Today’s Happenings: October 5, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 5, 2026

World Habitat Day!

World Teachers’ Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time for moms & babes hosted by Kinuso Community Association upstairs at Community Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Crib & Cards Social at Multi-Plex Building at Spruce Point Park. Snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP CRC After-School Program (8-12 Years) at HP Children’s Resource Centre.

5 – 7 p.m. – HP Fire Department Open House at Fire Hall. Hotdogs, fun and a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association monthly meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 5, 2026

1792 – Joseph Crosfield, English Soap Manufacturer

1795 – Alexander Keith, Canadian Brewer

1864 – Louis Lumière, Created first Motion Picture

1902 – Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Founder

1919 – Allen Ludden, Password Host

1922 – Bil Keane, Family Circus Cartoonist

1923 – Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Barbara Kelly, What’s My Line Actress

1943 – Steve Miller, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1947 – Brian Johnson, AC/DC Singer

1949 – Ralph Goodale, Canadian Politician

1950 – Jeff Conaway, Taxi Actor

1962 – Michael Andretti, Indy Racecar Driver

1964 – Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1965 – Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadien

1975 – Kate Winslet, Titanic Actress

1975 – Scott E. Weinger, Full House Actor

This Day in Local History – October 5, 2026

Oct. 5, 1936: High Prairie’s new St. Mark’s Anglican Church is consecrated.

Oct. 5, 1969: The High Prairie Regals decide to become a farm team of the Calgary Centennials. The Calgary club agreed to send players and financial help to the Regals in exchange for the rights to any player who makes the team. Jim Kozie is named coach.

Oct. 5, 1977: South Peace News reports that work is progressing on High Prairie’s $1.5 million lagoon project.

Oct. 5, 1977: High Prairie Regals’ player-coach Tom Iannone resigns as coach to concentrate on his playing duties.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports Time Air says they will not be providing air service into High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 1988: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie re-opens after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports that Pauline Johnson of Faust wins $500 for catching the heaviest walleye over the fishing derby season.

Oct. 5, 1988: A survey by South Peace News reveals that High Prairie ice rates are the highest in the Peace Region for minor hockey users. The rate is $52 per hour.

Oct. 5, 1993: High Prairie resident Edith Guild’s book of poetry entitled Poetic Renderings, Volume I, hits the local book store shelves.

Oct. 5, 1999: Jim Tallman purchases High Prairie Turbo.

Oct. 5, 2001: Graduate Jeff Campbell receives $500 and the Sister Poirier Award as St. Andrew’s School presents its junior and senior high academic awards.

Oct. 5, 2005: High Prairie Anne Bankey expresses a desire to hold a first-ever Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 2007: Carmen Anderson is awarded the Sister Poirier Award at the St. Andrew’s School academic achievement awards. Anderson also wins the award for top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 5, 2007: A blockade closes Atikameg School. Former staff put up the blockade to protest severance packages offered after their dismissal.

Oct. 5, 2008: The largest attendance (150) in the five-year history of the High Prairie Fire Department Fire Chase take part under sunny skies.

Oct. 5, 2009: Crown prosecutors withdraw six charges against Tolko Industries and a single count against Valin Industrial Mill Installations. Both companies were charged after an incident involving the death of Heather Flaman May 30, 2006.

Oct. 5, 2009: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul bans a boy from playing video games for one year after he pleads guilty to break and enter, not into a dwelling home.

Oct. 5, 2012: The $5.3 million High Prairie Regional Training and Development Centre opens at Tolko.

Oct. 5, 2013: High Prairie RCMP abandon a high-speed chase near Enilda citing safety risks.

Oct. 5, 2014: Kendra-Ann Kennedy wins the Women’s 10-km Run/Walk and Ken Wurst the Men’s 10-km Run/Walk at High Prairie FireChase held at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 5, 2015: The church bell at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is re-installed after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 2016: High Prairie’s Alyssa Backs receives a Commonwealth Service Award – Service Commendation Medal from the Life Saving Society in Edmonton.

Oct. 5, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of the cleanup at the old Turbo gas station site.

Oct. 5, 2016: The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre receives two awards from the Canadian Red Cross. The first was for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, the second for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety. Both are awarded in the under 5,000 population category.

Oct. 5, 2017: Driftpile First Nation and Tolko Industries sign an agreement for the band to operate logyard services.

This Day in World History – October 5, 2026

1143 – King Alfonso VII of Leon recognizes Portugal as a Kingdom.

