Today’s Happenings: October 7, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 7, 2026

World Cotton Day!

National Sewing Machine Day!

National Frappe Day!

PRMHA Concussion Course at Baytex Energy Centre. Call (780) 624-3204 for time.

9 a.m. – HP Interagency meets at HP Provincial Building.

10 – 11 a.m. – Storytime at HP Municipal Library. (Ages 2-5 Years with Parent)

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Baby & Me program for children 0-12 months.

10:30 a.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets at HP Anglican Church. Call (780) 523-0949.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Grouard Northland School Elder’s Room.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Humble Delights Kitchen open at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Play Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Builders After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Ages 7+. Register online.

5 – 7 p.m. – Family Building Night at St. Isidore Cultural Centre. Call (780) 624-807 to pre-register.

5:30 p.m. – Play bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-call 6:30 p.m., regular games at 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Beanbag/Cornhole at Joussard Community Association Hall. $2 fee.

7 p.m. – AA meetings at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall #55.

7 p.m. – Faust Silver & Gold meeting at Faust Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cribbage at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 7, 2026

1885 – Niels Bohr, Expanded Quantum Physics

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1938 – Robert Drivas, Cool Hand Luke Actor

1939 – Colin Cooper, Climax Blues Band Rocker

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10cc Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 7, 2026

Oct. 7, 1915: The Alberta government gives the Town of Grouard 10 acres of land for park purposes on 21-75-15-W5.

Oct. 7, 1962: The visiting High Prairie Optimists scores a touchdown with three minutes left in the game and goes on to defeat McLennan 46-43 in midget flag football action.

Oct. 7, 1968: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first meeting.

Oct. 7, 1969: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first anniversary. Each girl makes a cupcake and decorates it to represent a country which she told one fact about. Each girl donates her age in pennies.

Oct. 7, 1970: Northland Painting Ltd. opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1981: Nick Mikoula opens a shoe repair shop in the former Medical Clinic building in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1984: St. Bernard Mission in Grouard is the site of the first Treaty Indian to be named a Roman Catholic priest when Stanley Alfred Fontaine is ordained.

Oct. 7, 1988: Pioneer Home Hardware celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie in its newly-expanded building.

Oct. 7, 1990: Three boys from YAC flee from their supervisor and later cause $20,000 in damages to cabins at Shaw’s Point Resort. They plead guilty in youth court Nov. 19 to various charges and are given either 30 or 15 hours of community service.

Oct. 7, 1992: Several High Prairie business owners ban students from their stores due to shoplifting. IGA says they caught 18 students in one noon hour alone one day.

Oct. 7, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Fashion moves into the old Pegasus Books store in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1992: The Prairie Inn, formerly the Park Hotel built in 1954, burns during a spectacular evening blaze. The cause of the fire is never determined and deemed to be accidental.

Oct. 7, 1994: The House of Furniture holds a close-out sale at its old location before moving to the old Transportation office in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 2000: Golf carts are vandalized at the High Prairie golf course to the tune of $8,000.

Oct. 7, 2009: South Peace News features a story on East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, who has a role in the TV pilot Blackstone.

Oct. 7, 2009: The High Prairie Lions announce they are cancelling this year’s Lions Radio/TV Auction because of a lack of volunteers and the poor economic situation.

Oct. 7, 2011: Wesley Glen Snow passes away at the age of 48 years.

Oct. 7, 2012: Darcie Zabolotniuk receives the $2,000 High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary bursary.

Oct. 7, 2014: Carol Charrois opens Kitchen Chaos in the old Leonarda’s Beauty Salon location.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Museum receives provincial accreditation, which gives it free training for tourism by Travel Alberta.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports on the Faust Harbour Developments construction at Faust.

This Day in World History – October 7, 2026

3761 BC – The epoch [origin] of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1492 – Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

1714 – People riot due to beer tax in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1737 – Cyclone kills estimated 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

1806 – Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

1816 – First double-decked steamboat, Washington, arrives in New Orleans.

1825 – Miramichi Fire – forest fire disaster in New Brunswick.

