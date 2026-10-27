Today’s Happenings: October 28, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 28, 2026

National Chocolate Day!

World Judo Day!

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Pleasantview Lodge (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent).

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-12 months.

10:45 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers Market in HP at 4724- 53 – Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes at Girouxville. Cost is $10.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

6 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting. Potluck Supper Night at Faust Hall.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 28, 2026

1756 – ALF, Fictional Character

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, Bride of Frankenstein

1914 – Jonas Salk, Created the Polio Vaccine

1915 – Dody Goodman, Mary Hartman Comedian

1917 – Jack Soo, Barney Miller Actor

1925 – Leonard Starr, Little Orphan Annie Drawer

1929 – Marcel Bozzuffi, The French Connection Actor

1936 – Charlie Daniels, Devil Went Down to Georgia

1944 – Dennis Franz, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Wayne Fontana, Groovy Kind of Love Rocker

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, Famous Transgender Figure

1955 – Bill Gates, Founder, CEO or Microsoft

1955 – Indira Nooyi, Pepsi CEO

1962 – Daphne Zuniga, Melrose Place Actress

1967 – Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich Actress

This Day in Local History – October 28, 2026

Oct. 28, 1912: The Diamond P. sawmill in Grouard goes back into production after the flywheel is replaced.

Oct. 28, 1912: A meeting to organize a hockey club is held at the Western Hotel in Grouard.

Oct. 28, 1914: The Grouard Curling Club is formed.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard Royal Bank closes.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Western Hotel is being dismantled and moved to High Prairie by Nic Smith.

Oct. 28, 1932: Nurse Joyce Coleman arrives in the Joussard district to administer health care to nearby schools and accessible reserves.

Oct. 28, 1969: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary meets and reports that modern Bible has been places in each room.

Oct. 28, 1978: St. Andrew’s School teams win both the girl’s and boy’s volleyball titles at their own tournament. Both teams defeat Faust in the final.

Oct. 28, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $1 million alcohol rehab centre will be built in Grouard. It is eventually known as Kapown Centre.

Oct. 28, 1984: A man dies in a truck fire six miles east of town. Police never release his name and rule the death as accidental.

Oct. 28, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins after an adjournment. Testimony hears another crash is likely to happen if Wapiti doesn’t change its operation practices. Pilots also testify they flew in poor weather in fear of being fired.

Oct. 28, 1992: The recently elected High Prairie town council questions the Community Futures economic development program and its value to the town.

Oct. 28, 1992: High Prairie town council votes to conduct a “complete review” of the recreation department. The decision is made without consulting its partner in the recreation agreement, the I.D.

Oct. 28, 2000: Mr. and Mrs. Ernest L’Heureux, of Joussard, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 28, 2000: Mike Tookey records eight assists to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 12-4 win over the High Prairie Regals in NPHL action. The Stamps would later forfeit the game due to the use of an ineligible player, Craig Van de Ligt, who is later suspended for 12 games.

Oct. 28, 2010: Faust RCMP detachment members give Halloween safety tips to Kinuso School students.

Oct. 28, 2013: Claudette Sherington passes away at the age of 74 years. She worked at the Royal Bank in High Prairie.

Oct. 28, 2015: Ron Matula is sworn in as the new councillor for Big Meadow – Enilda at Big Lakes County’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 28, 2015: South Peace News features the efforts of Jennifer Anderson to form a Community Christmas Choir.

Oct. 28, 2016: The High Prairie Regals fold on the eve of the beginning of the NPHL season, citing lack of players and sponsorship.

Oct. 28, 2016: Michael Bernard Jackman, 40, is sentenced to 28 months in jail in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for killing Dale Richard Davis at Swan River First Nation. Jackman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

This Day in World History – October 28, 2026

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain.

1726 – “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift is published.

1746 – Peruvian city of Lima demolished by earthquake.

1793 – Eli Whitney applies for a patent on cotton gin.

1886 – Statue of Liberty dedicated.

