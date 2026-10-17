Sorting by

×

Today’s Happenings: October 17, 2026

by | Oct 17, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 17, 2026

National Pasta Day!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Artist Demonstration with Julie Jackson at HP Museum. Free!

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. – The Beading Circle meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Not a course! Just bead with friends!

1 – 5 p.m. – Family Dance (Jamboree) at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie. Good music! Dancing!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 17, 2026

1833 – Paul Bert, Aerospace Medicine Pioneer

1848 – William Cummings, Curveball Inventor

1900 – Jean Arthur, Shane Actress

1902 – Irene Ryan, Beverly Hillbillies “Granny”

1903 – Nathanael West, Day of the Locusts Author

1914 – Jerry Siegel, Superman Comics Writer

1915 – Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman Author

1918 – Rita Hayworth, Gilda Actress, Sex Symbol

1920 – Montgomery Clift, From Here to Eternity Actor

1921 – Tom Poston, Newhart Actor

1930 – Robert Atkins, Atkins Diet Creator

1938 – Evel Knievel, Motocycle Daredevil

1941 – James Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer

1945 – Dave Cutler, Edmonton Eskimo

1947 – Michael McKean, Laverne & Shirley Actor

1948 – George Wendt, Cheers Actor “Norm”

1948 – Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in Superman

1959 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1969 – Rick Mercer, The Mercer Report

1979 – Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish Racecar Driver

This Day in Local History – October 17, 2026

Oct. 17, 1937: Dr. J.B. Thornton Wood arrives in High Prairie and sets up his medical practice.

Oct. 17, 1962: Fred Ragan and Lyle Carson are elected to High Prairie town council replacing retiring councillors Rawleigh Brunelle and Russell Popel.

Oct. 17, 1973: South Peace News reports Preventive Social Services director Lee Anderson resigns to take up a job in southern Alberta.

Oct. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports that a new, permanent wharf and launch ramp is being constructed in Joussard. Cost of the project is pegged at just under $145,000.

Oct. 17, 1979: Town of High Prairie Councillor Gary Ruecker resigns.

Oct. 17, 1981: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben is roasted at a party fundraiser in town.

Oct. 17, 1981: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight High Prairie School Division soccer championship in Donnelly by winning four straight games.

Oct. 17. 1983: High Prairie voters say no to fluoridation of the town’s water during the municipal election 321-215.

Oct. 17, 1990: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park receives $50,000 for marina improvements from Lesser Slave Lake Community Futures.

Oct. 17, 1997: KBS-TV announces it is bringing eight more channels into High Prairie to serve customers.

Oct. 17-18, 2009: Karen Nielsen and Marla Willier win top prizes at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School. Nielsen wins in the Small Category, Willier in Large Category.

Oct. 17, 2010: One person dies and three are injured in a single vehicle rollover near Joussard. Dannyl Lang-Okemow, 20, of Sucker Creek, perishes in the accident.

Oct. 17, 2014: East Prairie Metis Settlement holds a Suicide Awareness Prevention Walk.

Oct. 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Annie Blackhurst wins the Peace Zone Scrabble title and qualifies for the 2015 Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge Feb. 19-22.

Oct. 17, 2015: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Small Business Week awards at the Triangle Hall. Burcat Welding, winner of Business of the Year over 10 Employees, and Kal-Tire, Business of the Year Under 10 Employees, are among the winners. Former Dragons’ Den host Vikram Vij is guest speaker.

Oct. 17-18, 2015: The High Prairie Quilt Guild Show and Sale attracts 159 quilts. Doris Aubin, of Falher, wins the draw for the king-sized quilt.

Oct. 17, 2016: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

Oct. 17, 2018: South Peace News reports on the efforts of High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County in passing bylaws for cannabis users. Cannabis was set to become legal Oct. 17.

Oct. 17, 2019: Tangent resident Emile Alfred Boivin passes away at the age of 63 years. The avid outdoorsman worked in the oilfield and as a farmer.

