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Today’s Happenings: October 15, 2026

by | Oct 14, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 15, 2026

International Day of Rural Women!

National Grouch Day!

White Cane Safety Day!

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Thrift Store Bag Sale at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Bright Beginnings program for children 0-6 years.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Senior Craft Day at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

5 – 7 p.m. – Game Night at Peace River Municipal Library for all ages. Drop in, Games provided.

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 15, 2026

1265 – Temur Khan, Kublai Khan’s Successor

1829 – Asaph Hall, Discovered Mars’ Moons

1879 – Jane Darwell, Huckleberry Fin Actress

1900 – Fritz Feld, Jack Benny Show Actor

1920 – Mario Puzo, The Godfather Novelist

1924 – Mark Lenard, Mr. Spock’s Dad Actor

1934 – John Coleman, Weather Channel Co-Founder

1935 – Willie O’Ree, First Black to Play in NHL

1937 – Linda Lavin, Alice Actress

1943 – Penny Marshall, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1946 – Richard Carpenter, The Carpenters Vocalist

1950 – Chris De Burgh, The Lady in Red Singer

1955 – Tanya Roberts, Charlie’s Angels Actress

This Day in Local History – October 15, 2026

Oct. 15, 1913: Grouard town council instructs police to place placards on each house where there is a sign of infectious or contagious diseases.

Oct. 15, 1969: Fred Dumont defeats Reg Burgar and becomes mayor of High Prairie. Councillors elected are Oliver Bell, Annah Holt, Chris Lewis, Jack Sanders, Dave Sandor, and Larry Shaben.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports on the completion of the Heart River Bridge over the channel north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports only three air cadets complete the 50-mile walk from Valleyview to High Prairie during the High Prairie Air Cadets Walk-a-Thon. They are William Auger, Danny Ferens and Brian Martinson.

Oct. 15, 1970: Arthur Smith is elected president of the High Prairie Curing Club.

Oct. 15, 1977: D&B Janitorial, owned by Wayne Dalke and Pat Bradley, opens for business in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1980: Fred Dumont returns as mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Nadim Rahime opens Nad’s Barber Shop and Pool Hall in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Workers break for supper while rebuilding the High Prairie UGG elevator and fire breaks out destroying the building. It is the third time in 21 months UGG is hit by fire.

Oct. 15, 1984: The Swan River Reserve group home opens. The move is seen as a step for Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council to take over the child welfare system.

Oct. 15, 1986: South Peace News reports the Heart River Water Co-op line is installed.

Oct. 15, 1988: Cathy Hubar opens Cathy’s Cottage behind JJ Video in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1990: Dennis and Christine Zahacy purchase JJ Video in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1994: The St. Andrew’s Saints host their annual Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both the men’s and women’s titles.

Oct. 15, 1995: Construction of the Treaty 8 House is completed at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 15, 2000: Darren Robert Clark Fjeld, 32, dies in a farm accident north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 2007: Rick Dumont defeats George Keay 408-234 in the High Prairie municipal election for mayor. Two new councillors, Wilf Willier and Dave Vanderwell, receive the most votes for council. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, Reeve Myler Savill is defeated by Guy L’Heureux but the result is later contested and before the courts at year’s end.

Oct. 15, 2007: An Ontario man, Jason John Clayton, beats a drunk driving charge in High Prairie provincial court after Judge Thomas R. Goodson declares his charter rights were violated. Police took evidence before reading Clayton his charter rights.

Oct. 15, 2007: Faust resident Angie Dow says she was “humiliated” at the polling station during municipal elections when she was asked to go home and get her I.D. She has lived in Faust for about 20 years.

Oct. 15, 2008: South Peace News features a story on the proposed Carmon Creek project, being dubbed as the next Seal Lake. When oil prices crash later in the year, the project is placed on hold.

Oct. 15, 209: High Prairie’s Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division.

Oct. 15, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires long-time agricultural fieldman Gary Braithwaite.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members agree at their meeting in Faust to ask for more tests at the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre. “Let them prove they are not contaminating,” says member Jule Asterisk.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members say the cause of high lead readings at Mission Creek near Joussard may be from stored lead batteries at the old Joussard Mission site.

Oct. 15, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers fills to overflowing to hear the pros and cons of council’s wolf bounty.

Oct. 15, 2012: High Prairie provincial court hears that a Swan River man, Dylan Boucher, plants some seeds which turn out to be marijuana, unknown to him. He is fined $1,750.

