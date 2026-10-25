Today’s Happenings: October 25, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 25, 2026

World Opera Day!

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 25, 2026

1825 – Johann B. Strauss Jr., Waltz King Composer

1864 – John Francis Dodge, Co-Founder of Dodge Brothers

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish Artist

1888 – Richard E. Byrd, First to Reach Both Poles

1913 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo “Butcher of Lyon”

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Last Shah of Iran

1928 – Marion Ross, Happy Day Actress

1940 – Bobby Knight, Indiana Hoosiers Coach

1941 – Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Singer

1944 – Kathy Danoff, Starland Vocal Band Singer

1957 – Robbie Macintosh, Pretenders Guitarist

1966 – Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leaf

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian Comedian/Actress

1970 – Ed Robertson, Barenaked Ladies Musician

1971 – Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expo

1984 – Katy Perry, American Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – October 25, 2026

Oct. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the new $7,000 public school is nearing completion.

Oct. 25, 1953: Lee J. Boyd, of Peace River, is elected president of a new senior hockey league in the Peace Country. It was decided the league would likely operate with three or four teams from Peace River, Fairview, McLennan and Falher. The NPHL is not officially born yet but close to reality.

Oct. 25, 1962: Alberta Highways Minister Gordon Taylor announces a bridge will be build across the Little Smoky River 11 miles south and 1 1/2 miles west of Girouxville.

Oct. 25, 1970: Former High Prairie mayor and businessman Max Vanderaegen dies suddenly at the age of 57 years. He operated a hardware store, car agency, garage and machine agency.

Oct. 25, 1971: Archie Calliou begins his job in Counselling Services in the field of alcoholism.

Oct. 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Herb Marquardt is appointed president of the Land of the Mighty Peace Tourist Association annual meeting in High Prairie.

Oct. 25, 1972: Jeff and Mary Burgar publish their first issue of South Peace News after taking over from Reg Burgar.

Oct. 25, 1974: The G. Tessier Memorial Hall in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 25, 1975: Dennis Peyre opens Peyre Farm Equipment.

Oct. 25, 1990: Steven Matthews of the High Prairie Regals becomes the first player to receive a 10-game suspension after the NPHL adopts a new rule on match penalties.

Oct. 25, 1993: Reformer David Chatters wins the federal seat for Athabasca.

Oct. 25, 2000: South Peace News reports no youths have been charged under the town’s new curfew bylaw implemented Jan. 1.

Oct. 25, 2001: Amanda LaPointe begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Oct. 25, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors form a committee to examine possible pay raises. Reeve Myler Savill and councillors Alvin Billings and Randy Ehman are selected.

Oct. 25, 2008: High Prairie’s Jeromy and Amy Whalen win $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Extra draw.

Oct. 25, 2008: Proceeds from the Ducks Unlimited Banquet in High Prairie are expected to top $25,000.

Oct. 25, 2010: Peavine mourns the passing of Mary Ann Cunningham at the age of 98 years.

Oct. 25, 2015: Six High Prairie Legion members hold a one-hour vigil for their slain comrades in Eastern Canada.

Oct. 25, 2016: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25, 2016: Kim Dumont is given a plaque recognizing her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 25, 2017: South Peace News staff celebrate Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 45th anniversary as publishers of the paper with cake and a lunch.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County stops control of grasshoppers after being advised they are not authorized to provide services. County staff cannot provide product as they are not a licensed vendor.

This Day in World History – October 25, 2026

1521 – Emperor Charles V bans wooden buildings in Amsterdam.

1577 – Pope Gregory XIII asks renewal of ecclesiastical hymns.

1616 – Dutch East India Company ship discovers Australia.

1621 – Plymouth colony disallows sport on Christmas Day.

1854 – The infamous Charge of Light Brigade occurs during Crimean War.

1861 – Toronto Stock Exchange created.

1870 – Postcards first used in USA.

1918 – Canadian steamship “Princess Sophia” sinks off Alaska, 398 die.

1932 – Benito Mussolini promises to remain dictator for 30 years.

1941 – Germany attacks Moscow.

1943 – Burma railroad completed & opens.

