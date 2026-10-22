Sorting by

×

Today’s Happenings: October 23, 2026

by | Oct 22, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2026

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Journaling Workshop at Girouxville by Smoky River FCSS. Call Anita (78) -837-2220 for details.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Read Aloud Club meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Read with our facilitator!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23, 2026

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built First English Petrol Auto

1969 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichto, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23, 2026

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government. The issue is now dead despite a rallying cry one week later from Councillor Rollie Johnson.

Oct. 23, 1974: Faust is left without chlorinated water for three weeks after its two chlorinators break down.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1991: South Peace News reports KFC announces Ed Cunningham begins work as store manager in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1994: Peter Cecil Tomkins, 45, of Gift Lake, dies on Utikuma Lake after his canoe overturns.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2005: Trevor Laboucan scores at 3:40 of overtime to give the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-5 win in the NPHL opener over the High Prairie Regals. George Bennett drops the puck to officially open the season.

Oct. 23, 2008: A Canyon Creek man dies after being hit by a train near the community. His name is not released.

Oct. 23, 2010: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion hosts the Legion District meeting. Local Air Cadets join in a march before the meetings begin.

Oct. 23, 2013: POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie receives the 2013 Outstanding Retailer Award in Toronto for Best Building Supply/Home Centre under 25,000 square feet.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: Big Lakes County elects Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as its new reeve.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

Oct. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports a Grande Prairie man, Blake Murphy, is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt on May 17, 2017.

Oct. 23, 2019: The Greater Metro Hockey League announces that High Prairie is getting a Junior A franchise; the High Prairie Red Wings.

This Day in World History – October 23, 2026

    42 BC – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian.

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1812 – Failed coup against emperor Napoleon.

1814 – First plastic surgery is performed in England.

1917 – Lenin speaks against Kamenev, Kollontai, Stalin & Trotsky.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the third time.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royals contract.

1954 – Britain, France & USSR agree to end occupation of Germany.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1978 – China & Japan formally end four decades of dissension.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes first Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win second World Series.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is first song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in first week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Short journeys in your neighbourhood, perhaps connected with a group you are associated with, could take up a lot of your time today! Fascinating and stimulating emails or calls could arrive! Books and magazine articles could provide information that sends you in a new direction in some way! Write down your ideas! You will want to remember them all!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unexpected money developments could brighten your day today! Perhaps you will get a raise or an increase in some other form of income! Technology could be involved in some way, or a long-term goal you have been striving for finally brings in some benefits! There might be uncertainty about when it is coming or exactly how much it will be, but the outcome will be gratifying all the same!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A surprising revelation, either from within or from sources like books, the Internet, or communications from others could set you in an entirely new direction! You will have an increased sense of freedom, as well as a clearer and more progressive outlook! You might consider some pretty heavy changes in your life, but do not make any final decisions or arrangements today! Wait before putting your ideas into action!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Discoveries made through occult sciences such as astrology or numerology could see you embrace some rather revolutionary ideas about yourself, the world, and life! You could become involved with a group associated with metaphysical studies or take an online class or workshop of some kind! This could mean a new direction for you in some way! It might greatly enhance your life and thinking!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sudden lucky breaks could come your way today, possibly through friends or groups with which you are involved! A long-term goal you have been working toward might bring unexpected but wonderful results! Group activities, particularly those involving social or political issues, could take up a lot of your time! This promises to be a busy, productive day! Expect the unexpected!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might feel the desire to break free from your daily routine, particularly regarding career matters! You might consider developing a business of your own, one that would give you a lot more freedom than you currently have! This is a good day to start looking into it! You might find there are more possibilities out there than you expected!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A sudden and unexpected opportunity to take a journey by air could come your way today! This might be something you have wanted for a long time finally manifesting! Certainly, adventure is in the air, although it might be mental adventure as much as physical! Some information could come your way that catapults you into a new and exciting field of interest! This promises to be a thoroughly stimulating day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Technology could pave the way for you to greatly increase your income, possibly through new skills or investments! This is likely to be a very positive development, setting the stage for future financial success! Some unusual, interesting dreams could come your way, bringing unexpected revelations about you and your past – and possibly your future! Write them down! They could hold important messages for you from your higher self!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The unexpected need to take a journey by air or spend a lot of time working could bring about an inconvenient separation from your partner! While the reasons for this situation and the projected outcome are very positive, it can cause a temporary upset in your relationship! Do not worry about it! The upset will pass, particularly when the desired results are attained! Concentrate on the matter at hand!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is your workplace upgrading its equipment? Are you in the process of increasing your technology skills? Today’s planets show that success and advancement through technology are definitely in the offing for you! If you have been thinking about purchasing a computer, do it today if you can! Whatever your goals, you can harness current innovations to help them along! Give it some thought!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some close friends could turn you on to a new interest or perhaps a group you might want to join! Intellectual stimulation through those closest to you could open the way to new plans and innovations! You might want to try combining artistic interests with technology, perhaps expanding your knowledge of photography, computer graphics, or filmmaking! Success and good fortune through such activities are strongly indicated!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sudden, unexpected news could arrive today, perhaps by mail or phone! You could host a group meeting or gathering of some kind! A lot of exciting information and stimulating conversation could take place, bringing fresh ideas that spark new interests! Expect a very busy but productive day, looking ahead toward the future rather than back toward the past!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More