1900 – The term “orienteering” is first used for an event.

1916 – Georgia Tech football team defeats Cumberland 222-0.

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established [oldest existing airline].

1931 – First infra-red photograph taken.

1942 – US & UK government announce establishment of United Nations.

1950 – US forces invade North Korea by crossing 38th parallel.

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the first time [Russia provides photo].

1965 – Charles Linster does 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – 50 mph gust helps Robert Mitera ace 447-yd 10th hole.

1967 – Beatles turn down $1 million New York concert offer by Sid Berstein.

1985 – Lynette Woodward chosen as first woman in Harlem Globetrotters.

1988 – Latvian flag raised in Riga for first time since annexation by USSR.

1990 – Israel begins handing out gas masks to its citizens.

1996 – Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola; first case outside west Africa.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 7, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to think too much about what is “supposed” to happen next! The truth of the matter is things do not necessarily work out the way they are planned, so do not count on something that has no guarantee of coming to fruition! Stick to your own way of doing things and try not to get too hung up on the results! The key now is to enjoy the process!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Water your plants today and make sure they are getting enough light! If you do not have any plants, take this opportunity to go to the nursery and pick up a couple for your home or office! Nourish the organic things in your life to help remind you of your own roots, which are extremely important for you right now! Sink deep into the Earth in order to understand the environment around you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are on a roll today! Do not let other people’s insecurities or shallow understanding about an issue get in the way of your progress! There is a distinct advantage to the way you approach things! Feel free to exert your will on those who need strong direction! If you are confident about the answer, do not be shy about saying so! If people do not like the way you are leading, they do not need to follow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be wondering whose shoulder you should cry on! Usually yours is the shoulder everyone else likes to use! The collar of your shirt is probably soaking wet by now, thanks to all the tears that have spilled on you! Your compassion for others is definitely one of your biggest strengths but be aware of the fact it can also be one of your biggest weaknesses!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your coals have been smoldering for a while, and there is a great deal of smoke pouring from your blackened embers! The good news is there is apt to be a great gust of wind today, acting as the catalyst that ignites the flames! You have provided the heat and the fuel! The missing element of air is finally coming your way, so be prepared! The fire is apt to heat up quickly!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be wary of big promises today! This could be one of those days when people are more likely to take a gamble because they are unrealistic about how things are going to work out! Do not be surprised if the stock market jumps as a result of the dollar signs that people imagine! It will be hard for others to resist when people receive promises of a big payoff!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to go shopping for yourself! While you are at it, you might as well pick out some things for others, too! You are apt to be in tune with the pleasant spirit of the people around you! On the other hand, if they are being especially negative or cranky, do not hesitate to just go elsewhere! Unfortunately, that may be easier said than done!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are likely to gravitate toward those who can put on a show and carry your imagination to a far-off land today! Look for this quality in others instead of turning to the TV to satisfy this need! If you are not careful, you may end up a couch potato all day, without talking to anyone! Take note real life is much more enriching than anything that could come over the airwaves!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Connect with those who carry you upward and encourage your fantasies today instead of those who try to bring you down to reality! There is a need for you to shine more brightly than usual, and there is no reason why this wish should not be granted! Everything will work out splendidly for you as long as you align yourself with admirable people and noble causes, so go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are likely now on the brink of completing a major move of some sort! Your first reaction may be to sit in solitary deliberation as you wrestle with the pros and cons of each piece of the situation! Try not to overload your head with too many details! Look at the overall picture! Perhaps you will find the answer you seek on a walk! During that time, you can clear your head of unnecessary clutter!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is one of those days when you will be walking along and all of a sudden hear a street performer playing music! Suddenly your feet start to move and soon you are dancing! You find yourself boogying down the rest of the road! It will not take much to get you grooving! Once you start, it may be hard for you to stop! Go with it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not take things that do not belong to you! Your penetrating eyes are apt to spot things that are easily pocketed, even though you know deep down those things are not meant for you to keep! Your imagination might try to convince you it is OK to pull such sneaky manoeuvers, and you may be tempted! Do not deceive yourself!