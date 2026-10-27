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Today’s Happenings: October 27, 2026

by | Oct 27, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 27, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors!

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

4 – 5 p.m. – After School Craft hosted by Smoky River FCSS at McLennan Library.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 27, 2026

1728 – James Cook, First to Explore Australia

1763 – William Maclure, Drew First Geological Map

1811 – Isaac Singer, Sewing Machine Inventor

1896 – Edith Haisman, Oldest Titanic Survivor

1910 – Fred de Cordova, Tonight Show Producer

1923 – Ned Wertimer, The Jeffersons Actor

1924 – Gary Chester, Monkees Drummer

1933 – Floyd Cramer, Last Date Pianist

1951 – K.K. Downing, Judas Priest Guitarist

1958 – Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran Vocalist

1981 – Kristi Richards, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – October 27, 2026

Oct. 27, 1963: The High Prairie Optimist football club blasts Grouard 76-0 to increase its league record to 3-1.

Oct. 27, 1971: NPHL president Ike Lawrence announces that Fairview pulls out of the league leaving only High Prairie and Peace River. Earlier, both Grimshaw and Manning announced intentions to drop out. The NPHL agrees to an interlocking agreement with the SPHL.

Oct. 27, 1971: AGT announces in South Peace News that Christmas phone calls will not require advance booking for the first time.

Oct. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports that Mike Redlak is the manager of the Sports Palace for the coming year.

Oct. 27, 1977: Dale Cox is elected the first president of the newly-formed High Prairie Rodeo Association.

Oct. 27, 1993: South Peace News reports Creative Cresting will open soon in High Prairie.

Oct. 27, 1994: A sod turning ceremnoy is held to celebrate the start of construction of the $6 million K-Grade 12 school at Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 1994: Gift Lake residents Jonie Gladue, 15, and Francis Anderson, 48, die in a single vehicle accident at Gift Lake.

Oct. 27, 1995: Jim Gagnon celebrates the grand opening of the House of Furniture in a new location in the old Alberta Transportation offices.

Oct. 27, 1995: Freson IGA is named High Prairie’s Small-Business-of-the Year.

Oct. 27, 1998: West end trustee Marco Gervais is selected new HPSD chairman.

Oct. 27, 1998: HPSD agrees to spend $792,000 to purchase new school buses.

Oct. 27, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes elects Helen Henderson to serve as reeve.

Oct. 27, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, of Grouard, receives a recreation volunteer award from Alberta Recreation and Parks Association in Red Deer.

Oct. 27, 2006: St. Andrew’s School officially opens it Grade 5-6 playground.

Oct. 27, 2007: Over $37,000 is raised at the annual Ducks Unlimited banquet held in High Prairie at the Pomeroy Inn.

Oct. 27, 2008: High Prairie hits the national news as improper use of syringes at the hospital scares former patients. The risk of infection to patients was greatly exaggerated, says Dr. Robin Laughlin.

Oct. 27, 2009: Peavine Bishop Routhier School holds a soccer tournament and promptly wins first place with a 6-3-0 record.

Oct. 27, 2010: High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou asks for peoples’ patience as repairs are made at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda. Repairs were not expected to be done by the end of 2010.

Oct. 27, 2012: The Alberta government announces it is ready to proceed with construction on High Prairie’s new $160 million hospital.

Oct. 27, 2015: A bandit produces a handgun during a daring daytime robbery at the Days Inn.

Oct. 27, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses whether or not to elect a mayor from its ranks. A plebiscite may be held to decide the matter.

Oct. 27, 2015: High Prairie town council’s efforts to lobby the Alberta government to keep taxes in lieu for seniors housing fails, as the government announces it is abolishing the program in its budget. The move costs the town about $98,000 in revenues.

Oct. 27, 2015: Local groups applaud the Alberta government’s budget and the return of the Summer Temporary Employment Program for students.

Oct. 27, 2015: High Prairie discusses hiring a regional economic development officer with Big Lakes County. The matter is forwarded to budget debate. The move would cost about $75,000.

Oct. 27, 2015: Lakeshore Regional Police celebrates its grand opening at a new building in Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Ron and Diane Ukrainetz to the High Prairie Citizens Monument.

Oct. 27, 2017: Prairie River Junior High School student Waylon Lauck is honored by Northern Lakes College and the Canadian Welders Association Foundation. Lauck is presented with a package of welding equipment and a certificate of tuition for one year from the NLC.

This Day in World History – October 27, 2026

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1795 – Spain grants Americans right to navigate Mississippi River.

