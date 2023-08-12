Toes tappin’ and hands clappin’

Toes were tappin’ and hands were clappin’ at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree held July 27-30 at the Pioneer Threshermans Association grounds. “Everyone had a great ime,” music co-ordinator Louise Myre says. About 300 people travelled from northern and central parts of Alberta and the British Columbia Peace region. A roster of 23 acts featured musicians from High Prairie, Big Meadow, Joussard, Sucker Creek, Tangent, Assineau, Slave Lake, Grimshaw, Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Wembley, Chetwynd, Barrhead and Greenwood B.C. This year’s event started Thursday night and ended on Sunday with a Gospel Hour.

Smoky River Country, of the Falher area, performs at the jamboree. Left-right, are singer Jean Moore- Lemoine and Nellie Montpellier on the keyboard.

Ron and Lilianne Trudeau, of Valleyview and formerly of Falher, were among many couples who danced to the music under the covered dance floor at the jamboree.

The Stockings, Colleena and Vern Stocking, of Barrhead, perform at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree.

Rudy Klatt, of Spirit River and formerly of High Prairie, performs at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree.

Top of the Hill, of the Wembley area, performs at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree. Left-right, are Garry Hipkiss and Mavis Hansen.

Top of the Hill, of the Wembley area, performs at the10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree. Left-right, Rick Nagel, Norm Drieger and Harry Hipkiss.

Livin’ Country, of Vernon, B.C., entertain at the jamboree. Left-right, are Floyd Shaver, Dianna Shaver and Mary LaFleur on bass guitar.