This Day in World History – October 17, 2026

1346 – King David II of Scotland caught, spends 11 years, Tower of London.

1662 – Charles II sells Dunkirk to France for 320,000 English pounds.

1855 – Bessemer steelmaking process patented.

1878 – John A. Macdonald re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1885 – Baseball sets all players salaries at $1,000-$2,000 for 1885 season.

1888 – Thomas Edison files patent for Optical Phonograph [the first movie].

1907 – First commercial transatlantic wireless service – Canada to Ireland.

1918 – Yugoslavia proclaims itself a republic.

1919 – Radio Corporation of America [RCA] created.

1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers.

1956 – England’s first large scale nuclear power station opens.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth is fined $140 for withdrawing her race horse.

1961 – “Le Bateau” painting hung upside-down, not corrected until Dec. 3.

1963 – The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” debuts in London.

1964 – First Olympic women’s pentathlon; Irina Press of Soviet Union wins.

1977 – Canada begins regular live TV coverage of Parliament.

1979 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 – First indoor World Series game at Minnesota Metrodome.

1988 – Phillip Morris announces $11 Billion tender offer for Kraft.

1989 – Earthquake in San Francisco (6.9) cancels third game of World Series.

1991 – Angel Cordero is third jockey to win 7,000 horse races.

1992 – First World Series with non-US team, Toronto loses 3-1 to Braves.

2003 – Pinnacle fitted on roof of Taipei 101, world’s tallest highrise.

2006 – The United States’ population reaches 300 million.

2012 – Lance Armstrong loses endorsements in the wake of doping scandal.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 17, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Peace and harmony are in the regularly scheduled program for the day, but there is a good chance there could be a warring force with strong opinions and vindictive tendencies! Hold onto your hat and make sure you have your actions well aligned with your soul or else you could be thrown into a battle that has nothing to do with you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – “I told you so!” might be your motto of the day! Try not to rub this in other people’s faces! Indeed, you have the foresight to witness an action and see the consequences right away! These consequences might rear their ugly heads on a day like this! Use your incredible perception and intuition to hone in on the best solution possible and work toward that goal before things get out of hand!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may know exactly the right thing to do today, but for some reason, the action required may be a hard thing for you to implement! Take an active role to get involved! Say your peace, but do not get so attached to the results you get upset and discouraged if things do not exactly work out according to plan! Independence is an important virtue to hold onto today!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make sure your opinion does not get lost in the frenzy of the day! Your words may not quite fit with the things that people want to hear! Try not to take this personally! Realize this is not an indication your words are any less important! You have an incredible gift of being able to see things that others can not! Cherish and nourish this ability instead of invalidating it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have two choices today! Either jump into the thick of the mess with both feet or stay out of it altogether! There are definitely two distinct camps setting up their arsenals for battle! Realize there is also a soft, tender, harmonious aspect that just wants peace! It will be hard to ignore the fact your usual warring nature is ready to do battle!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may end up being the peaceful saviour that calms everyone down today! Use your artistic nature and love of beauty and harmony to inspire others to put away their differences and concentrate on the positive aspects! Generous acceptance of others is the only way to go, especially today, when people are riled up and ready to fight! Do your best to promote peace!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your unique ability to communicate with many different groups and personalities will be extremely important today to maintaining a bridge between warring camps! Keep things moving and try not to let the situation stagnate on any one issue! If the conversation turns to raging and ranting, it is in your best interests to stop it right away! Do not be afraid to step up and take a leadership role!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like you are getting worked up from all angles today! Find comfort in knowing things will definitely improve by tomorrow! You might get the feeling that somehow you are all alone despite the circle of friends that surrounds and loves you! You may be called to action by a strong force! Try to stay abreast of information and developments around you so you can make the most informed decisions possible!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try to rise above the potential tension and rough spots of the day! Do yourself a favour and do not feel like you have to stoop to another’s level! Take pride in your actions and do things with confidence! Work with the negativity! The worst thing to do would be to ignore it! Approach problems squarely as soon as they arise! Do not dredge up the past! It is time to move forward!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to escape the frenzy of the day by going shopping! Align yourself with partners and allies who share your views! Try to keep the disagreements to a minimum! There is enough tension and war raging in the world around you today that you do not need to add to the negative force by contributing disputes and ailments to the situation!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mood should be quite good today, although there may be some strong forces at work trying to subvert this positive attitude! Try not to let other people’s disagreements bring you down! Take the high ground and you will certainly prevail! A peaceful nature is extremely important in order to balance the anger and hostility that is present all around! Be the one to promote this harmony!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s arena is one in which you can find a great deal of material! There will be no shortage of energy to work with or opinions coming from you! Realize your words have a greater potency about them as people become more intent on uncovering the truth! Apply yourself to peace and cooperation among groups! Help people work together toward a common goal!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

