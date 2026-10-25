Today’s Happenings: October 26, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 26, 2026

National Pumpkin Day!

Canadian School Library Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River council meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 26, 2026

1854 – C.W. Post, Maker of Breakfast Cereals

1975 – H.B. Warner, Sunset Boulevard Actor

1912 – Don Siegel, Escape from Alcatraz Director

1914 – Jackie Coogan, Addams Family Actor

1936 – Bruce Belland, Tim Conway Hour Singer

1936 – Shelley Morrison, Will & Grace Actress

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1946 – Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, Former US First Lady

1953 – Julian Strickland, B52’s Drummer

1953 – Lauren Tewes, Loveboat Actress

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy Animator

1976 – Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flame

1978 – C.M. Punk, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 26, 2026

Oct. 26, 1912: Mr. Walford opens the North-Western Drug Company in Grouard.

Oct. 26, 1912: The Grouard News reports two survey parties for railway companies are working in the area. One east of Grouard is working for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway while the other is on the north shore of the lake working for the Alberta and Great Eastern Railway.

Oct. 26, 1914: Post office inspector A.L. Auger promises improved postal service in Grouard after the railway arrives.

Oct. 26, 1937: The Providence Hospital, formerly the Paulson Hospital, opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 26, 1937: The High Prairie Elks Lodge No. 279 is granted a charter.

Oct. 26, 1954: The new Joussard School is built and ready to receive pupils. It is situated next to the old building.

Oct. 26, 1958: Fire destroys the original building of St. Bruno Mission that was serving as a warehouse.

Oct. 26, 1961: The High Prairie Home and School Association meets and asks the health inspector to regularly inspect area schools to make sure they are clean.

Oct. 26, 1963: A two-car collision on Highway 2 seven miles west of High Prairie claims the life of Kathleen Sekulich, 60.

Oct. 26, 1969: Fred Dean Kunce passes away at the age of 71 years. He served in World War I and farmed in the Big Prairie area.

Oct. 26, 1971: Jesse Porter’s trailer receives about $4,500 in damages after it catches fire. The cause is unknown but Porter had fire insurance.

Oct. 26, 1977: High Prairie Minor Hockey, figure skating and the Regals attend a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to the proposed 25 per cent rate increase by the recreation board. All three cite financial hardships in the increased rate as their registration fees were already set before the proposed rate increase. The increase called for ice rent of $15 per hour, up from $12.

Oct. 26, 1988: High Prairie town council employs the services of a “head hunting” firm to find a replacement for town manager John Jarvie. The cost could reach as high as $20,000. They also agree to spend $500 on Jarvie’s going away party.

Oct. 26, 1993: Grimshaw Huskies’ player Shane Gould pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to assaulting a Regals’ fan and is fined $220. Gould was tossed from a game and poked at a fan with his stick.

Oct. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie pays former town manager Ken Morgan $43,347.15 to leave his job despite earlier claims that Morgan simply resigned.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not submit a proposal for a provincial police school. At the same time, Northern Lakes College is busy preparing a bid.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council approves the destruction of the outdoor swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 2005: Myler Savill is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes replacing Ken Killeen.

Oct. 26, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a Certificate of Commendation from Alberta Gov-Gen. David Johnston for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009. Earlier, he received the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton on Oct. 22, 2010, and a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service on Nov. 22, 2010.

Oct. 26, 2011: Linda Cox appears before High Prairie town council demanding accountability. She says she represents about 300 taxpayers and adds that council did not act in good faith to address recommendations in Archie Grover’s 2010 corporate review.

Oct. 26, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page story indicating that Boston Pizza is asking for interest in a High Prairie franchise.

Oct. 26, 2016: Over $150,000 worth of sports equipment was delivered to High Prairie by Sports Central. High Prairie was in the process of setting up a charity to disperse the equipment to needy families.

Oct. 26, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ linebacker Dustin Alook wins the Coaches’ Award as the Mighty Peace Football Conference hands out its awards. Renegades’ coach Tom Duchesneau wins Coach-of-the-Year honours.

This Day in World History – October 26, 2026

1492 – Lead [graphite] pencils first used.

1858 – Hamilton Smith patents rotary washing machine.

1861 – Pony Express [Missouri to California] ends after 19 months.

1881 – OK Corral Gunfight occurs in Tombstone.

1901 – First recorded use of “getaway car” occurs after Paris robbery.

1905 – Union of Sweden & Norway ends.

