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Today’s Happenings: October 19, 2026

by | Oct 19, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 19, 2026

Waste Reduction Week begins!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 19, 2026

1863 – Auguste Lumière , Made First Movie

1909 – Robert Beatty, A Space Odyssey Actor

1920 – LaWanda Page, Sanford & Sons Aunt Esther

1932 – Robert Reed, Mike in The Brady Bunch

1948 – Patrick Simmons, Doobie Brothers Vocalist

1960 – Dawn Coe-Jones, Canadian Pro Golfer

1962 – Evander Holyfield, World Boxing Champ

1978 – Chris Seller, Rap Rocker

This Day in Local History – October 19, 2026

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Navigator steamboat on Lesser Slave Lake closes for the season.

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports a new bridge may be built in the spring. The existing approach is poor and teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 19, 1914: Grouard town council grants a franchise for the installation of electric lights in town.

Oct. 19, 1919: The Great War Veterans’ Association of Canada grants a charter to the High Prairie Branch, which in 1958 became known as the Royal Canadian Legion.

Oct. 19, 1962: Herb Marquardt, owner of High Prairie Sales and Service, reports his business is vandalized. He says his place has been robbed so many times in the last five years he has lost count.

Oct. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Pre-School Association opens its doors by the library with Joyce Wiswell as supervisor.

Oct. 19, 1977: Dr. Phil Rutter becomes mayor of High Prairie after defeating Fred Dumont.

Oct. 19, 1983: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement asks the Alberta government for its own school.

Oct. 19, 1984: Six die in an airplane crash south of Joussard including Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley. Also dead are Christopher Vince, 30, and Gordon Peever, 34, both of High Prairie; Elaine Noskiye, 39, of Whitefish; and Fairview residents Patricia Blaskovits, 52, and Terry Swanson, 28. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben survives the crash.

Oct. 19, 1984: Bill Phillips, resident supervisor of the Group Home in High Prairie, is fired for hitting a 14-year-old boy Oct. 1.

Oct. 19, 1988: South Peace News reports town manager John Jarvie announces his resignation effective mid-November.

Oct. 19, 1990: Federal Indian Affairs Minister Tom Siddon and chiefs of the eight Indian bands in LSLIRC sign a five-year $100 million agreement in Driftpile giving them more power to control their destiny.

Oct. 19, 1991: High Prairie RCMP shoot and wound Gordon Wright, 28, of High Prairie, after he fatally stabs Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. After the murder Wright leaves the home and becomes involved in a two-hour standoff with police.

Oct. 19, 1992: Diana Oliver is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 19, 1996: High Prairie RCMP celebrate the grand opening of their new $1.7 million detachment on the town’s west end.

Oct. 19, 1998: George Keay is elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. A question to ban parking along Highway 2 in town passes 415-328.

Oct. 19, 1999: A crash involving a bus by the town office occurs after the signal lights go dead.

Oct. 19, 2001: Master Paving completes the paving of the skateboard park just north of the Sports Palace.

Oct. 19, 2006: A gas leak forces about 150 residents from their Birch Crescent homes. Children jumping on the meter dislodged the line causing it to leak.

Oct. 19, 2007: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is once again acclaimed to the chair of HPSD at their organizational meeting.

Oct. 19, 2009: High Prairie provincial court hears shocking details of how a small child recorded a spousal assault.

Oct. 19, 2010: The High Prairie region mourns the loss of long-time farmer John Samuel Hart at the age of 64 years.

Oct. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports that St. Bernard Church in Grouard is getting an $800,000 facelift.

Oct. 19, 2011: Joussard parents tell Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen and HPSD chair Len Richer it is time for a new school. The crowd attending hears advice against repairing the existing school.

Oct. 19, 2014: High Prairie’s most prominent citizen, Gordon Buchanan, passes away at the age of 85 years. He operated Buchanan Lumber Enterprises for 58 years before selling this year, and was well-known for his philanthropy and generosity.

Oct. 19, 2014: Grace Burgar passes away at the age of 85 years. She was a co-founder of South Peace News and very active in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and Light-Up, as well as the Royal Purple.

Oct. 19, 2014: The High Prairie Church of the Nazarene holds a ceremony installing Pastor Brian Gilroy.

Oct. 19, 2015: Conservative candidate Arnold Viersen wins the Peace River – Westlock constituency in the federal election but the Conservatives lose their majority government to Liberal Justin Trudeau.

Oct. 19, 2016: South Peace News reports that enrolment in HPSD schools is just under 3,200 students.

Oct. 19-20, 2019: The High Prairie Quilt Guild hosts another successful show at St. Andrew’s School. Allie Thompson, of High Prairie, wins the annual draw.

