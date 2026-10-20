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Today’s Happenings: October 21, 2026

by | Oct 20, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 21, 2026

Global Dignity Day!

National Reptile Day!

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent).

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-12 months.

10:45 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

1 – 3 p.m. – Let’s Get Cooking at HP CRC 4709 – 51 Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes at Girouxville. Cost is $10.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5 – 7 p.m. – Paint Night with Traci at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP. Ages 18+.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting at Faust Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 21, 2026

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Dynamite Inventor

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, Jazz Trumpeter

1924 – Joyce Randolph, Honeymooners Actress

1931 – Shammi Kapoor, “Elvis Presley of India”

1942 – Judith Sheindlin, “Judge Judy”

1943 – Paula Kelly, Night Court’s Liz

1943 – Ron Elliott, The Beau Brummels Musician

1952 – Brent Mydland, Grateful Dead Vocalist

1953 – Charlotte Caffey, Go-Go’s Rocker

1955 – Eric Faulkner, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1956 – Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Actress

1976 – Jeremy Miller, Growing Pains Action “Ben”

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American TV personality

This Day in Local History – October 21, 2026

Oct. 21, 1913: Over 100 people attend a meeting at Revillon’s Wholesale in Edmonton. Edmontonians support Grouard’s bid to have the main line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad pass through town and promise to lobby railway president J.D. MacArthur to that effect.

Oct. 21, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches Strawberry Creek.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports the construction of a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake is delayed until after the war.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports oats sells for 27 cents a bushel in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1961: Dennis Ryerson, 52, of Widewater, dies of exposure after his commercial fishing boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Gary Cowell, 19, survives.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on the new Royal Bank addition in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace news reports an explosion occurs at the AGT building in High Prairie causing little damage. Slight damage is done to the furnace room.

Oct. 21, 1975: The High Prairie post office closes as CUPW workers go on strike.

Oct. 21, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the operation of the town’s new water treatment plant.

Oct. 21, 1985: The Prairie River Health Unit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Oct. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the Sew and So Shop is closing in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1989: Carl Smith is named the MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League at their annual banquet.

Oct. 21, 1992: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society has asked the Golden Walleye Classic to move its dates for the fishing tournament. Conflict between the two major events is hurting the fair, say Ag Society members.

Oct. 21, 1996: The Village of Kinuso meets and announces plans to scrap the idea of joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Oct. 21, 1996: Ruby Sekulich opens Gifts and Geckos across from the post office in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1997: Marigold Enterprises moves into the old Rollie’s Sports Plus building.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine celebrates the grand opening of the new Bishop Routhier School. Elder Madeline Gauchier and Education Minister Dave Hancock cut the ribbon.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine Bishop Routhier School honours the passing of Georgette Chalifoux with a tribute at the newly-opened school. Her portrait is hung in the coatroom between Aboriginal Head Start and the day care.

Oct. 21, 2013: Linda Cox wins the municipal election in High Prairie 423-363 over Crystal Sekulich. Voters also elected six new councillors including Michael Long, Brian Panasiuk, Trevor Carrier, Donna Deynaka, Debbie Rose and Quenten Emter. All incumbent councillors are defeated. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four incumbents are also defeated including Guy L’Heureux in Joussard, Randy Ehman in Sunset House – Gilwood South, Violet Campiou in Faust and Fern Welch in Grouard.

Oct. 21, 2014: Kayleigh Butler passes away from cancer at her home in Edmonton at the age of 27 years.

Oct. 21, 2014: Olive Lila Burback passes away at the age of 79 years. She was a former secretary at Prairie River School.

Oct. 21, 2016: High Prairie’s new Peavey Mart celebrates its grand opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Deputy mayor Debbie Rose helps cut the ribbon with staff.

Oct. 21, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance chair Barry Shawkawi presents a cheque for $2,500 to the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to help fund their awards gala.

Oct. 21, 2019: Incumbent Conservative MP Arnold Viersen easily wins the Peace River – Westlock riding in the federal election. Viersen receives 41,659 votes. In second is the NDP’s Jennifer Villebrun with only 3,886 votes.

This Day in World History – October 21, 2026

1520 – Explorer Ferdinand Magellan is first European to sail into Pacific Ocean.

1727 – Russian & Chinese accord to correct boundaries.