1796 – Spain declares war on England.

1864 – Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, about 60,000 die.

1892 – Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.

1905 – Orville and Wilbur Wright’s “Flyer III” flight occurs.

1914 – World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill.

1916 – Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell.

1919 – Norwegian population agrees to prohibition.

1931 – First nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Washington, occurs.

1932 – Detroit Falcons officially change name to Detroit Red Wings.

1953 – First documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.

1962 – The Beatles release their first record, “Love Me Do”.

1962 – “Dr. No”, the first James Bond film starring Sean Connery, premieres.

1965 – Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – Man stays aloft almost 12 hours in a kite pulled by speedboat.

1972 – Herbert Mullin first kills, claiming it was to prevent earthquakes.

1976 – MLB expansion draft: Toronto Blue Jays pick Bob Bailor.

1982 – Unmanned rocket sled reaches 9,851 kph.

1983 – Pole Lech Walesa wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1991 – USSR reduces nuclear weapons arsenal.

1993 – Last honour guard at Lenin’s mausoleum.

2003 – Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since 1908.

2005 – Wayne Gretzky makes coaching debut for the Phoenix Coyotes.

2018 – Most expensive whisky ever sold at auction for $1.1 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 5, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are apt to be somewhat fickle when it comes to love and romance right now! The key for you now is freedom! The problem with this mindset is it might be misinterpreted! Your partner may think you simply are not interested in him or her anymore! Remind your partner it is OK to love someone while also needing time and space to do things on your own!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be confused when it comes to matters of the heart! Perhaps you feel cheated when the object of your desire does not give you complete attention at all times! The fundamental security of your being is your responsibility, not someone else’s! Find a way to incorporate your dreams into the dreams of others instead of always working toward goals at opposite sides of the spectrum!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your fairytale imagination of how your romantic life should run is hooking you up with many different opportunities! Whether you realize it or not, the optimal situation you seek is within your grasp! Make sure you are not trying to manipulate a certain person into becoming the person you want him or her to be! If you are unhappy in your relationship, perhaps you need to find someone new!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your dreams work out quite nicely in your head, but the problem now is how to turn them into some sort of real-life scenario! Be careful of taking too intellectual of an approach! When it comes to relationships, things do not normally happen logically or rationally! You are going to have to leave a great deal up to chance, so just learn to deal with things as they come!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and personal relationships are likely to take on a much dreamier and more romantic tone now! Your eyes are apt to sparkle as you speak or even think of the person you care about the most! The unmistakable glow that surrounds you is likely to attract others to your side even if you are not in the market for a romantic relationship right now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When it comes to relationships with others, be careful about insisting that everything be done only your way! It could be you have such high expectations of your partner that he or she will never be able to live up to your standards! Basically, you are setting the stage for failure by demanding the person for you be of a certain make and model!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your fantasies could come true now, especially when it comes to relationships! This could be the moment you have always dreamed about, so get ready! The attractive, romantic person in the corner has been keeping an eye on you all night! Your blood is pumping faster than ever! Remind yourself all dreams can come true on a day such as today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – While you normally like all of your romantic relationships to be extremely nurturing and comforting, you may find this is not always possible! There is a disconnect between you and a close partner right now that could be hard to rectify! Time is really the only thing that is likely to resolve this sort of problem! Remember all of your relationships can not always go exactly according to plan!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A creative project you have been working on may be coming to a climactic peak now! Discuss your progress with others and feel free to hold an informal critique in order to get honest feedback on your work! A piece of art should stir some sort of reaction inside another person! Consider ways in which you can challenge the people around you with your talent!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be aware that love is likely to wear some sort of disguise today! There is something fanciful about the way in which this new romance will manifest, so get ready! Do not think love always has to be planned and calculated! There is a strong sense of spontaneity associated with the delicious love interest of the day! Do not dismiss those who do not seem practical or levelheaded enough for you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Make your loved one a romantic dinner tonight! Escort him or her on an imaginary magic-carpet ride to fantastic places that encourage a playful mood and carefree attitude! Consider having a bottle of wine at a playground afterward, if possible! Decorate your house with candles and burn some incense! Create a mood that will calm the nerves and soothe the soul! Your sense of romance is right on target!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When it comes to romantic relationships, you might find you are playing more of a game of hide-and-go-seek than a combined effort toward friendship, trust, and honesty! It could be you are purposely trying to hide in order to test the stamina of your opponent! You might want to take a new approach now, one that involves an effort toward connecting instead of distancing!