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Today’s Happenings: October 29, 2026

by | Oct 28, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 29, 2026

World Stroke Day!

World Psoriasis Day!

National Cat Day!

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Thrift Store Bag Sale at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years at 4709 – 51 Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Senior Craft Day at HP Native Friendship Centre – 45919—51 Ave. in HP.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

2 – 3 p.m. – 55+ Chair Yoga at St. Isidore Café du Coin.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

5 – 7 p.m. – Game Night at Peace River Municipal Library for all ages. Drop in, Games provided.

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

7 p.m. – Faust Charity Association monthly meeting at Faust Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 29, 2026

1891 – Fanny Brice, Baby Snooks Radio Voice

1911 – Phillip Oppenheimer, Famous Diamond Trader

1921 – Bill Mauldin, World War II Cartoonist

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Father of Contraceptive Pill

1925 – Robert Hardy, Harry Potter Actor

1944 – Denny Laine, Moody Blues Guitarist

1944 – Claude Brochu, Montreal Expos President

1946 – Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Rocker

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, Jaws Actor

1948 – Kate Jackson, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1949 – Paul Orndorff, “Mr. Wonderful” Wrestler

1953 – Denis Potvin, New York Islander

1955 – Kevin DuBrow, Quiet Riot Singer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, Voice of Homer Simpson

1971 – Winona Ryder, Edward Scissorhands Actress

This Day in Local History – October 29, 2026

Oct. 29, 1958: The Prairie Echo Community League is formed.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News reports that 416 acres have been leased near the Smoky River Bridge to build a ski hill. A meeting is called for Nov. 12 at Falher to kick-start the project. A group of Falher citizens launched the project in 1968. An opening of the new ski hill was estimated to be December 1970.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of the new $171,000 High Prairie water treatment plant, soon to open.

Oct. 29, 1973: Construction of the new Boyt Department Store is delayed as material is not arriving in time, says manager Carl Boytinck.

Oct. 29, 1982: Brian Hill scores four goals in Jim McLean’s first-ever game as coach of the High Prairie Regals, who humiliate the Valleyview Jets 17-5 in exhibition play.

Oct. 29, 1994: Atikameg wins the third annual Charles Dumont Junior High Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 29, 2001: General Service Garage officially becomes Charrois Motor Products in a new location in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 29, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is informed by the Alberta government they have to slash their budget by $413,000.

Oct. 29, 2001: Red Basket Food Store in High Prairie is fined $805 by Judge Thomas Goodson for selling cigarettes to minors on Sept. 14.

Oct. 29, 2005: The High Prairie Aquatic Centre opens for the first public swim to huge crowds.

Oct. 29, 2007: Mike Rudkin begins his job as the new Town of High Prairie treasurer. He comes to the area from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut.

Oct. 29, 2008: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Courtney Cunningham, who is once of 10 youth in Alberta going to Northern Ireland as part of the Dealing With Difference Project.

Oct. 29, 2012: A fire destroys the Wapiti News and Used building. The cause is unknown. Fire chief Ken Melnyk says firefighters had to tip the building over to extinguish the blaze, thus destroying potential evidence.

Oct. 29, 2013: The High Prairie Elks donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Oct. 29, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Frieda Spendiff passes away at the age of 89 years from cancer. She worked at ATB, Peyre Farm Equipment and the Feeder Co-op.

Oct. 29, 2017: Red Earth Creek RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run at Peerless Lake. The 25-year-old Peerless Lake victim’s name is not released.

Oct. 29, 2017: Henry Alexander Jabs passes away at the age of 83 years. During his retirement, he served the Lord through ministry in Texas and Mexico.

Oct. 29, 2019: East Prairie Metis Settlement receives tens of thousands of dollars in sports equipment thanks to Sport Central and the High Prairie RCMP.

This Day in World History – October 29, 2026

1390 – First trial for witchcraft in Paris.

1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh is beheaded for allegedly conspiring vs king.

1863 – International Committee of Red Cross forms.

1872 – J.S. Risdon patents metal windmill.

1889 – Stanley Park dedicated in Vancouver.

