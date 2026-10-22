Today’s Happenings: October 23, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2026

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Journaling Workshop at Girouxville by Smoky River FCSS. Call Anita (78) -837-2220 for details.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Read Aloud Club meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Read with our facilitator!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23, 2026

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built First English Petrol Auto

1969 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichto, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23, 2026

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government. The issue is now dead despite a rallying cry one week later from Councillor Rollie Johnson.

Oct. 23, 1974: Faust is left without chlorinated water for three weeks after its two chlorinators break down.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1991: South Peace News reports KFC announces Ed Cunningham begins work as store manager in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1994: Peter Cecil Tomkins, 45, of Gift Lake, dies on Utikuma Lake after his canoe overturns.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2005: Trevor Laboucan scores at 3:40 of overtime to give the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-5 win in the NPHL opener over the High Prairie Regals. George Bennett drops the puck to officially open the season.

Oct. 23, 2008: A Canyon Creek man dies after being hit by a train near the community. His name is not released.

Oct. 23, 2010: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion hosts the Legion District meeting. Local Air Cadets join in a march before the meetings begin.

Oct. 23, 2013: POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie receives the 2013 Outstanding Retailer Award in Toronto for Best Building Supply/Home Centre under 25,000 square feet.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: Big Lakes County elects Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as its new reeve.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

Oct. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports a Grande Prairie man, Blake Murphy, is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt on May 17, 2017.

Oct. 23, 2019: The Greater Metro Hockey League announces that High Prairie is getting a Junior A franchise; the High Prairie Red Wings.

This Day in World History – October 23, 2026

42 BC – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian.

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1812 – Failed coup against emperor Napoleon.

1814 – First plastic surgery is performed in England.

1917 – Lenin speaks against Kamenev, Kollontai, Stalin & Trotsky.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the third time.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royals contract.

1954 – Britain, France & USSR agree to end occupation of Germany.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1978 – China & Japan formally end four decades of dissension.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes first Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win second World Series.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is first song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in first week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Short journeys in your neighbourhood, perhaps connected with a group you are associated with, could take up a lot of your time today! Fascinating and stimulating emails or calls could arrive! Books and magazine articles could provide information that sends you in a new direction in some way! Write down your ideas! You will want to remember them all!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unexpected money developments could brighten your day today! Perhaps you will get a raise or an increase in some other form of income! Technology could be involved in some way, or a long-term goal you have been striving for finally brings in some benefits! There might be uncertainty about when it is coming or exactly how much it will be, but the outcome will be gratifying all the same!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A surprising revelation, either from within or from sources like books, the Internet, or communications from others could set you in an entirely new direction! You will have an increased sense of freedom, as well as a clearer and more progressive outlook! You might consider some pretty heavy changes in your life, but do not make any final decisions or arrangements today! Wait before putting your ideas into action!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Discoveries made through occult sciences such as astrology or numerology could see you embrace some rather revolutionary ideas about yourself, the world, and life! You could become involved with a group associated with metaphysical studies or take an online class or workshop of some kind! This could mean a new direction for you in some way! It might greatly enhance your life and thinking!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sudden lucky breaks could come your way today, possibly through friends or groups with which you are involved! A long-term goal you have been working toward might bring unexpected but wonderful results! Group activities, particularly those involving social or political issues, could take up a lot of your time! This promises to be a busy, productive day! Expect the unexpected!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might feel the desire to break free from your daily routine, particularly regarding career matters! You might consider developing a business of your own, one that would give you a lot more freedom than you currently have! This is a good day to start looking into it! You might find there are more possibilities out there than you expected!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A sudden and unexpected opportunity to take a journey by air could come your way today! This might be something you have wanted for a long time finally manifesting! Certainly, adventure is in the air, although it might be mental adventure as much as physical! Some information could come your way that catapults you into a new and exciting field of interest! This promises to be a thoroughly stimulating day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Technology could pave the way for you to greatly increase your income, possibly through new skills or investments! This is likely to be a very positive development, setting the stage for future financial success! Some unusual, interesting dreams could come your way, bringing unexpected revelations about you and your past – and possibly your future! Write them down! They could hold important messages for you from your higher self!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The unexpected need to take a journey by air or spend a lot of time working could bring about an inconvenient separation from your partner! While the reasons for this situation and the projected outcome are very positive, it can cause a temporary upset in your relationship! Do not worry about it! The upset will pass, particularly when the desired results are attained! Concentrate on the matter at hand!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is your workplace upgrading its equipment? Are you in the process of increasing your technology skills? Today’s planets show that success and advancement through technology are definitely in the offing for you! If you have been thinking about purchasing a computer, do it today if you can! Whatever your goals, you can harness current innovations to help them along! Give it some thought!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some close friends could turn you on to a new interest or perhaps a group you might want to join! Intellectual stimulation through those closest to you could open the way to new plans and innovations! You might want to try combining artistic interests with technology, perhaps expanding your knowledge of photography, computer graphics, or filmmaking! Success and good fortune through such activities are strongly indicated!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sudden, unexpected news could arrive today, perhaps by mail or phone! You could host a group meeting or gathering of some kind! A lot of exciting information and stimulating conversation could take place, bringing fresh ideas that spark new interests! Expect a very busy but productive day, looking ahead toward the future rather than back toward the past!