Too good to pass up!

It did not take long for a long line to form at Dairy Queen High Prairie’s grand opening Oct. 21. By 11 a.m. nearly 70-80 people had lined up to take advantage of the promotion where if you puchased a DQ Cake or Blizzard Cake you received one free small Blizzard a week for one year. Special deals on other food were offered during the day.

