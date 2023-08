Seniors at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie and visitors were clappin’ and tappin’ their toes at the annual barbecue and music jamboree Aug. 11. It was the first music jamboree in the new outdoor courtyard at the rear of the lodge. The event was another big hit as musical acts from High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake.

Dwaine Isert, of McLennan, plays guitar and sings at jamboree Aug. 11.