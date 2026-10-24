Today’s Happenings: October 24, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 24, 2026

United Nations Day!

World Polio Day!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Beads of Water with Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council at HP Museum. Free!

1 – 3 p.m. – Pumpkin Carving Contest at HP Municipal Library. Ages 12-17 years.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 24, 2026

1632 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, First to Observe Bacteria

1817 – H. Mège-Mouriés, Inventor of Margarine

1920 – Julius Youngner, Helped Develop Polio Vaccine

1930 – Jiles Richardson, “The Big Bopper” Musician

1946 – Jerry Edmonton, Steppenwolf Drummer

1954 – Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group Founder

1985 – Wayne Rooney, Manchester United Great

1986 – Drake, Canadian Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 24, 2026

Oct. 24, 1912: Mr. P. Tomkins is elected president of the newly-formed Grouard Curling Club. About 25 attend a meeting in the Western Hotel to form the club.

Oct. 24, 1959: Terry Anderson of High Prairie is elected NPHL president succeeding Paul Mercier of Grimshaw at the league’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 1966: High Prairie town council signs a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 24, 1969: An open house is held to welcome Harold Kjemhus as the new Esso Bulk agent in High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1973: A car driven by Leonard Kruger, of High Prairie, collides with a school bus driven by Mrs. G. Smith, of Enilda, nine miles south of Grouard. No children were on the bus, no injuries occurred. No fault is reported.

Oct. 24, 1978: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is officially born by an Order in Council.

Oct. 24, 1981: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team wins a tournament in Edson by winning eight straight games over four matches in the playoff round.

Oct. 24, 1983: Yvonne Hendry opens Hendry’s Management and Accounting Services beside the Elks Hall.

Oct. 24, 1987: General Service Garage holds a grand opening celebration under the new owner, Don Charrois.

Oct. 24, 1989: Paul Henry Giroux, 41, and Emile Russell Giroux, 43, die in a head-on collision north of High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1994: Citizens in the I.D. vote 664-89 in favour of incorporation effective Jan. 1, 1995.

Oct. 24, 2001: Ken Killeen is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes defeating Craig Bissell.

Oct. 24, 2006: The cabin being built at the Sports Palace parking lot for the cabin lottery is transported to its new home in Joussard.

Oct. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports former High Prairie resident Ryan Zahacy designs the winning entry in the Globe Design a Shoe competition.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Police Cadets are given a special demonstration by a police dog as part of a day of training and activities at Prairie River Junior High School.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club members Edwina Ayles, Julia Isaac, Keana Duchesneau, Melissa Isaac and Chantelle Billings win medals at a meet in Sundre, AB.

Oct. 24, 2011: The end of an era occurs as Greyhound ceases to offer passenger service from High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council fires CAO Chris Parker and pays him three month’s salary or $25,416.51. Parker was hired May 20.

Oct. 24, 2012: South Peace News publishes a special eight-page section to recognize Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 40th anniversary as owners. The supplement is published without their knowledge.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes re-elects Alvin Billings to serve as reeve for the coming year.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to continue its wolf bounty program until the end of 2013.

Oct. 24, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester questions the hours worked by CAO Keli Tamaklo.

Oct. 24, 2012: Jillian Payne receives several awards for being the top Grade 12 academic student at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School during the 2011-12 school year at the awards banquet.

Oct. 24, 2012: Marie Zylla passes away at the age of 78 years. She and her husband, Pastor Mike Zylla, served High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church for over four years from 1957-61.

Oct. 24, 2013: Maureen Butterfield is presented with a jacket for being an Alberta finalist in the Canadian Curling Association’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Oct. 24, 2016: Cenovus Energy makes a $250,000 donation to Northland School Division.

Oct. 24, 2017: A new sign for the High Prairie Medical Clinic is installed at the R/X Drug Mart in preparation for their move into the building.

Oct. 24, 2017: Kenneth Lindsay Sandquist passes away in Red Deer at the age of 49 years. He was the son of long-time High Prairie residents Ken and Marlene Sandquist.

Oct. 24, 2019: An elated Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn reports that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – October 24, 2026

1648 – Treaty of Westphalia signed, Switzerland’s independence recognized.

1836 – Earliest US patent for a phosphorus friction match occurs.

1851 – William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.

1857 – World’s first soccer club, Sheffield FC, founded in England.

1861 – First US transcontinental telegram is sent.

