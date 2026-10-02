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Today’s Happenings: October 2, 2026

by | Oct 2, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 2, 2026

World Smile Day!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Read Aloud Club meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Read with our facilitator!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 2, 2026

1800 – Nat Turner, Slave Rebellion Leader

1869 – Mahatma Ghandi, Indian Pacifist

1890 – Groucho Marx, American Comedian

1896 – Bud Abbott, American Comedian

1896 – Liaqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first PM

1930 – Dave Barrett, Former BC Premier

1938 – Rex Reed, Movie Critic

1942 – Steve Sabol, Won 25 Emmy Awards

1945 – Don McLean, American Pie Singer

1950 – Michael Rutherford, Genesis Pop Bassist

1951 – Sting, The Police Musician

1954 – Lani O’Grady, 8 is Enough Actress

1955 – Philip Oakey, Human League Vocalist

1960 – Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – October 2, 2026

Oct. 2, 1913: Grouard town council agrees to hire lawyer C.F. Newell, of Edmonton, to present Grouard’s claim before the Railway Commission and Alberta legislature to secure the main line through the town and defend the rights of the town. This occurs after the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it is not coming to Grouard. Grouard town council tries to secure a loop.

Oct. 2, 1915: The Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P., closes.

Oct. 2, 1971: Merv Kurtz is installed as Exalted Ruler of the High Prairie Elks at their meeting. Vic Chodzicki is installed Leading Knight.

Oct. 2, 1975: Leniency of the courts in granting bail was cited as the main criticism at the Kocon-Sartorius inquiry held in High Prairie. Both died in a kidnapping-suicide earlier in the year.

Oct. 2, 1983: Hazel Agatha Morden Wood, 66, dies at her home of a heart attack. She was one of High Prairie’s most prominent citizens and wife of Dr. J.B.T. Wood.

Oct. 2, 1985: South Peace News reports of damage at Jaycee Park after someone on a three-wheeler uses the baseball diamond as a playground. Deep ruts are left in the infield.

Oct. 2, 1987: The High Prairie courthouse celebrates its official opening. The first trials are held Oct. 5.

Oct. 2, 1991: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $27,141 grant for upgrading the campsite at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 2, 1992: Melissa Smith, Robert Jezewsky, Haney Sharkawi and Steven Leepile all win medals at the West Coast Invitational Taekwondo tournament in Vancouver.

Oct. 2, 1993: The new E.W. Pratt gymnasium in christened as the Chargers host their annual Invitational Volleyball tournament. Slave Lake wins the women’s title while Rocky Lane wins the men’s crown.

Oct. 2, 1995: Joussard Area Development Association president Camille Goutier writes the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce inviting them to hold the Golden Walleye Classic in their community but the plan never materializes.

Oct. 2, 2000: John Gould begins his job as the first M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

Oct. 2, 2006: Paula Cowell begins her job as High Prairie recreation director.

Oct. 2, 2006: Ray Dupres is elected by acclamation to the M.D. of Big Lakes council to serve Enilda after nominations close.

Oct. 2, 2006: Another piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in dust as the Regional Services Building is torn down. The building is also the former town office.

Oct. 2, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the construction of the new municipal services facilities in Faust and Grouard.

Oct. 2, 2013: Joussard School celebrates the official sign unveiling of their new school. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen attends and says a strong lobby from the school, HPSD and parents helped make the new school a reality.

Oct. 2, 2015: Jeff and Mary Burgar receive their Silver Quill pins – 18 years late! When the Burgers received their Silver Quill Awards in 1998 the pins did not exist. Instead, a certificate was presented. CCNA provided the Quills and South Peace News staff presented Jeff and Mary Burgar with their own Quills at a potluck lunch.

Oct. 2, 2016: Outrage is expressed after an abused and wounded dog is left in a dumpster at Peavine.

Oct. 2, 2018: Whitefish Lake First Nation turns sod on its new $2.3 million community hall.

This Day in World History – October 2, 2026

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers Mount Royal [Montreal].

1608 – Hans Lippershey applies for patent for first known early telescope.

1614 – French King Louis XIII declared an adult at 13.

1804 – Britain mobilizes to protect against French invasion.

1836 – After 5 years at sea, Charles Darwin returns to England.

1866 – J. Osterhoudt patents a tin can with key opener.