This Day in World History – October 19, 2026

1216 – King John of England dies and is succeeded by his son Henry, 9.

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights “Isabela” in Bahamas.

1722 – Frenchman C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.

1812 – Napoleon’s forces begin their retreat from Moscow.

1856 – James Kelly and Jack Smith fight bareknuckle for 6:15.00.

1901 – Santos-Dumont proves airship manoeuverable by circling Eiffel Tower.

1911 – Royal Mint in London sends dies for Canadian $1 coin to Ottawa.

1926 – John C. Garand patents semi-automatic rifle.

1926 – Russian Politburo throws out Leon Trotsky and his followers.

1932 – Henry Ford gives his first radio speech.

1943 – Streptomycin is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1950 – UN forces enter Pyongyang, capital of North Korea.

1954 – First ascent of Cho Oyu, sixth highest mountain in the world.

1957 – Maurice “Rocket” Richard becomes first NHLer to score 500 goals.

1966 – Bobby Orr makes his NHL regular-season debut for Boston Bruins.

1967 – Mariner 5 makes fly-by of Venus.

1977 – Supersonic Concorde jet’s first landing in New York.

1980 – Steve McPeak rides 101’9” unicycle.

1981 – LA Dodgers beat Montreal Expos for NL pennant [Rick Monday HR].

1986 – Allan Border scores the 1,000,000th run in all test cricket.

2003 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

2014 – A working human intestine is generated in a lab from stem cells.

2015 – Justin Trudeau becomes PM of Canada.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern, 37, becomes youngest New Zealand PM in 161 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 19, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may still be on something of a high from the last couple weeks! You will definitely be tempted to let the good times continue to roll! Think about ways you can keep them rolling while still maintaining good judgment! Do not let things get too out of control today! It is important you maintain a bit of stability at all times!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communicate from a centered space today! Fortunately, the nature of the day caters to your needs and desires! You should not have to work too hard to get what you want! Things should come to you naturally! You may wonder why you got stressed out before over what now seem to be small issues! Consciously release the worry and concern that are still stored in your body!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Work toward achieving a better unity between you and the people around you! It could be certain people in your circle of friends somehow feel alienated in one way or another! Perhaps they do not feel like they fit in with the rest of the group! Remind yourself and others that everyone is unique and all should be equally accepted despite individual differences!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will feel much better about yourself if you get things done today! Like a meal that tastes good but is not necessarily good for you, you might enjoy this day by being lazy, but you will not feel so good when night comes and you realize you have not accomplished anything! Use the day productively so you have a sense of fulfillment by tonight!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might consider taking a rest today! Like a sailboat on the ocean, you have been taxed lately by all the turbulence! The pressure on you has been tremendous! Think about pulling your sails to half-mast in order to take a break! You may not be going as quickly as before, but you will find this is exactly the rest you need in order to complete the voyage!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thinking is apt to be quite clear and rational today! This is especially important since others will be looking for your thoughts and opinions on a certain matter! People will know they can get a straight and honest answer from you, so do not disappoint them! Think through each situation clearly before you offer your advice! You will find it is worth the effort!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – By being around negative and flip people, you might inadvertently pick up these habits! Be careful about your associates, because you will find others judge you according to the company you keep, especially if you start talking like them! Make sure to maintain a respectful attitude and proper manners no matter who your company is!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like the world is caving in on you in many ways today! It could be you have recently dug your own little cave to crawl into and be safe from the outside world! Realize the deeper you dig in unstable terrain, the more unsteady the walls! If you are not careful, it is likely to come crashing down on top of you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Remember you can only remain in charge as long as the others around you support your personality and leadership abilities! Avoid mutiny by taking care of the people in your world instead of simply trying to run their lives! Gain respect with kind words and a sensitive attitude rather than by enforcing harsh rules and regulations that restrict and aggravate!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There should be no doubt in your mind about which way to proceed! Do not let self-doubt sneak into the picture! Your mind is sensitive and alert, so trust it! Take the lead when you feel confident about a situation! Make sure to eat plenty of protein-rich foods! They will help stabilize and bring you another step closer to the realization of your dreams!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your rock-star attitude may be getting a bit old now! People are not going to continue to listen to your demands for attention! Every person in the world is special, so try not to act as if you are the only one who is! Help a child assemble a new toy today or help a friend pick out a new shirt! Do something for others instead of always expecting things for yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your ship is finally coming into port after being out in rough seas for so long! It is time to dock the boat for a while! Relax and explore the area! There is nothing wrong with getting off your vessel for a while! You may not even realize how much you have missed solid ground until now! Remember what it is like to be stable again!

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