Vacation Villa on OSOYOOS Lakeshore

OSOYOOS LAKESHORE VILLA: Executive villa in Osoyoos, BC, breathtaking lake views, just 3 minutes from town. Vacation in Canada's warmest destination. Or warmer weather, ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

COIN SHOW October 17&18

EDMONTON COIN SHOW - October 17 & 18, 2026. Saturday 10 am - 4:30 pm; Sunday 10 am - 3 pm. Lions Centre 11113 ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

BUYING OLD JEWELRY
BUYING OLD JEWELRY

BUYING OLD JEWELRY – Rings, Chains, Charms, Bracelets, Brooches, Pendants, Necklaces, etc. Vintage Jewelry | Gold Jewelry | Silver Jewelry | Broken Gold & ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Province pressured to fund northern Alberta fireguard upkeep

The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 is pushing the provincial government to establish a reliable funding stream for the ongoing maintenance of local fireguards, warning that rapidly overgrown vegetation is creating severe new wildfire risks for northern communities. During a regular council meeting on Sept. 28 in Red Earth Creek, Reeve Marshall D. Auger […] ...More

Gift card program helps needy in Nampa, Northern Sunrise County

Nampa/ Northern Sunrise County Community Services is now welcoming donations for its Season of Giving Christmas Gift Card Program. “The Christmas season can be financially challenging for some individuals and families in our communities,” explains FCSS director of community services Amber Houle. “Each year, FCSS coordinates the Christmas Gift Card Program to help connect community […] ...More

Crowsnest Pass council backs Ward’s unity motion

Crowsnest Pass council has declared the municipality and Alberta vital parts of Canada and said Alberta should remain a province within a united Canada. Council passed Coun. Dean Ward’s motion 4-2 on October 6, less than two weeks before Albertans vote in a province-wide referendum. Mayor Pat Rypien and councillors Ward, Doreen Glavin and Darren […] ...More

Cold Lake job fair breaks booth record amid demand for skilled trades
Cold Lake job fair breaks booth record amid demand for skilled trades

High school students made their way to the Reid Field House at the Energy Centre to check out the job fair. Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Career Evolution North hosted the fair at the Reid Fieldhouse in the Cold Lake Energy Centre on Oct. 7. The event brought together employers from several industries, along […] ...More

Bombs Away Tattoo Expo makes its mark in Cold Lake
Bombs Away Tattoo Expo makes its mark in Cold Lake

Tattoo artists from all across the prairies came to Cold Lake from Oct. 2 to 4 to bring their talents to the Energy Centre. Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second annual Bombs Away Tattoo Expo took over the Reid Field House at the Cold Lake Energy Centre from Oct. 2 to 4, bringing […] ...More

CEO determined that historic Mackenzie Mountains mine will produce silver for first time since 1980s
CEO determined that historic Mackenzie Mountains mine will produce silver for first time since 1980s