1870 – Italy annexes Rome & Papal States; Rome made Italian capital.

1895 – First cartoon comic strip is printed in a newspaper.

1902 – Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” is published.

1910 – First 2 aircraft collide at Milan, Italy.

1936 – First alcohol power plant forms at Atchison, Kansas.

1940 – British liner Empress, loaded with refugees for Canada, sinks.

1949 – USSR recognizes People’s Republic of China.

1950 – First strip of Charlie Brown [later “Peanuts”] published in 9 newspapers.

1956 – First atomic power clock exhibited.

1957 – New volcanic island appears off Fayal Island Azores.

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” starring William Holden released.

1971 – Homing pigeon averages a record 133 kph in a 1,100-km race.

1984 – Three cosmonauts return after a record 237 days in orbit.

1990 – Radio Berlin International’s final transmission.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays clinch AL East title.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays first sport franchise to draw 4 million fans.

2004 – Montreal Expos last win in franchise history, 6-3 over NY Mets.

2016 – Vin Scully calls his final LA Dodgers game [67 MLB seasons].

Today’s Horoscopes – October 2, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel as if your smile is unwelcome today! It may seem to you like there is some sort of gloom and doom to people’s attitudes that makes them unwilling to accept any sort of good news! Do not let this stop you from maintaining your own cheerful state! It is important you not probe too deeply into the reasons behind other people’s behaviour now!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keep careful track of things today, for you will find the smallest detail will make the biggest difference! Do not hesitate to go with your hunches when something simply does not sound right! Stay focused and try not to get caught off guard when emotional issues come out of nowhere and disturb your thoughts! Trust yourself regardless of what is going on around you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel as if your hands are tied today and you are faced with absolutely no options! Do not despair over a situation that seems insurmountable! Think of yourself as a terrific magician who can burst out of the strongest chains! You have tricks up your sleeve that can help you escape just about any situation in which you find yourself!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a good time to take a stand on an issue you may have been vacillating about lately! People will lose confidence in you if you can not seem to make up your mind! What they do not realize is you have been working overtime to process all the information! Now it is time to express orally what you have discovered mentally!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is one of those days in which you will be bursting at the seams to share big news with your friends! Perhaps you just received an important package or piece of information and you can not wait to spread the news! Be careful about who might be lurking around, however, because there could be others listening in! They may not necessarily be acting in your best interests!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your reluctance to speak could get you in trouble today! You may hesitate to share what you know for fear of what others might think! You should realize you are using this as an excuse to hide what is really just selfishness! Share your knowledge with others and you will be amazed at the knowledge that comes back to you in return! Keep in mind you may need to wait for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There may be a great tension between you and someone older today! Perhaps there is someone who is adopting a sort of “parent knows best” personality that is starting to annoy you! Take a breather! Realize this person is not being critical or judgmental but just giving you advice! You should open your eyes and understand this advice could be very useful!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is apt to be a comfortable feeling about today that should make you feel quite secure and nurtured! Perhaps you are feeling protected by a strong force, maybe an internal one, that is reminding you that as long as you stay within the lines, everything will be fine! There is a familiarity to things that will make it easy for you to navigate any rough waters!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel like a rat in a maze today! Walls and long, narrow corridors take you around corners and through doorways, yet there is no indication you are going in the right direction! Instead of wandering aimlessly, stop and ask for help! You might not have noticed that if you look up, there are knowledgeable beings there who are willing to give you advice based on their lofty perspective!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not get so stuck in your ways today that you insist on having the one true answer without really considering the options! You must be aware of a lot before you commit yourself one way or another! The people around you are apt to get annoyed with your narrow-mindedness, for this is how you will be viewed unless you stop and take a considered look at the whole picture!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Quietly step into the background if things are not going the way you would like! Do not try to stick your nose into someone else’s business, even if you think you know the right way to proceed! People probably have strong opinions, and they will not be swayed in any direction! The best you can do is take care of yourself! You will probably find this means you should not be seen or heard!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have gotten yourself tangled up in a deep mental drama over a series of recent incidents! Your mind may be working overtime in order to solve the riddles! It is quite possible the reality of the situation is you are simply making a big deal over nothing! Today is one of those days in which you will face the harsh reality that comes as a consequence of your over-the-top thinking!

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