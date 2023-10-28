Too good to pass up! October 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 It did not take long for a long line to form at Dairy Queen High Prairie’s grand opening Oct. 21. By 11 a.m. nearly 70-80 people had lined up to take advantage of the promotion where if you puchased a DQ Cake or Blizzard Cake you received one free small Blizzard a week for one year. Special deals on other food were offered during the day. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Over 1,300 attend final Halloween Flashlight Night High Prairie School Division students raise $8,000+ in Terry Fox School Run Grazing workshop at Triangle Nov. 10 Evening of Elegance now 60% sold out