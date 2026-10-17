Today’s Happenings: October 17, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 17, 2026

National Pasta Day!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Artist Demonstration with Julie Jackson at HP Museum. Free!

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. – The Beading Circle meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Not a course! Just bead with friends!

1 – 5 p.m. – Family Dance (Jamboree) at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie. Good music! Dancing!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 17, 2026

1833 – Paul Bert, Aerospace Medicine Pioneer

1848 – William Cummings, Curveball Inventor

1900 – Jean Arthur, Shane Actress

1902 – Irene Ryan, Beverly Hillbillies “Granny”

1903 – Nathanael West, Day of the Locusts Author

1914 – Jerry Siegel, Superman Comics Writer

1915 – Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman Author

1918 – Rita Hayworth, Gilda Actress, Sex Symbol

1920 – Montgomery Clift, From Here to Eternity Actor

1921 – Tom Poston, Newhart Actor

1930 – Robert Atkins, Atkins Diet Creator

1938 – Evel Knievel, Motocycle Daredevil

1941 – James Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer

1945 – Dave Cutler, Edmonton Eskimo

1947 – Michael McKean, Laverne & Shirley Actor

1948 – George Wendt, Cheers Actor “Norm”

1948 – Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in Superman

1959 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1969 – Rick Mercer, The Mercer Report

1979 – Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish Racecar Driver

This Day in Local History – October 17, 2026

Oct. 17, 1937: Dr. J.B. Thornton Wood arrives in High Prairie and sets up his medical practice.

Oct. 17, 1962: Fred Ragan and Lyle Carson are elected to High Prairie town council replacing retiring councillors Rawleigh Brunelle and Russell Popel.

Oct. 17, 1973: South Peace News reports Preventive Social Services director Lee Anderson resigns to take up a job in southern Alberta.

Oct. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports that a new, permanent wharf and launch ramp is being constructed in Joussard. Cost of the project is pegged at just under $145,000.

Oct. 17, 1979: Town of High Prairie Councillor Gary Ruecker resigns.

Oct. 17, 1981: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben is roasted at a party fundraiser in town.

Oct. 17, 1981: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight High Prairie School Division soccer championship in Donnelly by winning four straight games.

Oct. 17. 1983: High Prairie voters say no to fluoridation of the town’s water during the municipal election 321-215.

Oct. 17, 1990: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park receives $50,000 for marina improvements from Lesser Slave Lake Community Futures.

Oct. 17, 1997: KBS-TV announces it is bringing eight more channels into High Prairie to serve customers.

Oct. 17-18, 2009: Karen Nielsen and Marla Willier win top prizes at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School. Nielsen wins in the Small Category, Willier in Large Category.

Oct. 17, 2010: One person dies and three are injured in a single vehicle rollover near Joussard. Dannyl Lang-Okemow, 20, of Sucker Creek, perishes in the accident.

Oct. 17, 2014: East Prairie Metis Settlement holds a Suicide Awareness Prevention Walk.

Oct. 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Annie Blackhurst wins the Peace Zone Scrabble title and qualifies for the 2015 Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge Feb. 19-22.

Oct. 17, 2015: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Small Business Week awards at the Triangle Hall. Burcat Welding, winner of Business of the Year over 10 Employees, and Kal-Tire, Business of the Year Under 10 Employees, are among the winners. Former Dragons’ Den host Vikram Vij is guest speaker.

Oct. 17-18, 2015: The High Prairie Quilt Guild Show and Sale attracts 159 quilts. Doris Aubin, of Falher, wins the draw for the king-sized quilt.

Oct. 17, 2016: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

Oct. 17, 2018: South Peace News reports on the efforts of High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County in passing bylaws for cannabis users. Cannabis was set to become legal Oct. 17.

Oct. 17, 2019: Tangent resident Emile Alfred Boivin passes away at the age of 63 years. The avid outdoorsman worked in the oilfield and as a farmer.

This Day in World History – October 17, 2026

1346 – King David II of Scotland caught, spends 11 years, Tower of London.

1662 – Charles II sells Dunkirk to France for 320,000 English pounds.

1855 – Bessemer steelmaking process patented.

1878 – John A. Macdonald re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1885 – Baseball sets all players salaries at $1,000-$2,000 for 1885 season.

1888 – Thomas Edison files patent for Optical Phonograph [the first movie].

