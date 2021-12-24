Tomato Boy opens in High Prairie

Tomato Boy Grocery has opened in High Prairie. Left-right, are owner Greg Radstaak, son Trenton Waite-Radstaak and employee James Waikle

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Shoppers in the High Prairie region have another option to buy their groceries in town.

Tomato Boy opened Dec. 10 at its expanded premises at the corner of 53 Ave. [Hwy. 2] and 50 St, the former location of Smitty’s Restaurant.

Store owner Greg Radstaak says the store is unique to the community.

“It’s a boutique specialty grocery store,” says Radstaak, who worked in a major grocery store for many years.

“It has pretty much everything but a fresh-meat counter.

“We have a full-service deli with luncheon meats and specialty cheeses.”

Tomato Boy is more than just groceries.

“We have a lot of grab-and-go food for breakfast and lunch out of a convenience store setting,” Radstaak says.

It includes a variety of self-serve coffees.

Tomato Boy is using the 40-chicken rotisserie from the kitchen to cook chicken.

Sobey’s Canada is the main supplier for the store.

“The space lent itself well to a boutique-style grocery store,” says Radstaak.

Right in the middle of the store is a fireplace, a popular feature for Smitty’s customers.

Radstaak initially opened Tomato Boy on a small scale in April 2020 after Smitty’s closed when the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

“After the restaurant closed, a lot of people asked me to sell groceries,” says Radstaak.

“Customers asked for another grocery store in town and I filled that demand.

“There was an opportunity to provide something that wasn’t provided before.”

Radstaak is committed to meeting the demands of shoppers.

“We want to excel in customer service and welcoming people,” Radstaak says.

“We encourage people to spend their grocery dollars in their home community.”

Radstaak created the name for the store.

Tomato Boy is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.