We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry and more

CANADIAN PICKERS! Downsizing? Moving? Buying Silver Flatware & Jewelry. We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry, Rings, Chains, etc. Ted or Joy 825-966-4373. Ad ...More

Seeking applications for Medical Appeal Panel

THE MINISTER OF ASSISTED LIVING and Social Services is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving as members for the Medical Appeal Panel. Visit: ...More

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

We Buy Silver!
We Buy Silver!

Turn your silver into Cash Paid on the spot – All Mint Sets – Canadian and American. Canadian Silver Coins 1968 and Older. American ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

BUYING OLD JEWELRY
BUYING OLD JEWELRY

BUYING OLD JEWELRY – Rings, Chains, Charms, Bracelets, Brooches, Pendants, Necklaces, etc. Vintage Jewelry | Gold Jewelry | Silver Jewelry | Broken Gold & ...More

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Kneehill council approves $2.8 million draw from reserves for capital equipment purchases

Kneehill County council approved the drawing of over $2.8 million from reserves for the purchase of new vehicles and equipment for 2027. The decision, along with several other related resolutions, was made at the Oct. 13 regular meeting of council. Councillors heard a report from the Infrastructure department requesting direction for the 2027 capital equipment […] ...More

Alberta Municipalities resolutions include nod to infrastructure worries

The recent Alberta Municipalities conference in Edmonton the was a chance for municipal officials to get re-acquainted, but it was also a chance for the organization to do what it does best: gather consensus on critical issues facing municipalities including the Town of Drumheller. A major part of the association’s work is lobbying, and every […] ...More

Jasper earns five blooms for community spirit
Jasper earns five blooms for community spirit

Jasper Communities in Bloom (CIB) members Madison Kinshella, Danny Frechette and Erin Steeves stand with CIB judges Bob Lewis, Berta Briggs and Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland. Jasper earned five out of five blooms in this year’s Communities in Bloom Alberta Awards, placing it among just two communities in the province to receive the top rating. […] ...More

Through the Lens: Paula Kirman’s 21-Year Journey Documenting Edmonton’s Social Movements
Through the Lens: Paula Kirman’s 21-Year Journey Documenting Edmonton’s Social Movements

Paula Kirman is a photo/journalist, videographer and filmmaker in Edmonton. Photo by Dan Hempel. (ANNews) – For more than two decades, Paula Kirman has been documenting Edmonton through a camera lens. Her work has taken her from peace marches and social justice demonstrations to Indigenous events, missing and murdered Indigenous women awareness initiatives, community gatherings […] ...More

Chamber brings businesses and local leaders together at first State of the Region
Chamber brings businesses and local leaders together at first State of the Region

Strathmore and Wheatland County’s future was the focus of the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural State of the Region event on Oct. 8 at the Strathmore Civic Centre, bringing community leaders together to discuss regional priorities and future opportunities. – Melissa Crispin-Piche, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Business growth, regional investment and the challenges […] ...More

