1964 – Philips begins experimenting with colour TV.

1964 – Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev replaced by Leonid Brezhnev.

1966 – 175 US airplanes bomb North Vietnam.

1968 – First live telecast from a manned US spacecraft [Apollo 7].

1968 – Scuba depth record at 133 meters set in Bahamas.

1979 – 100,000 demonstrate in Bonn against nuclear energy.

1979 – NHL’s Wayne Gretzky scores his first NHL goal.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beats Oakland A’s to win their first AL pennant.

1994 – NASA space probe Magellan burns up in atmosphere of Venus.

2014 – WHO announces Ebola virus death toll at 4,447.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 14, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your financial situation could be greatly boosted by a development you had not expected! Perhaps some investments suddenly skyrocket in value, or maybe the homes in your neighbourhood are suddenly worth more than you thought! Whichever it is, do not try to cash in on it right now! Chances are the value of your investment will continue to increase! Hang in there and watch it grow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A legal matter that may have been pending for a while could finally be completed today! It is very likely to go in your favour! Therefore, if you have been sitting on a contract, agreement, or other document that needs your signature, read it carefully before you sign! You will probably get what you want out of the transaction! By the way, this is also a great day to get married!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your physical energy is likely to be high today, so you might not feel like staying indoors! Take care of your body first, and get in a good workout! You may also want to explore, perhaps by driving out of town for the day or going to an amusement park, if possible! You may not feel this energetic very often, so it is best to make the most of it when you can!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An exciting rush of physical passion could hit you today when you are introduced to an interesting new person! Take care not to wear it on your face! You generally do not like to reveal that much of yourself! Besides, you will not want this person to think you are too obvious! Try to stay focused and remain objective! Then consider whether it is a good idea to pursue this attraction!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Chores that need to be done around the house could be at the top of your priority list today! A female visitor, perhaps your mother, could come by and making your place look great will preoccupy you! Do not do any more work than you absolutely have to! You will not want to be too tired when she arrives!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may have some important phone calls to make and want to get them out of the way before doing anything else! You will definitely get your message across because your communicative abilities are very strong! Words combine with feelings to create understanding between you and just about anyone, whether you are talking on the phone or writing!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Good news about money could create some excitement in your household today! One of your goals might be to invest some of the funds in fixing up your living situation! You might even consider moving or purchasing a new home! You may kick around a lot of ideas about how to spend the windfall, but do not go too crazy! Hold on to some of that money as a nest egg!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An intriguing new neighbour, perhaps someone you are attracted to, could move in near you! This might prove very exciting! You will probably strike up a conversation and enjoy talking with him or her! Whether you choose to pursue this attraction depends on both of your current situations, but at the very least, you will make a new friend!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your intuitive abilities should be operating at a very high level today! You might inadvertently receive some positive psychic messages about your future, and this could prove very exciting! These insights could be a source of inspiration that propels you to accomplish wonders in some aspect of your life! This could turn out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy! Make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend could tell you about an exciting new person for whom you feel a very powerful physical attraction when you see their picture! Your first conversation could prove exciting but stay calm and remain objective! If your feelings are too obvious, he or she could well lose interest before anything has time to develop! Just be yourself, enjoy the discussion, and have fun! That is all you need do at this point!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some exciting career developments could have you flying high today! Perhaps you have just reached a long-term goal or managed to get a break that tells you that your goals are now within reach! Whichever it is, you are likely to be on the receiving end of some congratulations, perhaps from unexpected people! More income could also be in the offing! Whatever it is, you have earned it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Tonight, you might decide to attend a small group activity of some kind, if possible, perhaps one concerned with philosophical or spiritual matters! Everyone who attends is apt to feel very strongly about the subject, so discussions could prove lively and exciting! Your mind could be spinning like a top when you leave, so if you can, walk home so you can clear your head! Write down your thoughts! You will want to remember them!