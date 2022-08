Seniors at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie and visitors were clappin’ and tappin’ their toes at the annual barbecue and music jamboree Aug. 12.Cancelled in 2021 and 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions, the event was another big hit as musical acts from all over the Peace region.

Gerald Kryzanowski, of Shadow Creek, left, and Louise Myre, of Joussard, join together in song.

Young twin brothers, Luke Snider, 9, left, and Ben Snider, 9, of Assineau, sing inspirational songs.

Anna Snider, 12, of Assineau, right, sings and plays the ukulele with her great-grandmother Irene Dick, who plays guitar.