1805 – Battle of Trafalgar: Horatio Nelson defeats French/Spanish fleet.

1824 – Joseph Aspdin patents Portland cement.

1915 – First transatlantic radiotelephone message occurs.

1918 – Margaret Owen sets world typing speed record of 170 words per minutes.

1945 – Women in France allowed to vote for first time.

1948 – Facsimile high-speed radio transmission demonstrated.

1948 – UN rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons.

1958 – First women in British House of Lords.

1966 – 116 children die after coal waste heap slides in South Wales.

1980 – Phillies win first World Series in their 98-year history.

1988 – Philippine former first couple Ferdinand & Imelda Marcos indicted.

1989 – Buck Helm found alive after being buried 4 days after earthquake.

1993 – Military coup by Burundi President Ndadaye; 525,000 Hutus flee.

1994 – North Korea signs pact to end their nuclear projects.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 21, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You do not normally tend toward frugality, but today you could go overboard with your spending! Frustration from all sides makes you want to release it all at once by acquiring new possessions! This is fine up to a point! Treat yourself but take care you curb the impulse buying! You do not want to waste any time tomorrow taking unwanted items back to the store!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some failures you may have experienced over the past few days could have you beating yourself up today! Perhaps you feel you were too hasty or too sloppy and could have done things better! Do not obsess over it! Figure out what went wrong, learn from it, and let it go! Too much negativity directed at yourself is likely to sabotage future efforts rather than help them!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might be able to tune in to the thoughts and feelings of others, but you are not likely to know exactly how to handle the situation! Should you say something or just tailor your own behaviour to suit the moods of others? Reflect on the situation before doing either! This is a great day to meditate or read books or attend online lectures on spiritual matters!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Group activities are probably very much on your agenda today! You could attend an online meeting or lecture and later participate in a group chat with a bunch of friends! Do not be tempted to eat or drink too much! You will likely regret it tomorrow! An unexpected sum of extra money could come your way! Do not spend it all in one place! This is a great day to concentrate on having fun – within limits!

Leo – [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Too much pressure on the job could have you feeling like chucking it all and going somewhere by yourself! You might be tempted to go on a spending spree or overindulge in food or drink! This may spill over into your personal relationships, causing disagreements with friends or family! It might be a good idea to be alone for a few hours! You will feel much better once you clear your head!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Inner conflict regarding spiritual matters might have you questioning your and others’ beliefs! You might doubt just about everything and you could be tempted into angry debates over different concepts! Books or TV documentaries on whatever is bothering you might spark your curiosity and calm you down a little! A legal matter might come to the forefront today! It is a hassle, but it needs to be handled!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although your financial situation appears to be on the upswing, you still might be feeling pessimistic and indifferent about money and life in general! You might want to soothe your discontent by overspending, overindulging in food or drink, or both! Do not let this feeling get the better of you! Get together with some friends, if possible, and have a good time! Treat yourself to a little something without going over the top!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A minor and rather silly quarrel with a friend or romantic partner could have you down in the dumps! This is an overreaction! You might need to get away for a while before you can make sense of it all! Too many demands from others could have you feeling used, and you might be tempted to tell them off! Try to avoid others long enough to gain control of yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Pressures on the job may be mounting! You might feel so disgruntled you want to chuck it all and run away! Foreign countries and distant states may suddenly seem far more appealing than usual! Maybe it is a good idea to plan a future vacation! The stresses you have been experiencing could adversely affect your health! You need to release them somehow! Give it some thought!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Demands made by friends, children, or the special person in your life might have you feeling like you are moving in a dozen different directions at once! You may feel unfocused and scattered! You usually enjoy serving others, but today you need to concentrate a little more on yourself! Show others how to help themselves and then go and do something you want to do! You deserve it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A number of deliveries, service people, emails, or phone calls might keep you jumping today, right when you are in the mood for a quiet day! It may take all your effort to keep your cool! Try to get a family member to intercede for you with some of these people or you might lose your temper! In the evening, watch a movie and relax!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A close friend might pass along some seemingly harmless but nonetheless untrue gossip! Do not accept anything you hear today until you check the facts for yourself! Any information you receive is likely to be exaggerated if not totally false! You might find a lot of material on subjects that interest you – too much for you to read all at once, although you might wish you could!

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