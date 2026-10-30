Today’s Happenings: October 30. 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 30, 2026

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Free lunch for JR/SR High Students at HP Native Friendship Centre, 4919 – 51 Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Read Aloud Club meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Read with our facilitator!

6 – 8 p.m. – Monster Mash Family Dance at Nampa Complex.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 30, 2026

1451 – Christopher Columbus, Discovered “New World”

1896 – Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby Actress

1939 – Grace Slick, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1945 – Henry Winkler, The Fonz” on Happy Days

1947 – Timothy Schmidt, Eagles Rocker

1949 – David Green, Air Supply Bassist

1953 – Charles Martin Smith, American Graffiti Actor

1960 – Diego Maradona, Argentine Soccer Great

1970 – Ben Bailey, American Cash Cab Host

1973 – Adam Copeland, “Edge” Canadian Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 30, 2026

Oct. 30, 1961: HPSD board chairman Gunnar Wahlstrom tells Kinuso village council that a $750,000 vocational-technical school will be built in the village.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports that the $1.5 million has been invested so far in academic and vocational programs at Grouard.

Oct. 30, 1972: The PCs sweep Alberta in the federal election including Paul Yewchuk in Athabasca. The Liberals are returned to power.

Oct. 30, 1974: High Prairie town councillors express their desire to close local bars if they are found to be serving intoxicated people.

Oct. 30, 1981: LJ’s Fashions celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with owners Donna Cox and Sandra Quist.

Oct. 30, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont is awarded the Order of Canada.

Oct. 30, 1990: The Alberta Sport Council awards the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games to High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 1990: Peerless Lake I.D. Councillor Wilfred Cardinal resigns. Both sides refuse to disclose reasons.

Oct. 30, 1991: South Peace News reports the proposed new RCMP building in High Prairie is delayed after the federal government deems it to not be a priority.

Oct. 30, 1995: Alberta Power reaches an agreement with Marigold Enterprises allowing customers to pay bills at the non-profit agency. High Prairie town council follows suit Dec. 13 allowing their customers to also pay bills at Marigold.

Oct. 30, 1996: South Peace News reports Leonarda’s Beauty Salon moves to a new location next to Flowers ‘n’ Things in High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 1997: Senator Walter Twinn, of Slave Lake, dies of a heart attack after attending a ceremonial sweat lodge in Slave Lake.

Oct. 30, 2000: Richard Junior Grey, 20, and Leonard J. Cardinal, 21, flee custody before their court appearance in High Prairie. Both are later apprehended and charged.

Oct. 30, 2005: Christians gather at the Church of the Nazarene to pray for the betterment of High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 2007: High Prairie Subway re-opens after being closed from Oct. 22-29 for renovations.

Oct. 30, 2007: Peavine Bishop Routhier School staff and students raise $4,744 after staying on the rooftop overnight as part of their Terry Fox Run fundraising efforts.

Oct. 30, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes celebrates the grand opening of their municipal services facility in Grouard.

Oct. 30, 2010: Darcy McKenzie’s goal with one second left in the second period is the difference as the visiting High Prairie Regals lose 6-5 at Lakeland.

Oct. 30, 2012: The Joussard Fire Department resumes operations. It had been stood down Sept. 14 after deciding that the training firefighters were receiving was unacceptable.

Oct. 30, 2013: Ken Matthews is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes at is organizational meeting.

Oct. 30, 2013: South Peace News reports that Shadow Creek’s multi-million recreation development is appealed by people in Joussard and area.

Oct. 30, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears that plans are being considered for a memorial at the old Joussard Mission site by the descendants of chiefs Moostoos and Kinusayo.

Oct. 30, 2018: Nancy Sloat is sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $75,102 from the Faust Community League. She served as a volunteer bookkeeper from Jan. 1, 2015 to Nov. 15, 2017.

Oct. 30, 2019: Astral Harvest organizers announce on Facebook that the music festival will no longer be held.

This Day in World History – October 30, 2026

1485 – Henry VII of England crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1503 – Queen Isabella of Spain bans violence against Indians.

1866 – Jesse James’ gang robs bank in Missouri of $2,000.

1873 – P.T. Barnum’s circus “”Greatest Show on Earth” debuts in New York City.

1888 – John J. Loud patents ballpoint pen.

1894 – Daniel Cooper patents time clock.

1922 – Benito Mussolini forms government in Italy.