1881 – Levi P. Morton drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.

1901 – Anna Taylor is first woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1903 – First trotter to run a mile under 2 minutes [Lou Dillon 1:58.1].

1908 – Billy Murray hits the charts with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

1911 – Orville Wright remained in the air 9:45 seconds in plane.

1926 – Harry Houdini’s last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1931 – Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.

1938 – US forbids child labor in factories.

1939 – Nylon stockings go on sale for first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

1945 – Charter of United Nations comes into effect.

1949 – Construction begins on the United Nations headquarters in New York.

1958 – USSR lends Egypt 400 million rubles to build Aswan Dam.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis occurs.

1963 – KRO shows first episode of Bonanza.

1970 – Nancy Walker creates Ida Morgenstein on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

1989 – American televangelist Jim Bakker sentenced to 50 years for fraud.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves to win 88th World Series.

2009 – First International Day of Climate Action occurs.

2013 – Argentine presidential election tie occurs; runoff triggered.

2017 – Dog doping scandal confirmed by officials of Iditarod dog race.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 24, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This could be a confusing day for you! Financial issues might be complicated by computer glitches or failures in communication! Keep pushing, however, and whatever you are trying to straighten out will be resolved! An opportunity to participate in a project you have never tried before could have you doubting your abilities! Believe in yourself and then move ahead! There is a first time for everything!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Financial issues might have you and your partner a bit more on edge than you need to be! Perhaps money is tighter than usual right now, and you have to put off purchases you want to make! Try to work it out! This is a great day to reach a compromise in just about any touchy situation, because you should be in just the right space to see both sides of any issue!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today your intellect is flying high! A number of new ideas, perhaps about political or social issues, might excite your curiosity and cause you to want to spend hours in the library or on the Internet! Mundane tasks still need handling, however! This might be frustrating because it takes you away from your quest! If you get the basics done quickly, you can return without causing any undue guilt!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your imagination is working overtime today and you might spend hours at a computer writing or in front of an easel or piano creating your own brand of painting or music! This drive to create comes from the heart and should not be ignored no matter what other issues come up! Take care of whatever needs to be handled and then follow your inspiration! You may be surprised at what you produce!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A conflict between your responsibilities to family and obligations to friends could rear its ugly head today! You might want to attend an event but need to deal with emotional issues in the home immediately! It could be difficult to keep a cool head under these circumstances! If you can, you should find a way to satisfy your family and go out1 Step back and be objective!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Dissatisfaction with certain job conditions might come to a head today! A discussion with colleagues might be necessary to defuse a potentially explosive situation! Clear, honest communication is necessary in order to avoid misunderstandings! Try to remain objective! Do not let your emotions take control! Things will work out to everyone’s satisfaction! The situation is temporary and unlikely to have lasting negative effects!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have been planning a long trip by air, today you might doubt whether you should continue with your plans! Money or safety might be the issues! Be aware your fears may run away with you! The situation may be more secure than it appears! You might want to attend an online class or lecture, perhaps on computer science or some other technology! As with the vacation plans, try to view this objectively!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might feel too overwrought to concentrate on whatever goals you are trying to reach, particularly if they are financial! Past issues might crop up at inopportune times but will still need to be released! If you are not careful, this could get in the way of just about anything you need to do! Keeping cool is the most important thing to remember!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You tend to be pretty self-assured, but self-esteem issues dating from long ago could surface today! You might feel like a schoolchild called on to recite! This could cause a few snags in your relationships or interfere with your effectiveness at social occasions! Try to remain objective! Do not lose sight of who you are! Do not let old insecurity interfere with your effectiveness!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel a bit bloated and slow, which could interfere with your daily routine! You could also feel unmotivated about work! You might not feel like exercising, but it is important you do it anyway! Moving the body can clear your head and put you in the proper frame of mind to get on with your day! It can also help purge your tissues of all the excess toxins!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today your job or another activity could require your artistic skills for a particular project! You may not be used to this, so it could throw you into a bit of a panic! There should be others around who can collaborate with you, so you will be all right! A tendency to be overly emotional could interfere with just about anything you try! Stay centered!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A subject of interest you have been pursuing could bring up some deeply buried emotions today! You might want to retreat into your mind and try to make sense of it, although analyzing it intellectually may not be the answer! Avoid emotional confrontations! Things might be said that should not be said, and they will not be easily forgotten! In the evening, watch a movie full of special effects!