Today’s Happenings: October 6, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 6, 2026

National Noodle Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 6, 2026

1744 – James McGill, Canadian Philanthropist

1824 – Henry Chadwick, Baseball Rule Book Writer

1846 – George Westinghouse, Air Brakes Inventor

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Kon Tiki Explorer

1935 – Bruno Sammartino, Italian Strongman/Wrestler

1950 – Thomas McClary, The Commodores Singer

1951 – Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon Vocalist

This Day in Local History – October 6, 2026

Oct. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Cafe reopens for business after a fire by offering free coffee.

Oct. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports on the Faust Community League meeting, which reports they are building a skating rink complete with lights and a caretaker to be hired. Albert Burger is president.

Oct. 6, 1973: A truck is stolen from General Service Garage in High Prairie after a break-in but the vandals are caught one block away.

Oct. 6, 1975: The MITAA Centre opens its doors in High Prairie with Donna Smith as director.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports George and Almagene Ostermeier receive a $100,000 loan from Alberta Opportunity Company to purchase Caudron’s General Store in Joussard.

Oct. 6, 1993: I.D. councillors vote unanimously to take a five per cent pay cut. Premier Ralph Klein asked Alberta government workers to do the same two days earlier.

Oct. 6, 1993: The I.D. council hears a request from East Prairie to build a connector road to the Banana Belt.

Oct. 6, 1995: The Warm Hearts Kitchen feeds 20 in its first day of operation in High Prairie.

Oct. 6, 1997: Carman Moen purchases Rollie’s Sports Plus and moves into a building across from Flowers ‘n’ Things in High Prairie.

Oct. 6, 1998: After several years of losing money, the 1998 Golden Walleye Classic makes a profit of $14,000.

Oct. 6, 2006: Kate Fisher wins the Top Academic Award for Grade 12 students at the St. Andrew’s School awards ceremony.

Oct. 6, 2013: Patricia Miller passes away at the age of 66 years.

Oct. 6, 2015: William Guild passes away at the age of 81 years.

Oct. 6, 2016: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz retire and close ACE Hardware.

Oct. 6, 2017: St. Andrew’s School students rally for the cause of fellow classmate Kelsi Smith during a fundraiser. Several activities are held to raise money for the cancer victim. At a presentation on Nov. 15, Smith accepts a cheque for $4,509.50.

Oct. 6, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products hosts public tours and a barbecue. High Prairie town council proclaims the day West Fraser Day.

This Day in World History – October 6, 2026

1783 – Benjamin Hanks patents self-winding clock.

1866 – First train robbery in US: Reno Brothers take $13,000.

1889 – Thomas Edison shows his first motion picture.

1890 – General Conference of the Mormon Church outlaws polygamy.

1893 – Nabisco Foods invents Cream of Wheat.

1917 – Battle of Passchendaele: Canadian troops capture Passchendaele.

1923 – US Lieut. Al Williams flies a record 392.2 kph.

1939 – Adolf Hitler denies he intends to go to war vs France & Britain.

1944 – Canadians free Austria.

1944 – Soviets march into Hungary & Czechoslovakia.

1948 – Ashgabat earthquake kills 100,000 in Turkmen Soviet.

1949 – “Tokyo Rose” sentenced to 10 years and $10,000 fine.

1951 – Joseph Stalin proclaims Soviet Union has the atomic bomb.

1956 – Dr. Albert Sabin discovers oral polio vaccine.

1958 – US nuclear sub remains a record 60 days under the North Pole.

1961 – JFK advises Americans to build fallout shelters.

1966 – Partial meltdown at Detroit’s Fermi 1 nuclear reactor.

1976 – John Hathaway ends 50,600-mile bicycle tour of every continent.

1978 – Iraq declares Ayatollah Khomeini an undesirable person.

1979 – Harry Drake set long distance footbow shot record of 2,006 yards.

1986 – Russian nuclear sub K291 sinks in Atlantic Ocean.

1995 – Colorado Avalanche [former Quebec Nordiques] play first game.

1995 – 51 Pegasi discovered as the first major star to have a planet.

2010 – Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launch Instagram.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 6, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might need to put on the brakes today when it comes to love and romance! Do not think this means you have to break off any sort relationship that is in the works but realize you may need to take a more realistic approach to how you handle it! The problem is you may be getting so caught up in the fantasy of things you are not tending to practicalities!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things should be going quite well for you today and you will find aspects of your life that may have felt disconnected in the past are finally slipping into place! Have faith that all your painstaking planning and organizing is finally going to pay off! This is especially true in love and romance! Spend intimate time with a close partner tonight, if possible!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Restriction and discipline might not be your forte, but realize this may be exactly the type of thing you need the most! Try not to expend your energy in too many directions! Focus and channel your efforts into the things you consider the most important! Make sure most of your day is spent tending to these things! Have you hugged your loved ones lately?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Appreciate the good things you have today! Do not let another day go by without really paying homage to the people who have helped you grow along the way! Take a walk! Climb a tree or help a child build a treehouse! Connect with your spiritual side that finds satisfaction in where you are now instead of always feeling a need to search for something bigger and better!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When it comes to matters of love and romance, you may need to tone things down a bit! An aggressive approach now may drive your loved one further away from you instead of drawing him or her closer! Remember love is a two-way street! Do not just do things the way you would like to do them! It is crucial you consider your partner’s thoughts and feelings every step of the way!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find your love is incredibly magnetic now! All you need to do is be yourself and suddenly people flock your way! There are terrific opportunities for you to strengthen the bonds you have with the people you care about the most! Solidify your relationship with soft romantic words and actions! There is an extra sensuality to your mood and actions now!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Consider taking a more conservative approach to your actions today, as well as to the way you dress! Others may be rather put off by something that comes across as too flashy! Fashion is apt to be a significant concern for you now, which is fine! Do not underestimate the power of personal appearance!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romantic relationships may not exactly be going as well as you would like, but do not get discouraged! Hang in there and you will find things eventually come around your way! You may need to strengthen your internal sense of confidence, since it is doubtful you will get much support from interactions with the people around you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It could be you are trying to communicate with someone in a matter regarding love and romance and it simply is not working! You are apt to feel like you need a translator in order to get your message across! Both you and your partner need to share responsibility for making sure the lines of communication remain open! Be practical yet sensitive in your approach!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a fantastic time for you for love and romance, even if there is a bit of coolness between you and the person you care about! It is possible there needs to be an element of distance now for you to really appreciate the good thing you have! If you are not involved with someone now, you should find you are in a good position to make a move toward someone you feel strongly about!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is one thing to be a friend and it is another to feed someone’s ego just to make him or her happy! Make sure you are not telling someone lies just because you know that is what he or she wants to hear! A true friend is someone who is honest at all times, even if it means you may temporarily hurt that person’s feelings!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is critical you not try to gain the love and appreciation of another by controlling their decisions! It is time to let the people around you set their own rules and boundaries! Give that special person space to decide what is best, then you can take action accordingly! It may be you discover things about this person that you probably would never have known if you called all the shots!