Today’s Happenings: October 18, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 18, 2026

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 18, 2026

1595 – Edward Winslow, Plymouth Colony Founder

1898 – Lotte Lenya, From Russia with Love Singer

1913 – Evelyn Venable, Death Takes a Holiday Actress

1919 – Pierre E. Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

1922 – Little Orphan Annie, Comic Strip Character

1925 – Chuck Berry, Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter

1927 – George C. Scott, Patton Actor

1928 – Keith Jackson, ABC Sportscaster

1935 – Peter Boyle, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1938 – Dawn Wells, Gilligan’s Island Mary Ann

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK Assassin

1949 – Gary Richrath, REO Speedwagon Guitarist

1951 – Pam Dawber, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Tennis Pro

1960 – Erin Moran, Happy Day Actress Joanie

1960 – Jean-Claude Van Damme, Double Impact Actor

1972 – Alex Tagliani, Canadian Racecar Driver

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American Alpine Skier

This Day in Local History – October 18, 2026

Oct. 18, 1958: Farmers Union of Alberta president Arnold Platt comes to High Prairie to speak to a crowd at the Park Hotel.

Oct. 18, 1970: High Prairie’s Leif Jacobsen and Tom Lysiak report to the training camp for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oct 18, 1971: Gerald Doerksen is appointed mayor of Kinuso by the three elected members of the village council.

Oct. 18, 1973: An oil spill dumps an estimated 30,000 gallons onto the ground. A bullet hole causes the spill on the pipeline, located northeast of High Prairie near the Heart River.

Oct. 18, 1974: Harry Yanyshyn, 58, of High Prairie, is killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 44 near Flatbush.

Oct. 18, 1981: Margaret Berry, 50, of High Prairie, is killed in a motor vehicle accident near McLennan. Her husband Oscar, 66, dies on Dec. 3.

Oct. 18, 1988: Ernie Amerasinghe’s St. Andrew’s School team wins the High Prairie School Divisional junior high school soccer title defeating Donnelly 2-1 in the final.

Oct. 18, 1988: Over 60 people attend a meeting in Joussard to express support for a new $2 million marina.

Oct. 18, 1989: Vern Smith, his six children and John and Ann Senkoe sue four doctors and the High Prairie Hospital for $500,000 over the death of Janet Smith, 34, who died Oct. 3, 1988 one week after giving birth to the couple’s sixth child.

Oct. 18, 1991: High Prairie resident Jim McLean is appointed to serve on the Alberta Sport Council.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers a request to host the 1995 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. They table the matter to the next meeting. Eventually, the board decides to decline.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a request from Gunnar Odegaard to have sled dog races held in High Prairie. At the time, the board tables the request.

Oct. 18, 1996: Dan Seals performs at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 18, 1998: High Prairie businessman Danny Kachnic dies of a heart attack in Edmonton at the age of 45 years.

Oct. 18, 2006: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 18, 2006: Lyndsey Greer wins the Governor General’s Award and several other honours at the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony.

Oct. 18, 2007: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School honours the top academic students of 2006-07 at an awards ceremony. Caley Shapka is honoured as the top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 18, 2007: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council Physician Retention Committee there is a critical shortage of physicians and nurses at the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 18, 2008: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School holds its academic awards. Geoff Beaudry is recognized in many categories for academic excellence.

Oct. 18, 2008: The High Prairie Golf Course suffers damage after someone drives a vehicle on fairways and greens thus ripping up turf. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Oct. 18, 2008: Thelma Dobson reads from her book “The Way it Was” at the High Prairie Museum in which she tells stories of her mother’s adventures teaching in one-room schools.

Oct. 18, 2010: Rick Dumont is re-elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. Dumont receives 277 votes to Linda Cox’s 258, Rollie Johnson’s 123 and Dave Vanderwell’s 108. Elected to council are Michael Smith, Crystal Sekulich, Wilf Willier, James Waikle, Barry Sharkawi and Wayne Forrester.

Oct. 18, 2010: All five incumbents win their seats in the M.D. of Big Lakes municipal election. They join the other four elected by acclamation.

Oct. 18, 2010: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson says after testimony that, “This is the wildest story I’ve heard in a long time” before sentencing Terrance R. Willier, 29, to 15 days in jail for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Oct. 18, 2011: Michael Smith assumes the chair of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee, after Crystal Sekulich resigns. She stays on as a member.

Oct. 18, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears Alberta investors are needed before a proposed biodiesel plant can proceed by Detroit’s The Power Alternative.

