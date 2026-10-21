Today’s Happenings: October 22, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 22, 2026

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Thrift Store Bag Sale at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10 a.m. – Journaling Workshop at Eaglesham by Smoky River FCSS. Call Anita (78) -837-2220 for details.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years at 4709 – 51 Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Senior Cooking at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 22, 2026

1807 – Magnus Huss, First to Use Word Alcoholism

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian Composer/Pianist

1944 – Louis Riel, Canadian Metis Hero

1896 – Charles Glenn King, Discovered Vitamin C

1902 – Frank Spedding, Helped Build First Atom Bomb

1903 – Curly Howard, Three Stooges Actor

1920 – Mitzi Green, Little Orphan Annie Actress

1973 – Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – October 22, 2026

Oct. 22, 1969: South Peace News reports that Walker Apartments will soon be torn down in High Prairie to make room for the Royal Bank addition.

Oct. 22, 1969: Hubert Vallan, 18, of High Prairie, slips near the train tracks and loses his right foot after it’s cut off by a moving train near the station.

Oct. 22, 1971: Norman Cox is elected leader of the Prairie Echo 4-H Beef Club.

Oct. 22, 1975: Norma Henry, 22, formerly of Enilda and living in Sherwood Park, is featured in a story competing for Miss Rodeo Canada. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith.

Oct. 22, 1979: Houssian and Barry Sharkawi open the Family Inn Restaurant in High Prairie.

Oct. 22, 1990: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and formally agrees to send its bid in for the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

Oct. 22, 1992: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of the $7 million Provincial Building and Moostoos Building.

Oct. 22, 1999: The extension of the High Prairie Airport runway is celebrated with a grand opening.

Oct. 22, 2008: Hendry’s Accounting celebrates its 25th year in business.

Oct. 22, 2009: Archie Grover is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s interim CAO until a full-time CAO is hired.

Oct. 22, 2010: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Oct. 22, 2011: Joe Deynaka passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked in the farming and lumber industries all his life.

Oct. 22, 2011: Peavine resident Clint Cunningham passes away at the age of 44 years. The journeyman plumber had a great love for all sports and was a star pitcher for Peavine.

Oct. 22, 2014: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new Lakeshore Regional Police building at Driftpile.

Oct. 22, 2014: High Prairie citizen Barry Sharkawi attends a town council meeting expressing concerns over drug activity at the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

Oct. 22, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it is willing to take a potential $28,000 loss on a land deal west of town. Previous plans for development fell apart and council decided to let its option to buy expire on Jan. 31, 2015.

Oct. 22, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs. The news pleases Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

Oct. 22, 2016: The 0-6 High Prairie Outlaws end a winless season after being trounced at home 45-6 by the Grande Prairie Broncos.

Oct. 22, 2018: A psychiatric assessment for Christoper A. Trindle deems him criminally responsible for setting fires to two High Prairie businesses Aug. 15, 2017. The case is put over to Nov. 19 for possible resolution.

This Day in World History – October 22, 2026

362 – The temple of Apollo at Daphne is destroyed in a mysterious fire.

794 – Emperor Kanmu relocates Japanese capital to Heiankyo [now Kyoto].

1797 – Andre-Jacques Garnerin makes first parachute descent from a balloon.

1861 – First telegraph line linking West & East coasts completed.

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb.

1884 – Greenwich Mean Time adopted worldwide, creating 24 time zones.

1897 – World’s first car dealer opens in London.

1906 – Henry Ford becomes president of Ford Motor Company.

1907 – Ringling Brothers buys Barnum & Bailey Circus.

1924 – Toastmasters International is founded.

1934 – Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd shot and killed by FBI.

1938 – Chester Carlson demonstrates first Xerox copying machine.

1939 – NBC becomes first network to televise a pro football game.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis occurs; US imposes naval blockade on Cuba.

1963 – 225,000 students boycott Chicago schools in Freedom Day protest.