1904 – St. Louis police try a new investigation method – fingerprints!

1913 – “Krazy Kat” comic strip by George Herriman debuts.

1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence as Austria-Hungary breaks up.

1924 – White Sox beat NY Giants 8-4 in Dublin, less than 20 fans attend.

1962 – Radio Moscow reports nuclear missiles in Cuba deactivated.

1966 – Belgium’s Gaston Roelants runs 12-4/5 miles in 1 hour.

1971 – Great Britain becomes sixth nation to have a satellite in orbit.

1978 – Bobby Orr scores his last career NHL goal [vs Detroit].

1992 – Lee Jang Rim predicts today will be the end of the world!

1994 – Japanese space probe Sakigake passes Earth for third time.

2015 – WHO ranks TB alongside HIV as world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 28, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your time finally seems to be your own! There are probably no rush jobs to finish, no urgent phone calls to make, and no one looking over your shoulder! This causes a significant release of stress, and you are better able than usual to focus on what you have in front of you! In the evening, relax at home, order delivery, and watch a movie!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A love relationship seems more stable than usual today! The security wraps itself around you like a blanket as you consider the events leading up to this new sense of commitment! You and your partner may spend the evening doing nothing more than being together, which feels great! Mark this day in your memory so you can recall it whenever your insecurities get the better of you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may not feel much like working, and you might even decide to play hooky from your responsibilities! If you have nothing urgent to do, consider indulging this whim! Relax with a good book and a cup of tea! Watch a favourite movie! Take a long walk in a beautiful park! In the evening, cuddle with a love partner! Savour the day’s gentle energy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A community issue may come up today concerning you and your neighbours! Perhaps a meeting will be held! Something requires change in your neighbourhood, and most of you are probably firmly united behind it! This bodes well for your future, so you will probably feel good about the entire situation after the gathering breaks up! Onward and upward!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A new opportunity could come your way today! There is no promise or guarantee, but there is an indication if you devote yourself thoroughly, your chances of progress are pretty good over the next month for any activity that you begin today! Keep up the good work and keep smiling! The latter action is as important as the former!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you wanted to take a certain online course or workshop? If so, this is a good day to consider all the details, make some phone calls, or enrol! As far as your educational goals go, you are very focused! You are apt to stick with any program you decide to tackle! You are also apt to learn more quickly and retain more! Think about it, read the pertinent literature, then make some calls!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Decisions regarding investments, savings, or other financial matters might need attention today! Do not panic! You are in the right frame of mind for this! Your business sense is at an all-time high, as is your ability to focus on the task at hand! Intuition plays a strong role! Even if you do not feel like it, it is important to get this done! Tomorrow you might not be quite as focused as you are today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you and a friend been discussing the possibility of going into business together? If so, the two of you might want to have some serious discussions now about the nature of the business, how it should be structured, and what the financial arrangements may be! You are both sharp enough to see both the promise and the downside of your enterprise! Get some paper and pens and go to it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Has a certain project been a drag for you lately? Do not be surprised if today you get your second wind! You are looking at your tasks in a practical manner, your interest in them is up, and you are able to accomplish them quickly and efficiently with minimal stress! Relationships should also be going well! Make the most of this while you can!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you could complete a creative project you have been working on for a while! You will be more than happy with the results and inspired to move on to bigger and better things! You will feel strong enough to take on just about any type of project! It is possible you might get started on the next one right away! Do not wear yourself out!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things seem to be returning to normal after the hectic pace of late! Life has slowed down, and the energy is lower but more peaceful! There is also no rush to get anything done! The deadlines can be postponed to another day! You might take whatever spare time you have to just lie back and enjoy the quiet! Do not feel guilty! You can work hard again tomorrow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been waiting for a letter or call from a business or romantic partner for a long time? If so, you will probably receive it today! Do not be surprised if it is long! News and useful information could be exchanged! You will feel energized and determined once the communication is completed! The partnership’s future goals will be more strictly defined as a result!