1838 – Missouri orders Mormons to leave the state or be exterminated.

1904 – First section of New York subway opens.

1913 – President Woodrow Wilson says the US will never attack another country.

1925 – Water skis patented by Fred Waller.

1938 – DuPont announces the name of its new product: nylon!

1954 – Walt Disney’s first TV show “Disneyland” premieres on ABC-TV.

1961 – First Saturn launch vehicle makes an unmanned flight test.

1967 – Expo 67 closes in Montreal.

1971 – Republic of Congo-Kinshasa becomes Republic of Zaire.

1980 – Dave Gryllis sets world bicycle speed record of 94.37 kph.

1981 – Soviet submarine U 137 runs aground on east coast of Sweden.

1982 – China announces its population has reached 1 billion plus.

1982 – IBM ROM is capable of EGA graphics.

1985 – Thieves steal 9 paintings, including 5 Monet’s & 2 Renoir’s.

1988 – “ET” released to home video [14 million presold].

1997 – Microsoft argues it should be “free from government interference”.

1998 – Helmut Kohl resigns as Chancellor of Germany after 16 years.

2004 – The Boston Red Sox win the World Series for first time in 86 years.

2016 – Strongest earthquake in Italy in 36 years.

2017 – First operation to separate conjoined twins joined at the head.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 27, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might wake up this morning and decide your home is a total wreck! The desire to spend the day cleaning and sprucing up your house might prove almost obsessive! Do what you have to do, but do not get so caught up you forget about the big picture! Whatever you do today, view it in its proper perspective! The world will not end if your house is not flawlessly clean!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Extra time and attention you have been devoting to your career should pay off about now! You have worked hard to be where you are, and you are not through climbing the ladder of success just yet! You are not likely to rest on your laurels! Today you might spend a lot of time planning your next goal! A little ingenuity will definitely pay off here! Use whatever advantages you have!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An older male visitor could contact you, possibly offering to help you with some work that needs to be done! Family members may have abandoned you for the day to go out and do their own thing! You will welcome the offer! Practical matters, such as the household budget, might need attention, so set aside some time to work out the details!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might perform some service to people who live in your neighbourhood! Perhaps you will chauffeur people around to do their shopping! Perhaps you will help people with household tasks! Pets may also need some attention! Whatever it is, you will enjoy helping in whatever way is possible, and be appreciated as well! Expect to have a very busy day! You will certainly sleep soundly tonight!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Meticulous and sincere effort on your part may have led to a recent increase in income! Today you might be thinking of reworking your budget! While others might throw caution to the wind at a time like this, today you might go too far in the opposite direction! Be careful and realistic, but do not be overly frugal! You have worked hard to get where you are, and you deserve a reward!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A sense of duty toward family members, children, and your sweetheart may cause you to take on responsibilities today you would not normally assume! Sincere efforts on behalf of those you care about are likely to bring the results you want! It will not just make you happy but will also please those you are helping! This not only makes you feel appreciated, it will also boost your physical strength!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotions stemming from past experiences might cause you to assume undue responsibilities, particularly concerning family members! This is fine as long as you realize what you are doing is as much for you as for the other person! Whatever tasks you assume may allow you to release old traumas and give form to your plans and ambitions! And do not be surprised if those you help today go to bat for you later!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Relatives or neighbours may come to you today asking for favours! Some may know exactly what buttons to push in order to get you to do what they want! Do not be sucked into guilt or other negative emotions! Help others if you wish, but recognize you are doing it because you want to and not because you feel you have to! You might even learn something about yourself in the process!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A temporary lack of belief in your abilities might have you hesitating to start a project or take on a task you would normally snap up! This could involve something you have wanted to try or helping someone else! Your faith in yourself should never diminish, but if it does, it is important to remember hard work can be as important as talent – and you are not afraid of that!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A phone conversation with someone who lives far away might have you feeling a bit sad, reflecting on how much you miss that person! This can lead to pondering about your life! You might question the direction you seem to be moving in and consider other possible options! You are likely to be cautious when it comes to making final decisions! You will consider every detail!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might be in a reflective and meditative mood! You may think about mundane matters, such as how to increase your income, or more complex issues, such as the purpose of life! You are not likely to want to do much socializing today! It is probably the perfect day to stay in, relax, and enjoy your own company! Reading could prove especially informative now!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Obligations to friends and groups could interfere with time you want to spend with your partner! A number of people in your home might demand more of your time, energy, and attention, and you might find this disconcerting! You are no one’s servant! You are entitled to enjoy yourself! Save some time for your mate at the end of the day!

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