1907 – First commercial transatlantic wireless service – Canada to Ireland.

1918 – Yugoslavia proclaims itself a republic.

1919 – Radio Corporation of America [RCA] created.

1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers.

1956 – England’s first large scale nuclear power station opens.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth is fined $140 for withdrawing her race horse.

1961 – “Le Bateau” painting hung upside-down, not corrected until Dec. 3.

1963 – The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” debuts in London.

1964 – First Olympic women’s pentathlon; Irina Press of Soviet Union wins.

1977 – Canada begins regular live TV coverage of Parliament.

1979 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 – First indoor World Series game at Minnesota Metrodome.

1988 – Phillip Morris announces $11 Billion tender offer for Kraft.

1989 – Earthquake in San Francisco (6.9) cancels third game of World Series.

1991 – Angel Cordero is third jockey to win 7,000 horse races.

1992 – First World Series with non-US team, Toronto loses 3-1 to Braves.

2003 – Pinnacle fitted on roof of Taipei 101, world’s tallest highrise.

2006 – The United States’ population reaches 300 million.

2012 – Lance Armstrong loses endorsements in the wake of doping scandal.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 17, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Peace and harmony are in the regularly scheduled program for the day, but there is a good chance there could be a warring force with strong opinions and vindictive tendencies! Hold onto your hat and make sure you have your actions well aligned with your soul or else you could be thrown into a battle that has nothing to do with you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – “I told you so!” might be your motto of the day! Try not to rub this in other people’s faces! Indeed, you have the foresight to witness an action and see the consequences right away! These consequences might rear their ugly heads on a day like this! Use your incredible perception and intuition to hone in on the best solution possible and work toward that goal before things get out of hand!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may know exactly the right thing to do today, but for some reason, the action required may be a hard thing for you to implement! Take an active role to get involved! Say your peace, but do not get so attached to the results you get upset and discouraged if things do not exactly work out according to plan! Independence is an important virtue to hold onto today!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make sure your opinion does not get lost in the frenzy of the day! Your words may not quite fit with the things that people want to hear! Try not to take this personally! Realize this is not an indication your words are any less important! You have an incredible gift of being able to see things that others can not! Cherish and nourish this ability instead of invalidating it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have two choices today! Either jump into the thick of the mess with both feet or stay out of it altogether! There are definitely two distinct camps setting up their arsenals for battle! Realize there is also a soft, tender, harmonious aspect that just wants peace! It will be hard to ignore the fact your usual warring nature is ready to do battle!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may end up being the peaceful saviour that calms everyone down today! Use your artistic nature and love of beauty and harmony to inspire others to put away their differences and concentrate on the positive aspects! Generous acceptance of others is the only way to go, especially today, when people are riled up and ready to fight! Do your best to promote peace!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your unique ability to communicate with many different groups and personalities will be extremely important today to maintaining a bridge between warring camps! Keep things moving and try not to let the situation stagnate on any one issue! If the conversation turns to raging and ranting, it is in your best interests to stop it right away! Do not be afraid to step up and take a leadership role!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like you are getting worked up from all angles today! Find comfort in knowing things will definitely improve by tomorrow! You might get the feeling that somehow you are all alone despite the circle of friends that surrounds and loves you! You may be called to action by a strong force! Try to stay abreast of information and developments around you so you can make the most informed decisions possible!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try to rise above the potential tension and rough spots of the day! Do yourself a favour and do not feel like you have to stoop to another’s level! Take pride in your actions and do things with confidence! Work with the negativity! The worst thing to do would be to ignore it! Approach problems squarely as soon as they arise! Do not dredge up the past! It is time to move forward!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to escape the frenzy of the day by going shopping! Align yourself with partners and allies who share your views! Try to keep the disagreements to a minimum! There is enough tension and war raging in the world around you today that you do not need to add to the negative force by contributing disputes and ailments to the situation!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mood should be quite good today, although there may be some strong forces at work trying to subvert this positive attitude! Try not to let other people’s disagreements bring you down! Take the high ground and you will certainly prevail! A peaceful nature is extremely important in order to balance the anger and hostility that is present all around! Be the one to promote this harmony!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s arena is one in which you can find a great deal of material! There will be no shortage of energy to work with or opinions coming from you! Realize your words have a greater potency about them as people become more intent on uncovering the truth! Apply yourself to peace and cooperation among groups! Help people work together toward a common goal!