Honey Badger Silver employees erect a new sign at the Prairie Creek silver mine, where underground work began in the 1960s. (Photo courtesy of Honey Badger Silver) The NWT’s Mackenzie Mountains will once again see the Prairie Creek mine produce minerals, says Honey Badger Silver chairman and interim chief executive officer Chad Williams. The company’s […] ...More

Drumheller council approves $1.2 million for HWY 575 twinning

The Town of Drumheller council approved $1.2 million for the twinning of a portion of a secondary highway as part of a provincial construction project in 2027. The resolution was made at the Oct. 6 regular meeting of council. Director of Infrastructure Services Jared Brounstein reported to councillors on the Alberta government’s rehab project for […] ...More

Drumheller council to discuss bus service at budget time

The Town of Drumheller council decided they will discuss a community bus service in their 2027 budget deliberations. The decision was made after a presentation about Travel Drumheller’s Valley Connect bus service at the regular council meeting Oct. 6. Travel Drumheller representatives Jessica Fleury and Lana Philips presented a season-ending report and recommendations about the […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 7, 2026

Recent Comments

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

Englehart cadet flying high these days as a licensed pilot

355 Polaris Royal Canadian Air Cadet Alexis Doyon climbs aboard an airplane as she has earned her Transport Canada private pilot’s license. Photo courtesy of Lieutenant Nicole James ENGLEHART — Alexis Doyon, 17, has wanted [... Read More ]

Three-lane highways offer better value, researcher says

A Northern Policy Institute researcher says safer highways around Kenora could be built sooner and at a fraction of the cost of twinning by adding alternating passing lanes and a barrier separating opposing traffic. William [... Read More ]

Medical students explore rural opportunities during Swan River workshop

Twenty-five University of Manitoba medical students visited Swan River Oct. 2-4 to explore rural medicine, clinical opportunities and life in the Swan River Valley. Photo courtesy Prairie Mountain Health. Prairie Mountain Health University of Manitoba [... Read More ]

Crazy Indian Brotherhood hosts Feed the People event on Thanksgiving Monday

The Crazy Indians Brotherhood hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate on Oct. 12 in Fort St. John (photo submitted by John Lambert) , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A [... Read More ]

Council hits pause on e-scooter bylaw

Deep River has pressed the pause button on allowing e-scooters to be ridden on municipal property following pushback last week from members of town council. Council chose not to give final reading to a bylaw [... Read More ]

Peace River—Westlock MP Arnold Viersen challenges Liberals over rising diesel costs

Peace River—Westlock Member of Parliament Arnold Viersen pressed the federal government in the House of Commons on September 25, 2026, over the rising financial burden high diesel fuel prices are placing on local workers and [... Read More ]

Chiefs of Ontario, NAN demand withdrawal of Bill C-39

Photo by Chiefs of Ontario/Facebook Pam Fedack, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and several regional Indigenous leaders want Ottawa to withdraw its major projects bill, saying faster approvals could [... Read More ]

Local Indigenous entrepreneur honoured by BC Achievement Foundation

Courtnall Apsassin has been awarded the 2026 Indigenous Business Award for an Enterprise of up to two people (photo submitted by Courtnall Apsassin) , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 2026 [... Read More ]

Kenora asks province to end clock changes

Kenora’s City Council is asking Ontario to let the city remain on daylight saving time year-round alongside Manitoba, but approval before the Nov. 1 clock change remains uncertain. At a special meeting held on Oct. [... Read More ]

Stolen tip jar pushes owner to take action

Bay Village Coffee is in a neighbourhood that is seeing an increase in theft and vandalism, causing the business owner to take action by conducting an online survey. Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The [... Read More ]

Modular home factory in Nunavut community would increase home prices, regional Inuit association told

Brad Krizan, chief operating officer of Kitikmeot Corporation, told the Kitikmeot Inuit Association that building a modular home factory in Cambridge Bay would not be advisable. William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Kitikmeot [... Read More ]