Today’s Happenings: October 31, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 31, 2026

Halloween! Great day to be a witch or black cat!

National Magic Day!

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. – The Beading Circle meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Not a course! Just bead with friends!

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Halloween Spooktacular family drop-in program at HP Museum. Free!

4 – 6 p.m. – Trunk or Treat at PR Baytex Energy Parking Lot.

5 – 6 p.m. – Halloween Goblin’ & Go at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 31, 2026

1795 – John Keats, English Romantic Poet

1860 – Juliette Gordon Low, Girl Scouts Founder

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese Political Leader

1923 – Hicks B. Waldron, Avon Products Chairman, CEO

1926 – Shirley Dinsdale, Judy Splinters Ventriloquist

1931 – Dan Rather, CBS Evening News Anchor

1936 – Michael Landon, Bonanza Actor

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, M*A*S*H Actor

1949 – Bob Siebenberg, Supertramp Rocker

1950 – John Candy, SCTV Comedy Actor

1961 – Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings Director

1982 – Justin Chatwin, War of the Worlds Actor

This Day in Local History – October 31, 2026

Oct. 31, 1912: Grouard ratepayers vote unanimously to incorporate into a town.

Oct. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports that the new townsite for High Prairie is secured on Pat Ireland’s quarter-section and adjoining land secured by the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad. Several lots are disposed of. Among the businesses established are two general stores, one restaurant, a barber shop, a pool room and a post office. Ireland subdivided 10-acre lots at $100 each. Another source cites the first business to open within the limits of High Prairie is called McFadyen’s General Store. Later the same year, the McLeod Hotel opens.

Oct. 31, 1960: High Prairie Mayor Max Vanderaegen is among 48 people to receive certificates and pins from the Civil Defence program.

Oct. 31, 1961: Vandals break a window and enter the Canyon Creek School. It’s the third break-in at the school in three weeks. No damage is done except to the window.

Oct. 31, 1969: Marie Belli wins Best Dressed Costume at the Triangle PTA Masquerade Dance. She dresses as a bride.

Oct. 31, 1969: Olga Basarab passes away at Providence Hospital at the age of 80 years. She was an early settler and long-time resident of the district west of town.

Oct. 31, 1974: Halloween mischief turns to arson as a barn is set afire belonging to the High Prairie Agricultural Society at the Stampede Grounds.

Oct. 31, 1980: Slave Lake’s Jerry Wallsten presents a petition of 279 signatures to HPSD objecting to the fact HPSD and High Prairie town council will share office space in the same building.

Oct. 31, 1989: Director of nursing at the High Prairie Hospital, Sue Hotson, is asked to resign following a meeting with hospital administrator Len Hough.

Oct. 31, 1995: A ground search by volunteers fails to locate Patrick L’Hirondelle, 19, who went missing Oct. 6.

Oct. 31, 2000: Fire destroys the home of George Hindbo southwest of High Prairie. No one is injured.

Oct. 31, 2000: A 13-year-old High Prairie girl is fondled in a sexual manner while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Police were asking for the public’s help in finding the man.

Oct. 31, 2001: Louis Kenneth Bissell, 14, dies of heart disease at Prairie River Junior High School after collapsing at the completion of gym class.

Oct. 31, 2005. Joanne Quintal, 28, of Gift Lake, is fined $1,000 in High Prairie provincial court for making a crank 911 call.

Oct. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes proposed plans for the new High Prairie Hospital. It is announced site preparation work will begin shortly.

Oct. 31, 2007: High Prairie RCMP present a plaque to Brian Holmberg for his volunteer work in the local Citizens on Patrol program.

Oct. 31, 2105: The end of an era occurs in High Prairie as Richards Lumber holds a site auction and closes.

Oct. 31, 2015: The St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduating class of 2015 presents a $6,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The money will be used to purchase a new sound system.

Oct. 31, 2015: Dan Matula passes away at the age of 66 years. He was well-skilled in welding, autobody and mechanical work.

Oct. 31, 2017: Students at Prairie River Junior High School collect 387 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats drive on Halloween night.

Oct. 31, 2017: A High Prairie teenager is hit by a vehicle on Halloween night at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street. The boy is treated for minor injuries. Police are looking for the culprit.

Oct. 31, 2018: PRJH students collect 320 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats Drive, which is donated to the High Prairie & District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – October 31, 2026

1517 – Martin Luther begins Protestant Reformation.