1938 – Mass panic occurs after H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” airs.

1944 – Anne Frank is deported from Auschwitz to Belsen.

1944 – Last transport for Auschwitz arrives in Birkenau.

1945 – Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson to a Montreal Royals contract.

1945 – US government announces end of shoe rationing.

1948 – 20 die & 6,000 made ill by smog in Donora, Pennsylvania.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye sells first frozen peas.

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik II, carrying a dog named Laika.

1960 – Michael Woodruff performs the first successful kidney transplant.

1961 – Soviet Union tests a 58-megaton hydrogen bomb; most powerful ever.

1961 – Resolution OKs removing Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul opens: Europe and Asia connects.

1974 – “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali KOs George Foreman in Zaire.

1975 – Boston’s John Bucyk becomes seventh NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Smith Dairy makes largest milkshake: 1,575.2 gallons.

1990 – Britain and France complete “Chunnel” under English Channel.

1995 – Quebec votes in a referendum to remain part of Canada.

2012 – Walt Disney purchases rights for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

2018 – Report: 60% decline in all wildlife between 1970-2014.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 30, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Climactic events are apt to occur in your life! It is time to condense and solidify your grand schemes and bright ideas in such a way that makes them more practical! Things may be spinning so quickly you are not quite sure where to jump on! Worry about that later! For now, what you need to do is express your ideas forcefully and succinctly! Doors will open as a result!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is time to take your communication to the next level! Expand outward and upward! For the last three weeks you have gone through a serious mental process that has helped you define what you stand for and believe in! Now you are in a phase that urges you to put these ideas into motion! The expansive quality of the day is profound, so take advantage of it and get moving!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A new cycle is beginning for you in which you may find yourself throwing away old beliefs and mental processes! Out with the old and in with the new! This time of housecleaning is extremely important, for you will find the same tired old speech you have been working on is suddenly defunct! Pull your resources together and construct a new platform that makes you proud!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like you are on a cliff with your legs dangling over the edge! You are searching for handholds while your feet struggle to support you on a tiny ledge! You may be swearing when you get out of this predicament, you will never come this way again! Take heart! This is all part of the cycle! These necessary challenges only make you stronger and more appreciative of the easy stretches!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone has suddenly put the fan on high and papers are blowing everywhere! Neat piles whisked into large swirls of chaos! Everyone is shouting opinions about what should be done about it! Meanwhile, there are people making demands on you that you just can not handle! Slow down and communicate your situation to others! They will understand and support your predicament! The wind will die down soon!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to get tangled in other people’s words! It could be you are accidentally misconstruing their statements because you are not listening closely! Rather, your mind is focused on your own thoughts, even though you snap to attention when something hits you wrong! Show respect by turning down the volume in your head when someone else has the floor, even if you do not agree with what they are saying!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a terrific expansive feeling to the day which you will appreciate more than anyone! For other people, this energy might expand into a headache! For you, it is apt to expand your feeling of success! It also might expand your stomach, so be careful you do not overindulge! Other than that, do not hold back on your activities! Whatever you do will be very productive!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There might be some unexpected communication coming from a long-lost friend or old roommate today! You never know whom you might run into when you leave the house, so stay alert! An old teacher could be just around the corner! Perhaps a bizarre news story in the paper catches your attention, because there on the page is a photo of the kid who lived next door to your childhood home!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is one of those days when you just can not wait for someone to stop talking so you can say something! It is likely you will not even wait! Do not be surprised if friction results from such strongly held opposing views! People could blow things out of proportion, since everyone is convinced they are right! The interesting thing about this situation is it could result in a productive time!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind could be going in many directions! Direct your energy toward small projects that require intellect! Your energy is likely to come in waves, so use it wisely when you have it, and feel free to take a break when you do not! Tell your boss you will be much more productive if you have a 20-minute break in the afternoon in order to recharge!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People will listen to you much more than usual! Sometimes when you say something, people hear you but minutes later forget what you said! Today is different! Your words will penetrate more deeply and end up being disseminated much more widely than ever before! Do not be stingy with what you have to say! Give people your full opinion on the situation! Your impact will be significant!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are apt to disagree sharply with information you receive! Perhaps your attitude is a bit selfish, so you are not able to appreciate ideas that are more humanitarian in nature! Expand your way of thinking to include the people around you! You will find the more you offer yourself to others, the more respected and happier you will be overall!