Canada’s temporary workers trapped between two federal bureaucracies
Canada’s temporary workers trapped between two federal bureaucracies

Glenn Cormier and his wife Meredith outside their pub on Bowen Island, B.C. They lost three temporary foreign workers in 2026 due to the lack of coordination between two federal departments. Photo: Submitted An immigration lawyer sent Sofia a one-line message on Aug. 31, 2026: “Stop working immediately.” Her employer’s Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) […] ...More

Jasper paid parking to start April 1 next year
Jasper paid parking to start April 1 next year

Paid parking in Jasper will be extended by a month in 2027. The program generated $1.34 million in 2025. Paid parking will resume a month earlier in Jasper next year. On October 6 council voted to extend the annual season from May 1 to Oct. 31, with the added month expected to generate an estimated […] ...More

Community newspapers connect remotely housed Albertans to satellite internet rebate
Community newspapers connect remotely housed Albertans to satellite internet rebate

Satellites in low orbit now make dishes like this one a reasonable option for high-speed internet in remote Alberta locales. In this instance, it’s a home in Brazil facing skyward for service. – iStock The target audience for a new rebate in Alberta may need the print version of their community newspaper to first learn […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 14, 2026

Recent Comments

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

Canada’s temporary workers trapped between two federal bureaucracies

Glenn Cormier and his wife Meredith outside their pub on Bowen Island, B.C. They lost three temporary foreign workers in 2026 due to the lack of coordination between two federal departments. Photo: Submitted Shilpashree Jagannathan, [... Read More ]

Prairie municipalities unite to boost Port of Churchill trade

NIPAWIN, Sask. – A newly formed coalition of municipalities from Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta is working to build a unified voice around transportation, trade and economic opportunities connected to the Port of Churchill and Western [... Read More ]

BC’s central coast to vote on getting 911 service

Marilyn Slett, elected chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council and the former long-serving president of the Coastal First Nations–Great Bear Initiative. Photo by: Sonal Gupta / Canada’s National Observer. For many Canadians in a [... Read More ]

As parts of the Nicola River run dry, a father fears what his children will inherit

Brian Holmes, a councillor for the Upper Nicola Band, walks through a dry stretch of the Nicola River on Sept. 18, 2026, a few minutes downstream from his community of spaxmn (Douglas Lake) in the [... Read More ]

Backup ferry ‘no longer meets the needs’ of Grand Manan: Mayor

The Grand Manan V ferry vessel is seen in a 2020 photo. Mayor Bonnie Morse said Tuesday that the vessel “no longer meets the needs of our community” after it broke down twice in one [... Read More ]

New ‘hybrid’ water treatment plant at Osoyoos’s Jack Shaw Park

A fresh strategy to address water quality issues in the Town of Osoyoos has been approved by Council, with an initial green light given to a new location for a “hybrid” water treatment plant under [... Read More ]

Immigrants unsure of their future in Quebec following the PQ victory

Quebec’s temporary residents are uncertain of their future in the province following the Oct. 12 election. Photo: Natalia Rivero Natalia Rivero, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon succeeded in growing the [... Read More ]

Blasting begins for new Ampere facility in Iqaluit

A Tower Arctic Ltd. worker operates machinery on a vacant plot at 4120 Road to Nowhere to flatten ground for Ampere Makerspace’s future economic development hub. Blasting and drilling is scheduled from Friday through Oct. [... Read More ]

County of Essex requesting Hydro One accelerate and prioritize its local infrastructure investments to eliminate power flickers

Council for the County of Essex will formally request that Hydro One accelerate and prioritize its local infrastructure investments to eliminate chronic power flickers and establish verifiable grid reliability. Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy presented this [... Read More ]

Local Surveillance Team created in Kahnawake

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) approved a $1 million pilot project this week to establish a 12-member Community Surveillance Team designed to observe, report – and deter – suspicious behaviour in Kahnawake. File photo [... Read More ]

Whitehorse lands to remain as green space after council axes OCP amendment

The usual calm and quiet of city council procedure was shattered by a round of applause in the gallery on Oct. 13 as council voted to kibosh Gladiator Metals’ proposal to amend Whitehorse’s Official Community [... Read More ]