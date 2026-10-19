Today’s Happenings: October 20, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 20, 2026

World Statistics Day!

International Chefs Day!

International Sloth Day!

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Catch-Up at Nampa Foods.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 20, 2026

1632 – Christopher Wren, St. Paul’s Cathedral Designer

1891 – James Charwick, Discovered the Neutron

1891 – Jomo Kenyatta, Founding Father of Kenya

1895 – Rex Ingram, The 10 Commandments Actor

1904 – Tommy Douglas, Canada’s Father of Medicare

1913 – Barney Phillips, Dragnet Actor

1913 – Grandpa Jones, Hee Haw Musician

1931 – Mickey Mantle, New York Yankee

1932 – William Christopher, M*A*S*H Actor Father Mulcahy

1934 – Jerry Orback, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Hector the Bulldog, Looney Tunes Character

1950 – Tom Petty, Heartbreakers Musician

1951 – Al Greenwood, Foreigner Keyboardist

1958 – Eric Scott, The Waltons – “Ben”

1959 – Razor Ramon, WWE Wrestler

1971 – Snoop Dogg, Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 20, 2026

Oct. 20, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Carl Boytinck fills the vacancy on the management board of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce for a two-year term from Bob Brearly.

Oct. 20, 1963: Kathleen Sekulich, 60, dies in an accident seven miles west of High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1969: Remaining staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard begin the disheartening task of dismantling, sorting and packing equipment and supplies after the closure of the school is announced four days earlier.

Oct. 20, 1976: The High Prairie Opportunity Corps building burns.

Oct. 20, 1978: Faust RCMP investigate the murder of Paul Nobert, 20, of Joussard.

Oct. 20, 1979: Ed’s Men’s Wear in High Prairie has its close-out sale.

Oct. 20, 1980: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1984: A delegation led by John Brodrick approaches High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont on plans for a second ice surface.

Oct. 20, 1985: The High Prairie Cross Country Ski Club holds a meeting to prepare for the coming season, despite the fact no snow has fallen.

Oct. 20, 1986: Don Lorencz is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1986: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz purchase the Macleods store and move to High Prairie from Kelowna.

Oct. 20, 1987: Cree Airways denies rumours it is in financial trouble. It stops flights into High Prairie before the end of the month.

Oct. 20, 1989: J.L. Photography celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with one-hour photo finishing.

Oct. 20, 1992: Alberta Forestry Minister LeRoy Fjordbotten rejects Polyboard’s proposal for a mill in the High Prairie area.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports Rick and Trudy Quartly open Shell Snack and Car Wash.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports that High Prairie recreation Supt. Lauren Craven announces plans to leave town for a village administrator position at Evansburg.

Oct. 20, 1997: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor open A&W in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 20, 2005: Ellen Badger, chair of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society, tenders her resignation.

Oct. 20, 2006: A picker truck being used at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction site is vandalized.

Oct. 20, 2007: Rueben Ben Kohn dies in his home at the age of 78 years. He founded and owned Ben’s TV repair service and was active in many organizations including the United Church, Christian Business Men’s Fellowship, Toastmasters, the High Prairie Association for Community Living and Marigold Enterprises.

Oct. 20, 2008: Perry Gordon Hallett, of High Prairie, dies at the age of 76 years.

Oct. 20, 2009: Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant re-opens in High Prairie after a Sept. 18 fire which forced a temporary closure.

Oct. 20, 2009: Alberta Health Services staff inform Festival of Trees organizers the event will be canceled this year at the hospital because of the H1N1 flu outbreak.

Oct. 20, 2010: South Peace News reports Penn West declines High Prairie Councillor Jeff Burgar’s offer of free land to build a new office. Council, however, refused the land offer. Still, Penn West said any offer would be “respectfully declined’. With a week, Penn West announces they are locating their new office in Peace River.

Oct. 20, 2011: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society holds an open house to honour Louisa Rich for her contributions to the organization.

Oct. 20, 2011: High Prairie RCMP charge 17 people after two drug raids in town. Cocaine, cash and weapons are seized.

Oct. 20, 2011: Jack Owen Evans passes away at J.B. Wood Nursing Home at the age of 94 years. He moved to High Prairie in 1944 after serving in the war and farmed until retirement.

Nov. 20, 2012: The Town of High Prairie holds Nomination Day for the vacant mayor’s chair and two councillors. Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are elected councillors by acclamation. Linda Cox and Michael Smith decide to run for mayor.

Oct. 20, 2015: Steve Rosychuk passes away at the age of 90 years. He was a former long-time employee of Bissell Bros. Lumber.

Oct. 20, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Renegades conclude a winless season after getting whipped 63-6 by the Peace River Pioneers. The team ends the season at 0-7.

Oct. 20, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws win their first game in franchise history after destroying the hometown Grande Prairie Raiders 64-0. It is also the first-ever win for the High Prairie & Area Football Society. The senior Renegades were also winless in their history.