1964 – EMI rejects audition by “High Numbers”; they become The Who.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 12 for orbit around moon.

1975 – Soviet spacecraft Venera 9 soft-lands on Venus.

1975 – Venera is first lander to return pics from surface of another planet.

1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran arrives in New Yor City for medical treatment.

1979 – Walt Disney World’s 100-millionth guest.

1981 – US national debt tops $1 trillion.

1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for record 26th time.

1991 – General Motors announces 9-month loss of $US 2.2 billion.

2005 – Most active Atlantic hurricane season on record: 22 storms.

2008 – India launches its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

2008 – Google Play is launched.

2016 – AT&T buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 22, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you doing something special for the people you live with tonight? If so, you might be a little worried about what they might think of your skills as a chef, host, etc.! Do not waste any time worrying! A good time will be had by all, including you! Everyone is likely to have a memorable evening! Just do your best, be your usual jovial self, and concentrate on having fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A small gathering may take place in your neighbourhood today if at all possible! If you are currently involved, you will probably attend it with your significant other! If you are not seeing anyone, you will run into some old friends and possibly make some new ones! One of them could be a potential love interest, perhaps a little older than you! Relax, let loose, and have a little fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Conversations of various kinds could take place today! Some older people, perhaps your parents, could call you! It may be a rather quiet visit, with conversation that is more casual than intense, but it will be nice, nonetheless! Later you could get in touch with friends or colleagues to offer congratulations regarding something exciting!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone you have been expecting to call might not do so today and this could worry you a little! Do not be too shy to pick up the phone and call! Your friend may have overslept or been too overwhelmed by work or family life! You have not been forgotten! If you phone, this person will undoubtedly be glad to hear from you! After the conversation, go for a walk in your neighbourhood!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Worries about money could be on your mind today! A cheque you have been expecting may not have arrived! Perhaps a project you have taken on is taking longer to complete than you thought, and so expected funds are delayed! The key word to remember here is “delayed.” It is late, not cancelled altogether! Be patient and do not waste any more time worrying!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The desire to get together with friends is strong today, but you might be unable to do it in the way you had hoped! You could be delayed by leftover work or chores, or other restrictions could get in the way! Do not despair, however! You can still have fun as planned! Pitch into whatever needs to be done and get it out of the way! You might be able to do what you wanted to do after all!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A career goal you have been hoping to reach may seem uncertain now! You could be wondering if your work has gone for naught! Do not think this way! There is a lot going on behind the scenes you are not aware of yet! When you hear about these developments, you will know you are still in the running! Do not waste your whole day thinking about work! Try to relax! Tomorrow it may all come together!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you spending a lot of time working on something you have been trying to learn well? It could be more confusing than usual today! You might come across a new concept that does not quite make sense to you at first glance! Do not waste time puzzling over it! Think about something else! The meaning of it all should come to you out of the blue! Be patient!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Did you wake up this morning with a vague recollection of a half-remembered dream bugging you? If so, it will not do any good to try to pull it up! Perhaps you are not meant to remember the entire thing, in which case you should try analyzing the little bit you do remember! Perhaps it will come to you when something reminds you later! Do not let it drive you crazy! It is only a dream, after all!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Legal matters may be on your mind today! Maybe your insecurities are blowing a certain difficulty all out of proportion! You need to view the entire situation a little more objectively! If you can find someone in the know, ask him or her to fill you in on the facts! You will be relieved to know you have been making mountains out of molehills! For now, try to relax and lighten up a little!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may need someone’s help or advice today! Do not be afraid to ask for it! You tend to be proud of your ingenuity and independence! Most of the time others are the ones reaching out to you! You do have the right to ask for help! It is not a sign of weakness! Knowing when to ask for help is a strength! Think about it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is your significant other uncertain about spending much time with you today? You may be hurt at first, as your honey could feel obligated to spend some private time with family members! You should be able to get together as you hoped! Just do not expect it to be for the whole day! Spend your alone time relaxing and sprucing yourself up!