1942 – Alaska Highway completed.

1945 – First ballpoint pen goes on sale, manufactured by Biro.

1955 – Belgium signs accord for 5-day work week [45 hours].

1958 – Dr. F. Mason Sones is first doctor to perform a coronary angiogram.

1964 – Star of India & other jewels are stolen in New York.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 crashes on moon.

1988 – China announces a herbal male contraceptive.

1998 – Mitch, 2nd deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history, makes landfall.

1999 – Deadliest Indian Ocean super cyclone hits India; winds 300 mph.

2004 – Arabic news network airs Osama bin Laden taking credit for 9/11.

2011 – Snowstorm in NE USA leaves nearly 2 million without power.

2015 – China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years.

2018 – Istanbul opens mega airport: expected to handle 90 million yearly.

2018 – Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner; gives up royal status.

2018 – Storms flood 75% of Venice.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 29, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have to make an important decision today! It has come to the point where someone draws a line in the sand and challenges you to cross it! Do you stay where you are and continue on without that person, or do you join them and support their goals and actions? The conflict today is between your head and your gut! Do not limit your choices to two! There are always compromises!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – As you take another step upward today, you may realize there is a large part of the mountain you did not account for before! Perhaps this steep portion of the climb was not visible from below when you started the trip! Do not panic! By overreacting to the unknown, you may lose your balance and go sliding down the face of the mountain! Collect yourself, rest, and plan your strategy one step at a time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to overanalyze your actions! If you continue to pick apart every aspect, you will end up getting nowhere! This principle applies to your emotions, too! Be sure you are not trying to make rational sense out of every feeling that comes your way! Feelings are there for you to experience! Allow them to flow through your heart and not necessarily your head!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your actions may go against your rational thinking, but this is not necessarily a bad thing! Thoughts and feelings are apt to aggressively clash today, but that does not mean you have to be a victim of the resulting demolition! Note the big pieces that survive after the initial impact! Recognize these as your strengths and work to build them back up while leaving the smaller pieces behind!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have the perfect plan all laid out! You have communicated to the right people, you have traveled to the appropriate spots to gather data, and you have all your resources in line! For some reason, however, every time you start to implement this plan, you run into emotional difficulties that seem too challenging to surmount! Do not let this block you from your dreams!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – What you think may happen today is apt to be the opposite of what actually happens! It could be you have a strong mental picture of how things should proceed but end up taking a completely different action! Try to engage every part of your body, mind, and spirit so that all are on the same page regardless of what activity you actually do!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotions may cloud your thoughts as things start to heat up in a heavy way! In an effort to keep things light and energetic, you may be missing the core of the situation! Do not glance too quickly over all the issues! The answer to the riddle is right there in front of you! Stop for a minute to catch your breath and you will find the solutions that you seek!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Magical events may occur today in the most unlikely places! Perhaps you are expecting to see someone in a certain environment! Even if you do not see him or her there, you will end up meeting at a special event in an entirely different place! Let your goal be your main focus! Let the details of the journey fall into place however they will!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you find you are not necessarily thinking like the rest of the group, do not panic! In fact, this is probably a good thing! By going along with the crowd, you may be expected to act a certain way in some situations! Pretty soon you are living like a marionette strung up to a couple of sticks and manipulated by an unknown hand! Think for yourself!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your words may fall sharply on someone’s ears today, so be aware of the impact you can have! However, this does not mean you need to dilute your message with lies in order to avoid the true topic of conversation! Just be conscious of the fact that a strong emotional response is apt to result when you open up to the truth and tell it like it is!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful of being hypocritical! You may not want to disappoint people you meet, so you end up stretching the truth to suit what they want to hear! You may catch yourself a minute later telling someone else the opposite in order to protect his or her estimation of you! Figure out who you are and stick to it! If other people do not like you, that is their problem, not yours!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find someone approaches you with harsh words that are apt to have a significant impact on your state of mind! You could even find you are paralyzed in the sense that you begin to question your current actions or ones you plan to take in the future! Spend some time alone in order to sort things out before you go ahead and make any drastic life-changing moves!

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