Oct. 20, 2019: RCMP rule a death at Atikameg a homicide. The name of the deceased man is not released.

This Day in World History – October 20, 2026

1603 – Chinese uprising in Philippines fails after 23,000 killed.

1817 – First Mississippi “Showboat” leaves Nashville on maiden voyage.

1818 – 49th parallel forms as border between US & Canada.

1820 – Spain sells part of Florida to US for $5 million.

1822 – First edition of London Sunday Times.

1847 – Famous court case: William Nelman, 12, poisons grandpa with arsenic.

1864 – US President Abraham Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving as a holiday.

1903 – US wins disputed boundary between District of Alaska & Canada.

1906 – Lee DeForest demonstrates his electrical vacuum tube [radio tube].

1910 – First appearance of cork centered baseball in World Series.

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen sets out a race to the South Pole.

1935 – Communist forces end their Long March in China.

1955 – Harry Belafonte records “Day-O” [Banana Boat Song].

1956 – Continental record high of 58F at Esperanza Station, Antarctica.

1956 – Hannes Lindemann begins trip across Atlantic in a 17-foot craft.

1957 – Lester B. Pearson is first Canadian to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1964 – Riot at Rolling Stones show in Paris: 150 arrested.

1965 – Beatles receive a gold record for “Yesterday”.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens Sydney Opera House.

1975 – US Supreme Court ruling: teachers can spank pupils after warning.

1975 – Soviet orbiter Venera 9 becomes first spacecraft to orbit Venus.

1992 – First World Series game outside of US – Toronto beats Atlanta.

1993 – Highest scoring World Series game: Toronto 15, Philly 14.

2011 – Former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, killed.

2013 – 78 people are killed by cattle raiders in Jonglei, Sudan.

2015 – Migrants arriving in Greece top 500,000 for the year.

2017 – Report: Pollution linked to 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 20, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A small spark in a dry field is apt to whip the hill into flames! A raging wildfire may be underway by the end of the day! Know you are one of the biggest perpetrators, but do not feel badly about it! Fire is destructive but also necessary! Clearing out brush and offering a fresh new place in which new growth can flourish is an important part of the cycle of nature!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Put on some lively music you can dance to and really kick up your heels! It is time to put away the sour mood and have fun! You will find the more you engage in intellectual discussions with people today, the more you will get warmed up to the idea that life should be fun, not the pain and stress you sometimes make it out to be!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a tremendously expansive time for you and there is very little that will stop your momentum once you get going! Your eyes are alive with a spark that says you are ready to take on the world! Believe this about yourself and others will believe in you! There is a great deal of luck on your side today, so take a gamble in a certain part of your life!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a good time to put things in writing! Your gift with words is apt to shine today as you write a proposal, email, or love poem! You are able to communicate very well when you put your sensitive emotions aside and concentrate on what you think instead of what you feel! Expand your influence by focusing on those things that require a more cerebral approach!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day’s energy is apt to be lively, making it much easier to get the things done that you need to do! You will find people are more than eager to help you! The trick is to integrate your leadership abilities with the knowledge available from other people! You will create a winning combination of power and strength to put to use in just about any realm of your life!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Obstacles you have ignored are suddenly starting to expand beyond reasonable proportions! Be careful of what you say as a result, because your words could spread like wildfire! This is no laughing matter! Difficulties in your world are likely to crop up, and you will find your ego threatened! Try to keep some sort of emotional barrier!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a terrific day for you and you will glow brightly from head to toe as you radiate your true inner self to the world! You will find profound joy in the simplest, most ordinary circumstances! If you run out of things to say, feel free to whistle a tune! This is not likely to happen today, since you will overflow with things to talk about!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Tap into the boisterous, lighthearted mood of the day instead of getting bogged down with heavy emotions! This is a good time to engage your mind rather than let your heart take control! Be aware of the expansive nature of the day that allows you to think clearly without getting bothered by emotions! Take the cerebral route to figuring out what you need to do to smooth any bumps in the road!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your optimism will be inspiring today! You will find your lighthearted approach is perfectly suited to taking care of any issue that arises! Toss a few jokes into the mix and remind other people it is not necessary to take things so seriously! The sun is shining as you proudly parade down the street with your head held high!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Difficult challenges that have been lingering on the sidelines will probably become more prominent today! There is a strong possibility things will come to a head! The problem was easy to overlook at first, but now that it has taken on a life of its own, you may have to consult someone who is more of an expert on these types of situations than you are!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could be the one everyone runs to for advice today! You are the one with all the answers who can easily pull the rabbit out of a hat! Trust your judgment and intellectual know-how! Feel free to push yourself to the limit! If you go too far, you can always take a step back! If you never drive all the way to the boundaries, you will never know how far you can go!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may get frustrated when you find people are not as sensitive to a situation as you want them to be! While you are looking to make a strong connection with someone, almost wanting to take possession of his or her feelings, that person, in turn, is trying to pull back! People are apt to gravitate toward rational facts rather than intense, smothering emotions!