1945 – Japanese surrender Taiwan to General Chiang Kai-shek.

1946 – First trial against Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

1955 – Tappan sells first microwave oven.

1960 – First electronic wrist watch placed on sale.

1963 – Anti-Kennedy “Wanted for Treason” pamphlets scattered in Dallas.

1964 – Rolling Stones appear on Ed Sullivan for the first time.

1968 – Yoko Ono announces she is having John Lennon’s baby.

1971 – General Meeting of UN agrees to admit People’s Republic of China.

1976 – Clarence Norris pardoned: last known survivor of 9 Scottsboro Boys.

1983 – US invades Grenada, a country 1/2,000 its population.

1986 – International Red Cross ousted from South Africa.

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available.

2017 – First fossil of ichthyosaur, 152 million years old, found.

2018 – Super Typhoon Yutu strikes west Pacific with winds of 180 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 25, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is not the day to plan a trip by air! Everything that can go wrong with such a trip will – delays, lost luggage, obnoxious seatmates! If you have one planned for today, change it to a future date if possible! This also is not a good day to take an online class, since your attention span could be unusually short! What can you do? Relax, read, surf the Internet. Read a newspaper! A lot of interesting information could spark your curiosity!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – One of your ambitions in life is to be financially independent, and lately you might have made great strides toward attaining that goal! Today, through no fault of your own, you may receive information that indicates there may have been a setback! However, all is not as it seems! Do not go into a panic until you know all the facts! You are probably still right on track!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact you do not really know this person as well as you thought you did! Information could set you off on a search for knowledge that keeps you occupied for hours! A child or young person could come to you and ask for help! This promises to be a busy but interesting day! Make the most of it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind is likely to be going a thousand miles an hour today! Thoughts and ideas are pouring into your head like rain from the sky! Some of them might be confusing and others contradictory! You might be tempted to puzzle over them until you give yourself a headache! Write them down and look at them in a day or two! Your ideas are more likely to make sense to you then!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An old friend you have not seen for a long time may suddenly resurface, perhaps contacting you through social media! This could take you by surprise, but you will not be any less happy to talk to him or her again! Surprising news of another kind may come to you through email or phone, and this might set you off in a totally different direction from the one you started in this morning!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A sudden, unexpected problem at home could be rather upsetting! This probably relates to plumbing, electricity, or some other kind of home equipment! You will have to handle it, which means you will be housebound for most of the day waiting for a repairman when you would rather be out! A friend might hear of your predicament and come over to keep you company!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Upsetting news you receive from far away, perhaps by phone or email, could send you into an emotional tailspin! There is an aura of uncertainty about what you hear – it may not make sense! Before you pass along the news or panic, make sure you know all the facts! You are likely to find it has been blown all out of proportion! In view of this, you deserve a fun evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Computer glitches or bank errors might send erroneous information to you about your finances! Perhaps the bank says you have less money than you do, or a bill is higher than you thought it should be! If you can, make sure it gets settled today! You will not want to spend your day under this cloud! You will probably want to indulge in total frivolity! Go ahead! You deserve it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You and someone close could disagree on an issue both of you feel strongly about! Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out! Let it go! It is not worth ruining your relationship! Someone you know might be headed for divorce or moving away, and the news could be a shock to you! This should be a day of surprises – not all of them pleasant!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Problems with machines could have your nerves on edge! This may be one day when everything seems to break! Some problems you might be able to fix yourself, but at least one may involve something that has to be replaced! This might be the one you need the most right now! Think of it as a sign from the universe that you should do something else! That is the only way to stay sane!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might attend a small party or group event with some friends, if possible, and become separated from them! Do not panic! You will probably run into them later! You might meet some new friends and hear some news that could interest you! This is a day when cell phones and other handheld devices are likely to come in handy! You will want to record or pass on a lot of information!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Surprise visitors could result in a small impromptu party of some sort, if possible! This could be fun for you, but it could also be a bit irritating! It might interfere with something you had planned! There is nothing you can do without sounding like Scrooge! Go with the flow, enjoy yourself, and then try to salvage your own plans as best as you can!