This Day in World History – October 15, 2026

1520 – King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall.

1582 – Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days.

1641 – Paul de Chomedy de Maisonneuve claims Montreal.

1674 – Torsaker witch trials begin in Sweden: 71 beheaded and burned.

1783 – Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes first tethered balloon ascent.

1815 – Napoleon arrives on island of St. Helena to begin his exile.

1846 – Dr. William Thomas Green Morton’s first public use of ether.

1860 – Grace Bedell, 11, writes to Abraham Lincoln, says “Grow a beard!”

1866 – Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses.

1878 – Edison Electric Light Company incorporated.

1880 – Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad.

1919 – 14 horses begin 300-mile race for $1,000 prize money.

1951 – E. Miramontes synthesizes the first oral contraceptive.

1951 – “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball, debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – First plane to land safely on water.

1964 – Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph.

1969 – Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war.

1971 – The start of the 2,500-year celebration of Iran.

1975 – Iceland moves international boundary from 50 to 200 miles.

1981 – Pro cheerleader Krazy George leads first audience wave.

1983 – Black Hawks & Maple Leafs score 5 goals in 84 seconds.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe as NHL’s all-time top scorer.

1993 – Amstel brewery produces 1,000,000,000th bottle.

2001 – Galileo spacecraft passes within 112 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io.

2003 – China launches first manned space mission.

2018 – American retailer Sears files for bankruptcy.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 15, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Grab hold of the day’s boisterous energy and run with it! This is a good time to kick up your heels and have fun! You might find people are a bit more high-strung than usual, so you may need to use your ability to go with the flow! The more relaxed you are, the more relaxed others will be when they are around you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be frustrated by the fact people are doing things hastily today! You might have to accept the fast-paced energy of the day just so you can keep up! Do not worry if you engage in activities that are not carefully planned beforehand! You will find spontaneous frivolity to be extremely rewarding on a day like this! Expect the unexpected!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People may come into conflict with you today! More than likely, the issue at hand will have to do with others being a bit too focused on themselves, while you are more concerned with the collective! Try to be a bit more understanding as people demand more of your attention! There is an unmistakable passion in the air that will grant you more zest for life!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Jump-start the day with a smile! Your generosity and sincerity will not go unnoticed on a day like this! People will probably need more attention than usual, so take the time to attend to the emotions of those you love! The key is to not let yourself get emotionally drained in the process! Fill yourself up with the lively, fun-loving energy of the day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There could be an unexpected tension coming out of nowhere today! More than likely your emotions will be running at a high level! It could be your aggressiveness and assertiveness start to annoy others! People might snap suddenly! Do not be surprised if things come without much warning! There is a fast-paced feeling to the day that will be hard to ignore!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your slow and steady approach might be met with a bit of opposition today! People could be demanding of your time and energy! It is one of those days in which the people behind you in line at a coffee shop might give you dirty looks if you take too long to make up your mind!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a terrific day for you and you will find that the fast pace of the day suits you well for what you need to get done! There is a general feeling of grandeur in the air that reminds you to take your time when getting dressed! Feel free to go all out today! Put on a lavish display wherever you go!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do your best to keep up today! Things might move quickly! You may be raising your hand and waiting politely for someone to call on you! This is one of those days in which other people will be so concerned about themselves they probably will not notice you at all! If you want to take your turn, you should probably just stand up and be proactive!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a good time to take control of the situation! You have done your preparation and now it is time to put it to good use! You are about to face your enemy eye to eye! Have confidence in your training! There is an extra alertness to you that helps you fight any battles! You have a strong awareness of the energy around you, so use this to your advantage!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not be surprised if the old-fashioned, practical solution does not make the grade today! Probably the new devices and special electronic shortcuts will be the most impressive thing going! This is the classic case of the new, improved version replacing the old, slow one! You need to upgrade your system sooner or later, so you might as well do it now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be able to zip through chores like lightning today! There is an added swiftness to your step that helps in every one of your endeavours! You might want to engage in just about every activity except work! This is completely understandable! You will feel much better if you get your work done first and then socialize! That plan will produce the best results!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are likely to go to extremes today on many levels! The problem is you may encounter opposition everywhere you turn! There is an incredible stubbornness to the day that is evident in everyone’s mood, especially yours! Keep in mind if you want cooperation and resolution, you will need to compromise! Try to see other people’s needs as well!

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