Oct. 18, 2018: The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce decides to write High Prairie town council with plans and financial support of $35,000 for downtown revitalization.

This Day in World History – October 18, 2026

1356 – Earthquake destroys Basel, Switzerland.

1648 – First labour organization forms in North America: Boston Shoemakers.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

1878 – Edison makes electricity available for household use.

1892 – First commercial long-distance phone line opens [Chicago-New York].

1918 – Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1922 – British Broadcasting Company [BBC] founded.

1929 – Women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

1930 – Joseph Sylvester becomes first jockey to win seven races in 1 day.

1931 – American gangster Al Capone convicted of tax evasion.

1950 – Connie Mack retires as manager of Philadelphia A’s after 50 years.

1952 – Date of the first Mad Magazine issue.

1954 – Texas Instruments Inc. announces the first transistor radio.

1962 – US launches Ranger 5 for lunar impact; but misses moon.

1967 – Soviet Venera 4 becomes first probe to send data back from Venus.

1967 – Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book” film is released.

1968 – Circus Circus hotel opens in Las Vegas.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders mass executions to stop.

1992 – First non-US team wins a World Series Game; Toronto 5, Atlanta 4.

1995 – Winnipeg Jets sold to Americans who plan to move them to Phoenix.

2007 – After 8 years in exile, Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

2013 – Saudi Arabia becomes first country to turn down a seat on the UN.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 18, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Indecisiveness could be your biggest nemesis today! The general tone of the day is apt to be quite explosive as a feeling of restriction and discipline comes into conflict with a need to fight and conquer! You might find your go-with-the-flow, easygoing attitude is exactly what saves you on a day like this! Lay low and let someone else take the lead now!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your plans meet with harsh opposition today! You have been going along at a slow and steady pace, but you will find abrasive tension arises the more you try to force your will on others! Gridlock is quite likely due to the fact there are strong forces coming to a head! Neither one of them is in the mood to yield now!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Getting your opinions out now may stir up the maelstrom even more, but ultimately, it is for the best! There is an explosive tone in the air right now that is difficult to ignore! You need your strong will to combat the abrasive forces at work today! You have the opportunity to initiate control over the situation! Other people might be too unsure of themselves to make a move!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your best plan of attack today is to not attack at all! There is enough aggressiveness out there! You do not need to add any more to the fray! Let others duke it out! Your job is to wait until the dust settles! Try not to get involved in other people’s disputes! You might get dragged further into the situation than makes you feel comfortable!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might need to put on the brakes today! Your present trajectory is not quite in line with the people and energy around you! Make sure you are not stepping on other people’s toes with your abrasive behaviour! This is a day to consider a more disciplined approach! You might need to establish a better structure, so you use your energy more efficiently in general!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have been reluctant to make a move, you should consider why! What has been holding you back? Fear of failure? A negative comment from someone else? Feeling like you are not quite prepared for the consequences of your actions? It is time to free yourself of these mental barriers that keep you from making progress! Do not let self-doubt get in the way of your plans!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Discipline and a solid plan are your friends today! Slow your approach and consider the consequences of your actions! This is the time to concentrate on what you need to get done and devise a plan to make it happen! There is restlessness in the air that might cause you to act hastily! Do not forget the old saying that says haste makes waste! This is an important lesson!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might experience a bit of an internal conflict today and be you are unsure how to proceed! One side feels an urge to fight, while another side – a more mental aspect – asks you to keep this urge under wraps! It could be this conflict keeps you immobile because of your lack of confidence in either camp! Try not to get stressed out over any one issue!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may be hard to connect with others today! People may be rather indecisive! On the other hand, people are apt to be more malleable! This could be a good time to take charge! Be sure you keep in mind the best interests of all parties involved! It is not fair for you to take advantage of people who can not make up their own minds about something!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have had a strong propensity for war lately! Your drive toward getting things done has rallied and you are anxious to make progress! The problem is you might have to hold back a bit today, since there is a great force at work encouraging to you to take a break from your current trajectory! Slow down and make a plan instead of just plowing blindly ahead toward the unknown!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your balancing powers will be put to the test today when your desire to fight conflicts with your need to plan! You might be even more indecisive than usual as a result of this internal tension! Be aware of time and the restrictions that it puts on you! Devise a plan that uses your energy in the most efficient way possible! It is especially important for you to think before you act!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to get too frustrated by the indecisiveness that plagues you today! The longer you stand still, the harder it will be to get moving! The key is to find a balance between planning and forcefulness! There is an incredible need for you make progress now! If you are met with resistance, you should probably just back off for now! Fighting will not yield positive results now!