1541 – Michelangelo finishes painting “Last Judgement” in Sistine Chapel.

1815 – Cornishman Sir Humphrey Davy patents miner’s safety lamp.

1888 – Scottish vet John Boyd Dunlop patents pneumatic bicycle tire.

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

1913 – First US paved coast-to-coast highway, Lincoln Highway, is dedicated.

1923 – 160 consecutive days of 100 F begin at Marble Bar, Australia.

1940 – Battle of Britain, fought between the RAF and Luftwaffe, ends.

1941 – Mount Rushmore Monument is completed.

1952 – First thermonuclear bomb detonated at Marshall Islands.

1956 – G.J. Dufek becomes first American to land an airplane at South Pole.

1959 – USSR & Egypt sign contracts for building Aswan Dam.

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released.

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1980 – Julian Nott sets world hot-air balloon altitude record [16,806 m].

1980 – Polish government recognizes Solidarity trade union.

1982 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pontiff to visit Spain.

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated.

1992 – Don Keller makes his 18,000th sky dive.

1992 – Roman Catholic church reinstates Galileo Galilei after 359 years.

2000 – Last Multiplexed Information & Computing Service machine shut down.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion according to the UN.

2017 – Hawaiian judge orders man to write ex-girlfriend 144 compliments.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 31, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be like a giant trying to befriend a small bug! You have absolutely nothing in common and do not even speak the same language! With one accidental move, you could easily squash that little bug! This is not to say you can not learn to become best friends! Just know this kind of relationship is going to take some work!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is irony in today’s situation! The only real remedy for situations like this is to accept them and joke about it! If you try to take yourself too seriously, especially when it comes to art or romance, you will inevitably fail! Your heart is sensual and your emotions profound! Bring yourself into balance by laughing instead of crying about the events of the day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The hungrier you get, the more determined you will become! Be careful your determination does not turn into desperation and neediness! It is unattractive and will get you nowhere! Keep on the upward spiral, and let determination turn into inspiration and cooperation! You will find this especially true when it comes to matters of the heart! You have a great deal of power! Put it to good use!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are in the market for romance, whether with a new partner or rekindling the fire with a current partner, be careful! Small issues could rage out control today! Extreme conditions are likely to occur, thanks to your sensitive emotions combined with a surge of energy from the outside! Try not to get too upset when tension rises because of something unimportant!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things may get a bit difficult in your romantic life because of someone in the partnership who is not necessarily taking a very realistic approach to the situation! There is a bit of a power play going on as someone tries to throw their weight around without considering the other person’s feelings! Tension is brewing, and you would be wise to deal with it now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your creative juices are flowing freely, but there appears to be a roadblock! Something or someone apparently does not want you to continue down the path you are on! Perhaps he or she is scared you are going to discover a whole new passion in life that they do not necessarily agree with! Do not forget who is running your show! You and no one else!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – At the end of the day, you are the one who has to look in the mirror and know who you are! Think about this the next time you are tempted to make a rude comment or spread a displeasing fact about someone else! One side of you may be able to rationalize behaviour the other side simply despises! Today look at both of sides of yourself, not just the one that pleases you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When it comes to romance, your body is apt to turn to jelly today! You may be so emotional you can not function! That is love! And even though it can be heavenly, it can also be debilitating! You could deliberate for hours about an issue because you do not want to make a move without your partner’s input! If you do not have a romantic partner now, find one soon, but not today!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Will you go out with me? Be careful if a person says yes when you ask that question today! You could take the nature of this situation to the extreme! Saying yes does not mean you are suddenly in charge of his or her life! Nor are you responsible for anything that person does or how they feel! If you are still asking the question without getting any positive responses, do not worry! Keep trying!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Powerful issues arise in your life that make it difficult to find peace! Perhaps your first tendency is to confide in your partner! More than likely, this person is contributing to the difficulties you are now having! Your best bet is to spend some time alone! If you are already alone, so much the better! Cherish this time instead of letting it make you mad!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be trying to get to the end of the road too quickly without really enjoying all the steps along the way! This is especially true when it comes to any sort of artistic project or romantic partnership you might be involved in at this time! If you are not savouring every part of your journey, then perhaps this is not the path you should be on!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When your heart is gently touched, it feels loving, generous, and supportive of everyone! If your heart is lonely, it feels deserted by everyone! It would be impossible to try to make sense of why things need to be so extreme for you, but the fact of the matter is you do not need to figure it out rationally! You only need to accept this is how you feel!