1916 – Margaret Sanger arrested for obscenity [advocating birth control].

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives Stonehenge to the British government.

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India.

1951 – Winston Churchill re-elected British PM at the age of 76.

1954 – Chevrolet unveils V-8 engine.

1958 – PanAm flies first transatlantic jet from New York to Paris.

1970 – “Doonesbury” comic strip debuts in 28 newspapers.

1972 – Guided tours of Alcatraz begin.

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Somalia.

1984 – Stephanie Fae Beauclair gets baboon heart transplant, lives 21 days.

1988 – Donald Trump bills Mike Tyson $2 million for 4 months’ advice.

1992 – Charlottetown Accord fails in Canada-wide referendum.

1997 – Canadian Jacques Villeneuve wins F1 World Drivers Championship.

2005 – Chicago White Sox win World Series for first time in 88 years.

2015 – World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic.

2017 – Cremation ceremony for Thailand’s king a year after his death.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern becomes world’s youngest female head of gov’t [New Zealand].

2018 – Rhine River in drought with lowest levels since 1920s.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 26, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Having a sense of community unites the people around you in aiming for a common goal, and this could be a new interest for you! Warm and loving emails and calls could come from family, close friends, or your life partner! An impromptu short trip to a favourite place could result in a pleasant surprise! This promises to be a busy day and a great one!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are feeling especially sharp! Your thoughts are more focused than usual and your mind especially penetrating! A promised get-together with friends or loved ones may have to be delayed, but it will take place! Information about possible business opportunities could come through periodicals, and if you like them, check them out! The outlook on anything that comes your way today is especially bright!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Practical thoughts may be the result of unconscious impulses brought to the surface by events at home! Old traumas and phobias could be released, although you should take care to not dwell on them too much or you will reinforce them instead of getting rid of them! Your imagination is flying high! You might focus it on decorating your house! You could find antiques especially appealing!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Gatherings in your neighbourhood could bring new and interesting information your way! A message from an acquaintance could send you down a new path toward a new goal! Relations with everyone around you from your romantic partner to the most casual of acquaintances, should be warm and congenial! Conversations should be stimulating!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Success in a project you have been working on could mean you want to go out and celebrate! You might feel guilty about doing it, but go ahead! Order a glass of wine and dessert! Tonight is the night to forget work and go for sheer, unadulterated pleasure! You have the break coming! Your efforts are finally being recognized, and you are on your way! Enjoy your good fortune!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A subject you have been studying for a long time might suddenly start making sense to you! Or you could finally reach a point where you can make it work for you in a practical way! Your thinking now is especially clear, focused, down to Earth, and efficient, so whatever you try or start today is likely to lead to success! Do not let occasional self-doubt stop you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Past impressions you may not even know you have could enhance your ability to deal with practical matters today! You might need to handle some paperwork regarding a settlement of some kind! The thoughts and feelings of those closest to you are more apparent than usual! You may tailor your behaviour toward them accordingly! Spend a quiet evening with your loved ones! You will not even need to talk!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Small social events and group activities are on the agenda today if at all possible! You may be introduced to someone who could prove helpful to your career! A letter containing good news could come from a friend or partner! Any new moneymaking enterprise begun now is likely to succeed as long as you stay with it and continue to face it in a businesslike manner!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Glowing health and an enthusiastic attitude make almost anything a pleasure today! Relations with friends and family are warm, congenial, and cooperative! Your day should go as smoothly as you could expect! There is something you want to do in the afternoon that you are looking forward to! In the evening, consider attending an online class, lecture, or workshop! Your mind is especially sharp right now!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information that comes your way today could launch you into a search for truth! Perhaps this is a new business-related idea you want to explore! It could be a new philosophical interest, and you will want to learn as much as you can about it! Whichever it is, your mind is sharp, so you are likely to finish the day a lot more knowledgeable than you were when it began!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Although you are usually very responsible and you try to keep the proper balance between your home and professional lives, today your mind and heart are more focused on your home! A warm sense of unity with family and close friends could make for a very pleasant day and an even more pleasant evening! Even finishing up paperwork will seem easier than usual! Relax and enjoy a great evening!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Having a sense of community unites the people around you in aiming for a common goal, and this could be a new interest for you! Warm and loving emails and calls could come from family, close friends, or your life partner! An impromptu short trip to a favourite place could result in a pleasant surprise! This promises to be a busy day and a great one!